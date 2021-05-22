Myrel O. (Sweet) Clifton
TUPELO – Myrel O. (Sweet) Clifton, 88, passed away on May 21, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Verna Marie Reynolds
BOONEVILLE – Verna Marie Reynolds, 58, passed away on May 20, 2021, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Debbie Thompson
PONTOTOC – Deborah Lee Butler Thompson, age 65, left this world and entered the next on May 25, 2020. She was born in Okolona, MS on January 6, 1955 to Annie Deason and DB Butler. She loved fiercely and was fiercely loved by many. She had a dry, witty, wonderful sense of humor, and her favorite saying, “I told you I was sick,” now rings true. She was the manager of McDonalds in Pontotoc, MS for 21 years before becoming disabled. She was Presbyterian during the week and Baptist on the weekends because, she said, they have better potlucks.
She is survived by her son, James “Jimbo” Roderick Thompson IV (Mandy) of Estill Springs, TN, and her daughter, Sara “Sissy” Cornwell Holcomb (Danny) of Pontotoc MS, and the father of her children, James Roderick “Roddy” Thompson, III; a granddaughter who she thought literally hung the moon, Norah Willow Cornwell; and a brother, Robbi Butler of Peppertown, MS; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Ralph Douglas Butler, and sisters Wanda Mills, Barbara Witt, and Nancy Riley.
A memorial service for Debbie, delayed because of Covid-19, will be held at 5 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors.
Bobby Murff
ABERDEEN – Bobby Murff, 81, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 until 6:45 prior to the service on Monday evening at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Dora Morris
PONTOTOC – Dora Morris, 86, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 PM at Sanctuary Hospice Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:30 PM to service time at Sanctuary Hospice Chapel.
William Lee “Buck” Stevens
TUPELO – William Lee “Buck” Stevens, 79, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1 PM at Oxford-University United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 12 PM- service time Tuesday only at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Carrollton, MS. A full obituary will follow.
Shirley F. Prather
RIPLEY – Shirley F. Prather, 76, passed away on May 21, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Connie Sartin
HAMILTON – Connie Sartin, 78, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Monday, May 24 at 1 PM at Hamilton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Monday prior to the service from 11 am until 12:45 PM at Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Marcus “Jonell” Posey
TUPELO – Mrs. Marcus “Jonell” Posey, 93, died on Saturday May 22, 2021, at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
William L. “Bill” Kitchens
TUPELO – William L. “Bill” Kitchens , 91, died on Saturday May 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Tobie Marshall
OKOLONA – Tobie Marshall, 45, passed away on May 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Rebecca “Becky” Conaway
TUPELO – Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Conaway passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 49. Becky was a Tupelo native and lifelong resident, born June 29, 1971 to Gerald and Betty Conaway. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School and was a 15 year employee of Kroger. She was the friendly face who loved her job and her co-workers. Becky enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach at Panama City. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church
Becky leaves behind her parents, Gerald and Betty Conaway; her sister, Amy Davis and husband, Mark, all of Tupelo; nieces, Hannah Brown, Elise Davis and Mary Katherine Davis; great-nephews, Jaxton and Myles; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as her Kroger family who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Conaway; and grandparents, Lois and Roy Conaway and Oscar and Polly Hutson.
Services celebrating Becky’s life will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Mark Davis, Terry Black, Paul Brown, Jamie Patterson, Johnny Patterson, and James Tidwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bo Hardin
MYRTLE – Willie ‘Bo’ Hardin, 71, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 29, 1949, in Union County to John Willie Hardin and Govie Hale Culver. He was a member of Neely Baptist Church and a truck driver.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, at United Funeral Service. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife: Rickie Hardin; 2 daughters: Mylinda Forester (Charlie) of Myrtle and Tena Stewart (Keith) of Hernando, MS.; 2 sons: Tony Hardin of Biloxi, MS., and Jon Tyler Hardin (Kristen) of Myrtle; 4 brothers: Tommy Hardin (Donna) of Myrtle, Johnny Hardin of Myrtle, Cecil Hardin (Janice) of Saltillo, MS., and Billy Culver (Robin) of Myrtle; 8 grandchildren: Brittany Hardin, Jacob Cagle, Anna Grace Carpenter, Gavin Hardin, Jackson Stewart, Ava Stewart, Mallory Hardin, and Jon Tucker Hardin; and 3 great-grandchildren: Carter Price, Maddix Cagle, and Maizee Hardin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Freida Hardin; and 1 grandson: Cody Furniss.
