Patsy Ann Gathings
JACKSON – 59, passed away on Wed., May 27, 2020 at her residence in Jackson.
Patsy Ann Gathings was born to her late parents, Theopolois Neal and Lady B. Whitfield, on Sept. 6, 1960 in Chickasaw Co. She formerly lived in Aberdeen but lived in Jackson for the past 20 years.
Patsy Ann Gathings is survived by one daughter; Bernice Gathings-Jones (Anthony) of Jackson. Three sons; David Gathings of Tupelo, Bennie Gathings of Jackson, and Curtis Gatherings of Jackson. Six sisters; Stella Brandon of Pine Bluff, Ark., Pinkey (Charles) Kilgo of Verona, Lela Powe of Verona, Patricia Ballard (Demetrius) of Pine Bluff, Ark., Elizabeth Whitfield of Chicago, and Edith (Roy) Elliott of Aberdeen. Two brothers; Walter Cunningham (Linda) of Aberdeen, Fredrick Whitfield of Jackson and there are also 8 grandchildren.
Patsy Ann Gathings was preceded in death by her parents; Theopolis Neal and Lady B. Whitfield. One daughter; Nancy Mae Whitfield.
The service will be graveside at Clark’s Chapel MBC cemetery on Mon., June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with mandatory safety policies in place, with Pastor R. L. Mitchell officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Danny Franklin Dawson
BOONEVILLE – Danny Franklin Dawson, 51, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at a dwelling in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5 pm with CDC guidelines and regulations in place at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Monday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Magnolia Gardens.
Lynn Luna
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lynn Luna, 51, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown. Services will be on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home also Sunday, 12 noon until service.
Earnesteen Wilson
FULTON – Earnesteen Graham Wilson, 88, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home. She was born October 19, 1931, in Itawamba County to Walter Cleveland and Mattie Bell Wood Graham. She worked in the garment industry for Blue Bell for 17 years, and then retired from Denton Mills. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was an avid gardener.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Harden’s Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Don Baggett officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmie and Kathy Wilson; her granddaughter, Lara Gary and husband Trey; and four great-grandchildren, Case Gary, Adelyn Gary, Callie Gary, and Sadie Gary, all of Fulton; one brother, Elvin Graham (Sue) of Fairview; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie M. “Recie” Wilson; her parents; seven brothers, Eucellas Graham, Cudellas Graham, Orville Graham, Shelby Graham, Leroy Graham, Eldridge Graham, and Walter C. Graham, Jr.; and three sisters, Vista Graham Howell, Lois Graham Beam, and Ruth Graham Howell.
Condolences may be shared with the Wilson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Selma Nicholson
OKOLONA – We lost our beloved mother, Selma Nicholson, who passed away at the Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona, MS at the age of 97. She was born on December 6, 1922, in Carbon Hill, Alabama to Henry McRae and Cynthia Ollie Jane Clark McRae.
She attended school in New Castle, AL and married Glenn Nick Nicholson and lived in Nettleton, MS. They later moved to Okolona where they made their home for the rest of their lives.
In her earlier life she worked picking cotton. She also worked at the ammunition plant in Prairie, MS during World War II and later Delmeade Slack Mfg. for 18 years. Her last employment was at the Chickasaw County Court House until she retired at the age of 77.
She loved working in her flower and vegetable garden, and won The Yard of the Month on several occasions for having the most beautiful flowers in Okolona.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister David Sullivan and Bro. Rick Ball officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mullins Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 PM to service time only. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Nicholson, three brothers, Grafton McRae, James McRae, and Vernon McRae, two sisters, Opal Carter and Mary Ruth Lawley, and one son-in-law, Richard Burt Stacey.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Nicholson and wife, Rebecca of Houlka, MS, H.L. Nicholson and wife Dorothy of Athens, AL and one daughter, Brenda Stacey of Birmingham, AL. 3 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Granddaughter, and 1 Great Great due in the Fall.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Barry Nicholson, Brandon Stacey, and grandson-in-law, Jeff McPeters and great-grandsons, Chase Hester, Landon Nicholson and Jake Nicholson. Honorary pallbearer will be Minister David Sullivan. Adell J. Yancey
In Loving Memory
Your life is a Blessing. Your memory a Treasure. You’re loved beyond Words and missed beyond Measure.
