Mary J. Cummings
CORINTH – Mary J. Cummings, 75, passed away on May 15, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Cleota Clementine Mitchell
PLANTERSVILLE – Cleota Clementine Mitchell, 97, passed away on May 13, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Carolyn Fesmire Holbrook
HOLLY SPRINGS – Carolyn Fesmire Holbrook, 73, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hill Crest Cemetery.
James Lawrence Townsend
HOULKA – (Pastor) James Lawrence Townsend, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Houlka. Services will be on Sunday, May 16, 2021 -1 PM at Love Praise Tabernacle Outreach- New Albany, MS. Visitation was held May 15, 2021- 4 – 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-367 Main St- Ecru, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel-Houlka, MS.
John Mabry
BALDWYN – John Mabry, 3, passed away on May 15, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Lorene Underwood
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Lorene Underwood, 80, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Tremont, MS to George and Lida Guin Hardin. She worked as a licensed hospital administrator and registered nurse. She was a certified phlebotomist technician. She attended Bethel Church of God and Hurricane Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 18, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Jerry George officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Tamela Renfroe and Lori Parrish; five grandchildren, T.J Renfroe, Liza Ewing (Jay), Shawn Parrish (Lauren), Lacey Blassingame (Ronny) and Zachary Parrish (Hannah); five great-grandchildren, Jantzen, Mayleigh, Dawson, Carson and Abby and one sister, Gladys Barker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Underwood; her sons-Shannon and Shane Underwood; her parents; six brothers and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Parrish, Zachary Parrish, Jay Ewing and Rocky Harris.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Glenda Jean Self
GUNTOWN – Mrs. George Self, 88, passed away at her home on Friday, May 14, 2021. She enjoyed hummingbirds, embroidering, quilting, taking care of her flowers and playing dominoes with her friends at Guntown Community Center and going to yard sales. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had worked as secretary for Lee County Co-op for over 30 years and retired as an executive assistant at Lift Inc.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Rusty Self officiating. Burial wil be in Campbelltown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, George Self; two daughters, Victoria Jeane Santangelo (Peter) and Margaret Alicia Self (Donna); son, Fred Rusty Self (Tonya); honorary son, Billy Roberts; grandchildren, Glenda Self, Kelsey Brooks, Jesse Timms, George Self; great-grandchildren, Holden, Luke, Bryson, Sawyer, Keegan and Rose Leigh; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Gracie Emery Killion.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Sunday from 2:00 p. m. until service time at 3:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Medford Harrison Knowles, Sr.
NETTLETON – Medford Harrison Knowles Sr., 89, left his family and friends to be in Heaven with his savior Jesus on May 13, 2021. He was born on June 3, 1931. He was a witness for God, a ray of sunshine, and a hope for all. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
He graduated from Nettleton High School in 1953, and served his country in the United States Army. He then attended Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi and Itawamba Junior College (now Itawamba Community College) in Fulton, Mississippi. He was member of the Nettleton United Methodist Church, the Lee County Shrine Club, the Nettleton Masonic Lodge, the Nettleton Lions Club, the Tennessee Walking Horse Association, and the Spotted Horse Club of Amory, Mississippi. He worked most of his life at Futorian Manufacturing Company in Okolona, Mississippi and Cason Water in Nettleton, Mississippi.
His love and compassion for others was reflected in his lifelong work and dedication to the Methodist Church, the Shriners, the Masons, and the Lions Club. He was a lifelong sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and his beloved walking horses. His love of walking horses gained him the admiration and respect of his peers, culminating with his induction into the Mississippi Walking Horse Association’s Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Benjamin and Lucille Kimble Knowles, an infant sister, Peggy Ann Knowles, two adult sisters, Johnnie Gibson and Day (Henry) House, and one brother, John Scottie Knowles. He is survived by one sister, Vera Sue Collier, one sister-in-law, Marylin Franks Knowles, on brother-in-law, James Gibson, and his brother, Jack Knowles.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Evans Knowles on April 3, 1954 and they raised four children, Peggy Ann Knowles (King) Cain, Medford Harrison (Donna) Knowles Jr., John David (Bonnie) Knowles, and Penne Gayle Knowles Warren. He was lovingly known as “Pop” to his children, six grandchildren, Danny Lee (Crystal) King Jr., Robin Leanne King Hankins, Jake (Terah) Knowles, Jana Nicole Knowles, Tabitha Denise (Shawn) Knowles Oswalt, Samantha Carol (Mason) Knowles Jones, six great grandchildren, Sara Knowles, Jacob Jones, Katelyn Knowles, Gabe Hankins, Wade Hankins, and John Oswalt.
Throughout his life he mentored, befriended, and guided many young people. He will be missed by in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of family members and a great many friends.
