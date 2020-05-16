Wayman Hoyt Reed
STARKVILLE – Wayman Hoyt Reed, born on November 23, 1936, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Merit Health Center in Jackson, MS. He retired from the Mississippi State University Dairy Department. After retirement he drove a log truck. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Reed; his parents, Daily and Ethel Reed; and siblings, Lloyd Reed, Neva Pinnix, Lillian McCool, Lila Williams, and Edwin Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Tyra Reed; daughters, Jan Raines (David), Mary Ann Inghram (Thomas); sons, Keith Reed (Crystal), Larry Reed (Tina), Scotty Reed (Shelly), Billy Dill (April); 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren,
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church. The graveside service will be on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jo Davis
GOLDEN – Jo Davis, 84, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Sunday, May 17, 11 a.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery.
Melna Sledge Dellinger
PONTOTOC – Melna Sledge Dellinger, 88, passed away on May 8, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, Mississippi after a long fight with Alzheimers. She was born November 16, 1931, in Springville, Mississippi to Rev. WC and Lottie (McCharen) Sledge. She graduated from Blue Mountain College in 1953. She married the love of her life, Johnie Bruce Dellinger on July 16, 1954 in Shaw, Mississippi. They were married for 62 years.
Melna was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured each of her children and grandchildren. She had a gracious personality and always made guests feel welcome in her home with a fresh glass of iced tea, the most excellent family meals, and hours spent sitting around the dinner table.
Professionally, Melna was an accomplished musician. She began playing the organ at First Baptist Church in Lowell, North Carolina while a teenager. As she and Bruce moved around the country for his career, she served as organist in churches in North Carolina, New York, Alabama, Missouri, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother WC Sledge, Jr., and grandson Weston Dellinger.
She leaves behind a loving family that she was very proud of. John Bruce Dellinger, Jr., of Visksburg, MS;William Calvin Dellinger (Denise) of Kansas City, MO;Melanie Kay Dolenz (John) of Atchison, KS;Mary Kimberly Benson (Scott) of Pontotoc, MS;Her sister Ruth Sledge Van Beber of Cookeville, TN
Seven grandchildren, Michael Dellinger, Lindsay Dellinger, Wil Dellinger, Karis Dolenz Nichols (Dan), Jay Wade (Destiny), Karl Dolenz, and Bruce Dolenz; three great-grandchildren, Drake and Annabelle Dellinger and Brennley Wade; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Melna during her final days.
A Celebration of Life service with her immediate family will be held at Guinn Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. . Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be limited to 20 persons , and the family will be available before and after the service at the family homestead just west of the cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimers Association, www.act.alz.org or at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Lisa Light
BELMONT – Lisa Angela Kitchens Light, 60, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. Born August 27, 1959 in Jackson, MS, Lisa was adopted at eight weeks old by L.C. and Geraldine Kitchens at the Mississippi Children’s Home in Jackson, MS. Due to L.C.’s vocational ministry in the Methodist Church, Lisa and her parents moved often throughout North Mississippi, living in the following communities before Lisa was eighteen, Mantachie, Crenshaw, Water Valley, Batesville, Tula, Denmark, Pope, Winona and finally Duck Hill, from which Lisa graduated high school in 1978. Afterward, Lisa and her parents moved to Ozark, MS where she would work with her parents in a family mattress business.
Over the following years, Lisa would enjoy quite a varied career, working at Sears Portrait Studio, the assembly line of Super Sagless Steel, as a Certified Nurse Assistant at various nursing homes and North Ms. Medical Center’s main unit and retail work at Bill’s Dollar Store in Belmont and Walmart in Fulton. She also found great fulfillment in working with her parents in their home furniture business and at the Tupelo Flea Market. She attended and enjoyed her church family at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a faithful prayer warrior.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 16, 4 p.m. at Kirkville Cemetery, Kirkville, MS with Bro. Glenn Bridgmon and James Underwood officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Lisa is survived by her husband – Robert “Sport” Light, Belmont, MS; one son – James Underwood (Cristy) and one grandson – Trey Underwood, all of Pratts; one step-son – Richard Walker, Midway, GA; two step-grandchildren – Lily Boston and Ryatt Kersey, Midway, GA; two uncles – Wayne Hopkins, Golden, MS and Melvin Kitchens (Carolyn) Pontotoc, MS and many cousins, friends and loved ones she held so dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Martin, James Underwood, Sr., Gary Medlock, Jackie Pounders, Danny Waters, Kirk Kitchens, Don Hall, Donnie Turner, Jordan Graham and Tim Harris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Roy Timms, Sr.
MANTACHIE – Roy C. Timms, 76, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. He was born September 7, 1943 to the late Troy Voy Timms and the late Plumer Frances Morris Timms. Roy, better known as Sach or Buddy, was a mechanic for many years and loved to drag race in his younger days. He liked to tell old stories of days past. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
A memorial service will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with speaker Ricky Dill officiating. Visitation will start at 12:00 pm Wednesday until service time. Burial will be in Cross Roads Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.
