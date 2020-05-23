Odell Jourdan
BOONEVILLE – Harmon Odell Jourdan, 78, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tishomingo Living Center in Iuka. He was born September 11, 1941, to Harmon Owen and Lucille Jourdan. He was a member of East Marietta Baptist Church and a truck driver.
A Celebration of Life Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Little Brown Cemetery with Bro. Ray Hall officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jourdan; one daughter, Angela Jourdan; one sister, Kathy Taylor; and his little dog, Gypsee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Bobbie Merill, Joann Prince and infant, Mary Sue Jourdan; and two brothers, Ronnie Jourdan and infant, Donald Ray Jourdan.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Keith Huey
PONTOTOC – Keith Huey, 69, passed away May 22, 2020 at his home. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired truck driver. He loved his family, fishing, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Potts Camp Methodist Church, where he was baptized.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Huey; 2 daughters, Tabetha Walthers (Danny) and Dawn McMillen (Paul); 8 grandchildren, Courtney Robbins (Eric), Austin Walthers (Savannah Radditz), Presley McMillen, Jaydin Walthers, Whitnye McMillen, Brantly McMillen, Kaden Walthers, Maddie McMillen; 2 great-grandchildren, Skyler McPherson and Adalynn-Kate Walthers; sister, Brenda Huey Berryhill; brothers, Milton Ray Huey (Betty), Samuel Cruse Huey (Carol) and David Lee Huey (Daisy); sister-in-law, June Ash Huey; and a numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilder Heron Huey and Julia Marie Cruse Huey; 2 brothers, Hershell Wilder Huey and John Allen Huey; 1 sister, Shelia Marie Huey Cothern; 1 brother-in-law, Russell Berryhill; and 1 sister-in-law, Clara Tutor Huey.
Graveside service, with military honors, will be Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2 PM at Cruse Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Laura M. Segars
BLAINE, TENNESSEE – Laura M. Segars, 87, passed away May 22, 2020 at Chadwick Nursing Home in Jackson, MS. She worked in Jackson in several restaurants for many years. She loved to work in the garden and enjoyed all her grandkids, friends, and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Simmons (Larry) of Byram, MS; stepdaughter, Bobbie Young (Larry) of Pontotoc, MS; grandchildren, Misty Lancaster (Paul), Randy Young (Belinda), Ricky Young (Lori), and Ronny Young (Tami); 10 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marcella Hurd and Ruby Barnard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ray Segars; infant son, Charles William Segars; parents, Charlie W. and Berl Lindsey; sisters, Bonnie Seymour and Betty Jean Huskey; and brothers, Frank Lindsey and Paul Lindsey.
Graveside Services will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020, 2 PM-3 PM, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
William Brannock “Bill” May, Sr.
AMORY – William Brannock “Bill” May, Sr., 82, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2020; 1:00 PM at Amory Historical Society Cemetery. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Robert T. Myatt
AMORY – Robert Terry Myatt, 64, passed away on May 22, 2020, at Aberdeen Care Center in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Myrtle Slater
TUPELO – Myrtle Gillentine Slater was born in Itawamba County, MS on December 23, 1927 to the late Elijah and Angelia Enlow Gillentine. She departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo where she had resided the last year. Hers was a long and fruitful life. Like many Itawambians in the 1950’s looking for jobs, she moved with her family to the Waukegan, IL area where she lived for almost 50 years before returning to Mississippi. While there, she was employed by the Target Manufacturing Company, which made military supplies. Myrtle enjoyed good conversation with family and friends, working word puzzles, and knitting. She attended Valley Grove Baptist Church before her health failed.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 PM today (Sunday, May 24, 2020) from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with her former pastor, Bro. Tommy Tackett, officiating. Burial will follow in the Keyes Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation begins at Noon today until service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1:30 PM today at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived.