Adell Juanita Yancey, at age 81 in the city of Front Royal, VA died on March 2, 2020 in Front Royal in her sleep. She was born February 27, 1939 to Herman and Ceretha England in Jumpertown,MS. She married Raymond S. Yancey on March 2, 1957 in Rienzi, MS. She was a homemaker, loving mother & childcare provider. She was a member of Rienzi Baptist Church in MS & New Hope Bible Church in VA. She is survived by daughter Pamela R. Carrigan, son Jimmy W. Yancey, Grandchildren Benjamin, Nathaniel, Joshua, Madalynn, Zebulan, Evelynn, & Abigail. 12 great grandchildren, sisters Geneva, Linda, Gail,& Vicki , brothers Doyal, & Ronnie. We will hold a celebration of life ceremony on June 16, 2020 at 11am. Service to be held at New Covenant Family Worship Center; 511 Outlet Rd. 38829 with a potluck picnic to follow at Booneville park. Contact Pam at: momseven09@gmail.com or message me for more info.
John Wayne Glasco
TIPPAH COUNTY – John Wayne Glasco, 60, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Curtis H. Frensley, Jr.
TUPELO – Curtis Hugh Frensley, Jr. died Friday, May 29, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. He was 78. Curtis was born on April 29, 1942 to Curtis Hugh Frensley, Sr. and Mildred Eakes Frensley in Paris, TN. He grew up mostly in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School. After graduating from Ole Miss, he joined the Air Force, where he served for 22 years. During his career with the Air Force he lived in 22 different countries. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Tupelo and began a career in the restaurant industry, starting at Rex Plaza, where he worked for 16 years, and then at Bar-B-Q by Jim, where he worked for 24 years. He loved to cook and was an excellent chef. Curtis loved his family and was an amazing and very proud Grandpa and always enjoyed his visits to Florida to spend time with his son and grandson. He also loved his job and the people he worked with and came in contact with through the years at Bar-B- Q by Jim’s. He attended West Jackson Street Baptist Church.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel, who is honored to be serving their friends.
He is survived by his son, Curt Frensley, and his grandson Noah Frensley, both of Panama City Beach, FL, and many extended family and friends. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Sheree Lynn Utley Whitt
UNION COUNTY – Sheree Lynn Utley Whitt, 47, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence in the Alpine Community. A private family Service of Remembrance will be at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
James Weatherly
PONTOTOC – James Clinton Weatherly, 76, passed away May 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial East-Memphis, TN. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church and retired from Stegall Ford as a mechanic. He loved horses, coon hunting, and watching his grandchildren compete in horse shows.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Weatherly; daughters, Telethia Stepp (Randle), Tanya Moorman (Shane), and Paula Holloway; grandchildren, Hannah Stepp May (Drew), Dillon Holloway, Jace Akers, and Paisley Moorman; one great-grandchild, Peyton May; brother, Kenneth Weatherly, Jerry Weatherly (Glenda) and Roger Weatherly (Carol) ; sister, Patsy Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Faye Weatherly; brother, Steve Weatherly; son-in-law, Joe Holloway; and grandson, Noah Stepp.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Richie Stegall, Wayne Stegall, Cary Saxon, Scotty Stegall, Kevin Stegall, Mark Stegall, and Marty Priest.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 5-9 PM at the church and Saturday, May 30, 2020 1 PM until service time at the church.
Angie Andrews
PONTOTOC – Angie Andrella Adams Andrews, 43, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi, due to complications from a rare blood disorder. Angie was an employee at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, Mississippi, where she worked as a Nursing Supervisor. She was born on March 20, 1977 in New Albany, Mississippi.
Angie and her husband, David Andrews, were married 13 years. She enjoyed camping and fishing with the family. Angie loved her children, Branden Lopez, 22, and Mariann Andrews, 12. Angie served the country by serving a tour in the United States Navy. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church.
