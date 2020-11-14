TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Willie Mae Barr, Pontotoc
R B Berry, Tupelo
Geneva Bishop, Eggville Community
Ray and Martha Blythe, Verona
Mr. Clyde Lee Boga, Sr., Holly Springs
Terry Hal Boren, Casey Creek
Larry Chambers, Pontotoc
Roy Raymond Clark, Jr., Booneville
Willie L. Clark, Tupelo
Elizabeth Curlee, Booneville
Ann Dilworth, Tupelo
Jeanne Duncan, Booneville
Delcie Ezell, Tupelo
Tucker Bruce Goode, Potts Camp
Joan McCraw-Grant, New Albany
Wanda Harris, Marietta
Don "Knud" Hastings, Tippah/Alcorn Counties
Helen Hopkins, Tupelo
Mike Jackson, Plantersville
Martha Jones, Shannon
Omie Euilaer McCreary, Booneville
George McNeal, Tupelo
Jake Mitchell, Jr., Orlando, Florida
Barbara Raper, Becker
Lois Wright Rollins, Hatley
Clara Schoenberger, Tupelo
Eddie Wayne Shumpert, Jr., Tupelo
Betty Jo Stacks, Ballardsville
Peggy Stalnaker, Tupelo
Angel Nicole Tackett, Hatley
Jerry Price Walden, Booneville
Edward H. Warnick, Pontotoc
Joan Young, Memphis, Tennessee
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
November 13, 2020
MR. RAY BLYTHE AND
MRS. MARTHA BLYTHE
Verona
Graveside Services
1 p.m. Sunday
Lee Memorial Park
MRS. BETTY JO STACKS
Tupelo
11 a.m. Monday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Keyes Cemetery
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Funeral Directors – Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
Mr. Mike Jackson
Plantersville
2 PM, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2020
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 12 noon – service time Tuesday only
Miss Angel Tackett
Amory
2:30 PM, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
Tupelo Chapel
Pontocola Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 7 PM Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
Mrs. Clara Schoenberger
Tupelo
All services are private to the family
MEMO
Willie Mae Barr
PONTOTOC - Willie Mae Barr, 84, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Tucker Bruce Goode
POTTS CAMP - Tucker Bruce Goode, 15, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral Home Saturday 5-9 PM.
MEMO
Larry Chambers
PONTOTOC - Larry Nobe Chambers, 67, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was a lifelong carpenter. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Randy Clark and Bro. Tommy Inmon will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-Sisters-Linda Keith (Larry), Ruth Clark (Tony) and Joann Anderson (Randy); caregivers-Red and AJ Keith; children-Melissa, Roy Dean and Stephanie Chambers; grandchildren-Kyle and Ashley Florez, Troy Dean Chambers, Patrick Chambers and Shane Puckett; brother-in-law-Paul Clark.
Preceded in death by-parents-Nobe and Vida Mae Chambers; brother-Tommy Chambers; sister-Jane Clark and Grandson-Will Puckett.
Pallbearers-Red Keith, Zack Keith, Kevin Clark, Chad Johnson, Ben Hill and Cody Keith; honorary-Bobby Chambers and Paul Wayne Rowe.
Visitation-12:00 pm until service time Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Spud Max was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his two great-great-nephews Remi and Brenden Keith.
MEMO, PHOTO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Elizabeth Curlee
BOONEVILLE - Elizabeth Michael Curlee died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home in Booneville, Mississippi. She was born September 17, 1927 to Nolen Bell and Ruby Glenn Moore Michael in Rienzi, Mississippi.
A graduate of Booneville High School, she earned a bachelor's degree at Blue Mountain College, a Master's Degree in Business Education from Mississippi State University, and a Master's Degree in Journalism from the University of Mississippi. Her study at the University of Mississippi was completed on a scholarship from the Wall Street Journal. Mrs. Curlee also completed postgraduate work at Mississippi University for Women and the University of Missouri. Although she was certified in five subject areas, she primarily taught business education, English, and journalism. Her methods for teaching shorthand attracted the interest of the business department at The University of Minnesota.
Having studied journalism, Mrs. Curlee sponsored student newspapers and yearbooks, and at times, the literary journal at the schools in which she worked. During her years at Marks High School, the school paper published articles and photos about the physical condition of the dated, two story, red brick school building. The articles drew the attention of the Memphis Commercial Appeal which ultimately resulted in renovations throughout the building.