Pallbearers will be Steven Schlueter, Stephen Pannell, Jonathan Colston, Vince Brewer, David Jones, and Mikle Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Morgan, Phillip Jones, Sammy Winters, and Rudy Dixon.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at United Funeral Service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Shirely Mills
FULTON – Shirley Dulaney Mills, 83, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the presence of her children at the Village At Allandale in Kingsport, TN. She was born June 10, 1937 to the late Lawrence Orr Dulaney and the late Pearl Johnson Dulaney in Fulton. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church and enjoyed painting and writing poetry.
Private graveside services will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at White Church Cemetery with Michael P. Mills, Jr. officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Shirley is survived by her 5 children; Michael P. Mills, Sr., William Lawrence “Billy” Mills, Sharon Rose Respess, Marjorie Darlene Adams, and Heather Marie Coleman. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Dulaney, and Lowell Dulaney, and her sister, Vicky Berryhill, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Pearl Dulaney, and 1 brother, James Henry Dulaney.
Memorials can be made to your favorite charity.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at The Village at Allandale, especially April Hill, Virginia Williams, Stephanie Culbertson, Tammy Yates, Marissa French, Candace Givins, and Christi Nunnley for the loving care they gave to Shirley. They are truly doing the Lord’s work.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Inez Maier Stewart
TUPELO – Inez Maier was the daughter of Frank and Inez Maier of Aberdeen, Mississippi. After graduating from Aberdeen High School, Inez attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a degree in English. She worked as an administrative assistant in San Antonio, TX and Jackson, Mississippi before beginning her career as a court reporter in Northeast Mississippi. She enjoyed traveling from town to town and made many friends along the way.
In 1973, she moved to Kosciusko, Miss. when she married William C. (Bill) Stewart and became stepmother to Charles, Beth, Claudia, and Bob. At that time she attended classes at Mississippi State University to complete a Masters degree in counseling.
Anyone who knew Inez also knew about her beautiful singing voice. She was a member of several choruses, including the original Maurice Thompson Singers and the Jackson Choral Society. Her voice graced many a church choir through the years, and she was generous with her talent, serving as a soloist for church services, weddings, and community events. She also had leading roles in several musicals produced by Kosciusko Little Theater in the 1970’s.
Inez gave of her time by volunteering at Helping Hands Ministry as well. She enjoyed serving as the publicity director for the annual Easter Passion Play produced by First Methodist Church of Kosciusko for a number of years and held other positions in the church and in community clubs as well.
For the last seven years of her life, Inez lived at AvonLea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Even there she was known for her singing and was loved by the staff and nurses for her cheerful disposition.
Inez was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Maier, her father Frank B. Maier, Sr., brother Frank B. Maier, Jr., brother Bill Maier, and husband Bill Stewart. She is survived by her brother Eugene Maier (Camille); stepchildren Charles (Wendy), Beth (Marc), Claudia (Paul), and Bob (Wynde); 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews to whom she was affectionately known as “Diddie”.
Visitation will be held in the parlor of First United Methodist Church of Kosciusko Sunday, May 23, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen Monday, May 24, at noon. A brief family service will follow at 1 p.m., and burial will be in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Kosciusko, First United Methodist Church of Aberdeen, Alzheimer’s Association, or to a charity of your choice.
