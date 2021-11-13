TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Randy Alderson, Potts Camp
Jerry Allen, Tupelo
Eddie Dean Brooks, Amory
Norene Reeves Carlisle, Amory
Joyce Olene Chumbley, Mantachie
Bobby "Tiny" Dawson, Booneville
Doris Day, Corinth
Lawrence Estes, Tupelo
William David Frazier, Guntown
Charles Freberg, Fulton
Beverly Goddard, R.T. (R) (C.V.), Tupelo
Martha Earlene Hammons, Tupelo
Brad Hester, Vina, Alabama
William House, Fulton
Jeff Kirby, Shannon
Odie Lee Lawson, Okolona
Janis Pitts, Thaxton
Wanda Lee Taylor, Benton/Union Counties
William House
FULTON - William House, 89, passed away on November 12, 2021, at the Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Charles Freberg
FULTON - Charles Freberg, 77, passed away on November 12, 2021, at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Brad Hester
VINA, ALABAMA - Brad Hester, 41, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Itawamba County, MS in Golden. Services will be on Sunday, November 14, 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery.
Randy Alderson
POTTS CAMP - Randy Alderson, 53, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Bobby "Tiny" Dawson
BOONEVILLE - Bobby "Tiny" Dawson, 63, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 12, 2021 Graveside Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery, Booneville, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements.
Doris Day
CORINTH - Doris Day, 72, passed away on November 11, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
William David Frazier
GUNTOWN - William David Frazier, 74, passed away on November 12, 2021, at his home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Odie Lee Lawson
OKOLONA - 85, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021 in Union City, Ga.
Odie Lee Lawson was born to his late parents, Elbert Jack Lawson and Lavada Moore-Lawson on Dec. 25, 1935 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Lawson was a retired book-keeper from Futurian and also a custodian at Okolona High School.
Mr. Odie Lee Lawson is survived by 2 Daughters; Dr. Sandra (Kurt) Lawson-Higgins of Biloxi, MS and Vicki Lawson of Booneville, MS. 2 Sons; Bobby (Carolyn) Lawson of Auburn, Ga. and Rev. Rickey (Patricia) Lawson of Senoia, Ga. 1 Sister; Lula Lawson-Williams of Tupelo. 3 Brothers-in-laws; Hal (Gloria) Heard, Jr. of Canton, MI, J.B. (Sharon) Heard of San Diego, Ca., and Charles (Mary Jo) Heard of Plantersville, MS. 3 Sister-in-laws; Daisy (Rev. H.B.) Sadler of Plantersville, MS, Arma (Joe Nelson) Seals and Joann (John) Hendrix, Sr. of both Shannon, MS. 2 Aunts; Minnie Blackamore of New York, NY and Lessie Moore of Kalamazoo, MI. There are also 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Odie L. Lawson was preceded in death by his parents; Elbert Jack Lawson and Levada Moore-Lawson. Wife of 60 years; Verna Lawson. 3 Brothers; Harvey (Alice) Lawson, John (Gloria) Lawson, Elbert Lawson, Jr. and Samuel Lawson. 1 Sister; Ola Mae Gunn.
The visitation will be Fri., Nov. 12, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Anthony Rainey officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Janis Pitts
THAXTON - Janis L. Pitts of Thaxton crossed over into her reward on Friday, November 12, 2021. She died peacefully at home in her own bed. She had failing health for a number of years and now she is at rest. Janis was born, Janis Carolyn Livingston, on July 30, 1947, to Byron and Elois Livingston of Tupelo. She was married on December 21, 1967, to Reuben S. Pitts III of Pontotoc. Their near 54-year marriage was filled with mutual love. Reuben hauled her off to Virginia soon after their marriage where they lived for 44 years, with a two-year interlude in Italy. Reuben's career kept him on the move and Janis was the captain of the house. She raised two sons, started a pre-kindergarten for the local Baptist Association, and befriended a number of elderly shut-ins in the Fredericksburg, Virginia community. Janis was a very private person, but loved her various art forms. She was a painter, jewelry maker, and creative seamstress. She was also a gourmet cook and avid reader. Janis was a devout Christian who spent much of her reading time in Christian studies.
Janis is survived by her husband, Reuben; her sons Walton Pitts (Susan) of Evans, Georgia, and Richard Pitts of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Halea Pitts, Sarah Pitts, and Adam Pitts. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gerald Livingston.