Later, at Aberdeen High School, in the mid and late 1960's, when integration was in its infancy, the school newspaper reported extensively about the transition that occurred within the school district. While commercial newspapers as distant as California and Chicago duplicated the stories, the Memphis Commercial Appeal sent a film crew to the school and filmed a story for a newscast. Mrs. Curlee's students won national, state and district awards, and the student newspaper took top honors in contests for years. Year after year, yearbook publishing companies would secure her services for yearbook workshops for colleges such as Louisiana State University, The University of North Alabama, The University of Southern Mississippi, and The University of Georgia. Some of Mrs. Curlee's journalism students became career journalists and worked for newspapers in Idaho, Atlanta, and Shreveport. One of her most notable career accomplishments was the awarding of the Golden Key by Columbia University, New York, School of Journalism. At that time, Mrs. Curlee was only the second recipient to receive the award from Mississippi. She served as president of the Mississippi Teachers of Journalism Education and was a member of the Mississippi Education Association, the Mississippi Business Education Association, and Qwill and Scroll.
Mrs. Curlee was raised in the Gaston Baptist Church, where her father and his family were charter members. As a teenager, she helped the Baptist Missionary Association conduct Vacation Bible Schools in Prentiss County Baptist churches. Always mission minded, she organized the first Woman's Missionary Union in First Baptist Church, DeValls Bluff, Arkansas. She served as an association leader in Tippah County and other various offices, including WMU director for many years in local churches. She often taught leadership and Bible studies, worked in Vacation Bible Schools, taught Sunday School classes, and led prayer groups. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Booneville, MS.
On September 5, 1947, she married John McFerrin Curlee, Jr. upon his return from Germany after WWII. They had three sons, John McFerrin Curlee III (Mac) and wife, Martha; Nolen Michael Curlee (Mike) and wife, Debra; one sister, Iris Easterling; three grandsons, John M. Curlee IV (Jennie Bradford); Russell Michael Curlee (Lauren); Jared Roan (Mylia); one granddaughter, Elizabeth Curlee Russell; four great-grandsons, Walker Gibbs Russell; Lewis Whitley Russell; Miles Richardson Curlee; Hudson Roan; and one great-granddaughter, Hadlee Roan; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, James Franklin (Frank) Curlee; brother, Forrest Michael; sister, Gwendolyn Cleghorn; father-in-law, John M. Curlee, Sr; mother-in-law, Mary Glenn Curlee; and two sister-in-law's, Betty Michael; and Mary Whitley Curlee Beal.
Private services for immediate family will be held at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel in Booneville, MS, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Dr. Lynn Jones will conduct the services, and Mrs. Jannette Peugh, of Aberdeen, will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Booneville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon or other preferred offering at First Baptist Church, 401 West Church Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Alma Vuncannon, a very special friend of the family and companion to Mrs. Curlee who provided excellent care and exhibited a kind spirit to not only Mrs. Curlee, but also to Frank and Mr. Curlee.
MEMO
Don "Knud" Hastings
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES - Don "Knud" Hastings, 63, passed away on November 13, 2020 at his residence in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
George McNeal
TUPELO - George McNeal, 64, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Tupelo Health & Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Water Valley.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Peggy Stalnaker
TUPELO - Peggy Sue Cruse Stalnaker, at the ripe old age of 95, met her Creator at 6:11 AM Friday, November 13, 2020 from her room at the Franks Greenhouse at United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo. Peggy was born in Pontotoc County on Jan. 27, 1925 to the late Barlow Cruse and Grace Aycock Cruse. She attended the Public Schools of Pontotoc and met a dashing young man about to serve his country during World War II, Harold Stalnaker. After Harold returned as a highly decorated U.S. Air Force tail gunner, having been shot down and a POW in a German Prison Camp for 13 months, he and Peggy were wed. Harold crossed over into eternity in Oct. 18, 2001. A homemaker, master cook, seamstress and devotee to her yard and garden most of her life, Peggy eventually moved to Traceway Manor. She and Harold were longtime members of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Wesleyan Sunday school class. She was the oldest living member of the church. She loved little children. Her independent spirit, her zeal and zest for living and loving everyone, her laughter and practical jokes and her devotion to her faith and family will be her legacy.
A graveside service was held at 3 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Rev. Don McCain officiated. Burial followed in Lee Memorial Park.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Nancy S. Clements of Tupelo; her granddaughter, Lindsey Clements Turner and husband, Dan of Tupelo, and her great-grandson, Drake Turner, whom Granny dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; a daughter, Cathy S. Hartzog; and two sons-in-law, Gary Thornton and Paul Clements.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 2434, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO
Eddie Wayne Shumpert, Jr.