Survivors include son, Roy Timms, Jr. of Tupelo; daughter, Reshia (Ben) Braswell of Horn Lake; son, Randall (Sherry) Timms of Verona; son, Raymond Timms; daughter, Etta (Brandy) Crow of Detroit, AL; step-son, Tracy (Tami) Rogers; step-daughter, Teresa Epsy; step-son, Trevor Rogers; step-daughter, Penny (Billy) Randolph; numerous grand and great grandchildren; brothers: Doug (Shirley) Timms, Danny Timms, WC (Dana) Timms; host of nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Cantrell Timms; daughter, Rhonda Lynn Timms; brother, Wilburn “Tippy” Timms
Cleopas Harvard
WATER VALLEY – Cleopas Harvard, 98, passed away on May 15, 2020, at His home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Victoria “Vicky” Pieraccini Dichiara
ABERDEEN – Victoria “Vicky” Pieraccini Dichiara died peacefully May 14, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 95.
Vicky is survived by her children, Tom Dichiara, wife Fonda – Rossville, TN; John Dichiara, wife Elisa – Atlanta, GA; Ronald Dichiara – Marietta, GA; Robert Dichiara, wife Kelly – Powder Springs, GA; and Rosalie Dichiara – Flowood, MS. Grandchildren Elizabeth Zepponi (Fred) – West Point, MS; Andrew Dichiara (Abbey) – West Point, MS; Laura Dichiara – Jackson, MS; Tony Dichiara (Hannah) – Dallas, GA; and Chris Dichiara (Korinne) – Atlanta, GA. Great-Grandchildren Leo and Camillia
Zepponi – West Point, MS; Sam Dichiara – West Point, MS; Owen, Evan, and Allison Cate Dichiara – Dallas, GA.
Vicky was born on September 5, 1924 in Memphis, TN to Umberto and Rose Pieraccini. In her early life, she was a fashion model, pageant contestant, and was employed by Westinghouse as an administrative assistant. She married the love of her life, Thomas Dichiara, in 1953, moving to Aberdeen, MS and welcomed 5 children into their home. They were happily married for 46 years supporting each other in both their business and personal lives. Vicky’s children remember her as a loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals but also remember the importance of faith and family.
In her later life, Vicky enjoyed traveling to Europe and boating on the Tombigbee river with her husband and children. She also enjoyed participating in her faith community, St. Francis Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and also participated in local social clubs. She had a beautiful voice and loved to play the piano.
A graveside funeral is scheduled for Tuesday the 19th of May at 11:00 A.M. at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen, MS. Father Tim Murphey and Father Joseph Le will officiate the ceremony.
Betty Johnson
BOONEVILLE – Betty Joe Johnson, 84, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born July 28, 1935, to Garvin and Opal Cunningham. She was a member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, and worked for Marietta Manufacturing. She enjoyed working in her yard, flowers and listening to the Happy Goodmans.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service was held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Little Brown Cemetery with Bro. Glenn Jones officiating. Services were under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by one son, Ricky (Robbin) Johnson; one daughter, Marilyn (Max) Wilson; one brother, Bryant (Mary) Cunningham; four grandchildren, Marca (Danny) Williams, Marlee Perkins, Nikki (Kevin) Oaks and Brett Johnson; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Johnson; her parents; and one brother, Quthol Cunningham.
Diane Kirk
TUPELO/MANTACHIE – Diane Kirk, 64, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18, at the Family Worship Center. Condolences may be shared with the Kirk family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Margie Farese
ASHLAND – Margie Carolyn Roach Farese departed this life surrounded by her family and caretakers on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 83.
She was born on May 3, 1937, to Luther T. Roach and Inez Autry Roach in Ashland, Mississippi. After graduating from Ashland High School in 1955, Margie attended the University of Mississippi and obtained a degree in Business Education in 1959. Following graduation from Ole Miss, she returned to her beloved hometown of Ashland. There she married her husband, Anthony Thomas Farese. They remained in Ashland, and Margie taught school at Ashland High School from 1959 to 1968. Remembered fondly by her former students for her kind spirit, Margie enjoying teaching and imparted her love for education to every student she had the privilege to teach. During her tenure at Ashland High School, Margie taught 7th grade English, 8th grade History, Typing, Bookkeeping, and Shorthand. She spoke of her teaching career with great pride and loved to hear her former students call her “Mrs. Farese” even many years later. Following her time as a teacher, Margie worked as a legal assistant for many years at Farese, Farese & Farese, P.A., in Ashland where she found joy in contributing to the family business.
Margie is predeceased by her parents, a beloved stepmother, Margorie Roach, and her husband, Chancery Judge Anthony T. Farese. She leaves her three children, Anthony Luther Farese (Karen) of Ashland, Mississippi, Tammy Farese Earwood (Bob) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Alison Farese Thomas (Scott) of Germantown, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Natalie Earwood Weckstein (Brian) of Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Farese, Katherine Farese, Jim Thomas, and Allie Thomas. She also leaves behind her dear sister, Patsy Roach Webb (Bill), her niece Amy Webb McFadin (Harry), and two great-nephews, Aden and Zach Medina, all of North Richland Hills, Texas.
