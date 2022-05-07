TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty, Tippah County
Linda Luna Burks, Tippah County
Saundra Davis, Tupelo
Quantavius Trebon Fernando, Corinth
Susan Ryan Goldberg, Crystal Lake, Illinois
Betty Jones, Amory
Lizzie McMillen, Fulton
Dr. Larry Wayne Papasan, Pinedale
Willie Partlow, Tupelo
Paddie "Betty" Prather, Ripley
Bobby Sheffield, Fulton
J.W. Slayton, Belmont
Glenda Faye Johnson Smith, Tiplersville
Mae Opal Baker Springer, Houston
Quantavius Trebon Fernando
CORINTH - Quantavius Trebon Fernando, 22, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Lizzie McMillen
FULTON - Lizzie Warren McMillen, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born December 30, 1949, in Fulton, to Eugene and Jesmer Tucker Warren. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing Co. and Hickory Hill, staying until each one of them closed. She enjoyed find a word puzzles and talking on the phone.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Derek Evan McMillen (Jennifer) and Jerry Brandon McMillen, both of Fulton; two brothers, Harvis Elton Warren (Minnie) of Fulton and Rayvon Warren (Gwen) of Amory.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Leon Warren; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mae Opal Baker Springer
HOUSTON - Mae Opal Baker Springer left her earthly home on the early morning of May 5, 2022. Ms. Opal was born November 15, 1929 in Chickasaw county to Van and Viola Whitt. She was a member of Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. She worked as a nurse's aid for many years and after retiring she continued to sit with the elderly and the sick. She had a true passion for helping and caring for others.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Houston Funeral Home with a funeral service at 2:00 PM following visitation with Bro. Scott Samuell officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens following the service.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Hill, Austin Scott, Tony Moore, Billy Langford, Keith Faulkner, and Michael Wages.
Honorary pallbearer is Angel Scott.
Ms. Opal leaves behind 3 daughters, Pam (Earl) Hill of Houston, MS, Mary (Butch) McDonald of Vardaman, MS, and Joyce Davis of Gore Springs, MS; 8 Grandchildren, Michael Wages, Tony Moore, Wendy Scott, Teresa Faulkner, Billy Langford, Mitzi Olsen, Matthew Vaughan and Crissy Hill; and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Van and Viola Whitt and a daughter, Charlotte Vaughan.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 910 North Jackson St., Houston, MS 38851.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Bobby Sheffield
FULTON - Bobby Wilson Sheffield, 83, entered into the arms of Jesus Friday, May 6th, at his home after a great battle with a chronic lung disease. In the days leading up to his death, he was surrounded by his family including the love of his life, Gladys, whom he met one Christmas and married the next. Born March 6th, 1939, to Lexie and Marie Sheffield, he spent his whole life in Itawamba County. He was a graduate from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College. He then joined the National Guard and served for six years. He worked at Penn Tire for 15 years and retired from Delta International after 21 years. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted Ole Miss fan and spent many Saturday nights at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium cheering on the Rebels, Hotty Toddy! He was a faithful member of Big Oak Baptist. He enjoyed his time with his dog Spot, whom he loved dearly.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday May 9, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with opening prayer and Eulogy brought by Bro. Ben Hudspeth, and Bro. Jackie Gray will bring the message. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday May 9 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gladys Watts Sheffield, his daughters; Melissa (Doug) Snipes of Fulton, Lisa Gassaway (Todd Webb) of Winfield, and Kathy (Andy) Bean of Fulton; his brothers Billy (Sally) Sheffield of Merritt Island, FL, and Frank (Debbie) Sheffield of Mantachie; his sisters Ann Thompson of Mantachie, Johnnie (Leroy) Davis of Saltillo, and Sue Anthony of Ecru; grandchildren Ashley (Jesse) Dallas, Corey (Lindsey) Bean, Kyle Bean, Lindsey (Ben) Hudspeth, Jessica Gassaway (Damion Langford), Sloan (Braxton) West, Will Snipes, and TC Gassaway; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lexie Sheffield Jr., his sister Wilma Bass; and his brothers-in-law Richard Bass, Raymond Thompson, and Harry Anthony.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law: Corey Bean, Kyle Bean, Will Snipes, TC Gassaway, Jesse Dallas, Ben Hudspeth, Damion Langford, and Braxton West.
Honorary pallbearers are his great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Sanctuary Hospice House. A special thank you to the loving nurses and staff from Sanctuary Hospice House during the final months and days of his illness.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Willie Partlow
TUPELO - Willie Partlow, 95, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Noon at Porter's Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 4:00 until 6:00 at the J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park.
