TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Dorothy Alley, Belmont
Orwilda Sue “Willi” Jenkins Armstrong, Jacksonville, Florida
Julia Barkley, New Albany
Annie Marie Barnes, Marietta
Bill Calvery, Corinth
Jilda Ann Hurt Childers, Tippah County
Renold Clayton, Jr., Mantachie
Charles Collins, Tupelo
Ellouise Dallas, Pontotoc
Eddie Farr, Beloit, Wisconsin/Formerly of Pontotoc
Tommy Layne Goff, Verona
Ruben Gonzalez, Tishomingo
Daniel Lee Guess, Plantersville
Lennon Blake Hester, Tupelo
Mildred Hill, Woodland
Lendon Jones, Amory
Gwendolyn Keith, Palmetto
Martha Kingsley, Canton, Georgia
Treva Lewellen, Ripley
Cooper Prude, Tupelo
William "Bud" Reaves, New Albany
Reverend Sandra Trest Sisson, Amory
William Strong, Ripley
Harold S. "Tommy" Thompson, Tupelo
Maedeen Mitchell Thompson, Red Bay, Alabama
James "Jim" Edward Wohlfarth, Tiplersville
Sunday
May 2, 2021
MR. TOMMY L. GOFF
Verona
2 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. DONNA KATHY LONG
Tupelo
Visitation: 5 until 8 p.m.
Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. COOPER PRUDE
Tupelo
2 p.m. Monday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Monday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. MARTHA A. KINGSLEY
Georgia
2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021
Saltillo Chapel
Fellowship Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Friday, May 7, 2021
W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
Gwendolyn Faye Keith
Palmetto
Service 1:00 Monday
Chapel
Visitation
11-1
Burial in Lee Memorial Park
Eddie Farr
BELOIT, WISCONSIN/FORMERLY OF PONTOTOC - Eddie Farr, 62, passed away on April 29, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Jilda Ann Hurt Childers
TIPPAH COUNTY - Jilda Ann Hurt Childers was born July 20, 1949 to Payton Hurt and Onaria "Shorty" Roberson Hurt in Tippah County, MS. She worked at Biltrite for 40 years and was a southern Baptist.
Jilda is survived by her mother: Onaria "Shorty" Roberson Hurt of Falkner, MS; her companion of 32 years: Timothy Dowden of Falkner, MS; one son: Keith Allen Childers of Falkner, MS; two daughters: Sandy Tidwell (Rodney) of Ripley, MS and Candy Pannell of Ramer, TN; four grandchildren: Matthew Hurt, Jessie , Jacob, Jarrett Tidwell.
She was preceded in death by her father: Payton Hurt.
Jilda went home to be with the Lord at the age of 71 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on April 20, 2021.
The visitation will be May 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. There will be no service.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Ruben Gonzalez
TISHOMINGO - Ruben Gonzalez, 56, passed away on April 25, 2021, at his home in Tishomingo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Tommy Layne Goff
VERONA - Tommy Layne Goff, 78, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Acton, Tennessee, on November 16, 1942, to Hurley and Estelle Goff. Tommy worked for twenty-nine years at Malone and Hyde as a wholesale grocery salesman and for nine years he owned and operated Goff's Country Market in the Richmond Community. He loved to restore cars and loved fast Fords. After he retired, he enjoyed camping with his family and friends.