The visitation will be Sunday November 14th, from 4:00 to 6:00 at Thaxton Baptist Church. The funeral will be Monday November 15th, at 1:00 PM, preceded by visitation from 12:00 till service time. Brother Michael Wilbanks officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Thaxton Baptist Church Facebook Page and at Thaxton Baptist Church on YouTube. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Pallbearers are Tim McCarver, Tommy Biffle, Rickey Wise, Mike Falkner, Don Scott, and Jeff Cooper. Arrangements by Browning Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thaxton Baptist Church Building Fund. The address is P. O. Box 38, Thaxton, MS 38871. The online giving link is ThaxtonBC.org.
Joyce Olene Chumbley
MANTACHIE - Joyce Olene Chumbley, 83, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Countrywood Manor. She was born May 11, 1938 to the late Joseph Elmer Lucas and the late Amye Young Lucas. She enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, fishing, growing roses, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 12:00 pm on Monday November 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Monday November 15 at Senter Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Tuesday November 16, 2021 at Morton Cemetery in Lewsiburg, TN.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son; Robert Darrell (Patty) Chumbley of Golden, MS, daughter; Tammy Hamby of Culloden, WV, grandchildren; Resa (Jamie) Collier of Fulton, Michelle (Drew) Hart of Plano, TX, Steven (Kayla) Hamby of Culloden, WV, and Daryl Jo (Garrett) Doorenbos of Athens, AL, 6 great grandchildren, sister; Brenda (Bobby) Owens of Fulton, and a brother, Lebert (Glenda) Lucas of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Byron Chumbley parents; Joseph Elmer Lucas and Amye Lucas, and a brother, Herbert Lucas.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Norene Reeves Carlisle
AMORY - Norene Reeves Carlisle, 99, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Born on December 24, 1921, in Smithville, MS, she was the daughter of the late Willie Jefferson and Martha Clara Scott Reeves.
Norene grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School. She was a dedicated bookkeeper for several businesses during her lifetime which included the City of Amory (Deputy Clerk), Gilmore Puckett Lumber Company, F.S. Reeves Lumber Company, Rowan Hardware, Lann and Stockton Hardware, and Amory Federal Savings and Loan.
On January 5, 1946, she married her prince charming, the late James Coleman Carlisle. Together, they were blessed with two daughters. Norene was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Amory. If you were to ask her what her greatest enjoyment in life was, she replied "my family".
Norene is survived by two daughters, Jeannine C. Riley (Mack) of Young Harris, GA and Suzanne C. Mobley (Ricky) of Becker; four grandchildren, James M. Riley (Paula) of Cumming, GA, John C. Riley (April) of Naples, FL, Patrick C. Riley (Adrienne) of Huntsville, AL, and Brian C. Mobley (Amy) of Becker; six great grandchildren, Andrew Riley, Jacob Mobley, Jack Riley, Ella Riley, Drew Mobley, Noah Riley; several nieces and nephews, William "Red" Reeves, George Wayne "Doc" Reeves, Clara R. Donaldson, Cathy R. Stanley, Ray Reeves, Russell Reeves, Carolyn R. Fondren, Martha Reeves.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine and Ruth Reeves; three brothers, Willie Neal Reeves, Floyd S. Reeves, Sr., and Jeff Carroll Reeves; six nephews, Bobby Neal Reeves, Floyd Scott "Sonny" Reeves, Jr., Daniel E. Reeves, Gary Reeves, James D." Don" Reeves, & Edwin C. Reeves.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Masonic Cemetery with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, James, John, Patrick, Brian, Andrew, Jacob, Jack, Drew, & Noah.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 12 Noon until 1:45 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 540, Amory, MS 38821.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Eddie Dean Brooks
AMORY - Eddie Dean Brooks, 70, met his Savior face to face on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Born on February 21, 1951, in Houlka, MS, he was the son of the late L.C. Brooks and Ruby Lambert Brooks.
Eddie attended school in Okolona and began working at a young age. He became self employed and through lots of hands on training, he became a skilled Diesel mechanic. Later in life, Eddie also worked as a truck driver for United Furniture. He served the United States Military as a US Marine. Eddie married the love of his life, Melba Allen Brooks, and together they were blessed with a daughter and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a great provider for his family and he was proud of all they had become.
