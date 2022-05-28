TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Vicki Jefferson Barnes, Caledonia
Leroy Buford Jr, New Albany
Cassandra DeHart, Booneville
Lisa McCauley, Booneville
Stephanie Pearson Nettles, Tupelo
Lottie Russell Otts, Beech Springs Community
Ray Patton, Tupelo
Arthur Hayes Pegues, New Albany
Rodney B. Perkins, New York
Priscilla Ynette "Sulla" Ragin, Booneville
Clara L. Walker, Pontotoc
Ray Patton
TUPELO - Ray Patton, 59, passed away on May 26, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Clara L. Walker
PONTOTOC - Clara L. Walker, 95, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2022, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2PM at Oak Forest Cemetery.
Priscilla Ynette "Sulla" Ragin
BOONEVILLE - Priscilla Ynette "Sulla" Ragin, 53, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3:00pm at Oakhill MB Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 1:00 until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oakhill MB Church Cemetery.
Lisa McCauley
BOONEVILLE - Lisa McCauley, 60, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, May 30th at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Marietta Methodist Church Cemetery.
Leroy Buford Jr
NEW ALBANY - Leroy Buford Jr, 77, passed away on May 26, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Arthur Hayes Pegues
NEW ALBANY - Arthur Hayes Pegues, 63, passed away on May 26, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Vicki Jefferson Barnes
CALEDONIA - Vicki Jefferson Barnes, 60, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence in Caledonia. Services will be on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 6 PM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 4 PM until 6 PM at the funeral home.
Rodney B. Perkins
NEW YORK - Rodney B. Perkins, 58, passed away on May 27, 2022, at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn NY. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Cassandra DeHart
BOONEVILLE - Cassandra DeHart, 62, passed away on May 27, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Stephanie Pearson Nettles
TUPELO - Stephanie Pearson Nettles, 37, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will follow at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Lottie Russell Otts
BEECH SPRINGS COMMUNITY - Mrs. Lottie Jean Russell Otts, age 86, died unexpediently Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 14, 1935 in Shaw, Mississippi to William Staton Russell and Roxie Lucille Word Russell. She married John Gillispie Otts on May 6, 1950. They moved to the Tupelo area in 1969 where she worked many years in the garment industry employed by Blue Bell. She also worked the last 20 years as a caregiver for the elderly. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness on Monument Drive in Tupelo.
Lottie enjoyed fishing, cleaning, quilting, and cooking. She enjoyed going out to eat with her children. She was a home-body who enjoyed being a homemaker.
Services honoring her life were held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with the Elder officiating. Burial followed at Locust Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Stewart, John H. Otts, Sr., James Mike Otts, and Mark Otts, all of Beech Springs; sister, Mary Ruth Thames of Poplar Grove, Ark.; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren; her nieces, nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Gillispie Otts.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews - Bobby Otts, Billy Joe Otts, Derek McKissick, Brent Otts, Johnny Otts, Scotty Mills, Michael Otts, and Wesley Otts.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 12 noon, Saturday or anytime thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
