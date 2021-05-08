TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Autumn Britt, Houston
Luther Epting, West Point
Shelton Godsey, Booneville
Jane Griffin, Tupelo
Tony Griffith, Booneville
Douglas Johnson, Golden
Barbara Livingston, Booneville
Greta Long, Corinth
Ottie Westbrook Martin, Tupelo
James Wesley Mercer, Benton County
Joe Skeets Moore, Water Valley
Terry Lane Pounds, New Site
Lillie Mae Sanders, Olive Branch
Glynn Servis, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Marvelle Jean Lyle Tartt, Amory
Lee Carlton Voyles, Walnut
Garry Keith Weathers, Union County
Kimberly "POO" Kewone Whitesides, Shannon
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
May 9, 2021
MRS. JANE GRIFFIN
Tupelo
2 p.m. Monday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time Monday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Sunday, May 9, 2021
Mrs. Ottie Westbrook Martin
Tupelo
3 PM Monday, May 10, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery
Visit: 2 PM – service time Monday only
James Wesley Mercer
BENTON COUNTY - James Wesley Mercer, 88, resident of Benton County, passed away Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at the Methodist Olive Branch Hospital in Desoto County.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Mercer will be at 2 PM Monday, May 10 at Canaan Baptist Church in Benton County with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Mercer was born August 29, 1932 in Tippah County, the oldest and last surviving child of the late James E. and Glennie May South Mercer. He received his education in the Hardeman County Tennessee Public School System and on December 19, 1953 married his beloved wife, Sarah Blond Moore Mercer, who survives.
Mr. Mercer was employed with Troxell Manufacturing Company in Moscow for many years before retiring; after retirement, he became employed in the construction industry for as long as his health permitted.
A member of Canaan Baptist Church, Mr. Mercer enjoyed the outdoors that included gardening and fishing adventures with his close friend, R.J. Prince. Listening to country and gospel music were favorite pastimes.
Visitation will be Monday, May 10 from 12 noon to 2 PM at Canaan Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Kathy Mathis of Springdale, AR and Dorothy Jemison (Jimmy) of the Canaan Community, nine grandchildren, Michael Rhea (Amy) Jenny Jemison, Kelly Stewart (Steven), Kaleb Jemison, Dusty Mercer (Heather), Rebecca Magee (Marshall), Phillip Mercer (Stephanie), Tina Watson (Bradley) and Brandie Bridges (John Ross), twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, James Alan Mercer and Steve Mercer, one sister, Joyce Allen, three brothers, Terrell, Clifford and Larry Mercer and a grandson, Christopher Mathis.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mercer family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Greta Long
CORINTH - Greta Long, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Lillie Mae Sanders
OLIVE BRANCH - Lillie Mae Sanders, 77, passed away on May 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Marvelle Jean Lyle Tartt
AMORY - Marvelle Jean Lyle Tartt, 87, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Lee Carlton Voyles
WALNUT - Lee Carlton Voyles was born December 16, 1929 to Lenzie A. Voyles and Willie Viola Ferrell Voyles in Brownfield, MS. He was married to Cheryl Decker Voyles. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He retired with 22 1/2 years of service to his country. He was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church.
Mr. Voyles is survived by his wife: Cheryl Decker Voyles of Walnut, MS; three sons: Walter L. Voyles of West Memphis, AR, James Albert Voyles of Quincey, MI, Victor L. Voyles of Hernando, MS; four daughters: Johnnie D. Voyles of West Memphis, AR, Sandra L. Voyles of Walnut, MS, Victoria Voyles Edwards (Justin) of Hernando, MS, Valerie E. Voyles Knight (Nicholos) of Horn Lake, MS; one brother: Lenzie F. Voyles (Jane) of Tiplersville, MS; eighteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: J.D. Voyles; three sisters: Evelyn Collins, Mary Nell Brown, Maxine Melter.
The service was held May 8, 2021 at the Harmony Baptist Church. Interment will be at Harmony Cemetery. Bro. Stacy McKee will officiate, David Philips will give the eulogy and Bro. Randy Buse will read the obituary. The pallbearers will be: Christopher Voyles, Peyton Voyles, Lucas Knight, Robert Prestridge, Trip Carter, Donnie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be: Daniel Voyles, Joshua Knight, Blake Caldwell.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Autumn Britt
HOUSTON - Autumn McKenize Britt, 17, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, as the result of an auto accident. She was born October, 8, 2003, in Clarksdale, to Dale Britt. She was a Junior at Houston High School and a student in Health Science at Houston CTE. Autumn excelled academically as a Special Honors Student, and she was proficient in the skills of her studies. She was eagerly learning as much about the medical field as possible planning a future as a nurse. She was active in extra-curricular activities as a member of the HOSA Student Organization, the Diamond Girls Club, and the French Honor Society Club. Autumn attended Faith Bible Church in Houston.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston, at 2 o'clock p.m. with Brother Linn Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Houston City Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Monday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Autumn is survived by her mother, Dale Britt (Misty Mills) of Saltillo; her sister with whom she shared a special bond, Summer Nicole Britt of Houston, and brothers Zachary Guidry of LA, and Kevin Westberry of KY; her grandparents Kevin and Ann Westberry of Houston; her aunts Melissa Britt Clay (David) of Houston, and Beth Phillips (Jonathan), and Amy Westberry of GA; cousins Alanah & Gage Clay, and numerous other cousins and relatives; special friends Amy Murillo and Brittany Brownlee, and a host of friends and classmates.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents and a cousin, Gabriella Westberry.
