Margie Anderson, Tupelo
Joyce E. Atkinson, Woodland
Marlin Wayne Beaty, Dumas
Anthony Betts, Aberdeen
Margaret Ann Blythe, Jericho
Johnathan Thomas Brandon, Sr., Aberdeen
Brandi Smith Brooks, Houston
Wanda Campbell, Iuka
James Adrian Edge, Booneville
Brenda Sue Harris, Tishomingo
Edward E. Harris, Aberdeen
John Lee Lamar, Union County
Roland Lindley, Saltillo
Mary Evelyn Maxwell, Tupelo/Greenwood
Willia Ann Moore, Tippah County
Marie Norton, Falkner
Jessy Wayne 'Pop' Patterson, Saltillo
Flora Todd, Myrtle
Patricia M. Williams, Pontotoc
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
May 30, 2021
MR. BOB MITCHELL
Sherman
3 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 1:30 p.m.
until service time
Sunday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Sunday, May 30, 2021 –Memorial Day Weekend
Mrs. Mary Evelyn Maxwell
Tupelo
6 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2021
Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4:30 PM – service time
Graveside Service
11 AM Wednesday, June 5, 2021
Oddfellows Cemetery, Greenwood, MS
Mr. Danny Ray Bolton
Senior Master Sergeant
U.S. Air Force, Retired
Saltillo
4 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021
Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – service time only Sunday
Inurnment- Stuart Place- First Presbyterian Church
Mr. Christopher “Chris” Scott
Tupelo
2 PM Monday, June 7, 2021
Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – 5 PM Sunday, 6/6/21
HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
THANKS TO OUR VETERANS
Joyce E. Atkinson
WOODLAND - Joyce E. Atkinson, 62, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her residence in Woodland, MS. Graveside services will be on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 3-5:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Margaret Ann Blythe
JERICHO - Margaret Ann Wilhite Blythe, 87, died on May 28, 2021 at Diversicare in Amory. She was born February 7, 1934 in Union County to Grover Cleveland Wilhite, Sr. and Flora Ada Butler Wilhite. She retired after 31 years from East Union Attendance Center, where she was a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church. She was so much to those who loved her. She was a proud military wife who followed her husband to Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico; back to Maine and then to Louisiana before his retirement from the United States Air Force in 1972. She lovingly cared for her children single-handedly while her husband was stationed overseas or on other military assignments. Her family was her treasure and she had a true servant's heart. She loved us through our troubles first and asked the tough questions later. The important thing was to first know that nothing could make her love us less. She showed us Jesus's love through her actions and deeds on a daily basis. She was known throughout the community as a fabulous cook. She was often asked to make the dressing for the annual thanksgiving dinner at church. Even after she retired from the cafeteria; she was still asked to come back every year to help make the dressing for the entire school. Her family will especially miss her enchiladas!
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Jericho Baptist Church. Her son, Rev. Rickey Blythe will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in care of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Maxdale Blythe of Baldwyn, sons Ronnie Blythe (Donna) of Baldwyn, Rickey Blythe (Reta) of Madison, a daughter, Gail Wood (Kenny) of Guntown. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kelly Miller (Nathan) of Madison, Brooke Williams (Blake) of Knoxville, TN; Robbie Blythe (Angela) of Flora; Josh Blythe (Tara) of Blue Springs; Whitney Andrews (Scotty) of Ingomar; Katie Blythe of Brandon; Hannah Dunaway (Coty) of Baldwyn; Bailey Herring (Auston) of Amory. She is survived by 17 great grandchildren; Ivie Taylor (Corey), Lexe Morris, Gage Morris, Sami Kate Miller, Halle Jo Blythe, Sawyer Jane Blythe, Arleigh Herring, Finley Herring; Saylor Blythe, Knox Blythe, Layton Blythe, Aubrey Andrews, Case Andrews, Jacie Dunaway, Connor Dunaway, Reece Dunaway, Livvy Dunaway, sister Jean East of Germantown, TN and brother Wayne Wilhite (Patricia) of Baldwyn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 5 sisters, Obera Hall, Charlene Letson, Ruth Smithey, Juanita Little, Helen Thornton and 4 brothers, Loyd Wilhite, Carl Wilhite, Merle Wilhite and Grover Wilhite, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Blythe, Joshua Blythe, Nathan Miller, Scotty Andrews, Coty Dunaway, Auston Herring and Blake Williams.
Visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m. Sunday at Waters Funeral Home and one hour before service at Jericho Baptist Church. There will be a graveside service, weather permitting.
The service will be streamed live on the Jericho Baptist Church Facebook page.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Patricia M. Williams
PONTOTOC - Patricia M. Williams, 81, passed away on May 28, 2021, at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Willia Ann Moore
TIPPAH COUNTY - Willa Ann Moore, 74, life long resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Moore will be Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in The Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Moore was born January 26, 1947 in Tippah County to the late J. W. and Rivie Clark Smith. She received her education from South Tippah County Highschool and was employed with The American Biltrite Corporation for 36 years before her retirement.