Betty Jones
AMORY - Betty Jean Noblin Jones, 94, was able to finally meet her Savior face to face and be with her husband, Bill, again, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born on August 30, 1927, in Tupelo, MS, to the late John and Virginia Blankenship Noblin.
Betty grew up in Clay County before moving to Amory in her teenage years where she graduated with the Amory High School Class of 1945. She went on to attend college at Mississippi University of Women, yet her main career, one of the most important jobs on Earth, was being a homemaker. Betty and her best friend, Bill Jones, were married on August 17, 1947, and together they had two sons. She was a strong and independent woman who took great pride in her family and grandchildren.
She was a long-standing congregant of First Baptist Church Amory, having been a member for over 70 years. Betty's faith in God was solid and she always set a fine Christian example for others. Also, a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Betty enjoyed fellowship with likeminded women.
When it came to family, Betty considered them her pride and joy. She was a wonderful and tireless host at her home for the holidays, always insisting others came to her place. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren hung the moon and more than anything, she treasured the time spent with them. She was an enthusiastic reader and was a common patron of the Amory Municipal Library.
She was an amazing woman who had complete confidence in her Salvation through Jesus. Her family is at peace knowing that she is happy and at rest rejoicing with her family who went before her. There will never be another Betty and she will be missed dearly.
Betty is survived by her son, Barry (Kathy), Amory; grandchildren, Jacelyn Crenshaw (Casey), Tupelo, Kathryn Jones (Sean), Dallas, TX, and Matthew Jones (Addy), Clinton, MS; great-grandchildren, Reid Jones and Sloane Crenshaw; sister, Peg Oslin (Jack), Richardson, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Jones; a son, Bruce Jones; and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Jones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery, with Pallbearers being Sean Mathieson, Casey Crenshaw, Mark Reese, and Larry Palmer.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the Amory Library Fund or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Paddie "Betty" Prather
RIPLEY - Paddie "Betty" Prather, 87, passed away on May 6, 2022, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Saundra Davis
TUPELO - Ms. Saundra Jo Lay Davis, 72,passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Ms. Davis was born July 16, 1949 in Nashville, AR to the late Bascom and Grace Williams Lay. A longtime resident of Tupelo, Ms. Davis was a member of West Main Church of Christ for many years before transferring her membership to Word of Life Church. She spent a majority of her time doing something to help others. Whether it be volunteering for Broken Lives in Nettleton, Broken Vessels in Pontotoc or helping the homeless with placement and medical care; you could always count on Ms. Davis to place the needs of others before her own.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her brother, Al "Buddy" Lay, Sr. She is survived by her son, Shane Davis (Stacy) of Destin, FL; daughter, Krissie Beasley (Scott) of Tupelo; sister, Anita Lucero (Ray) of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Susan Lay of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter, Dr. Ally Davis of Nashville, TN; nephews, Jeff Lunn (Cindy) of Phoenix, AZ, Jason Lunn of Tupelo, and Allen Lay Jr.(Becky) of San Antonio, TX; niece, Angie Wheeler (David) of San Antonio, TX; beloved friend, Josh Byars of Tupelo; along with numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; two grand-dogs, Kilo and Murph Beasley of Tupelo; and a host of loving friends.
All arrangements for Ms. Davis will be private. The family requests that those led to give in her memory make memorials to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org. The staff at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo is honored to be serving our friends, the Davis family. Online guestbook www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Linda Luna Burks
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Thursday evening, May 5, 2022, Linda Luna Burks, 74, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Burks was held at 1 PM Saturday, May 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Cody Matlock officiating. Burial followed in Fellowship Cemetery.
Mrs. Burks was born October 3, 1947 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Ed and Odie Pearl Camburn Luna. She was a graduate of Falkner High School, a homemaker throughout most of her life and in earlier years, employed as a seamstress with the RedKap Corporation for 22 years.
A member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Mrs. Burks enjoyed reading her bible and was a soft spoken lady with a forgiving heart. She loved sharing time with her family, cooking and feeding her birds. An avid gardener, Mrs. Burks took great pride in gardening and tending to her roses.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of fifty six years, Sid Burks of Ripley, three sons, Eddie Burks (Lisa), Jeff Burks (Stephanie) both of Ripley, Mike Burks (Lorie) of Corinth, one sister, Elois Linville of Ripley, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burks was proceeded in death by seven brothers, Troy Luna, Billy Luna, Lee Earl Luna, Gerald Wayne Luna, Randle Luna, James Allen Luna and Dewitt Luna.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Larry Wayne Papasan
PINEDALE - Dr. Larry Wayne Papasan, 81, whose values of faith, hard work, and service above self were developed in a childhood on a North Mississippi farm and which led him to the pinnacle of business achievement, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Dianne Miller Papasan. His life was quintessentially Memphis: a boy from a humble rural background, drawn to a city with opportunity and whose deep commitment to his new hometown ultimately shaped its history.