In order to maintain the safety of visitors and family members the family has asked that everyone wear masks and maintain social distance during the visitation and funeral service.
Southern Funeral Chapel is honored to serve this family.
Terry Lane Pounds
NEW SITE - Terry Lane Pounds, 64, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home in New Site. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3 pm at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Luther Epting
WEST POINT - Luther Brooks Epting, Sr. died on May 6, 2021 at home in West Point, with his family by his side. Luther was born on January 18, 1942 in New Albany, MS to Brooks and Avis Epting (deceased).
Luther was a graduate of ltawamba Junior College and Mississippi College where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He later obtained his Master's Degree and Doctorate of Education from Mississippi State University.
Luther retired from Mississippi State University after 37 years as the Director of the Cooperative Education Program and Career Center. His biggest pleasure was spending time with his 8 grandchildren. He loved watching Mississippi State sports as well as relaxing and enjoying his house on Smith Lake.
Luther is survived by his wife, Jamie Brewer Epting, his children Michelle Armstrong (Eddie), Susan Wilbanks (Richard) and Brooks Epting (Kelly); and his grandchildren Jordan and Brooks Armstrong, Richie and Lee Wilbanks, Bradon, Colby, Marley and Addison Epting. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Epting King of Cullman, AL.
Calvert Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Jordan Armstrong, Richie Wilbanks, Lee Wilbanks, Bradon Epting, Colby Epting and Graham Gaines.
Honorary pallbearers are Austin Berry, Stephen Berry, James Hawkins, Steve Montgomery, Mike Mathews, Sam Sovilla, Bill Taylor, Roy Gregg, Tom Akins, Dick Able, and Jim Antonick.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 am and the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am in the Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, MS.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The Mission, 2494 East Church Hill Road, West Point, MS 39773.
Shelton Godsey
BOONEVILLE - Shelton Ray Godsey, 81, passed away Thursday May 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was born November 5, 1939, to Alex M. Godsey and Ida Rayburn Godsey. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Godsey loved to hunt, fish, gardening, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Godsey will be Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. James Godsey, Bro. Johnny Bridges and Bro. Roy Joshlin officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Horn Godsey; five sons, Sammy Godsey (Mary) of Sherwood, AR, Randy Godsey (Melissa) of Rienzi, MS, Paul Godsey (Wanda) of Booneville, Perry Godsey (Beth) of Corinth and Barry Godsey of Rienzi, MS; three daughters, Dianne Harrison (Gary) of Booneville, MS, Nina Cannon of Booneville, MS, and Sarah Hiu (Howard) of Southaven, MS, twenty grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children and first wife, Frances Lee Godsey; three brothers; four sisters; three grandchildren and one stepdaughter.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Godsey, Scott Godsey, Jeremy Godsey, Tyler Godsey, Justin Godsey and Gabriel Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will be Timothy Godsey, Curtis Godsey, Jacob Dearman, Shane Harrison, Jason Mcclellan, Kenny Harrison and Jammie Mcclellan.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Ottie Westbrook Martin
TUPELO - Ottie Lee Westbrook Martin, age 90, passed away to be with her Lord on May 6, 2021, at Traceway Manor in Tupelo, MS. A native of Chickasaw County, MS, she was born on November 14, 1930. Mrs. Martin was a kindergarten teacher in the Arvada, CO Public Schools for over 25 years. She received her education at Mississippi State University where she earned Bachelors, Masters, and Specialist degrees in elementary education and early childhood development. Mrs. Martin and her late husband, Derrell, were married on March 24, 1950 and were elementary education teachers. They loved children and provided a solid foundation for youngsters to seek a lifelong desire to learn. Mrs. Martin was an avid reader, a master quilt maker, enjoyed needlepoint and was a lifelong faithful member of the Baptist Church. After her husband's death in 2012, she remained in McDonough, GA where she lived until moving to Traceway Manor five years ago.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Monday, May 10, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Frank Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time on Monday only at the funeral home.