Services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Norman Maranto officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Those left to carry on his memory are two sons, Janson Goff (Beth) of Nettleton and Tracy Goff (Chanda) of Mooreville; one brother, Bobby Goff (Mary) of Verona; two sisters, Brenda Goff Shumpert (Bill) of Richmond Community and Patsy Goff Nichols of Tupelo; one sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Goff of Richmond Community; six grandchildren, Brandon Goff (Courtney), Laney Goff, Ty Thomas Goff, Christian Goff, Makenzie Goff, and Brady Goff.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; one brother, Billy Goff.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Goff, Ty Thomas Goff, Christian Goff, Brady Goff, Cruz Mitchell, and Bubba Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Gillentine, Jimmy Malone, and Bill Goff.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, May 2, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
James "Jim" Edward Wohlfarth
TIPLERSVILLE - James "Jim" Edward Wohlfarth was born March 24, 1950 to John Wohlfarth and Helen Ramey Wohlfarth in Redondo Beach, CA. He married Michelle North Wohlfarth. Jim was a Horticulturist and was the founder of Tippah County Growers. He was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
Jim was survived by his wife: Michelle Norton Wohlfarth of Tiplersville, MS; his son: Tommy Wohlfarth (Chanda) of Greenville, MS; four daughters: Christy Wilbanks (Scott) of Falkner, MS, Ryksie Brown, of Ripley, MS, Felicia Locke (Josh) of Blue Mountain, MS and Georgia Lawrence (Richard) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Jack Wohlfarth (Doreen) of Hot Springs, AR; one sister: Janis Adams of South Carolina; seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim went home to be with the Lord at the age of 71 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his home in Tiplersville. The Visitation will be at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, May 3 from 12:00-until the service which will be at 2:00 p.m. Bro. Darren Owens will be officiating.
The pallbearers are: Issac Adams, Tommy Flake, Ansalmo Gonzelez, Noah Guess, Richard Lawrence, Josh Locke.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Maedeen Mitchell Thompson
RED BAY, ALABAMA - Maedeen Mitchell Thompson, 93, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Sunday, May 2, 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 1, 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, May 2, 1-4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Reverend Sandra Trest Sisson
AMORY - Reverend Sandra Trest Sisson, 80, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 3:00 pm graveside at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Lendon Jones
AMORY - Lendon Jones, 93, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2:30 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 1:30 pm until the service hour at First Baptist Church, Amory, Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Martha Kingsley
CANTON, GEORGIA - Martha Alexander Kingsley, 88, of Canton, GA, formerly of Saltillo, passed away Wednesday, April 28 2021 at Providence Village assisted living. She was born July 25, 1932 in Saltillo, a daughter of the late Thomas and Viola Alexander.
She was a high school graduate that accomplished a lot in her life. Always providing for her family, she worked several jobs from secretary work to one of the first women to work in management a RJ Reynolds tobacco company. After retiring from RJ Reynolds, she managed apartment complexes as the resident manger. Martha enjoyed staying busy and after moving to Texas to be close to her daughter, she worked for the Hawkins, Texas Chamber of Commerce for free, where she was named woman of the year several times. Up until her passing she was an active part of her assisted living home. She was the ambassador who greeted new residences, showed them around, and made them feel welcome.
She is survived by her eldest son Dale Kingsley; six grand children; three great grand children; two nieces; two nephews; several grand and great grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Kingsley; son Mark Kingsley; daughter Cindy Kingsley, and brother Gene Alexander.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday May, 7 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Brother Tony Morrow pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Bonneville officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Burial will be at the Fellowship Cemetery.
Lennon Blake Hester
TUPELO - Lennon Blake Hester spent his 40th birthday on February 6, 2021 in Gatlinburg, TN enjoying the Smoky Mountains and sharing time with his beloved family. He came home to Tupelo and fought a gallant battle with brain cancer, spending his last week at Sanctuary Hospice House. He met his Creator at 11:45 pm on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Born in Pontotoc, he attended Tupelo Public Schools graduating from Tupelo High School in 1999. Born with an ear for music of all genres, he mastered several instruments over the years including the guitar, piano and drums, among others. His senior year at THS, he played Jim in "To Kill A Mockingbird." Blake's passion for film, music and theatre led him to Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he obtained his BA in Music and Music Recording. He lived in the greater Nashville area several years after graduation working for the Shop at Home Network, in movie theatres and producing his own short films including "The Weed Eaters," which received much acclaim. A computer whiz, he built his own computer and enjoyed video games. Blake had many friends as his insatiable, spontaneous personality put him in touch with many who endeared themselves to him. His sweet, friendly disposition as well as his creative, innovative spirit will always be a major part of his legacy. Blake was a member of Tupelo Church of God and later attended The Orchard with his family. He enjoyed the beach, the mountains and spending time with his family and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jay Stanley and Bro. Paul Suptka officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM Sunday and from 10 AM to service time Monday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Blake is survived by his parents, Vicki and Jimmy West of Tupelo; his grandmother, Frances Oswalt of Tupelo; his siblings, Casey Robert Hester (Lauren) of Brentwood, TN, Samantha Hester (Brian McDonald) of Tupelo, Meghan Foley (Will) of New Albany, and Rick and Sarah Nelms of Saltillo; his nieces and nephews - Webb, Townes, Ethan, Dylan, Stella, Deacon, Lottie and Landon; and an uncle, James Hester. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Hester, and his special grandparents, Elton and Peggy Hester of Pontotoc.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Annie Marie Barnes
MARIETTA - Annie Marie Barnes, 80, of Marietta, Mississippi transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 29th. Annie Marie loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She retired from Golden Manufacturing and spent her free time attending church, working in her flower beds, and completing word searches. She passionately served the Lord and could be regularly found singing anywhere that she could. Annie Marie was raised and raised her children at Parkers Chapel Baptist Church and she was a currently active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Marietta, Mississippi.