Margie was very active in her community. She was a lifetime member of Ashland Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over thirty years. From January 24, 1994, to September 19, 2016, she served as a board member for the Benton Medical Center of the North Mississippi Primary Healthcare, Inc., in Ashland. She will be missed for her dedication, willingness to serve, and love for her community, family, and friends.
There will be a private family service at the Ashland Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorials to the Ashland Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
James Allen Armstrong
CALHOUN CITY – James Allen Armstrong, 61, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Lela M. Floyd
BOONEVILLE – Lela M Floyd, 70, passed away on May 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Edna Earl Franklin Cox
SMITHVILLE – Edna Earl Franklin Cox, 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1939 in Sulligent, Alabama to Mathis and Lily Mae Rogers Franklin.
Edna graduated from Sulligent High School and began working as a dietary aide for Gilmore Memorial Hospital, where she worked for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of Smithville Methodist Church and dearly loved her church family. Edna married Richard Cox on November 11, 1993.
A sweet, lovable lady, Edna never met a stranger. She was passionate about the programs “Keep Monroe County Beautiful” as well as “Keep America Beautiful.” Edna was dedicated to her community and was known for her generosity. She loved spending time with her family and cooking a Sunday spread of food, as well as taking her family out to eat at restaurants. When she was able, she enjoyed traveling around the country. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and cooking. Edna will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Edna is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Cox, of Smithville; sons, Tim Knight (Elaine), Terry Knight (Staci) both of Splunge Community; grandchildren, Brittany Gray (Tyler), Jordan Jernigan (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Bracey and Mekayla Gray; brother, O’Neal Franklin (Carolyn), Guin, AL; and nieces and nephews, Teresa Blalock (Terry), their children Austin and A.J., Danny Franklin and his children, Anthony and Grant, Denise Rawls (Terry), and their children, Brittany, Dylan, and Terren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie and Mackey Franklin.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville, MS with Bro. Dale Whitlock and Bro. Charles Coggins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smithville Methodist Church, 60001 Gum St, Smithville, MS 38870
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lifeline Companions for the extraordinary care they provided to Edna.
Wi
lliam Sloan
NEW ALBANY – William “Sloan” Joseph Butler Sloan, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Pontotoc County. He was born in Tupelo on January 9, 2003 to Brad and Kirsten Butler Sloan.
He was a member of several organizations which include, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, NAMS football, AFJROTC at New Albany High School, Drill Team, Color Guard, Rifle Team, PT Competitor, a private in Mississippi National Guard, Civil War reenactor, a member of the 15th MS Infantry and 45th MS Infantry reenactment groups, and member of the University Greys Camp # 1803 SCV.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at By Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Rev. Tom Wilson, Major Luis Prejean and Master Sargent Willie Payne officiating. Graveside service will follow in the New Albany City Cemetery with Military Honors. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, William Bradley Sloan and Kirsten Liane Butler Sloan; two sisters, Reagan Sloan of New Albany and Hanna Lewis of Jacksonville, FL; Paternal grandparents, Gene and Diann Sloan of Saltillo, Maternal grandparents, Ray and Joyce Butler of Pontotoc; Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be, J.B. Hill, Skyler Harmon, Micah Butler, Roger Mazuca, Jonathon Butler, Vann Prince, Tucker McDonald, Kenneth Chappell, Wilson Marshall and Jacob Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be 15th and 45th MS Infantry, NAHS AFJROTC, Cedar Bush Mess and all of his high school friends.
Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm at United Funeral Service. Also, on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at By Faith Baptist Church in Pontotoc from noon till 2:00 pm. We are asking due to COVID-19 guidelines to be aware of your surroundings and be as quickly as possible visiting with the family. This will help with distancing from each other and not standing in a line for a long period of time. As we are slowly moving towards opening back up at full capacity, we value our families and ask that all comply to the State guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to AFJROTC at New Albany High School. Make checks payable to AFJROTC NAHS, attn; Major Luis Prejean.
Ronnie Lynn Fortune
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ronnie Lynn Fortune, 57, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Jerry Thomas Barnes
MANTACHIE – Jerry Thomas Barnes, 57, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. Services will be on Sunday, May 17, at 3 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Barnes family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Johnny Young
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – Johnny Young, 58, passed away on May 16, 2020, at Mercer Hospital of Folsom. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Margarita Diaz Escobar
BOONEVILLE – Margarita Diaz Escobar, 71, passed away on May 16, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Romie Jernigan
NETTLETON – Romie Jernigan, 73, passed away on May 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS 38860.
Mary Lee Agnew
BALDWYN – Mary Lee Agnew, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Sandhill Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday, May 16, 2020 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home (Walk-thru). Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