For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 3 PM Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Survivors include her daughters, Carrol Walcher of McKinney, TX, and Vicki (Bruce) Clark of Cornersville, TN; four grandchildren, David Walcher (Jennifer) of Barnesville, GA, Lanessa Bannister (Joe) of Prosper, TX, Jarret Clark (Olivia) of Louisburg, KS, and Josh Clark (Lindsay) of Franklin, TN; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and her beloved friends at Traceway Manor.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Derrell H. Martin in 2012, parents, Charles Clifton Westbrook and Mallie Lucille Couch Westbrook, and her siblings, Newt (Grace) Westbrook, Gene (JoAnn) Westbrook, Margaret (Junior) Maffett, Frank (Sara John) Westbrook, and Lillie (Max) Kalter.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Joe Skeets Moore
WATER VALLEY - Joe Skeets Moore, 76, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home. He worked in the trucking industry for 30 years. He loved his wife and son with all his heart. His two granddaughters, Kaylee and Maggie, made his heart sing and he loved them deeply. He was their greatest fan at their softball games. To serve Jesus was his deepest desire.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Moore; his son, Shannon Moore; his granddaughters, Kaylee and Maggie; daughter, Belinda Baker; and sister, Judy Flowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alice Moore; brothers, Buster, Leland, Jimmy, and Richard; and his sisters, Nita Moore Austin, Shirley Moore, and Margorie Moore.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Oak Forest Cemetery, 965 Oak Forest Rd, Randolph, MS at 3 PM with Bro Scotty Bland and Bro Anders Lee officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 PM continuing until service time. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Kimberly "POO" Kewone Whitesides
SHANNON - 34, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Kimberly "Poo" Whitesides was born to Fost and Terrie Whitesides on May 27, 1986 in Lee Co. She graduated from Shannon High School and later became a teacher assistant.
Kimberly "Poo" Whitesides is survived by her parents; Fost Whitesides, Sr. and Terrie Whitesides of Shannon. A special friend; Chad Lloyd of Saltillo. A special cousin; Destiny White of Shannon. Two brothers; Christopher Allen Brandon and Fost Whitesides, III both of Shannon. Two grandmothers; Willene Brandon and Emma Traylor. Seven uncles; Ross Beene (Mae Ella) of Shannon, Robert Whitesides (Kay) of Belden, Willie Whitesides (Brenda) of Rasin, WI, Bobby Beene of Shannon, Richard Traylor (Tasha) of Plantersville, Roy Traylor (Pearl) of Shannon and Larry Traylor (Linda) of Shannon. Three aunts; Brenda (Willie) Ware, Dee Dee Traylor and Connie (Calvin) Cayson all of Plantersville.
The visitation will be Fri., May 7, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mullins Cemetery in Nettleton. Please wear your masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Douglas Johnson
GOLDEN - Douglas M. Johnson, 79, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home. He was born March 22, 1942 to the late Flavis Johnson and the late Ruby Hall Johnson in Itawamba County. He worked as a sewing machine mechanic for many years before his retirement. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing softball, gardening, antique cars, fellowshipping with his friends at the corner store and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church with Bro.Gene O'Brian, Bro. Robert Wood, and Bro.David Holcomb officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 8 at Fairview Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Jackie Johnson of Golden, daughters; Donna (Tommy) Crane of Belmont, Tanya (David) Holcomb of Belmont, Shannon Pruitt of Golden, and step-daughter, Kim (Chris) Moore of Belmont, grandchildren; Hannah Reeves of Guntown, Abby (Tyler) Wooten of Belmont, Emily Ivy of Belmont, Alivia (Adam) Kostelanski of Golden, Kaylee Holcomb of Belmont, Amber Holcomb of Belmont, Bella Holcomb of Belmont, Jada Holcomb of Belmont, Braxton Holcomb of Belmont, Bristol Holcomb of Belmont, Carlea Barnes of Marietta, Brady Pruitt of Tishomingo, Brewer Moore of Belmont, and 8 great grandchildren, sister; Janice (Bobby) Wood of Fairview, and sister in law, Gladys Johnson of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years; Estleen Johnson, his parents; Flavis and Ruby Johnson, brothers; Carlton Johnson, and Ted Johnson, grandson in law, Caleb Ivy, and a son in law, Tommy Reeves.