She leaves behind six children, Juanita Fleming of Booneville, Amanda Kennedy Pardue (Buddy) of Marietta, Marty Barnes (Brenda) of Booneville, Melissa Barnes Blake (Jr) of Shannon, Rodney Barnes (Melissa) of Booneville and Nichole Moore (Jeremy) of Burton. She is also survived by four siblings; Earlene Clark or Marietta, Maxine Boyd (Hollis) of Hackleburg, Alabama, Jane Eaton of Baldwyn, and Jerry Nanney of Fulton; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was welcomed to her heavenly home by her loving husband of 61 years, Billy V. Barnes; her parents, Leon and Avis Nanney; three brothers, JC Nanney, Butch Nanney, and Travis Nanney; one special sister-in-law Francis Dodds; two son-in-laws Gary Fleming and Dale Kennedy; and one great-grandson, Dalen Thomas.
Pallbearers include Mark Nanney, Hunter Cook, Brandon Barnes, Kyle Barnes, Stanley Barnes, and Anthony Barnes. Honorary Pall bearers include members of Calvary Baptist Church.
Visitation was held at Waters Funeral home on Saturday, May 1st at 10:00 am followed by a going home celebration at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel.Officiating Bro. David Harper and Bro. Ray Guin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice of Tupelo, the Prentiss County Relay for Life, or Calvary Baptist Church of Marietta, Mississippi.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Charles Collins
TUPELO - Charles Collins, 60, passed away on April 30, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
Gwendolyn Keith
PALMETTO - Gwendolyn Faye Keith "Gwen", 64, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home in Tupelo. She was born June 9, 1956 to Donas Milton and Leland Loraine Pate Guess. She was a member of Limestone Baptist Church. She loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed baby-sitting Tracie Lynn and Conner when they were babies.
She leaves behind her loving partner of over 40 years, W.D. Keith "Dub"; sisters, Hazel Turnage of Aurora, IL, Donna Davis (Stan) of Hotspring Village, AR, Brenda Perry (Mark) of Okolona, MS, and Dianne Tackett of Nettleton, MS; brothers, Jerry Guess (Bonnie) of Nettleton, MS, Larry Guess (Sara) of Nettleton, MS, Eldon Ray Guess of Myrtle Beach, SC; Kenneth Guess (Patricia) of Nettleton, MS; all of the Keith family and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce Allen Keith; brother, James Guess; her grandparents; and several nieces and nephews;
Pallbearers will be Ben Keith, Douglas Keith, Chris Guess, Chad Guess, Jeffrey Worthey, and Michael Carter.
Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm with Bro. Chris McCord officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Cooper Prude
TUPELO - Cooper Prude died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. After several years of disappointment that his heart disease, metastatic cancer, and Alzheimer's disease were too much for his once strong body and quick mind to overcome, the Lord called Home His son and he is now at peace. Born on September 6, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Grace Cooper Prude and Joseph Leslie Prude, Cooper had a deep love for this region of the country. Following a long business career that moved him and his family around the Southeast and Midwest, Cooper returned to Tupelo to start his "third chapter" in the early 2000's.