Angie is preceded in death by her father, Ray Adams; and maternal grandfather, Carl “Buddy” Browning. She is survived by her husband, David Andrews; son, Branden Lopez, and daughter, Mariann Andrews; mother, Patricia Adams; maternal grandmother, Joyce Browning; brother, Dennis Adams; and sister, Christy Lee.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Belden Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Holcomb officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Memorials should be made to Belden Baptist Church, P. O. Box 92, Belden, MS 38826. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Leon S. Davis
TUPELO – Leon Spencer Davis, 90, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. A native of Lee County, he was born May 10, 1930 to George Franklin and Willie B. Parker Davis. As a young man, Leon traveled to Long Island, New York to visit family and by fate, met his wife, Theresa Scarpa. They made the return trip to Tupelo together and were married on October 8, 1949. Early in life, he worked some years driving a truck and working in carpentry. He later retired from Precision Blades after a fulfilling career as a machine operator. Leon enjoyed doing small projects around the house, watching the Southern Gospel Channel on television and tending to his yard. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Survivors include his son, Wayne Davis and his wife, Cathy of Rienzi; four grandchildren, Spence Davis and his wife, Lynn of Corinth, Amy Sanford and her husband, Chris of Mooreville, Beau Hendershot and his wife, Kelly of West Frankfort, Illinois and Jason Hendershot and his wife, Shawn of Windsor, Illinois; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Jean Pope and her husband, Lawrence of Lake Piomingo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa Davis; four brothers, Roy, Jack, Clarence and Raymond Davis; and sister, Irene Raines and her husband, Curtis.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, May 31, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Spence Davis, Hayden Davis, Chris Sanford, Austin Sanford, and Frankie Sanford.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Robert Seymore
SHANNON – Robert Steve Seymore, 75, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of Shannon, he was born, September 17, 1944 to Steve and Dorothy Price Seymore. For years, he worked as a supervisor with the Water and Gas Department with the town of Shannon. In 1968, he married Lois Gaines. Robert loved riding country roads, taking care of his cattle and especially spending time with his family. He was a member of Shannon First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lois Seymore of Shannon; two children, Robin Sellers and Bobby Seymore both of Shannon; three grandchildren, Brooklyn Sellers (Robert Lukes) of Tupelo, Chase Seymore (Angel) and Nicholas Seymore (Delcie) all of Shannon; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Terry Seymore; two brothers, Milton and James Leonard Seymore; and son-in-law, Terry Sellers.
Visitation will be from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A private graveside service will be in Shannon Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
William “Stem” McPherson
OKOLONA – 74, passed away Sat., May 23, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona.
William Earl McPherson was born to his late parents, Arthur Crump and Lue Ella McPherson, on June 11, 1945 in Houston, MS. He was a former policeman for the Okolona Police Dept.
William Earl “Stem” McPherson is survived by his wife; Clytee Gates-McPherson. One daughter; Madonna Hamlett of Okolona. Two step-daughters; Connie Gates of Okolona and Nicole Gates of Okolona. Three sons; Robert McPherson of Okolona, Kelby Hardin of Tupelo, and Derrick Harris of Okolona. Two step-sons; Charles Cunningham of Okolona and Gerald Gates of Okolona. Three sisters; Essie Judd of Kalamazoo, MI, Estella (Brad) Buchanan of Kalamazoo, MI, and Minnie Ivy of Okolona. Two brothers; Lonzo (Alice) McPherson of Okolona and Willie Bobbitt of Okolona. There also eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., May 29, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with mandatory walk-in/walk-out policy in place. The graveside service will be Sat., May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jolly’s Chapel MBC Cemetery with Rev. Charles McNairy officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Timothy Bryan Raines
PONTOTOC – Timothy Bryan Raines, 53, passed away May 28, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Gas Turbine Systems Technician for a total of 9 years, receiving several decorations, medals, and ribbons; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Unit Commendation Navy “E” Ribbon, .45 Caliber Marksman, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star, Navy Expeditionary Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He loved working with his hands, woodworking, a good joke, and making others laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Robbie Willis; sister, Mickie Scott (Brad); aunts, Olene Jarvis and Sandra Tackett; nieces, Eryca Edwards and Mollie Searcy; nephew, Grant Searcy; cousins, Wendy Bliven, Chad Jeter, Chris Whaley, Beth Tackett, Haley Williams, and Kylee Williams; and a host of other friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Raines; sister, Dorothy Willis; uncles, Boyce and Wayne Bailey; and a cousin, Jeff Bailey.