Pallbearers will be Brady Pruitt, Bryan Wood, Josh Wood, Brewer Moore, Tyler Wooten, and Adam Kostelanski.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Jetton, Mark Horn, John King, Bill Worthy, Donnie Wood, Blain Evans, Devin Harnage, Tony Morris, Carter Wood, and his friends at the corner store.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Glynn Servis
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - Gleneva Reedy "Glynn" Servis, age 99 a resident of Albuquerque since 1964 passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Glynn was born on August 18, 1921, in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Newsom Luther and Purney Scribner Reedy and was the fifth of twelve children. After graduating from Tupelo High School, Glynn worked at the telephone company until she met the love of her life, Captain John Servis, who was visiting Tupelo with a military convoy in 1945. After a whirlwind courtship, they married and were together for 58 years. After the war John stayed in the Army, and they were stationed in 17 different places including, New York, Washington, DC, New Mexico, Germany, France, Pennsylvania, Utah, and again in New Mexico in 1964 where they retired. While living in Europe, they visited Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Libya and Monaco. During their years the military, Glynn was involved in many church and volunteer activities including serving as Honorary Vice President of the Officers' Wives Club and being a volunteer at the base hospitals. She enjoyed many things, but she especially loved being around her family and friends. Glynn had a way of making everyone feel loved and special, and her home was a place where all were welcomed. Even though she moved away from her family in Tupelo, she always remained close to them and managed to visit whenever she could. She attended the Kirtland Air Force Base Chapel in Albuquerque for many years and kept her church membership at the First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Glynn had a tremendous faith that she passed down to her family.
Glynn is survived by her daughter, Ann Urist, and husband, Steve Urist; grandchildren, John Urist and wife, Melissa, and Kelly Grice and husband, Jimmy; three great-grandchildren, Lillian Ann Grice, Kody James Grice, and Lauren Barbara Urist, all of Albuquerque. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy Curtis of Selmer, Tennessee, and Barbara Prude of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Dodge Servis; four sisters, Dorothy Reedy, Dessie Cross, Lillian Estes, and Geneva Collins; and five brothers, Samuel Reedy, Clyde Reedy, Dewey Reedy, Bill Reedy, and John C. Reedy. Glynn will be greatly missed by her loving family and all whose lives she touched.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas in Albuquerque, NM. A Graveside service will be Friday, May 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. in the family plot in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, 5257 Raymond Ave., Verona, Mississippi. Please visit our online guestbook for Glynn at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE, (505) 275-3500, www.frenchfunerals.com.
Tony Griffith
BOONEVILLE - Tony Griffith, 57, passed away on May 8, 2021, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jane Griffin
TUPELO - Shirley Jane Griffin passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was 82. Born February 17, 1939 in Corinth, Jane was the daughter and youngest child of Claude and Wincie Stiles Turner. In 1957 she married Robert E. Griffin and they shared 58 years of marriage. Jane worked in food services for Pierce Street Elementary School for 10 years and then at the McDougal Center for 16 years. During her high school years she enjoyed playing basketball. While she did not play an instrument Jane loved music and her family remembers her as a wonderful cook.
Jane leaves behind a special niece, Vicki Letson and husband, Dale of Guntown; two nephews, Woody and Terry Turner, both of Tupelo; and a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; a son, Mike Griffin; and her five brothers, Earl, Wayne, Bobby, Joe, and her twin, Gene Turner.
Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Jerry Grammar and Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Terry Turner, Woody Turner, Tony Turner, Eddie Carnathan, Thomas Bond and Dr. Pat Ewing.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Livingston
BOONEVILLE - Barbara Jean Livingston, 78, of Booneville, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She attended the Liberty Church of Christ, loved reading, crossword puzzles, researching genealogy and working in her flowers.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. David Conley officiating and Ronnie Sweeney will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by one son, Larry Howell and his wife Angie; one granddaughter, Kristen Howell; one brother, Kenny Saylors; one niece, Vicky Saylors; one nephew, Vincent Saylors and a host of great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vandiver "Van" and Marie Saylors; her first husband, Roy Howell; her second husband, David Livingston; one brother, Buddy Saylors and one nephew, Vandy Saylors.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liberty Church of Christ, 689 MS HWY 25 Dennis, MS 38838.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Garry Keith Weathers
UNION COUNTY - Garry Keith Weathers, 60, resident of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Weathers will be at 11 AM Monday, May 10 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Kerry Davis officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at 3 PM in Joel Cemetery in Tishomingo County.
Garry was born April 25, 1961, the son of the late William Arlin and Leona Provins Weathers. He received his education in the Indiana Public School System and was a proud owner of his family's auto repair shop. In later years, he was employed with Master-Bilt in New Albany.
A Christian and an avid musician, Garry will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, and playing his guitar. He leaves behind his beloved family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Monday, May 10 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Barbara Thompson Weathers of New Albany, four sons, Keith Thompson, Garry Weathers, John Weathers, and Justin Weathers, all of New Albany, three sisters, Brenda Edge, Vicky Davis, Debbie Little, and eleven grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Weathers family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