Cooper attended Milam Elementary, Tupelo, until he moved to Dunedin, Florida, with his mother and new stepfather, Alf E. Birge. He loved the beach and flourished in school. He played junior high and high school sports including football and basketball, was an avid swimmer, and loved to run. He was recognized state-wide for his prowess on the football field when he was a senior. Cooper graduated from Clearwater High School in 1954.
As a college student at Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, Tennessee, he served on the Intramural Sports Committee, eventually as chairman, on the Baptist Student Union Board all four years, eventually as Vice-President, President, and then BSA Tennessee State President during his senior year. During college, Cooper felt led to three very different careers. Was he called to continue his leadership in Baptist Ministry? Or was he to pursue a dream of becoming an attorney? Or was a career in business his destiny? After talking with mentors, friends, and of course family, he decided on law school at Vanderbilt following his graduation from CNU in 1958. Then, just shy of taking the bar exam, he accepted a job at Honeywell in Clearwater. He and his brand-new wife, Eva Norton Prude, moved to Clearwater and started their family. They were active in church, community, and intramural sports leagues in the thriving beach town. His mother and stepfather adored having them close by and spoiling their granddaughters.
In 1966, Cooper was lured by Magnavox away from Honeywell, and thus began a long career with that consumer electronics company in their Personnel department. He loved Human Resources and excelled in each venture. His family moved first to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, then to Fort Wayne, Indiana, as Cooper rose along the corporate ladder. He added golf and tennis to his sports repertoire with friends in the Pine Valley neighborhood, in addition to staying active in church, community, and his daughters' schools.
In 1980, Cooper helped spearhead a consolidation effort to move thousands of Magnavox employees and families from several national Magnavox offices to new headquarters in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, just outside of Knoxville. Of all of his accomplishments in their new city, he was most proud of two: leading a company-wide endeavor partnering employees as volunteer mentors with students in Knox County schools, and serving on the University of Tennessee Chancellor's Advisory Team. Although Cooper was a graduate of Carson-Newman, just a few miles from Knoxville, he adopted the University of Tennessee, and then Middle Tennessee State University, both of his daughters' schools, as his new "home teams." He was famous for tailgating, wearing orange and white, and blue and white, respectively. Although busy with work and supporting his three favorite universities, he always made time for golf and tennis with friends in Fox Den.
After retiring from Magnavox as the Vice-President of Personnel, he joined a friend and former co-worker at The Transition Team, coaching associates to make successful transitions into new jobs through a process of dealing with the emotions of job loss, discovering passions, and uncovering new opportunities. He took advantage of his status as a new bachelor and empty-nester working and living in Knoxville, Charlotte, North Carolina, and then back to Knoxville, during those years.
In 1996, while on a visit to see a favorite uncle in Tupelo, Cooper reconnected with a childhood sweetheart and Tupelo native, Barbara Reedy Godwin. After several years of dating and traveling between Knoxville and Tupelo, Cooper and Barbara were married on August 19, 2006. He officially retired - for good this time - and moved to Tupelo. Cooper and Barbara took great pleasure in their beautiful retired life for 25 years. They loved exploring their hometown, trying new restaurants, spending time with family, reading, and watching favorite sports events and prime-time drama shows on television. Until his health prohibited it, they also appreciated opportunities to travel to Dallas to visit Cooper's daughters' families, and visit friends in Knoxville to attend Tennessee football and basketball games. Cooper's "third chapter" was all he hoped and dreamed it could be.
Cooper is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two daughters, Lisa Sams (Scott) of Plano, Texas and Leslie Reid (John) of Frisco, Texas; three beautiful granddaughters, Kirstin Reid Michaud (Tim) of Cromwell, Connecticut, Reilly Cooper Reid (17) and Ryan Norton Reid (15) of Frisco, Texas; several cousins, Karen Cooper Dieckmann and Kim Cooper Long both of Tupelo, Anne Cooper Owen of Montgomery, Alabama, Carol Lynn Cooper Lesmeister of Memphis, Tennessee, and William Garland "Buddy" Prude of Los Angeles, California.