Connie Rial
TUPELO – Connie Kay Sandlin Rial, 77, left her home here on earth and joined her Lord and Savior on May 19, 2021. Connie, a native of Hiwasse, Arkansas, was born on August 31, 1943 to Edward and Daisy Sandlin. She graduated high school in Gravette, Arkansas. Connie and her husband W.T. “Dub” relocated to Tupelo in 1962, after his service in the United States Navy. They called Tupelo home and built a life of adventure and a family full of love. Together, they have five children. The youngest three were the first triplets born at the Tupelo Hospital (now NMMC). Connie was a faithful member of West Main Church of Christ and a long-term employee of Hancock Fabrics. She was an avid Mississippi State sports fan. When not traveling to Naval Reunions around the country with Dub, she enjoyed tailgating in Starkville with family and friends. She was known as Memaw to her grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she enjoyed spending time with them and supporting them. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She made every effort to display her love for others through her actions, such as cooking everyone’s favorite meals and desserts on special occasions, consistently sending beautifully written birthday cards, and making phone calls “just because.” Her legacy will include abounding love, laughter, and a sense of adventure.
She leaves behind her loving husband, W.T. Rial Jr.; her five children, Shelley (Mark) Harsin, Saltillo, Robert (Andrea), Collierville, TN, Cliff (Sherry), Pontotoc, Carey (Delena), Brandon, and Chris (Stephanie), Tupelo; her step-daughter, Yvonne (Richard) Leathers, Southaven, MS; twelve grandchildren, Stuart, Chloe, Bryson, Ivey, Alex, Jack, Neely, Ben, Reece, Jenna, Blake Miller, and Mallory Henson; her three great-grandchildren, Bennett, and Jade-Anna Reeves, and Madi Beth Miller; her step-grandchildren, Andrea, Amanda, and Mack; her siblings Edward Jr., Jack, JoAnn Lowe, Brenda Whiteside, Johnny, and Vicki Stern; and countless nephews and nieces, all whom she loved dearly. “I love you more.”
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Daisy Sandlin; and her brother Charles, and sister Rhonda Mitchael.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 2 PM today (Sunday, May 23, 2021) at West Main Church of Christ with Doug Greenway officiating. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Pinevale Children’s Home, c/o West Main Church of Christ, 2460 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jerald Wayne Clayton, Sr.
NETTLETON – Jerald Wayne Clayton, Sr., 67, of Nettleton, MS. Passed away with his family by his side on May 19, 2021. He was born in Baldwyn, MS on January 22, 1954.
Jerald loved going camping, riding the horse and buggy, spending time with family and friends. He loved talking about the Bible and his faith meant the most to him. He was a co-founder of The Professors of Jesus Name Community Church of Nettleton and he was Apostolic. He loved grilling out with his family. His big thing he loved to do was fussing at his grand-daughter, Maggie, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda, before God called her home to be with him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Clayton, of 46 years, of Nettleton; sons, Jerald Clayton, Jr., of Nettleton, and Scotty Clayton, of Nettleton, MS; four grandchildren, Jerald (Jessica) Clayton, of Nettleton, Maggie (Jeremiah) McNeese, of Amory, Danny (Tarma) Clayton, of Tory Sereniti Crossen of Nettleton; six great-grandchildren, Hadley Clayton, Carter Delane Clayton, Maddox Clayton, Baby Clayton #4, Kaia Clayton, Paxton Manden Wayne “Pac Man”; several nieces and nephews; three brothers, Eddie (Tina) Clayton, Marty (Nina) Clayton, and Benny (Cherl) Clayton, all of Nettleton; special friends, Donnie Hampton, Cindy Jackson and Steve Parker.
The family would like to extend an extra special thank you to Steven Clayton, Nathan Clayton, Andrew Randolph, Will Riley, Brandon Clayton, Katie Riley, Christy Randolph and Timothy Clayton for all their extra help and taking care of him, during his last years.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Stella Louis Clayton; dad, Wiley Hopkins Clayton; sister, Linda Cooper; twin brother, Jerry Clayton; brother, Glenn Clayton; daughter-in-law, Amanda Clayton; great-grandson, Carter Delane Clayton; and nephew, Larry Presley. He loved to hang out with Joey and Kim Presley and their bunch: Jessica, Dallas, Dakota, and Dada. Jerald loved everyone he met including Earl and Gena Archie of Water Valley.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at The Professors of Jesus Name Community Church, Nettleton, MS, with Bro. Eddie Clayton and Bro. Mathew Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS with Pallbearers being B.J. Pearson, Daniel Pearson, Dallas Presley, Brandon Clayton, Steven Clayton, Timothy Clayton, and Nathan Clayton. Honorary pallbearer will be Joey Presley.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday evening at the Church, in Nettleton, starting at 5:30 pm.