TUPELO - Eddie Wayne Shumpert, Jr., 63, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Graveside at Centerhill Cemetery, Plantersville, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-thru at at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO
Martha Jones
SHANNON - Martha Jones, 70, passed away on November 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Delcie Ezell
TUPELO - Delcie Ezell, 83, passed away on November 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Jake Mitchell, Jr.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - Jake Mitchell, Jr., 62, passed away on November 12, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Willie L. Clark
TUPELO - Willie L. Clark, 64, passed away on November 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO
R B Berry
TUPELO - R B Berry, 82, passed away on November 12, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Wanda Harris
MARIETTA - Wanda Harris, 68, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Vanderbelt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Angel Nicole Tackett
HATLEY - Angel Nicole Tackett, age 16, met her Creator from NMMC in Tupelo from injuries sustained from a previous automobile accident. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private family burial will follow in Pontocola Cemetery in the Pontocola Community. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7 PM Tuesday and from Noon-service time Wed.-all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel.
MEMO
Edward H. Warnick
PONTOTOC - Edward H. Warnick, 69, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on a private date at the family's discretion.
MEMO
Joan Young
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Joan Young, 81, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Methodist Germantown Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Jeanne Duncan
BOONEVILLE - Jeanne Duncan, 79, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Barbara Raper
BECKER - Barbara Raper, 71, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Arrington Assisted Living in Columbus. Services will be on Tuesday, November 17 at 2:15 PM at Camp Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17 from 1 PM until 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Cemetery.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Helen Hopkins
TUPELO - Helen Hopkins 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Facility. She worked for IBCO Truck Line and was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. with Rev. Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Terry Hayes (Cindy) of Belden; step-daughter, Claudia Hopkins of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Brittany Fleming (Chris) and Brandon Hayes; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Lexi and Liza Fleming; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Hopkins; her parents, Jessie and Elizabeth Penna.
Pallbearers will be David Penna, Brandon Hayes and Chris Fleming.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a. m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Geneva Bishop
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY - Geneva Franks Bishop, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the NHC Nursing Facility in Hendersonville, TN. She was a resident of the Eggville community for over 80 years and a member of Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy, Mooreville, MS, for many years.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with David Thompson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Funderburk (Dannie) of Cottontown, TN; her son, Randy Bishop of the Eggville community; a grandson, Kevin Funderburk (Jacinda) of Smyrna, TN; a granddaughter, Lyndie Were (Eric) of Plano, TX; three great-grandchildren, Henry Were, Jordan Funderburk (Brittany), and Caleb Funderburk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Bishop; her parents, Alfred and Eunice Franks; a brother, Walker Franks; two half-brothers, Charlie and Benson Franks; a half-sister, Lula Estes; and her daughter-in-law, Kay McKee Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Funderburk, Jeremy Martin, Brandon Martin, Perry Franks, Danny Martin, Dan Willis, and Paul Green.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 468, CR 1650, Mooreville, MS 38857.
Condolences may be shared with the Bishop family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Terry Hal Boren
CASEY CREEK - Terry Hal Boren, age 61, passed away November 13, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth after an extended illness. He grew up and lived in the Casey Creek community, attended Wheeler School and Vo-Tech. Terry worked for Riley Egg Farm in Saltillo and Plumrose in Booneville before becoming disabled. He loved yard sales, trading, working on lawn mowers and other fix-it-jobs.
Services will be Sunday at 3 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Boren officiating. Burial will be in the Casey Creek Cemetery.
Survivors include his brother Johnny Lambert of Booneville, 2 uncles Jimmy Boren of Fulton and Don Boren & Amanda of Booneville a special niece Angelia Lambert also a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Mae Lambert and his step-father J C Lambert his grandparents Elton and Ernie Mae Boren.
Pall Bearers will be Joseph Boren, Tony Boren, John Isaac Boren and Mark Thomas Boren.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 pm until 3 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, FLAG, KESLER LOGO
Roy Raymond Clark, Jr.
BOONEVILLE - Roy Raymond Clark, Jr. (83) passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home in Myrtle. He was born on July, 12, 1937 to the late Roy Sr. and Mary Smith Clark. He married the love of his life, Joy Barnes Clark on July 19, 1959 and together they had two daughters. He was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ. He enjoyed playing Solitaire, watching westerns, going to gospel singings and going out to eat. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Services are 2 pm Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Minister Ray Kennedy officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery. Roy is survived by his daughters, Donna Larkin of Booneville and Lisa Briscoe (Jeff) of Myrtle; his sister, Norma Kolb (Cecil) of AR; his special friend and caregiver, Jeanette Briscoe of Myrtle; his grandchildren, Jamie Raden (Luke) of Tupelo, Ray Larkin (Missie) of Booneville, Heather Gann (Mitch) of Booneville, Jessica Guin (Tony) of Kirkville, Jonathan Jackson (Bridgett) of Booneville and Nathan Larkin of Booneville; 27 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Clark, Sr. and Mary Smith Clark; his wife, Joy Barnes Clark; his son-in-law, William Larkin and 3 sisters. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, KESLER LOGO
Jerry Price Walden
BOONEVILLE - Jerry Price Walden (78) passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and playing with his dog Rascal. He retired from the Railroad after 30 years of service.