As a Christian, Eddie lived his faith out by his daily walk. He was a member of the Bethany Church of God of Prophecy and he cherished the salvation offered to him through Christ Jesus. He was a good hearted man who was friendly, always making others smile as he was a big jokester. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to Gospel music, deer hunting, and being a part of the Four Point Hunting Club. Eddie was most proud of the wonderful family he rose. Above all, his family and God meant the world to him.
Although he will be missed dearly, his family and friends will cherish all the great memories made through the years. He was a wonderful man and father.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise Brooks Gregory (Alan), Amory; grandchildren, Alannah and Landon Gregory (Madison); Summer Gregory; Emily, Kayla, Taylor, Tanna and Chevy Gregory; great-grandchildren, Blayze, Hayze, and Mayzee Gregory; sisters, Kathy Parchman, Okolona, Wanda McCollum, New Albany, and Michelle Moore (George), Amory; brothers, Ernie Sykes, Okolona, and Robbie Brooks, Prairie, MS.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Allen Brooks, one brother C.B. Brooks.
A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at the East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Okolona, MS, with Bro. Dean Allen officiating. Burial will follow with Pallbearers being Alan Gregory, Landon Gregory, Caleb Thomas, and Darrell Franks. Honorary pallbearers will be H.D. Allen, Aaron McCollum, Ernie Sykes, Rickey McCollum and Donald Davis.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS.
The family requests that everyone in attendance to please wear a mask.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Jerry Allen
TUPELO - Jerry Allen, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Belmont, MS and was a truck driver. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be Sunday, November 14, 2 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS with Bro. Paul Young officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years - Karen Allen; two sons-Jeremy Allen (Stephanie) and Jason Allen (Jackie Dee); three grandchildren - Kirbie Pearl, Jonathan Clark and Melanie Anne; one sister - Lourie Stanford (Thomas); sister-in-law - Christine Allen; brother-in-law - Stanley Hutson and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arris and Lala Rinks Allen, a brother, Charles Allen and a sister, Carolyn Hutson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, 1302 Lee Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 or Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801 in lieu of flowers.
Wanda Lee Taylor
BENTON/UNION COUNTIES - Wanda Lee Taylor, 62, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 10, in her home surrounded by her much adored family.
A private service honoring the life of Ms. Taylor will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A Christian, Ms. Taylor was born December 9, 1958 in Union County to the late David and Felina Alice Elliott West Jr. She received her education in the Ashland public school system and was a homemaker throughout her life.
Blessed with musical talents and an angelic voice, Ms. Taylors favorite pastimes included, watching The Waltons, baking, and admiring the animals that grazed in her backyard. She will be remembered for the love of her family , her much adored grandchildren and kind personality.
Those left to cherish her memories include two children, Amanda Taylor (Michael Chapman) Hickory Flat, and Bradley Taylor (Lori), Ashland, two sisters, Margie Taylor and Lisa Rameriz (David) of Ashland, two brothers Glen West (Judy), Ripley, and Steve West (Ann) of Ashland, nine grandchildren, Brian, James and Tiffany Compton, Tyler and Eli Taylor, Ansley Chapman, Nicholas, Alexis and Connor Marshall, two great grandchildren, Presley Grace Taylor and Brantlen Pruitt, and a special canine companion, "Lil Girl".
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invite you to share memories with the Taylor family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jeff Kirby
SHANNON - Jefferson Lavern Kirby, 66, U. S. Army, Ret. changed his address to eternity as he met his heavenly father on October 18, 2021 after battling cancer. Jeff was born on April 12, 1955 at Fort Ticonderoga Army Base, New York to the late Gunnersmate 2nd Class Raymond Kirby and Eleanor Briggs Kirby. He joined the U. S. Army and served honorably for 20 years and 3 months before retiring as Sgt. First Class Jeff Kirby. After his military career, he was a truck driver, worked in security and the last few years of his life, he owned and managed property. Jeff settled in the Shannon area in 1996 living there almost 25 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, collecting guns, tinkering on his classic cars and piddling in his shop and around his property. He was preceded in death by his wife, who also died from cancer, Debbie on Dec. 9, 2019. He leaves behind his daughters, Michelle Kirby (James Bouillon) of Bruce, Angela McCarvel, Michelle Watson; granddaughters, Flora Watson (James Strevels, II), Contessa Watson, Donna Bouillon, Alexis McCarvel and Emily McCarvel, Skyler Watson; grandsons, Nathaniel Bouillion; 4 great grandchildren, Samuel Watson, James Strevels III, Jackson Watson, Aurora Strevels. His brothers, Gene Kirby, Sargeant Kirby, Rance Kirby, Warren Kirby and William "Bill" Kirby all of New York State; His sister, Joy Chorman; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and relatives.
