Terrell Ray Williams
PONTOTOC – Terrell Ray Williams, 81, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 AM at West Heights Cemetery.
Christina Renea Neal
NEW ALBANY – Christina Renea Neal, 46, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, November 2, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Hugh Hollowell
BYHALIA – Hugh Hollowell, 69, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Services will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am, graveside in Emory Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Angela Spight
TIPLERSVILLE – Angela Spight, 53, passed away on October 30, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Barbara “Vickie” Clark
SHANNON – Barbara Kay Parker Clark, 79, known by many as Vickie, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. Barbara was born on February 25, 1941 in Elwood, Indiana to the late Hugh Parker and Nellie May Parker. She married Donald G. “Don” Clark on
September 2, 1956 in Elwood, Indiana. They moved to Lee County in 1976, 44 years ago from Fortville, Indiana. Her life work included owning a successful cleaning business for 5 years. Interior design and painting were among her great assets. She enjoyed keeping a well-manicured lawn and, while working countless hours in her yard, she made time to be a master homemaker and keep a spotless house. Barbara Kay was a Christian and of the Catholic faith. Her love for her husband and family were paramount to her and she drew strength from her special bond as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Selfless in every way, she would do without to give to others. She was a wonderful soul.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Monday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
She leaves behind to cherish wonderful memories her husband of 64 years, Donald Clark of Shannon; three daughters, Donna Jean Wilburn of Shannon, Mikelann Blissard (Ricky) of Okolona, and Victoria Lee Ellis of Evergreen; 6 grandchildren, Chris Roach (Kelly), Michael Roach (Donna), B.J. McMurry (Laren). Mickie Dykes (Levi), Mindy Minga (Marcus) and Lance Bass (Patience); 18 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Dakota, Brooke, Lakin, Alyssa, Brilee, Jessie, Zach, Luke, Will, Leah, Marc, Mason, Raiden, Ragelyn, Zoey and Payton; 1 great-great-grandson, Grayson; a brother, Bernie Parker of Elwood, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 sisters and 5 brothers.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Ralph Moore
LAMAR – Ralph Moore, 64, passed away on October 29, 2020
at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
James Turner
CORINTH – James Turner, 64, passed away on October 28, 2020 at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Laura Mae Smithey Irwin
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Laura Mae Smithey Irwin, 80, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020 2:00 PM at Beulah Cemetery in Myrtle, MS. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Kay Holland
NETTLETON – Deborah Kay Moses Holland, at age 68, fulfilling the two great Biblical admonitions of our God to love him first and then our neighbor as thyself, met her Creator face to face at 5:45 PM Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief struggle with Covid-19. Kay was born in humble beginnings on April 13, 1952 in Lee County to the late Herman Moses, a man with strong Native American heritage and Gertrude Edwards Moses. She attended Plantersville Schools and graduated from Nettleton High School in 1970 where she endeared herself to all her school mates. Kay married Billy Joe Holland in July 1971 and to this union was born Deanna and Brian. Later in life, they divorced and she found the constant and protective companionship of John Hall, a Nettleton pharmacist and businessman. Kay had varied work experiences in her life including assisting on the Sadie J Farm early in life. She worked for PeopLoungers, McDuffie Pharmacy, and in the last decade or so, she became a beloved presence at the Tupelo Flee Market selling jewelry she and her friends made and brokered-needless to say, she loved the sparkling things of life. Kay, simply put, was a sweet soul-her nature was gentle and her countenance solid and stoic. Her inner strength derived from her faith made her a “mountain top” lady as she endured not only her own struggles but the struggles of her family whom she loved more than life. Selfless to a fault, she gave and gave everything she had to see that her family was cared for and loved. This extended to the greater community as well. Adventurous and daring, Kay loved spur of the moment trips and gatherings, was always the life of the party, loved nothing better than family beach trips, shopping sprees with the grands and just being the most amazing Nana anyone could hope for. Kay was an active participant in all things Nettleton, was a beloved member of Crosspointe Fellowship Church where her son-in-law is pastor. A gentle, giant of a lady has left our near presence but has rejoined her family gone before, her precious granddaughter, Alex and met her Savior. What a Day of Rejoicing when the Circle will be unbroken. Farwell Kay, Nana, friend-until we met again.
A service celebrating her life and her salvation will be held at 3 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton with Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time only on Sunday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Deanna Kay Holland Dabbs and her husband, Tommy Ray, and Brian Jonathan Holland, all of Nettleton; and their father, Billy Joe Holland (Judy) of Mooreville; her companion, John Hall of Nettleton; her grandchildren, Emma Kate Dabbs Taylor (Jackson) of Plantersville, Holly Beth Dabbs, Briley Dabbs, and Benton Dabbs, all of Nettleton, Blaze and Allison Holland of Nettleton; her siblings, Jean Collums (Jervis, deceased) of Walls, MS, and Tommy Moses (Lynda Marcy Moses) of Auburn Community; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family throughout the Mid-South. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gert; her beloved granddaughter, Alex Holland; and her beau, Hank Potmeisel; and her siblings, Carl “Doodle” Moses, Charles Moses, and Bobby Joe Moses.
James “Jamey” Eaton
SALTILLO – James “Jamey” Eaton, entered the gates of Heaven, with Jesus opened arms, “Saying O Here he comes”, on October 24,2020. To know him was to love him, he was just a ball of life. He loved and enjoyed being with his brothers and sister. When they were all together it was straight chaos. As a young boy, him and his daddy who instilled hunting, fishing, and playing baseball was their thing. Mama taught him to pray and love everyone and he did. He loved his children dearly, they were everything to him. When they were together you could hardly tell who was the child and who was the adult. We were so thankful he finally found love with Ashley and he was crazy about his Grandma. Jamey went to Saltillo elementary when he was young, then moved to Corinth were he entered Corinth High for a short time. He then transferred to Wheeler High School where he played football and did weight lifting.