Pallbearers will be Scott Sams, John Reid, Kyle Cofer, Clay Godwin, Tommy Collins, Justin Waldrop, Will Kline, and Mike Cayson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in Cooper's memory to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. They are grateful for the tender loving care that the nurses and staff provided Cooper during his final days.
Services honoring Cooper's life will be 2 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time, with graveside services immediately following at Lee Memorial Park.
Julia Barkley
NEW ALBANY - Julia Olenna Parks Barkley, 86, died Thursday, April 29, 2021. Mrs. Barkley was born August 15, 1934, on the seventh wedding anniversary of her parents and on this day was wed to James (Jimmy) Boswell Barkley in 1955. She graduated from New Albany High School in 1952, attended the University of Mississippi, Belhaven College and graduated in 1956 from Millsaps College in Jackson, MS with a Major in Education and a Minor in Music.
Mrs. Barkley was an active member of First United Methodist Church, having served on the Administrative Board, and was a long-time member of the Chancel Choir. She began playing the piano for Sunday School at age 9, and at age 11, she began playing the pipe organ for church. First United Methodist Church was blessed that she used her gift of music in that place throughout her life. She served as organist, pianist, and choir director of the Adult, Youth and Children's Choirs. She also taught piano lessons to many in the New Albany community.
Mrs. Barkley and her husband established Barkley Travel Service Inc. in 1981 providing opportunities to share their love of travel with hundreds of people every year. Her husband, Jimmy Barkley, preceded her in death on November 10, 2002.
Survivors include her three daughters, Lynn Barkley McAlilly and husband Bill of Nashville, TN and New Albany, MS, Donna Barkley Roberts and husband Scott of Starkville, MS, and Camille Barkley of New Albany, MS; her four grandchildren, Chris McAlilly and wife Millie of Oxford, MS, Laura McAlilly Paulk and husband Nate of Nashville, TN, Emily Roberts Beaty and husband Cameron of Dallas, TX, and Kelly Roberts Fenwick and husband Chap of Hazelhurst, MS; her eight great-grandchildren, Thomas, Micah and Bolen McAlilly, Iris and Mac Paulk, Wells Beaty, and Jack and Claire Fenwick; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Erin Parks; her brothers, Joe Parks Jr., Tommy Parks, and an infant brother, James Ford Parks; and her mother and father-in-law, Claude and Sallie Barkley, of Cotton Plant.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm in Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church of New Albany followed by A Service of Death and Resurrection in the sanctuary at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Glenfield Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dr. Chris McAlilly, Rev. Cameron Beaty, and Rev. Dr. Tim Prather. United Funeral Service of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 156, New Albany, MS 38652 and to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and at the service and encourages social distancing while in the building.
Online condolences can be made at www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Renold Clayton, Jr.
MANTACHIE - Renold Clayton, Jr., 66, passed away on April 30, 2021, at home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
Orwilda Sue “Willi” Jenkins Armstrong
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - Orwilda Sue “Willi” Jenkins Armstrong, 85, passed away on April 25th at home in Jacksonville, FL. She was born Nov 17, 1935 in Ethel, TX to Marvin Israel and Nellie Rodman Jenkins. She grew up on the family farm in southern Grayson County, TX, attended school in Howe and graduated from Sherman High School in 1953.
Following Willi’s first job at Coca-Cola bottling Company in Sherman, TX, she enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Arlington Hall, VA. It was there she met and married SSG Bobby Cantrell Armstrong of Evergreen, MS on Feb 22, 1955 in Washington, DC. After the military, her husband started work with Southern Airways and they moved to Monroe, LA. She established a home and gave birth to a son and daughter. She followed her husband’s career moves to Bogalusa, LA and Hattiesburg, MS, finally settling in Panama City, FL in 1962. In Panama City, FL, Willi worked as a librarian aide, was part of the “Boiler Room Gang,” and was well known by faculty and students at Bay County High School for many years, retiring in 1993. She was also active in the Forest Park community supporting her husbands’ RL Turner Little League teams and started the girls’ softball league serving as head coach of one of the teams. She was an avid crossword/acrostic puzzler, 42 and Mexican Train dominos player, and double solitaire player. She loved to write stories about her childhood and made many trips tracing family genealogy across the US. After suffering a stroke in 2018, she and her husband moved to Jacksonville, FL and was cared for by her daughter.