Myrtle is survived by two sons, Tommy “Tom” Moore and wife, Luci, of Mooreville, and Tim Baldwyn and wife, Toni, of McHenry, IL; her grandchildren, Rick and Heather Moore of Mantachie, Heidi Moore of Mooreville, and Jessica Baldwyn, Joey Baldwyn, and Jamie Baldwyn, all of Illinois, and Shelby Bryant and Lacey Bryant; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother, J. L. Gillentine and wife, Faye, of Cullman, AL; two step-sons, Glen Slater and Tony Slater, and their families from Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ralph Slater, who died March 10, 1988; and four siblings.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
James Vincent Gullett
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Vincent Gullett, 36, passed away on May 17, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
James Mack Holley
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Mack Holley, 90, passed away on May 22, 2020, at his residence in Boone, North Carolina. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
David Allen Seger
UNION COUNTY – David Allen Seger, 65, passed away on May 23, 2020, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
James M. Smith
TUPELO – James Murry Smith, 81, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness. James was born August 16, 1938, the fifth child of Omer Burl and Ester Mae Smith. He grew up on a farm in Hughes, Arkansas where he graduated high school and attended the University of Arkansas. He was quite the basketball player in high school. He relocated to the Tupelo area around 1958. A conscientious young man, James worked two or three jobs in order to take care of his mother after his father’s death. He was part owner in a clothing business, Murry Wilson Men’s Clothing, and also worked for the Tupelo Daily Journal as advertising manager. It was during this time he met the love of his life, Carolyn. James later partnered with Gary Waldrip to own and operate The Shoppers News weekly advertiser. After that, James started Hotsy Incorporated, a pressure washer business which later became Smith Equipment and Chemical, a 40 year endeavor.
In early years, James was an excellent skeet shooter, winning many trophies. He never met a stranger, loved everyone, and always accepted people as they were. He is remembered as a giving individual who would give away his last dime or the shirt off his back, whatever it took to help someone in need. James was a devoted Christian and shared his faith with many. He was a faithful member of Tupelo’s First Baptist Church. James enjoyed simple pleasures like sitting on his back porch amidst the beautiful nature God created. His eyes lit up every time his kids and grandkids would come over for a visit on the porch. Spending time with his brother and sisters, enjoying breakfast with his good friend John McAdams while they solved the world’s problems, attending his Sunday School Class taught by Mark Ledbetter, these were just of few of James’ favorite pastimes.
James leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Smith of Tupelo; four children, James Kip Smith (Page) of Tupelo, Kimberley Smith Waldrop (Terry) of Tupelo, Murry Kirt Smith of Pickwick, Tenn., Kourtney Smith Fox (Randy) of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Desmond Kyle Smith, Hunter Dallas Smith, Samuel Christian Smith, Hannah Smith Bell (Hunter), Benjamin Patton Smith, Jacy Brooke Waldrop, and Kylie Alexis Waldrop; a great-grandson, James Michael Bell; and a host of special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters.
A graveside service celebrating James’ life will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Powell and Rev. Ricky Young officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Harvest Fund at First Baptist Church or the Sanctuary Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Ilee Alexander
COLUMBUS/FORMERLY OF BLUE MOUNTAIN – Mrs. Ilee Alexander, 97, passed away on May 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Betty Cockrell
BALDWYN – Betty Cockrell, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was a native of Baldwyn, MS. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and decorating her home. She had a very green thumb and loved taking care of her house plants. She enjoyed bargain shopping with her sisters and granddaughters, but her most cherished accomplishment was being a mother to her four children.
She will be laid to rest at East Mount Zion cemetery in Pratts with graveside services Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her four children Cathy Boudreaux Neely (Lee Wayne) of Saltillo, Gail Harris of Memphis, TN, Tina Cockrell of Orlando, FL, Stuart Cockrell (Susan) of Baldwyn; sisters Elaine Palmer of Baldwyn, Donna Gilmore (Donnie) of Saltillo, and Lynn Bean of Baldwyn; grandchildren Nicci, Robby, Gaston, Katrina, Channing, Emme, Taylor, and Haley, and eight great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Huey Baxter and Mildred Perry Baxter, both of Baldwyn.