A member of New Prospect Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Moore will be remembered for her love of reading, shopping ,being one of Elvis Presley's biggest fans, and cooking her famous coconut and strawberry cake for everyone to enjoy.
Known for being someone who would rather take care of others, Mrs. Moore had so much goodness about her. Her passion for family, friends, and especially her much beloved grandchildren was a gift from heaven. She leaves behind many memories to be cherished and the family finds comfort knowing they will meet again.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 5 PM til 8 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of almost 56 years, James Marlin Moore, one son, Rick Moore (Kim) of New Albany, one daughter, Lisa Moore of Ripley, one brother, J. Larry Smith (Deborah) of California, six grandchildren, Marlee Little (Jon Logan) of Ripley, Hunter Swords of New Albany, Haley Chapman (Jody) of Corinth, Madison Shaw (Michael) of Falkner, John Austin Moore and Addyston "Addy" Moore both of Ripley, four great grandchildren, Lyla Jo Chapman, Jack Devella Chapman, Willa Susan Chapman all of Ripley, and James Walker Shaw of Falkner.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Moore family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jessy Wayne 'Pop' Patterson
SALTILLO - Jessy Wayne Patterson passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, surrounded by family and friends and waiting on the Braves to beat the Red Sox. Jessy was born on June 9, 1970. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1989 and went to ICC. A patriotic American, he went on to serve in the military in the Marine Reserves. He married his wife and best friend, Gena, on January 19, 2004. Jessy, known by family and friends as Pop, was a professional licensed real estate appraiser self-employed at Patterson Appraisal. His services were highly sought by the public and he established a stellar reputation for his honesty and dependability. Jessy had a passion for softball. He spent many weekends on a field with his team, Big Daddy's. His teammates became some of his best friends and all his teammates and fans loved him greatly. They will never forget his fun loving, goofy personality, and undying love and kind heartedness for them. His favorite activities consisted of listening to music, riding ATVs, and just sitting around with friends and sharing his useless knowledge. Movies like "Step it Up" are rumored to be based off his break dancing skills from his earlier years on Bogan Drive.
A service celebrating his life was held at 4 PM Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ronald Pannell officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Gena; step-son Haze Russell (Mallory); his mother, Margie Herndon, and father, Jerry Patterson (Pat); step-sisters, Tennile Hubbard (Brian), and Lori Moses (Jason); and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by dear friends, Keith Holley and Kevin Herring, and his step-father, John Herndon.
Condolences may be posted on his memorial page at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Memorials in Jessy's honor may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801.
James Adrian Edge
BOONEVILLE - James Adrian Edge, 87, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a former employee of Oakley's Country Store, Liberty Cash Store, Walden's Supermarket, Brown Shoe Mfg., Quartet Mfg. and Liberty National Life Ins. He was awarded agent of the year award with Liberty National Life Insurance, He was a member of the Booneville Civitan Club where he recruited over 300 members into the organization. During his lifetime he served in multiple offices both local, district and international. He enjoyed playing golf and on his 70th birthday he got a hole in one. Adrian had a servant's heart and he enjoyed helping others in need, going to church and spending time with his family and friends. He was an active and faithful member of Booneville Church of Christ and a veteran of the United States Army and MS Army National Guard. Adrian served as treasurer for the MS. Veteran and Family Honors, Corp. where he assisted with honoring all deceased veterans making sure they received military honors for their service.
Funeral services with military honors will be held at Booneville Church of Christ on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Estes, Bro. Jeffery Edge, Bro Cliff Cartwright and Bro. Doug Greenway officiating. Graveside services will follow in Zion Rest Cemetery with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Connie Edge of Booneville; son, Jeffery Allen Edge (Pat, Daughter-in law); grandchildren, Haley Leah Edge Aycock (grand-son-in-law, Justin), Bryson Jeffery Edge and Jonathan Allen Edge; great-grandson, Hunter Allen Aycock; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Monroe and Leah Ann Woodruff Edge and a step-mother, Olivia Edge.
Pallbearers will be Bryson Edge, Jonathan Edge, Justin Aycock, Brian Horn, Chris Beard and Rosendo Rosas.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Veteran and Family Honors, Corp c/o Clarice Parker, 21 CR 333, Corinth, MS 38834.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Anthony Betts
ABERDEEN - Anthony Betts, 48, passed away on May 28, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Edward E. Harris
ABERDEEN - Edward E. Harris, 85, passed away on May 28, 2021, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Wanda Campbell
IUKA - Wanda Campbell, 65, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Booneville, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Iuka, MS.