Surviving are her long-time husband of 66 years Bobby C. Armstrong; son Bobby C. Armstrong Jr (Nancy) of Charlotte, NC; daughter Amy Sue Armstrong Tajdari (Mohammad) of Jacksonville, FL; sister Linda Jenkins Taylor of Sherman, TX; grandson Tracy Brooks Armstrong (Sarah); granddaughter Anna Kathleen Armstrong; great-granddaughter Aliya Brooks Armstrong; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Israel and Nellie Rodman Jenkins; sister Marvina Jenkins Tate; and brothers Owen R Jenkins and Ronald M Jenkins.
After cremation, private family memorial services will be held in New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County, MS and Collinsville Cemetery in Grayson County, TX.
Bill Calvery
CORINTH - Graveside Service with Military Honors for Billy Dan "Bill" Calvery, 86, are set for 1:00 pm Monday at Rienzi City Cemetery with Rev. John Garrott officiating.
Bill died April 30, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He was born April 8, 1935 in Ripley, MS. to the late Monroe and Edna Calvery. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, He was a graduate of Ripley High School, where he lettered all 4 years in football, basketball and baseball. He then attended Northeast MS. Junior College on a football scholarship, after Northeast he severed 2 years in the US Army, following the Army he attended and graduated from MS. State University with a Bachelor in Science and Physical Education. For over 26 years he was a math teacher, serving most of those years in Corinth City Schools at South Corinth and drove a bus for over 40 years with Corinth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Calvery; son, Michael Calvery (Andrea); step-children, Jeff Pittman (Tahnee), Mary K. Martin, Jan Johnson; brother, Durell Calvery (Pollye); his twin sister, Peggy Wallis (Bruce); grandchildren, Ben W. Calvery (Katelynn), Austin Martin, Bailey Martin, Jodie K. Seratt, Trace Johnson, Jace Pittman, Jacob Pittman; great grandchildren, Marilyn Barnett, Lexi Seratt; dear cousin , Nila Duncan; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Calvery family.
Arrangements are under the care of McPeter's Inc. Funeral Home.
Daniel Lee Guess
PLANTERSVILLE - Daniel Lee Guess, 64, passed away on April 30, 2021, at his residence in Plantersville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home - Nettleton.
William "Bud" Reaves
NEW ALBANY - William "Bud" Reaves was born January 26, 1943 to Marvin Howard Reaves and Nancy Elizabeth Tigner Reaves in Tippah County, Mississippi. He attended Pine Grove High School and was married to Jean Graves Reaves. Bud retired after pastoring for many churches over 25 years. He also worked in many grocery stores and Union Wholesale. He was a member at Glenfield Baptist in New Albany, Mississippi. He loved caring and spending time with his family, fellowshipping with his domino playing and walking buddies, maintaining his yard, preparing coffee at church, and helping others.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Jean Reaves; son: Kenneth Reaves (Vanessa) of Mathiston, MS; a daughter: Wanda Dains (Ronnye) of Dumas, MS; one sister: Martha Linville of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Will Dains (Michelle), Ethan Dains, Mackenzie Teer (Caden), Alyssa Willson (Patrick), Kaleb Reaves; seven great-grandchildren: Kylie Dains, Brooke Dains, Grayson Dains, Bryson Dains, Emma Willson, Freya Willson, Harmony Davis; a host of nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Newton Reaves, Josh Reaves; one nephew: Richard Reaves.
The visitation will be at the Glenfield Baptist Church on May 2 from 1:00 p.m. until the service which starts at 3:00 p.m. The interment will be at the Fellowship Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lowrey and Bro. Larry Harrison will be officiating. The pallbearers will be Will Dains, Ethan Dains, Kaleb Reaves, Caden Teer, Patrick Willson, David Reaves, Grayson Dains, Bryson Dains. Honorary Pallbearers will be Domino Players.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS
Dorothy Alley
BELMONT - Dorothy Alley, 81, passed away Friday, April 27, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Was Sat at 1pm at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis Ms. Visitation will be on 12 noon at the church. Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo has charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at associatedfuneral.com .
