TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Katherine Agnew, Tupelo
Craig Lee Bullman, Brandon
Allison Graves Coho, Washington, DC
June W. Crump, Saltillo
Juanita Daniels, Hurricane
Timothy Davis, Booneville
Cristal Grimes, Tupelo
Joann Hankins, Booneville
Joan Renfrow, Pontotoc
Deborah Riner, Kirkville
Ophelia Sanders, Booneville
Kenneth Stephens, Booneville
Merlene Young, Tremont
Timothy Davis
BOONEVILLE - Timothy Davis, 53, passed away on May 14, 2022, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Kenneth Stephens
BOONEVILLE - Kenneth Stephens, 83, passed away on May 14, 2022, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Deborah Riner
KIRKVILLE - Deborah Riner, 59, passed away on May 14, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Katherine Agnew
TUPELO - Katherine Agnew, 73, passed away on May 13, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Merlene Young
TREMONT - Merlene Young, 67, passed away on May 12, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
Joan Renfrow
PONTOTOC - Joan Renfrow, 77, passed away on May 12, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
Cristal Grimes
TUPELO - Cristal Grimes, 46, passed away on May 13, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
Ophelia Sanders
BOONEVILLE - Billie Ophelia Sanders, 85, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 12th at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Booneville, MS, on May 16, 1936, to Mel and Delorce Calton. Ophelia was a cosmetologist and taught at the ICS Wright for many years where she made lifelong friends.
Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Monday. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Jill McNeely (Keith) of Iuka, MS; great-grandchildren, Madison Johns (Cam) of Austin, TX, Marlena McNeely of Huntsville, AL, Mallory McNeely of Iuka, MS, Will McNeely of Iuka, MS, Chet McNeely of Iuka, MS, Alydia McNeely of Iuka, MS, and Astoria McNeely of Iuka, MS, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Roger Sanders; her son, Gary Wayne Sanders; and all of her siblings; and her lifelong best friend, Estelene Pruitt.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Allison Graves Coho
WASHINGTON, DC - "...A child that is born on the Sabbath Day is fair and wise and good in every way." Allison was born on Sunday morning, November 14, 1971, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. After moving wit h her parents to Fairbanks, Alaska, for two years, her formative years were spent in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she made lifelong friends. Allison attended First Presbyterian Day School and Jackson Preparatory School. She was Valedictorian of her senior class. Her friendships developed at Covenant and in school remained close to her throughout her life. They also gave her loving and meaningful support throughout her illness.
Allison loved Strong River Camp and Farm in Pinola, Mississippi. She first attended the camp as a four - year - old pre - camper with her parents. Subsequently, she was a camper, counselor- in -training, and counselor at Strong River. Allison graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in mathematics. She spent her junior year abroad at Leeds University in the United Kingdom. Afterwards, Allison earned an MBA at Millsaps College in Jackson. While at Millsaps she participated in an internship program at Entergy Corporation. After graduation she began her twenty- five - year career with the company. In 2006 Allison transferred to Washington, DC, where she served as Director, Federal Governmental Affairs, for Entergy.
In Washington, Allison met her husband, Jordan Duncan Coho, of Washington, DC. She and Jordy had many happy times with their friends. They loved traveling and were serious fans of the Washington Nationals baseball team. Allison faced her terminal illness as she did all things in her life with determination, grace, and without complaint.
She is survived by her husband, Jordan Duncan Coho, of Washington, DC; her parents, Glen Robert and Marilyn Davidson Graves, of Jackson, Mississippi; her brother, Peter Davidson Graves, his wife Carey, her nephew, Charlie, and niece, Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Robert Graves, Sr. of Jackson and Mr. a n d Mrs. M. Glen Davidson of Pontotoc.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Jackson on May 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation at 10 :00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. A Celebration of Life will be in Washington, DC, at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church (www.covenantpresjackson.org), Millsaps College (Millsaps.edu), or Conquer Cancer Foundation(support.conquer.org).