Born on November 11, 1940, in rural Pinedale, Mississippi, to Robert Wayne Papasan and Mavour Ruth Gafford Papasan, he was an imaginative and enjoyable child. After seeing golf being played on TV, he took two pipes and bent the ends and flattened them into golf clubs, beginning a love of the game that would take him to the world's most famous courses.
He attended North Mississippi Community College before transferring to Mississippi State University where he received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1963.
After graduation, he was hired at Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division as an engineer and advanced to become executive vice-president in 1982, and president and CEO in 1984, a position he would hold until 1991. His proudest and most rewarding accomplishment was a "people first" strategy that improved the public utility's reputation with the public and repaired MLGW's credibility. What he liked most about his job was "employees and customers." He knew everyone's name in the sprawling company and most years sent everyone a hand-written note. He contributed to MLGW's accessibility and improved customer service by publishing his telephone number in the phone book and accepting calls from customers while he was at home. His phone would ring for years after he left MLG&W whenever power went out somewhere in town.
In addition, he became a much-quoted lecturer for the American Management Association, providing maxims that he learned from his longtime coach Maurice Mascarenhas that inspired other leaders. His mantra: "Happiness comes from being useful to God, family, and other human beings and the way to increase our happiness is to increase our usefulness to others."
After Larry retired from MLG&W, he became president of the Smith & Nephew Ortho Division. Under his leadership, sales increased by more than 100 percent and profitability grew by 15 percent year-over-year. He created new programs that rewarded employees' outstanding performance and one where any employee could directly ask him questions. Once he reached the corporate age limit in 2002, he retired, but continued as a director and lobbyist for Smith & Nephew for three more years. Another management principle that guided him: "If top management sets the example, there is no need to broadcast the rules," and his example was one of humility, good humor, strategic focus, and empathy.
It often seemed that Larry had more hours in a day than anyone else. He mastered demanding jobs and inspired employees, he planned special family trips, he played golf whenever possible, and he began a lifetime of active, unselfish service to numerous organizations. They included, among others, Memphis Kiwanis Club president, Memphis Engineers Club, the Plough Foundation, Leadership Memphis (Class of 1984), United Way of Greater Memphis (general campaign chairman, 1987), University of Memphis' Fogelman College of Business Advisory Board, Triumph Bank Board of Directors, First American National Bank of Memphis Board of Directors.
Although he served on corporate boards, his passion was fundraising for local nonprofits. His work included capital campaigns for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis Zoo, Shelby Farms Park and the Church Health Center. He was also President of the Board of the Bible Museum.
In 2007, Larry served as interim executive director of Shelby Farms Park Conservancy during the critical 120-day start-up phase when it was transitioning from an advocacy group to manager of one of America's largest urban parks. He later became a key member of the capital campaign cabinet which raised $72 million to realize the park's vision. "There's a reason the windshield of a car is much larger than the rearview mirror. To reach your destination, you need to look through the front windshield at the big picture and what's happening down the road. You don't go forward and make progress by looking in the rearview mirror," he regularly said.
Servant leadership was the unshakable philosophy for his life: "Life is about service." Because of his love for Memphis nonprofits and his understanding of their importance to his city, he was a gifted fundraiser, particularly if he could get a prospect on the golf course. Scott Morris, executive director of Church Health, described Larry's fearless fundraising, asking for a million-dollar donation when Morris was prepared to ask for $10,000. It was said that he and his fundraising partners like Jim Prentiss were so effective that when potential donors saw them coming, they simply got out their checkbooks and started writing. Smith & Nephew also donated knee and hip replacements for patients at Church Health.
Among his proudest honors were Leadership Memphis Service to Community Award in 1991, the Le Bonheur Giving Societies Luminaire Award in 2012 for individuals who "held a light for others to follow their path," the NEXUS Memphis Mentoring Award in 2017, and Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor's Philanthropy Award. He was Chairman of the University of Memphis Board of Visitors, he established the Papasan Center for Public Policy, and he received an honorary doctor's degree in 2012. He delivered the 2005 commencement address for University of Memphis on the theme of "The Main Thing is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing."
He loved the game of golf and was a gifted player. He had three hole-in-ones and with Jack Blair played courses like Cypress Point Club at Pebble Beach, Augusta National, Royal County Down Golf Course in Northern Ireland, Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland, and many other famed links. He was proud of his civic awards and almost as proud as his many golfing trophies.