Visitation will be at Water’s Funeral Home Sunday, May 24 from 3:00 – 4:00 prior to the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Clenail Johnson
AMORY – Clenail Johnson, 56, went home to his heavenly reward peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, to play his guitar for the Lord. He passed away at NMMC-Gilmore Amory. He was born in Monroe County on February 15, 1964, to Arthur & Nancy Bell Westmoreland. He was known as the Guitar Man for many gospel groups in Monroe County.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Greater New Prospect with Rev. Leon Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by one son, Cleshawn Dobbs; 5 brothers, Jerry Westmoreland, Leek A. Pierce, Floyd Pierce, Otis Westmoreland, and Louis Westmoreland; 2 sisters, Mary Brown of Amory and Adlene Walker.
Visitation will be Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel.
James Henry Heard
PLANTERSVILLE – James Henry Heard, 79, passed away on May 22, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Elaine Edwards
PONTOTOC – Elaine Edwards, 75, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at NMMC Gilmore-Amory in Amory. Services will be on 2 pm, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
William Grady Counts
TUPELO – William Grady Counts was born to Fred McCoy and Anna Altson Counts on July 30, 1937 in Haverstraw, NY. He died on May 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
He is survived by his wife Mary Louise Counts; his children Brenda Lakes (JD), William Counts, Jr., Tora Sontosha Quarles (Donald), Jason McCoy Counts (Kyong), his brothers Henry Counts (Molly), Theodore Counts; a sister Shirlee Counts Cola, eight grandchildren and eight great-grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, a sister Doretha Puryear and brothers George Counts and McCoy Coit Counts Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 am. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.” William Maness
BOONEVILLE – William Maness, 77, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Bessie Lee Evans
ABERDEEN – Bessie Lee Evans, 77, passed away on May 22, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Penny Nichols
TUPELO – Margaret J. “Penny” Nichols died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, at the age of 70. A native of Tupelo, she was born December 1, 1949 to James Theron and Margaret Nichols at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Penny was a graduate of the Mississippi University for Women with a major in art. She continued to paint until her recent illness.
Survivors include a son James Turas and his wife, Maria, of Illinois; a daughter, Mary Margaret Turas of Illinois; her brother, James Theron Nichols Jr. and his wife, Lisa DeFeo Nichols of Tupelo; one nephew, Trey Nichols (Meredith) of Woodstock, Georgia; and two nieces, Meagan Nichols of Atlanta, Georgia and Lauren Nichols of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at White Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Olin McBride officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, The Sanctuary Hospice House, or the North Mississippi Boys and Girls Club.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William Guy Mears
BALDWYN – On May 20, 2020, William Mears, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 80. William was born on June 12, 1939 in Pratts, MS to Guy and Pearlie Mae (Ivy) Mears. He attended school in the Pratts and Baldwyn communities. William went to work for Super Sagless as a Tool and Die Maker until retiring on November 29, 2004 after 47 years of dedicated service. On October 23, 1959, he married Gloria Jean Cooper. They raised one son, Keith and one daughter, Melissa. William was an avid hunter. He enjoyed hunting in Mississippi, Colorado and Texas. After hunting he and Gloria spent many weekends camping with friends. William attended church faithfully at the First Christian Church in Baldwyn.
William was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Willard and Oneal; his grandson, Cameron and his mother-in-law, Flossie Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Keith (Deena) and Melissa (Larry); his grandchildren, Chad Parker, Taylor Roth, Will Roth, Courtney Mears and Kelsi Mears and his great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hadlie, Cooper, Alex, Hector, Junior, Greyson and Finley.
Services will be 3 pm Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Kelly Carmichael and Bro. Joe Carraway officiating. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service time. Burial will follow in the Pratt Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.