Craig Lee Bullman
BRANDON - Craig Lee Bullman, 62, passed on May 10, 2022 at UMMC following a battle with lung cancer. Craig was born in Selma, AL on May 13, 1959. He married Joyce Anne Whisenhunt on October 20, 1979 in Brandon, MS. They are long time residents of Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Bullman and brother in law, Raymond Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bullman; father Howard Bullman of Starkville, MS; son, Cody Bullman and wife Laurie of Fort Worth, TX; son, Chase Bullman and wife Stefanie of Carl Junction, MO; brother, Mark Bullman and wife LaDonna of Starkville, MS; brother, Paul Bullman and wife Sean of Houma, LA; sister in law Belinda Carter of Corinth, MS; multiple nieces and nephews; and the greatest joys of his life, his grandchildren, Charlotte and Beckett Bullman (Chase and Stefanie).
Memorial services will be announced at a later time.
Joann Hankins
BOONEVILLE - Joann Hankins, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 12, 2022. She was born to Truman and Fannie Moore on August 21, 1940.
She retired from Walmart after 17 years. She was also a caregiver of many others for many years.
Her beautiful smile and inner beauty as well as her outward beauty was defined by her Christian faith. Her love for her husband was unconditional, she loved him with all her heart. She will be remembered as a woman of dignity and grace.
She enjoyed gardening and her beautiful flowers. She also loved following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities.
Services are 3 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Sisk and Bro. Trey Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Sunday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Joann is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Hankins of Booneville; her daughters, Pam Nichols of Mantachie and Jan Knight (Steve) of Corinth; her sons, Mike Hankins of Mantachie, Tim Hankins (Theresa) of Booneville and Phillip Hankins (Marnie) of Somerville, TN; her grandchildren, Joni Thompson (Derek), Lacy Hurd (Stevie), Merrell Brown (Dustin), Kelley Hill (Jordan), Jade Kimbrough (Austin), Hannah Knight, Braxton Hankins, Madison Ford, Morgan Ford, D.J. Ford, Jennifer Welch (Chapman), Stephanie Knight (Cynthia), Chase Nichols (Crystal) and Jack Nichols (Morgan) and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara Ray; her brother, Jerry Moore; her daughter-in-law, Wanda Hankins and her son-in-law, Nicky Nichols.
Pallbearers are; Steve Knight, Austin Kimbrough, Stevie Hurd, Derek Thompson, Brody Thompson, Ty Thompson, Braxton Hankins, D.J. Ford and Jordan Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Methodist Church in Booneville or the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Juanita Daniels
HURRICANE - Juanita Robbins Daniels, age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born May 22, 1939 in the Hurricane Community to Donald and Elaine Burk Robbins. Juanita was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. She was retired from Ram Golf Manufacturing. Juanita enjoyed working in her flower beds, gardening and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her three sons, Terry Daniels (Cindy), Barry Daniels (Samantha) and Jeff Daniels (Holly); one sister, Jo Graham; two brothers, Lynn Robbins (Nellie) and Laine Robbins (Jan); six grandchildren, Kacie Daniels Sewell (Corey), Erin Daniels, Evan Daniels, Cora Daniels, Anna Chapman and Jacob Waldo (Christian); two great-grandchildren, Sadie Chapman and Macie Chapman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years, Charles Lamar "Goody" Daniels; a son, Gary Daniels and two brothers, Duane Robbins and David Robbins.
Pallbearers will be, Tim Buchanan, Nathan Robbins, Ronnie Steele, Al Britt, Jake Waldo and Riggen Bullard.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
June W. Crump
SALTILLO - Marylinda June Wofford Crump passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 80. She was the daughter of Daniel Hezzie Wofford and Avie Lee Mayes Wofford; she was born July 18, 1941, in Vernon, Alabama.
A virtual attendee of Saltillo First United Methodist Church, June had an unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior. Her favorite activities were playing bingo, find-a-word puzzles, and connecting with friends through Facebook. June was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. Her greatest joy however, came from spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
June is survived by four children, Renee Crump Seymour and her husband, John Jefferson "Jeff", II of Columbia, Maryland, Van Crump and his wife, Tammy of Wiggins, Dewayne Crump of Saltillo, and Eddie Crump and his wife, Pam of Saltillo; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one special sister-in-life, Ann Garrett of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hezzie Wofford, and Avie Wofford Goodwin; and two sisters, Vaudine Agy, and Uneeda "Cooter" Bailey.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
