David L. Pratt
NEW ALBANY - David L. Pratt, 63, passed away on May 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Renie Hastings
SELMER, TENNESSEE - Renie Hastings, 71, passed away on May 19, 2022, at her daughters home in Selmer, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Alberta Ozah
TUPELO - Alberta Ozah, 78, passed away on May 15, 2022, at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westbrooks Funeral Home.
Brenda Kay Newell
PONTOTOC - Mrs. Brenda Kay (Stegall) Newell, 70 years of age, went home to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She suffered from a fall in February with a severe leg break, and after battling further complications for more than three months, she passed on peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her children. She was a proud, honest, and forthright woman who is mourned by many. Brenda was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi on January 31, 1952 to Jerry and Mildred Stegall (both deceased). She attended school at Algoma. Growing up the youngest of five siblings in the country, Brenda had a childhood filled with the love and companionship of her brother and sisters and many friends, cousins and relations. As a young woman, she worked at Pontotoc Hospital before marrying Morris Duron (Butch) Newell and moving the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she raised her children, Tracy (Newell) Weber and Stephen Newell. Butch and Brenda were founding and active members of the American Legion Post 1992 and it's Auxiliary in Gautier, Mississippi and she leaves behind many dear friends in that area. After Mr. Newell's retirement, the two returned to their hometown of Pontotoc where they settled on the Newell family farm in South Pontotoc and were able to reconnect with many old friends and relations and live out their days in the place that they both loved. Brenda was an immensely talented crafter, quilter, and cook. She was an active member of the Algoma Homemakers for many years after their return and spent considerable hours quilting with friends.
Brenda was a woman of faith, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and a loyal friend to many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Mildred Stegall, her husband, Morris Duron (Butch) Newell, her brother Bobby Dean Stegall (sister-in-law Dottie Stegall), sisters Annette (Stegall) Gober (brother-in-law Everett Gober) and Elaine (Stegall) Edwards, all of Pontotoc. She is survived by her sister Martha Jo (Stegall) Huffman (brother-in-law Bob Huffman) of Hamilton, Alabama, brother-in-law Billy Fred Edwards of Pontotoc, her daughter Tracy (Newell) Weber (son-in-law Michael Weber) of Knoxville, Tennessee and her son Stephen Newell of Pascagoula, Mississippi. She is also survived by two grandchildren—Jacob Weber (wife Tausha McCurry Weber), of Powell, Tennessee and Ashley Weber of Heiskell, Tennessee, as well as 4 great-grandchildren—Payton Weber, Caroline Weber, Lucas Weber, and Blakely Worthington. Also counted amongst people she held dear in her heart are nieces and nephews too numerous to name but whom all meant the world to her.
The family would like to thank her close neighbors in the South Pontotoc community who watched over her and loved her particularly in the years since her husband's passing. They are all special to the entire family. They would additionally like to thank the staff at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc and her private caregivers that provided care to Brenda during the last months of her life, as well as all the many friends and family who made regular visits and offered genuine love during those difficult months.
The family will receive visitation on May 23 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home from 5-8 pm. The funeral service will be on May 24 at Tudor Memorial Funeral Home at 11 am with burial to follow to Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hwy 41 S, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Maddox Quartaro
FULTON - Maddox Peyton Quartaro, 14, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after an extended illness. He attended Itawamba Attendance Center and was a member of Living Water Church in Mooreville. He enjoyed video games, watching cartoons, playing outside, and playing hide and seek with his sister. His favorite color was blue. He loved everyone, and his smile always made you smile.
Services were at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. John Gale and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Jessica West Quartaro; his sister, Maddie Quartaro, both of the home in Fulton; his grandparents, Ray and Mary Owen of Houlka; his great grandparents, A.J. and Kat West of Fulton; two uncles, Chris Owen (April) and Kyle Compton; his extended family of care givers, Merry Claire Gregory, Christy Eddy, Rose Stuart, Jessica Williams, Amber Gasaway, Caitlin Hawkins; special friend, Matt.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Quartaro; grandmother, Glenda Owen; great grandparents, Bub and Adon Owen; aunt, Kasundra Whitworth.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Cherry, Andy Young, Kyle Compton, Dillon Rock, Bryan Martin, and Keith Reese.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dakota Cherry, Levi Dunn, Ian Nichols, Colby Stanford, Dakota Owen, and Will Owen.
Visitation was Saturday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's of Mississippi Hospital, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Knight
MANTACHIE - Barbara Nell Knight, 75, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born December 14, 1946, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Quinnon and Jessie Perry Gist. She attended I.A.H.S. and I.J.C., graduating with a degree in administration. She worked in clerical and administration at I.J.C., Central Service, and Super Sagless. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed word find puzzles and collecting knick- knacks. She was a member of Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Booker and Bro. Jay Knight officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Kirk Knight (Tracy); one daughter, Kris Funderburk (Larry Brown); one brother, Tommy Gist; one sister, Judith Riley; three grandchildren, Jay Knight (Katie), Dayton Funderburk (Tori), Abby Kirksey (Ben); four great grandchildren, Sawyer, Rhett, Trace, and Mavie Jo; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