He was a devoted deacon for about a half century at East Shelby Church of Christ, where his fervent prayers brought tears to his own eyes as well as to the congregation's. There was no surprise when he was asked several times for the most influential book in his life, he always answered the Bible.
In addition to his beloved wife Dianne, Larry is survived by a daughter, Jan Papasan Mars and her husband Brent and their children Natalie Mars Milam, (J.R.), Katie Mars (Thompson Ferguson), and Jackson Mars all of Memphis and Collierville; a great-granddaughter Mia Grace Milam and a son Robert Jason (Jay) Papasan and his wife, Wendy, and their children Gus and Veronica Papasan, of Austin TX; and; his brother, Dr. Bobby (Ann) Papasan of Tunica; his sister, Ruth Ann Stroud of Pinedale; and his special aunt June Gafford Jumper of Pinedale and his special uncle, Gerald Gafford of Oxford. He was predeceased by his mother and father and his brothers-in-law, Jr. Stroud and Lindsay Allen, and his sister-in-law Sylvia Miller Allen.
When asked to write his own obituary, Larry echoed his favorite maxim: "I want them to say Larry was a servant leader. His happiness came from being useful to God, family, and other human beings. He increased his happiness by being more useful. He enriched the lives and service of many people." The response to his life comes directly from Jesus' parable: "Well done, good and faithful servant."
The family is deeply grateful for the many communications of support from Larry's friends and colleagues. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm, May 20, at the Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue. A second visitation will be held at 10am May 21, followed by a memorial service at 11am, at East Shelby Church of Christ (Collierville). In memorial, the family asks for donations to support the Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Foundation, Church Health, Shelby Farms Conservancy, or Methodist Healthcare Foundation Hospice.
Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty
TIPPAH COUNTY - Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence in Ashland. Services will be on Tuesday, May 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, May 9 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.
Susan Ryan Goldberg
CRYSTAL LAKE, ILLINOIS - Susan Ryan Goldberg of Crystal Lake, IL, daughter of Rev. Roy H. and Doris Finney Ryan, died Thursday, May 5, 2022. In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband, Mark Goldberg; son, David Goldberg; daughter, Anna Goldberg; and sisters, Laura R. McLoughlin (Fred) and LaFaye R. Hidinger (John), and a host of relatives and friends.
Susan was born in Nettleton, May 18, 1955. She graduated from high school in Nashville, TN and from Eckerd College, St. Petersburg, Florida. She worked for Eastern Airlines for a number of years.
She married Mark in December, 1984. She devoted herself to Mark and their children and did voluntary church and community work while living in Minneapolis and Crystal Lake. She enjoyed helping others, including several people who had English as a second language. She was a life-long member of The United Methodist Church.
She donated her body for medical science, especially Brain Cancer Research. Memorial Gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis or to Brain Tumor Institute, Galter Pavillion, 675 St. Clair-20th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611.
J.W. Slayton
BELMONT - J.W. Slayton, 77, passed away on May 7, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Glenda Faye Johnson Smith
TIPLERSVILLE - Glenda Faye Johnson Smith, 78, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by family in Tiplersville, MS. Glenda was born at Tate's Clinic in Ripley, MS on December 27, 1943 to Ethel Childers Johnson and Bart Johnson. She was raised in Falkner, MS and graduated Falkner High School, Northeast Jr. College, and Blue Mountain College with a B.S. in Business Education and Elementary Education. She taught one year at Union Center in Alcorn County and thirty years at Walnut, MS in North Tippah County. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and genealogy. She wrote many Tippah County genealogy articles. One special highlight of her teaching career was when she and her entire 5th grade class won Ross bicycles in a Weekly Reader contest in 1975. She was a member of the Tiplersville Church of Christ. She married James D. (Jimmy) Smith from Tiplersville, MS on March 21, 1969. They made their home in Tiplersville, MS until his death on November 13, 2016 where she continued to live.
There will be a Graveside Visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the service starts at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Tiplersville Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter: Lori Smith of Tiplersville, MS; one son: Derek Kyle Smith (Shalon) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Arvis Moody; three sister-in-laws: Eva Lou Smith, Ginger Smith, Marjorie Gurley; four grandchildren: Keegan Gerald Smith of MS State, Korbin Kyle, Karsyn Jenenne, Karigan Fayeth all of Ripley, MS.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Officiating will be Minister Ronnie Caldwell and Landon Meeks. Pallbearers will be: Larry Smith, Steve Gurley, Jock Smith, Tim Moody, Keegan Smith, Hershel Brock. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Korbin Smith, Karsyn Smith, Karigan Smith.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