Graveside Service will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1 PM at Midway Cemetery with Mollie Searcy and Haley Williams giving the Eulogy. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Remi Rhena Saylors
PRENTISS – Remi Rhena Saylors, infant daughter to Grant and Traci Armstrong Saylors left this earth on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born on January 22, 2020. She was a precious baby sister to Sky Cole, Drake, and Princeton Saylors.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Sunday May 31, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Brown, Bishop Michael Bryd, and Bro. Jamie Basden officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time on Sunday. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her parents; brothers; grandparents, Bill and Angela Armstrong, Corey and Katie Saylors, and Jamie and Michelle Basden; great-grandparents, Judith Saylors, Rickey Lee, Dan and Shirley Langley, and Juanell Pharr; great-great-grandfather, Cullen Lee; uncles, Kyle Armstrong, Brody Armstrong (Lisa), Conner Saylors, Camden Saylors, John Bennett Basden, Colton Basden, Little Cam Saylors, and Wyat Saylors; aunts, Megan Basden, Lily Basden, and Lola Basden; and a host of loving cousins.
She was preceded in death by great-grandfather, Thermon Saylors; great-grandmother, Sharron Lee; great-grandfathers, William Tracy Armstrong and Toy Pharr, Jr; great-great-grandmother, Wilma Lee; great uncle, Rickey “Matthew” Lee; and a cousin, Rawli Clair Presley.
Pallbearers will be Corey Saylors, Bill Armstrong, Kyle Armstrong, and Brody Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be Rickey Lee, Jamie Basden, Camden Saylors, and Conner Saylors.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Jonathan Wayne Michael
BOONEVILLE – Jonathan Wayne Michael, 33, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Theodora “Thelma” Ivy
PRAIRIE – Theodora “Thelma” Ivy, 64, passed away on May 27, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
LaVern Kennedy
NEW ALBANY – LaVern Kennedy, 63, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday at 2:00 P. M., June 1, 2020 at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery near Ecru under the direction of Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday 1:00 P. M. until 2:00 P.M. at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Loyce McCarver
ECRU – Loyce Frances Wise McCarver, 90, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Tupelo, MS. She was the daughter of George Wise and Mettie Blaylock Wise. She attended Pinedale and Lone Star Schools and was a graduate of Tupelo School of Beauty Culture. She married Marion Britt McCarver on June 9, 1950. She was an active member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. She operated McCarver Beauty Shop from 1963-2014. She was a season ticket holder for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball and was in attendance for the 2019-2020 season.
She is survived by her son, Don McCarver(Gail); daughter, Lesa Kidd (Jimmy); grandchildren, Summer McCarver, Jared McCarver, Landon Kidd, and Lyndi Kidd Treadaway; great-grandchildren, Cote Pena, Boone Treadaway, and Addison Kidd; and sister, Hazel Graham.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin brother, Loyd Wise; sisters, Ethel Wray and Verna Baker; and brothers, James Wise and Junior Wise.
Graveside Service will be 2 PM, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Ecru City Cemetery with Elder Larry Wise officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jared McCarver, Landon Kidd, Cote Pena, Mark Brown, Ricky Wise, and Glen Sullivan.
Honorary Pallbearers: Norman Meeks, Robert Shettles, and all of her nephews.
Clyde Neaves
SALTILLO – Andrew Clyde Neaves, 99, passed away at his home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School, Saltillo City Alderman for 20 years, employee of Daybrite Lighting for 39 years and he was a World War II Veteran serving our country from 1942- 1945. He married Agnes Marie Trimm on April 27, 1946 and was happily married for 51 years before she passed. Clyde was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid gardener and dominoe player. Clyde had a servants heart, he loved life, his family and his country but first and foremost he loved God and the church. He was a faithful member of Mayfield Church of Christ where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Elder and song director. He was loved and respected by all that were blessed to know him.
Graveside services with military honors will be Sunday at Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by two sons, Lonnie Neaves (Ann) of Saltillo and Rickey Neaves (Sandra) of Madison, MS; two daughters, Linda Stanford (Mike) of Saltillo and Renee Miller (Mike) of Saltillo; (9) grandchildren, Amy Mize (Curt), Andy Stanford, Melissa Davidson (Brent), Mark Neaves (Marti), Leslie Bridges (Reggie), Steven Miller (Jessica), Josh Neaves (Brittanie), Alex Wesson (Kristin) and Chi Wesson (Laura); (19) great-grandchildren; (1) great-great-grandchild; sisters, Shirley Webb (Fred) of Hatley; (3) special friends, Tony Brown, Carl Dunlap and Jim Bob McCarley; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Albert and Hettie Neaves; sister, Mary Bess Clark; brothers, Hoyle Neaves, Billy Joe Neaves and Lawrence Neaves; grandson, Joseph Miller.