Margie Anderson
TUPELO - Margie Anderson, 81, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born April 3, 1940, in New Albany to Robert and Mae Scruggs. She was a very active member of Monument Drive Baptist Church. She and her husband, Billy, owned Style-Line Furniture for over 50 years and she loved going to the office every day.
Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Hill officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her three children, Phillip Anderson (Penny), Tina Anderson and Mark Anderson all of Tupelo; two brothers, Parker Scruggs and Robert Scruggs both of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Ray Priest (Sara), Matt Anderson (Sarah), Jordan Anderson, Kaitlyn Anderson, Connor Anderson and Emily Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Aven Priest, Maya Anderson, Emmalee Anderson and Macy Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Connor Anderson, Matt Anderson, Kenny Buchanan, Carl Renfore, Blake Hobson, Bruce Collins, and John Goode. Honorary pallbearers will be Harvey Bailey, Randy Kelly, V.M. Cleveland, James Gates, Robert Walley, Jeff Kidd, Ed Rainey, and Nelson Gravett.
Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House.
Visitation will be 12 - 2 Sunday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Brandi Smith Brooks
HOUSTON - Brandi was born on October 2, 1975 with a kind heart and no fear.
Brandi always wanted to fly and on May 26, 2021 she peacefully received her wings for her most amazing flight. Brandi is now in Heaven with her Savior and her children, Isreel and Tatiauna.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her mother, Tammy Walters (Kenneth) of Houston; three sisters, Paula Browning (Kevin), Amanda Smith Clark (Clay) and Marianne Crawford (Darrell); one brother, Matt Walters (Jessie); one daughter, Cheyenne Woods (Brian); three grandsons, Isreel Hawkins, Sean Issac Woods and John Tyler Woods all of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Henry Smith; a brother, Matthew Smith; a son, Isreel Pratt; a daughter, Tatiauna Pratt and her grandmother, Jane Gann McCollum.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Smith and Anna Dendy.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Flora Todd
MYRTLE - Lewiston, ME - Flora (Myrt) Todd, age 82, passed away Monday morning May 24th at d'Youville Pavillion with family at her side. She was born in Myrtle, MS June 30, 1938, one of seven children born to Aubrey and Celia Birdie (Tucker) Dodds. She was educated in the Myrtle schools. On July 2, 1955, Flora married Kenneth E. Todd, who joined the Navy and together they settled in Florida to raise their son Tony as she stayed home to make their house a home. Her husband Ken predeceased her in 1985. She had been residing in Maine since 2014 to be closer to her sister Ann. Among Flora's favorite enjoyments was oil painting along with several other crafts including quilting, needle point, stained glass and cross stitch. She loved cooking and fun times with her family of whom she was always very supportive. Flora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister who will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind a granddaughter Savannah Todd, a grandson Kenneth Todd, a great-grandson Orion Burnham, two sisters Linda Edwards of Munford, TN and Dorothy "Ann" Rule and husband Marty of Lisbon Falls, ME, a brother Hugh Dodds of Euless, TX, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Flora was predeceased by her parents Aubrey and Celia Birdie Dodds, her husband Ken, her son Tony, two sisters Mary Tackett and Carolyn Dodds and one brother Frank Dodds. You are invited to share your condolences and fond memories with Flora's family by visiting their online guestbook at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com.
Family visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the United Funeral Home in New Albany, Mississippi. Funeral service will be held June 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Old Oak Grove Baptist Church Myrtle, MS where she will be laid to rest by her Son Tony. Brother Bobby Butler and Brian Dinker will be officiating.
Brenda Sue Harris
TISHOMINGO - Brenda Sue Harris, 77, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence in Tishomingo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, June 2, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 10-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Roland Lindley
SALTILLO - Roland Lindley, 81, passed away on May 29, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
Johnathan Thomas Brandon, Sr.
ABERDEEN - Johnathan Thomas Brandon, Sr., 41, passed away on May 21, 2021, in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Marlin Wayne Beaty
DUMAS - Marlin Wayne Beaty was born June 23, 1952 to Marlin William Beaty and Clara Owen Rittenhouse Beaty in Helena, Arkansas. He was married to Tina Davis Martin Beaty and worked for Master Bilt for 17 years as a CNC Operator. He attended the Jamison Grove Non-Denominational Church and was a Veteran in the U.S. Marines.
He was survived by his wife: Tina Davis Martin Beaty of Dumas, MS; one son: Brian Beaty (Heather) of New Albany, MS; two daughters: Kerri Skelton (Mike) of Holly Springs, MS, Kimberly Beaty, of Hickory Flat, MS; two step-sons: Chad Martin of New Albany, MS, Brent Martin of New Albany, MS; one step-daughter: Brittany Williams (David) of Pleasant Ridge Community; two brothers: Billy Beaty of Ripley, MS, Dennis Beaty of Shady Grove Community; two sisters: Wanda Wilson (John) of Ashland, MS, Linda Griffith of Blue Mountain, MS; nineteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Danny Beaty.