Mildred Hill
WOODLAND - Mildred Elizabeth Hill, 85, passed away on April 30, 2021 in Fulton, MS. She was born July 30, 1935 in Houston, MS to the late Elizabeth and Russell Sykes. She was a seamstress at Pep Industries for 8 years and was of the Baptist faith. Mildred married John Alec Hill on April 13, 1952; he preceded her in death on November 3, 1991. Her son, Tommy Hill and two brothers, James and John Sykes, also preceded her in death.
Mildred was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked hard to put food on the table for her family. Once she stopped working outside of the home, her enjoyment came from tending to her vegetable garden and raising their chickens and cows. Mildred also loved to listen to old country and gospel music.
Survivors include four daughters, Libby Carney of Pontotoc; Lucy Brand (Wayne) of West Point; Kathy Bell (Ken) of Fulton; Charlotte Hill of Pontotoc; two sons, John Hill, Jr. of Montpelier; Mike Hill (Michelle) of Houston; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jake Hill, Joe Hill, Josh Hill, Koby Hill, Jeff Hill, Michael Covington and Brendan Morrow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chance Hill.
Memorials may be made to Amity Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Tommy Kilgore, 2439 Hwy 389, Woodland, MS 39776.
Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 pm at Calvert Funeral Home. There will be a Graveside Service immediately following the visitation at Amity Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Lynn Hughes officiating and assisted by Chaplain Robert Woods. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
William Strong
RIPLEY - William J. Strong, 74, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home in Ripley, MS. No visitation. Graveside service only will be Monday, May 3, 2021, 2 pm at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Foster & Son is in charge of the arrangements.
Treva Lewellen
RIPLEY - Treva Lewellen, 84, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Corinth in Magnolia Regional Health Center. Services will be on Saturday May 1, 2021 at 11am at Criswell Cemetery. Condolences may be made at keslerfuneralhome.com.
Harold S. "Tommy" Thompson
TUPELO - Harold Sinclair “Tommy” Thompson, 103, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Sunrise Living Center in Westminster, CO.
With his passing, we lost an oak tree of a man--a storyteller from the past, a mentor in life to most (our Papa to all). Tommy went to his Heavenly Home to join his beloved wife, Rosemary, a daughter, Maureen, and many loved ones. A native of Egypt, MS, he was born January 12, 1918, to Andrew Virgil Thompson and Maude Stillman Thompson.
Tommy grew up in the community of Egypt, MS, which, at the time was a thriving farming and commercial center with two large general merchandise stores. One of these stores, owned by his father, was to play a central role in Tommy’s life and form the basis for many of his stories which later made their way into two books he wrote and had published: Memoirs of a Mississippi Country Boy Way Back and A Dawg’s Gotta Run…Country Boy Goes West!. From his early life on the farm and store, Tommy was noticed by Dudy Noble of Mississippi State fame and recruited to play football—a game that Tommy had never played before! Tommy “thrived” in the college world of Starkville—both in the college life and sports. He was a member of Phi Sigma fraternity. After college, Tommy lived in Memphis and met the “Love of his life”—Rosemary—while working at a war production plant. This happy union of a “city gal” (New Orleans) and “country boy” resulted in five children who “filled the Egypt school.” Tommy pursued a life of farming soybeans, cotton, corn, gardening, and running the large general merchandise store in Egypt for a number of years. He was a mecca for conversation, a slice of cheese, bologna, a cracker and soda and, whatever goods the community required including, those down on his or her luck during those depression years. As the general store faded into progress, Tommy entered the pants manufacturing business in Okolona as an engineer. He eventually became Plant Manager of Meadow Sportswear employing, several hundred skilled workers. A young Ralph Lauren was an early customer. When that work moved offshore, he was picked to start and run the Mississippi Dept of Agriculture’s Mirex ® fire ant bait plant in Prairie, MS—at that time, this plant had the distinction of being the only facility in the country that made this product. Tommy had a busy work life into his seventies working for the State Agriculture Department. During those years, he found the time to help Rosemary raise five active kids through college, serve on both the Okolona Draft, School, and Hospital Boards, Lion’s Club Member and, active participant in the choir, usher, and Knights of Columbus in the Aberdeen Catholic Church. He was a Senior Member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. The couple lived a number of years in Natchez Trace Villas north of Tupelo. His love, Rosemary, passed away in 2011 after an extended fight with cancer. Life took another big, big turn in 2016 when he was offered a chance to explore the west with a move to his daughter’s (Eileen) and son-in-law’s (Kevin) home in Westminster, CO. He was a young 98, with an electric scooter chair and ready to explore! Festivals, food fairs, museums, botanical gardens, and trips into Wyoming. At the age of 100, Tommy sampled the thrills of the Twister II wooden roller coaster at Lakeside Park in Denver. This active lifestyle extended his life beyond all expectations. He grew to be the oldest member ever in his family and likely the most senior living member of the Mississippi State Bulldog “M” Club!