Pallbearers will be Josh Neaves, Mark Neaves, Andy Stanford and Steven Miller.
His great-grandsons will serve as honortary pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Zilaphine Watson George
BOONEVILLE – Zilaphine Watson George, 59, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was a homemaker and enjoyed dancing, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. She was a veteran of the U. S. States Army.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Terry Etheridge and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 24, years, James George; mother, Zadie Holloway; daughters, Kristanna Andras, Marjorie Nixon (James); step-daughter, Amy Page (James); son, Charles Nixon (Tatum); step-son, Andy George (Theresa); brothers, T. C. Watson, Lee Watson, Emmett Watson and Michael Watson; grandchildren, Jessica, Taylor, Tyler, Nathaniel, Solona, Harmoni, Hayleigh, Rikki, Sapphire, Mark, Zadie, Andrew, Jerome, Rick, Allie, Charles, Willie and Natalie; a new great-grandbaby, Kairi, expected in September; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bonnie Watson and a brother, Allen Watson.
Pallbearers will be William Gingery Jr., Andrew Andras, Jerome Andras, Benji George, Kenny Parker, James Higginbotham and Jeffrey Gingery.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 02, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Cloyce Chapman
JUMPERTOWN – Cloyce Chapman, 79, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home in Jumpertown. Services will be on Monday, June 1, 20202 at 1 pm at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Lovine Hendrix
NETTLETON – Lovine Hendrix, 85, passed away on May 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Charles Bentley
FULTON – Charles Otis Bentley, 76, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Fulton. He was born February 13, 1944 to the late Otis James Bentley and the late Faye Messer Bentley. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran where he received a Purple Heart. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #97, in Richmond. He retired from Mueller in 1999 after working there 21 years. He was a member of Disabled Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Services will be 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Haughton Memorial Cemetery in Amory. Visitation will be 9:00 till 11:00 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Patricia Bentley of Fulton; daughters: Charlene (Jeff) Lessard of Fulton and Elizabeth (Jose) Garcia of Dorsey; son, Chris (Sherry) Bentley of Shannon; granddaughter, Meagen (Kirby) Switzer of Fulton, grandson, Thomas (Amanda) Minor of Peaceful Valley, grandson, Jacob Minor of Fulton, grandson, Joey Garcia of Dorsey, granddaughter, Abbie Bentley of Shannon; great-granddaughters: Alexa-Rose Garcia and EmmaLyn Switzer; sisters: Carol (David) Patty of Leesburg, AL and Cathy Mayes of Centre, AL.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Rob Crane, Troy Bentley, and David Bentley, grandson, Cody Bentley
Pallbearers will be Thomas Minor, Joey Garcia, Kirby Switzer, Michael Presley
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Opal Reece
BOONEVILLE – Opal Reece, 90, passed away on May 30, 2020, at Cornerstone Rehab and Healthcare Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Rev./General Truman Thompson
NETTLETON – Rev./General Truman Thompson, 74, longtime United Methodist Minister, died unexpected on Saturday, May 30, 2020, while tending his yard in Nettleton. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Sue Goodin
NEW ALBANY – Sue Goodin, 69, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, New Albany, MS. She was born in Dennis, MS to Archie Lee and Katherine Credille Bates and was a factory worker.
Graveside services were held Saturday, May 30, 1 p.m. at Fairview Holy Church of Christ Cemetery, Belmont, MS with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Holy Church of Christ Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four children – Kenny Wright (Trish) Belmont, MS, Timmy Wright (Tanya) New Albany, MS, Andy Wright (Candi) Tuscaloosa, AL and Jamey Wright (Jessica) Myrtle, MS; nine grandchildren – Shelby Wright, Collin Wright, Katie Wright, Ashton Aldridge, Emily Wright, Chloe Wright, Dawson Wright, Zoey Wright and Callyn Wright; three brothers – Joe Bates (Tula), Marty Bates (Chris) and Rodney Bates (Mingshu) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Terry Goodin, her parents, a brother, Jerry Bates and a sister, Ann Bates.
Charlie “Wilbur” (Bill) Cole
AMORY – Charlie “Wilbur” (Bill) Cole, 90, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living in Amory. Services will be on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Graveside with Military Honors, at Pearce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, 1:00 – 1:50 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel Cemetery.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