He was employed by Ashley furniture for a short time. Even though he chose a hard road, he knew the Lord and loved him. He could quote scriptures from the Bible that some of us would have to look up. He was our first born and truly was a beautiful soul who loved his family and friends. Those who truly knew him were lucky.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Service on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating.
Those left behind to carry his memory are his mama, Kimberly Raines Garcia (Mario); his daddy, Charles “Chuck” Raines (Bonnie); a sister, Hailey Raines (Jorge); brothers, Patric Douglas Raines (Abby) and Makan Garcia; his Grandma, Patsy Henry and Grandmother, Judy Raines; his children, Southern Grace, Matt, Addie and Skylar; his biological father, David Eaton; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Herman Eaton and Douglas Raines; a special cousin, Brandon Brock.
Pallbearers will be Eric McKinney, Tyler Trulove, Kirk Henry, Kyle Henry and Garett Etheridge.
His brother, Patric Raines will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Timothy “Tim” Marrison
AMORY – Timothy “Tim” Marrison, 57, passed away on October 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Betty Stone
TUPELO – Betty Stone, 62, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Thomas “Poochum” Parrish
TUPELO – Thomas “Poochum” Parrish, 76, passed away on October 31, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Lamar Walls
SALTILLO – James Lamar Walls, 82, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had his own floor covering business for over 50 years. He raised horses and was still breaking horses at age 77. He never met a stranger and had a sense of humor like no other. He always lent a helping hand to friends and neighbors in need. He enjoyed hunting, cooking for others, gardening and anything outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith.
Services will be 3:00 pm Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Rickey Lesley will officiate. Burial will be in the Cruse Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife of 16 years-Sharon Walls; children-Sherry Koebler (Gower), Jamie Taylor (Jon Mark), Tanya Walls, James Walls, Jr. “Jaymar” (Jamie), James Williamson (Amy) and Jacob Williamson; grandchildren-Danny Smith, Heather Blankenship, Danielle Henson (Scooter), Chance Robbins (Ashley), James Connor Walls, Westin Lamar Walls, Blake, Cody and Taylor Grace Williamson and Austin Nichols; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-Jane Mattox.
Preceded in death by-parents-Preston and Velma Walls; siblings-Charles Taylor, Waymon Taylor, Charlotte Walls, Rex Walls and Jean Hunter; nephew-Ronnie Walls.
Pallbearers-Leo Mask, Ricky Crawford, Jaymar Walls, Danny Smith, Chance Robbins and Russell Clement.
Visitation: 1:00 pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 until service time.
Jackie Johnson
FULTON – Jackie Wayne Johnson, 69, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born September 23, 1951 to the late Henry Grady Johnson and the late Lillian Gertrude Griggs Johnson. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He enjoyed driving log truck. He was a family man and enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren.
A graveside service was held 10:00 am on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Dimple Johnson of Fulton; daughters: Melissa (Brian) Umfress of Fulton and Tracy (Mike) Blassingame of Fulton; son, John Wayne (Shannon) Johnson of Tupelo; many grand and great grandchildren, brother, Ricky (Jane) Johnson of Fulton; sisters: Ruth Ann Adams, Cathy (Paul) Ashley, Ruby Beam, Katy Denson.
Preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Amanda Bonita Bejarano, sister, Wanda G Johnson, brothers: Bobby Joe Johnson and Eugene Johnson
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James Earl Sexton
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Earl Sexton, 51, resident of Tippah County, passed away Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
The family requests that services be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
James was born November 10, 1968 in Memphis, TN, the only child of the late Jessie and Iva Mae Skelton Sexton. A private person throughout his life, he will be remembered for his love of music, cars and his canine companions.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Hunt of Walnut, two sons, Steven Sexton of Corinth and Drew Pearson of New Albany, six grandchildren and his former wife, Rosie Turner of Blue Mountain.
He was also preceded in death by a special grandfather, Houghlon Skelton.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Betty Jo Gentry McBrayer
BLUE SPRINGS – Betty Jo Gentry McBrayer, 81, passed away October 31, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
She was born September 23, 1939 in Blue Springs to Ewin & Ella Belle Starnes Gentry.
She was a faithful Member of the Antioch Church of Christ, attended regularly until her illness 1 year ago.
She was a Retired florist from Bishops Flowers in Tupelo.
She Enjoyed cooking, canning, spending time with her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She Spent many hours studying and reading her Bible daily, working word search books, talking on the phone and watching TV.
She is Survived by 2 sons, Steve McBrayer (Linda) of Blue Springs and Terry McBrayer (Tonya) of New Albany.
3 grandchildren, Kayela Harpole (Donald) of Blue Springs, Brittany Williams (Justin) of New Albany and Casey McBrayer (Courtney) of Sherman.
7 great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Jensen & Jaxon Williams;Tate & Ella Dee Harpole, Maggie & Micah McBrayer.
She was Proceeded in death by her husband of 46 years Charles McBrayer; a son, Anthony (Tony) McBrayer; her parents, 1 sister, Eleanor Gentry and 3 brothers, Travis Gentry, Van Gentry & Bob Gentry.
Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn will be in charge of arrangements.
Graveside Service will be Monday, November 2 at 2:00, at Antioch Church of Christ cemetery.
Bro. Clyde Mize and Bro. Ray Kennedy will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Casey McBrayer, Justin Williams, Donald Harpole, Jensen Williams, Jaxon Williams, Tate Harpole, and Micah McBrayer.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Antioch Church of Christ.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo in her memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