Marlin went home to be with the Lord at the age of 68 at his home in Dumas, Mississippi on May 28, 2021.
His visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. His services will be Wednesday, June 2 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: David Williams, Mike Skelton, Chris Chambers, Jeremy Wilson, Ricky Gann, Chad Martin.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Mary Evelyn Maxwell
TUPELO/GREENWOOD - Mary Evelyn Maxwell, age 95, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born October 11, 1925, in Greenwood, Mississippi, to Doug and Eloise Dismuke Vaughan. Mary Evelyn, better known as Sister, was raised in Greenwood and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1943 and attended Delta State University. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, and later First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo. Sister enjoyed gardening, golf, dancing, traveling, and all social gatherings. She was a proud supporter of women's athletics at Mississippi State University.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Edward Allen Maxwell; her husband William Clifton "Skeeter" Loden; sister Delores Armstrong; brother in law Hubert Armstrong; and brother in law Charles Herbert Maxwell.
Mary Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Allen Maxwell and wife Margaret of New Albany; Doug Maxwell and wife Tina of Tupelo; five grandchildren Mary Dennis (Padrick), Ed Maxwell (Nicole), Anne Maxwell, Retta Maxwell and Keri Camp Ashton (Eric); five great grandchildren; niece Anne Armstrong Shearer and husband Bob of Starkville; one stepson, Duke Loden and his wife Donna of Tupelo; and two step daughters Kathy Davis and Jolayne Loden, both of Tupelo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 Main St., Greenwood, Ms., First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 1725, Tupelo, Ms. 39902 or the Edward Allen and Mary Evelyn Maxwell Endowed Scholarship at the Mississippi State University Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762.
A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 1, followed by a 6 P.M. memorial service at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Tupelo). A graveside service and burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 2, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood.
Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Marie Norton
FALKNER - Marie Norton was born July 8, 1923. She died at home in Falkner, Mississippi with family at the age of 97 on May 29, 2021.
She was the oldest of 10 children, a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crochet, painting, growing flowers and houseplants, and was an avid reader.
For many years, she was a member of a pen pal club called "The 23'ers" made up of ladies across the country that were born in 1923. Some were born on the same day as her and known as her birthday twins. She loved receiving their letters and writing to them and had occasional visits.
She had a special love for all of her family and looked forward to family get togethers, especially birthday parties and Christmas. In later years, she had the companionship of her much loved cats, Goldie and Josey Wales.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years: Jim Norton; parents: Marthon Stagner and Harriett Jones Stagner; a son-in-law: Mike Miller; a great-grandson: Jacob Brown; five brothers, three sisters of which she was the oldest: Marathon Stagner, Charlie Stagner, Joe Stagner, Jimmy Stagner, Bobby Stagner, Annie Mae DeCanter, Margaret DeCanter, and Glenda (Gen) Decanter.
She is survived by two daughters: Betty Sue Miller of Ripley, MS, Peggy Brown (Peanut) of Falkner, MS; four grandsons: Andrew Brown (Ashley) and daughters: Haley and Katelyn of Falkner, MS, Tyler Brown of Falkner, MS, Lance Brown (Hannah) and son: Charles of New Albany, MS, and Michael Brown (Sarah) and children: Nate and Harley of Ripley, MS; one sister: Ellen Clark of Blue Mountain, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Andrew Brown will be officiating. Internment will be at Old Enon Cemetery in Middleton, TN.
Pallbearers will be: James Brown, Andrew Brown, Tyler Brown, Lance Brown, Haley Brown, Katelyn Brown.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
John Lee Lamar
UNION COUNTY - John Lee Lamar, 45, of Summerville, SC, and former resident of New Albany, Ms, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Medical University of South Carolina.
A Service of Remembrance for John will be at 2 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and Bankhead St. Reflections will be given by Family and Friends. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery in Union County.
John was born November 17, 1975 in Tupelo, MS. He was a graduate of Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, SC. He went on to attend the University of Mississippi and Winthrop University.
John made his career in the hospitality industry. More than anything he loved his friends and family. He enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling, karaoke, Ole Miss football, and his mom's home cooking.
John leaves behind his mother, Patricia Ray of Summerville SC; sister, Elizabeth Lamar Dixon (Bryan) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; half sister, Anna Caroline Peevey of Raleigh, NC; girlfriend, Terri Drieling of North Charleston, SC; and nieces, Lillian Myers and Lauren Jolly (Will), both of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is predeceased by his father, John Lamar Sr.; grandparents, James and Joyce Treadaway and W.T. and Estelle Lamar.
Memorials in John's name may be made to the MUSC Foundation, Liver Transplant Patient Fund, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lamar family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