A private service will be conducted on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:00 am for family members in the Knowles cemetery at his home in Nettleton. The service will be officiated by Brother Tommy Monts. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Knowles, Brother Cecil Locke, Brother James Gibson, Doctor William Gary, Brother Ernest Lindsey, Odell Seymore, Jake Pettigo, Doctor Jamie Nelson, and Fraiser Eddie.
Memorials or donations can be sent to the Nettleton United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Sam C. Stevens
AMORY – Sam C. Stevens, 72, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm at The Arbors of Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday, with a gathering of friends, following the Celebration of Life Service at The Arbors of Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Channing McGee
TUPELO – Channing McGee, 35, passed away on May 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Joe “Red” Allen
TUPELO – Joe “Red” Allen, 68, passed away on May 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Angela Spencer
NEW ALBANY – Angela Jane Witt Spencer, 62, passed from her worldly life into life eternal on May 13, 2021. Angela was born in New Albany on March 21, 1959 to loving parents, Vance and Martha (Tootsie) Witt. She spent her entire life in New Albany and deeply loved her family and her community. Her life was filled with joy experienced from serving others and caring for loved ones. Angela had a gift for making people, of all ages, feel loved and cherished. She was known by everyone she met by her beautiful smile, high energy, contagious laugh, and warm hugs.
Angela’s life was a testament to her love for Christ, and it was evident in everything she did. She taught school for 25 years, and her students affectionately called her Ms. Angela. They looked to her for guidance and comfort because they felt the genuine love that she had for each of them. She was a natural teacher and as effective as she was in the classroom, always felt more blessed by the children she touched.
Angela was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and a true disciple of Christ. She taught Sunday School for many years, served as a Confirmation mentor to young people, worked with the children’s musical programs, was a devoted choir member and served in a business capacity as an administrative board member. Angela, a good and faithful servant, touched so many lives at the church and brought joy in every capacity.
Angela’s biggest joy was her family. She married the love of her life, David Spencer, and they were blessed with two wonderful children, Witt and Allie. Angela was happiest when taking care of her crew. As her family grew and grandchildren came along, she became known as “Gigi”. She was constantly nurturing, entertaining, and caring for the ones she loved. Her family service did not end there. Angela was always there to support her parents, in-laws, sisters, nieces, and nephews. She radiated positivity, and her family will forever be blessed by her spirit.
Angela is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Elmo Spencer, Jr., her son Wittman Gray Spencer, his wife Bridget and their two children Ivery and Corinne, her daughter Allie Spencer Cissom, her husband Cody and their son Turner, her parents Vance and Martha Witt, her sister Anita Witt Alef, her husband Mike and their children Emily Carol, Riley and Martha Vance, and her sister Martha Witt Rainey, her husband David and their children Eathen, Joseph, and Rachel, her mother-in-law Betty Sue Spencer, her brother-in-law Robert Wade Spencer and his children Carrie and Gray, and David’s uncle Warren W. Gray.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law David Elmo Spencer, Sr.
Visitation will be drive through at First United Methodist Church, New Albany, MS on Monday, May 17th from 12:30 to 2:30. The service will follow and be held in the Sanctuary beginning at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials or gifts can be made to First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Bankhead Street, New Albany, MS 38652 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jay McKinney
WEST POINT – Luke Jay McKinney, 85, known to us as Daddy, Pop, Uncle Jay or Chief Boneagle, slipped into Jesus’ arms Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at his home in West Point. He was born on August 12, 1935. His parents were Luke and Evie Kingsley McKinney.
L. J. graduated from Mooreville High School in 1953 and joined the United States Army traveling to Germany under the Marshall Plan. He spent three years touring and having a grand ole time while also serving as a Military Police Officer and personal guard to General Eisenhower. When he returned to the United States, he accepted a basketball scholarship at Belmont University in Nashville where he played then transferred to Mississippi State and obtained his degree in education Upon graduation, he ventured off to Arizona with his sister, Mary. There he would coach football and teach social studies. L.J. returned to Mississippi in 1965 and coached basketball and taught school at West Point High School. It was while in West Point he would meet the love of his life.
L.J. and Marjorie Pollard married on Thanksgiving Day in 1966 (because basketball season!). They moved to Arizona where they established their household with their German shepherd King Dog. While in Arizona, LJ won a state championship in basketball, but they would return to Mississippi with the pending arrival of their greatest blessing, Mariann.
L.J. began his school administration career, primarily in North Mississippi; including Clay County Vocational School (West Clay), Mathiston, Zama Attendance Center, Iuka High School, Hickory Flat Attendance Center, Thrasher Attendance Center and Coffeeville High School. He also spent four years in the Arkansas educational system. He worked with students and teachers for over 40 years.