Condolences and memories maybe shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Ron Bunnell
TUPELO – Ronald Lynn Bunnell, 73, died Friday, May 22, 2021 at his residence at Lake Piomingo after a length battle with cancer. Ron was born in Memphis, Tn. on March 1, 1948 to the late Calvin G. Bunnell and Jessie Mae Brannon Bunnell. He grew up in Memphis, graduated from Whitehaven High School and attended Memphis State University. On March 7, 1975, he married Sarah Butler in Tupelo. Mr. Bunnell worked many years at Red Cap Industries in Tupelo and Tishomingo. He later owned and operated Mid America Sewing Center until he retired. He and Sarah enjoyed living their retirement years at Lake Piomingo.
Ron is survived by his wife; Sarah Butler Bunnell; his son, Patrick R. Bunnell; his sister, Vicki Jarrett (Mark); sister in law, Dale Butler and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Ron chose to be an anatomical donor at his death to enhance the study of medicine and the promote cures for cancer and other life threatening diseases. His family will celebrate his life at a private memorial service at a later date at the family residence. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Memorials may be made in memory of Ron to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Randall Rogers
ABERDEEN – Randall Clifton Rogers, 35, died unexpectedly Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence. A native of Monroe County, he was born March 26, 1986 to Edward Rogers and Anita Kennedy and was a 2004 graduate of Amory High School. Randall enjoyed many hobbies such as: planting in his garden; especially herbs and green tea which he enjoyed making to share with others, crafting bracelets and teaching others how to do so as well, going fishing; especially when he could also eat the fish and participating in all the activity filled day trips Lifecore would take him on. He was a member of Central Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Anita Red of Aberdeen; father, Ed Rogers of Palmetto; three sisters, Julie Magallon of Buckeye, Arizona, Megan Horton (Tony Starks) of Baldwyn and Lilly Red of Aberdeen; brother, Evan Red of Aberdeen; maternal grandmother, Lillie Kennedy of Pontocola; and Paternal grandmother, Margurie Rogers of Palmetto.
He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Thomas Kennedy and James C. Rogers, Jr.
For those healthy enough to attend, a celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. A graveside service will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Shannon. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Holland-Tupelo Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Otts, Michael Otts, Matt Boner, Christopher West, Sammuel Kennedy, Daniel Kennedy, Jacob Kennedy and Tyler Gardner.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Linda Sneed
ECRU – Linda Kay Litzler Sneed, 72, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home. She loved to crochet and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle pro. She enjoyed selling Avon for 25 plus years, during which time she achieved Gold status in the Avon Presidents Club. She was a seamstress and worked in the furniture industry all her life. Her favorite past time was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 am Monday, May 24, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Bennie Randolph and Bro. Jimmy Russell will officiate. Burial will follow at Sneed Family Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-her children-Garry Jordan (Lisa) Denver, CO, Katie Staser (Shenan) of Pontotoc, and Sonny Snider of Ecru; sister-Judy Barnes (Aaron) of Longview, TX; her grandchildren-Cody Jordan (Jade), Madison Martin (Larry), Bray Staser (Taylor), Colton Sappington, Montana Snider; her great grandchildren-Stella Kayte Staser and Lathe Martin; special friends-Brenda Dillard and Janice Cannon.
Preceded in death by: her husband-Jerry Sneed; her parents-Leonard and Clara Litzler; brothers-Bill Litzler and twin brother Larry Litzler; sister-Ruth Litzler Middendorff.
Pallbearers: Shenan Staser, Bray Staser, Colton Sappington, Nathan Swords, Jamie Mahan and Neil Williams.
Visitation: 5:00 pm-8:00 pm Sunday, May 23, 2021 and 10:00 am until service time Monday.