He is survived by four of his children: Daughter Kathleen (Ray) of Tupelo, MS; son Hal (Susan) four children, of Decatur, AL; daughter Eileen (Kevin) two children of Westminster, CO; and daughter Colleen (Phillip) four children of Belden, MS. His beloved daughter, Maureen, was taken in 1995, leaving two children. A host of grandchildren numbering 12 and great-grandchildren numbering 12 survive as well as two nephews and a niece.
Rest in Peace, dear Daddy, Papa, Pop-- we will not see your like again in this life…
A memorial service is in the planning stage with internment at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Remembrances may be shared at https://www.abplace-funeral-cremation.com/obitituaries/Harold-Thompson-26/ Donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Ellouise Dallas
PONTOTOC - Ellouise Boyd Dallas was born on October 17, 1931, to James Anderson (Jimmie) Boyd and Dora Mae Tutor Boyd in Pontotoc County. She passed away on April 30, 2021, at the age of 89.
Her life was marked by her love of music, beginning at the age of 12, when her mother allowed her to travel with Truett Mounce accompanying his quartet at engagements in the area.
She attended most of her school years at Ecru, but began Pontotoc High School her junior year where she was voted Most Beautiful and graduated in 1949.
While working at Ray's Department Store, DeVan Dallas looked out the door one day and saw, as he put it, the prettiest girl he had ever seen crossing the street and added, "That's the girl I'm going to marry," and he did and remained so for 68 years until his death.
Most of her adult life was spent attempting to make ladies out of her three daughters, but she did venture out into the business world as music director at Callie Young's kindergarten for many years, as a Welcome Wagon hostess and as an employee at what was originally Brown's Flower Shop.
Her greatest contribution, though, was her service to her church and community. As a member of First Baptist Church, she shared her God-given talent in all areas of the music program, from accompanying choirs of all ages, solo handbells, ensembles, but with her greatest passion being the adult choir, where she was known to cock her head to a certain side if you sang a note off key.
Her community service included being one of the original Board of Directors of the Bodock Festival. She could be found anywhere from entertaining at nursing homes, to working with Pete Doles and The Young Inspiration, making a record album with her trio, performing numerous times on the Buddy and Kay early morning TV show and playing for the Elvis Presley Christmas program with her band, Remember When. She was a member of the Pontotoc Music Study Club and the Fine Arts Club.
Her sweetest and most time-consuming commitment was being Mommie and Nana.
Her services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at First Baptist Church Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Browning Funeral Home and from 12:00 noon to service time Monday.
She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Diane Sauers (Jack), Pam Dallas and Sandy Dallas. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Cinda Dallas Browning Nicholson (Danny), Preston Leathers (Kala) and Melissa McAnally (Jason), and her beloved great-grandchildren, Piper Ellouise Nicholson, Presley Kate Leathers, Emerson James Leathers, Bo Hughes Leathers and Ellouise Love McAnally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dewayne Boyd, and her husband, DeVan Dallas.
Pallbearers will be Preston Leathers, Danny Nicholson, Jason McAnally, Bill Warren, Don Leathers, Tommy Butler, Lee Hatcher and Mike Dillard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Young, Janis Burns-Tutor, Barnell Griffin, Billy Clay Rodgers and Larry McCord.