After retirement in 2000, L.J. enjoyed playing golf, wood working, and spending time with his grandchildren, Mark Anthony and Ashton and traveling with his wife. He most recently has enjoyed being bossed around, playing with and mastering FaceTime with his great grandchildren Arlin and Ava.
L. J. loved old country and gospel music. He sang in the choir at Iuka Baptist Church and for a brief time sang with a quartet in Benton County. He was an ordained deacon and served as such at Holly Springs Baptist Church. He and Margie also were in charge of the pre-school Sunday school class and loved rocking the babies and teaching them about Jesus.
He lived an amazing life along side his wife and family. He is survived by the love of his life, Marjorie; his daughter Mariann Beals of Ackerman; grandchildren Mark-Anthony (Bridgett) Beals of Iuka and Ashton Beals of Ackerman and his precious grand-princesses Arlin and Ava Burney. He leaves a sister, Mary Lehman (Dale) of Douglas, Arizona; a brother Bob McKinney (Barbara) of Arkansas; a brother-in-law Cecil Duke of Tupelo; brothers and sisters-in-law Joe and Penny Pollard, Gale Pollard, Tim and Ginger Fowler, and David and Donna Foster as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jay’s life will be Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 3:00 in the afternoon at Siloam Baptist Church in Clay County where he and Marjorie married. Visitation will begin at 2:00 at the church. Burial will follow at Shaffer Cemetery. Dr. Thad Moore and Rev. Collin Montgomery will be leading the service. Robinson Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jake Pollard, Hearne Foster, Kevin Fowler, Rich Harrelson, John Evans, Alan Clarke, Gary Beals, and Jim McKinney.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Carson, Joseph Pollard, Charles Pollard, Ty Baker, Matt Snow, and his faculty, staff and students of his 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shaffer Cemetery Fund ℅ Gale Pollard West Point, MS or Siloam Baptist Church, Hwy 47, West Point, MS
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Amy Robins
TUPELO – Amy Michelle Robins, 49, transformed from this life to her life eternal on May 13, 2021 at Baptist East-Memphis, Tn. after battling cancer for almost 10 years. Born in Memphis on May 17, 1971 to Ralph Danny Robins and Anne Stanley Robins, Amy and family relocated to Tupelo from Cleveland, Ms. in 1975. Amy graduated from Tupelo High School in 1989, attended Northeast Miss. Community College and graduated with her BA in English from University of North Alabama in Florence, Ala. Her first employment was with Sylvan Learning Center in Tupelo. At her death, she was a beloved teacher at Tupelo High School teaching geometry and Algebra I. Her students were her passion and they respected her dedication to leading and learning. Amy had a feisty, contagious and optimistic personality which captivated and encouraged those with whom she associated. Her sense of humor was wicked and she was always the life of the party. Well grounded, realistic and inquisitive and adventuresome in her approach to life, living, teaching and parenting, she loved reading daily news from her cell, was a fan of Dude Perfect concerts, visiting the gulf beaches of Alabama and traveling. Her travels included several stops in Europe including Amsterdam, Paris and England, among other foreign countries. She loved cruises, studying early American history and ancestry, especially Native American Indian history since her dad’s people were pioneer settlers of Oklahoma. She loved the family farm in Cotton Plant, Ark. passed from her Mom’s family, the Stanleys, where she enjoyed hunting with her Dad and “holding forth” at many gatherings at the deer camp with family and friends. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo. Her legacy will include love, laughter, learning and living large.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at 5 PM Wednesday in the Cotton Plant Cemetery in Cotton Plant, Arkansas.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11: 30 Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Mom leaves behind her beloved children, son, Cooper McVay (17) and daughter, Mary Cullen McVay (15); her parents, Dan and Anne Robins; the father of her children, Jason McVay and his wife, April, all of Tupelo; a sister, Penny Robins Martin and husband, Mike of Pontotoc; her aunts, uncles, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her revered grandparents, John and Mary Stanley of Cotton Plant, Ark, and Ralph and Jerry Robins of Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Memorials may be made to Baptist Hospital East, 3rd South, 6019 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN. 38120 or to Stand Up To Cancer.org/donate, P. O. Box 843721, Los Angeles, Calif. 90084-3721.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@oomcast.net.
Emily “Frances” Browning
BOONEVILLE – Emily Frances Browning, 71, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born to Barnett Browning and Hazel Woodruff Browning. She retired, after 30 years of teaching, from Iuka and Prentiss County Schools. After retirement, she substituted in the Tupelo School District and Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia. Ms Browning was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS.
Visitation for Ms Browning will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5 PM until 7 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her twin sister, Phyllis Garner; sister, Josie Keeton; nephew, Joe Keeton of Booneville; nieces, Lacey Hurst (Tim) of Selmer, TN; Gina Garner of Southaven, MS; great nephews, Logan Williams and Sterling Hurst of Selmer, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Tommy Garner and Jerry Keeton.