A service with military honors will be held at 1 PM Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Corinth Military Cemetery. He and his wife will be interred there immediately after the service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. The public is invited.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Beverly Goddard, R.T. (R) (C.V.)
TUPELO - Beverly Ann Goddard,65, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, November 11, 2021. Beverly was born September 17, 1956, in New Albany to James V. Goddard and Dortha "Dot" Ann Grubbs Goddard. After graduating from East Union High School, she received her Associate's Degree in Radiologic Technology from Itawamba Junior College. Beverly was an accomplished Registered Radiologic Technologist with certification in cardiovascular-interventional radiography. She retired from North Mississippi Medical Center after almost 40 years. She was a proud member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists.
Beverly was a kind and giving woman who spoiled her family. She enjoyed being outdoors particularly boating and fishing. Traveling was one of her favorite past-times, especially cruises. During her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball, and more recently she was an active MSU football spectator. Beverly was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Beverly's beloved family members left to honor her memory include her mother, Dot Goddard of Tupelo; brothers, Larry Goddard (Vicki) of Tupelo, and Roy Goddard (Tammy) of Blue Springs; niece, Brittany Thompson (Brent) of Booneville; nephews, Brandon Goddard of Blue Springs and Caleb Goddard of Tupelo; great-nieces, Ellie, Payzley, and Pyper Thompson; great-nephew, Eli Thompson; her adored dog, B. J.; special friends, Judy Govatos, Karen Densing, Jacque Kirk, and Ricky Lesley; and caregiver, Mrs. Freddie Morris.
She was preceded in death by her father, James V. Goddard; grandparents, R. Holder and Mary Grubbs, and Colby and Marie Goddard; niece, Christi Goddard; and uncle, Donny Grubbs; and special friend, Allison Lesley.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Beverly's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Ricky Lesley and Bro. Cody Crum officiating and special music provided by Larry Goddard and Randy Wood. Graveside services will follow in Ellistown Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Goddard, Caleb Goddard, Brent Thompson, Danny Dillard, Brandon Jenkins, and Jeff Crowley. Honorary pallbearers will be her fellow co-workers at NMMC in the Radiologic Technologist and Special Procedures Department.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206 or American Lung Association, 438 Kathrine Drive, Suite C, Flowood, MS 39232.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lawrence Estes
TUPELO - Lawrence Clifford Estes, Sr., 99, died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born March 15, 1922, to the late John K. and Annie Laurie Harris Estes in Plantersville.
He married the love of his life, Mary Alice Whitehead, on May 16,1948. They spent the next 73 years together raising their family, traveling, gardening, and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lawrence served in the U S Army's 79th division in World War II from 1942 to 1945, including a tour in Europe. After returning home, he worked for his uncle at Glenn Harris Hardware which was located near the site of the present Bancorp South Center in Tupelo. He began his career with Sears in 1954 and worked in Tupelo, Greenville and Memphis before retiring in 1981. For many years in retirement, he enjoyed gardening, manicuring his lawn and growing bountiful tomatoes to share with friends and family. He also much enjoyed cooking breakfast and many fried chicken and oyster dinners for his family.
He was an active, long-time member at First Baptist Church of Plantersville, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher until his health failed. He loved his church and church family and was the oldest member of the congregation.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Estes; his children, Lawrence Estes, Jr. (Terry), Susan Howington (Stacy); sister, Joanne Bouchillon; grandchildren, Dr Reed Estes (Lauren), Chris Estes (Carrie), Alex Howington, Bailey Howington; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lawson, Collier and Greer Estes and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, David Estes (Mavis), Harris Estes (Fay) and T K Estes (Bettye Sue).
A Service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday November 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Balint, his pastor, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sunday only. Burial will follow in the Plantersville Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Reed Estes, Chris Estes, Alex Howington, Stacy Howington, Lawson Estes, Jamey Bouchillon, Dave Estes, Steve Estes, Thomas Craft, Joe Hillhouse and Bucky Mason.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, P O Box 487, Plantersville MS 38862. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Sunday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Martha Earlene Hammons
TUPELO - Martha Earlene Hammons, 93, passed away on November 13, 2021, at her home. in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