Private family services are Sunday, October 15, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts and Bro. Lonnie Murphy officiating. Burial will be in the Crossroads Cemetery.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Michael Walden of Booneville; his sons, Greg Walden (Karen) of Falkner and Michael Walden (Jimma) of Booneville; his brothers, Buddy Walden (Carol) of Indianola and Tom Walden of Booneville; his sister-in-law, Barbara Walden of Pascagoula; his grandchildren, Courtney Walden Tull (John) of Booneville, Brookelyn Walden Griffin (Sam) of Baldwyn, Jarrett Walden of Starkville and Janna Walden of Starkville; his fur baby, Lil' Rascal Price Walden and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Odein Walden; his brother, Joe Walden and his sister-in-law, Pat Walden. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Clara Schoenberger
TUPELO - Clara Louise Schoenberger, age 93, died at the home of her daughter on November 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM. She was born in Wharton, Ohio on September 1, 1927 to the late Raymond and Gladys Mae Shaffer. On August 4, 1945, Clara married Luther Schoenberger. Together they had two children, Carol and Ron. Clara graduated from Wharton High School in 1945. During the summer of 1944, she worked as a secretary at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio. After graduation, Clara worked in the office at Buckeye Traction Ditcher in Findlay, Ohio. She was proud that she could save up money to buy a house while her husband served in Japan during World War II. Clara was always a hard worker. Growing up during the depression, she worked on her parents' farm. After her marriage, she continued to work hard on the farm that she and her husband owned, doing everything from driving tractor to picking tomatoes. She loved to garden and preserved both fruits and vegetables for her family. She also owned, managed, and worked a 3,OOO-chicken operation and a grading /sorting pickle station for Vlasic Pickles. Clara owned two banks and served on the board of directors. She was an active member of the Mothers' Club and the Wyandot Hospital Guild. Clara loved music. She and her sister sang on the radio and for different groups in the area. She played the piano and organ beautifully, traveling to the Wyandot County Nursing Home in Ohio once a week to play for the residents. After Clara moved to Mississippi in 1997, she continued by playing weekly at Mitchell Center in Tupelo, MS and at Christ the King Lutheran Church for the After-School Program. In her later years, she moved to Traceway Manor. There she played three times a week for 15 years.
Clara was proudest of all as her role as mother and grandmother. Clara sewed beautifully, and often made dresses for her daughter and granddaughter. She loved to attend soccer and football games, wrestling matches, play board games, and visit the park with all her grandchildren. She even gave driving lessons to her granddaughter. Just doing the day to day activities with her and staying the night was a treat for all of them. Later, Clara enjoyed spending time with and looking at pictures of her great- grandchildren. Her love of children led her to become a Sunday School teacher, a teacher's assistant, and a Brownie leader. In her childhood, Clara was an active member of Beech Grove Church. She and her grandmother would clean the church and make sure the furnace was fired up by 4:00 A.M. on Sundays. Later, she was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and Christ the King Lutheran Church in Tupelo, MS. Her faith in God guided her throughout her life. Clara lived in Ohio from her birth until 1997, when she moved to Tupelo, MS to be near her daughter. She loved her neighbors in Lee Acres, who quickly became her friends. One neighbor remarked to her, "Clara, we were all just people living beside each other until you came. You helped us all be become friends." Clara was just like that with people.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held later in Ohio. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Clara is survived by her sister, Carolyn Joyce Bennett; sister-in-law, Anna Jane Shaffer (Frederick); daughter, Carol Wright (Dave), and son, Ronald Schoenberger (Sharon); grandchildren, Craig Wright (Charlotte), Christy Essary (the late David Essary), Peter Schoenberger, and Matthew Schoenberger (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Tanner and Katelynn Essary, Ryleigh and Ryan Wright, and Emma and Michael Schoenberger.
Clara was preceded in death by husband, Luther Schoenberger; father, Ray Shaffer, and mother, Gladys Mae Shaffer; brothers and sister, Raymond Shaffer (Evelyn), Eldon (Thelma), Wallace (Carolyn), Foster (Frances), Kenneth (Doris), Crystal (Mark), Calvin (deceased in infancy), Frederick; and brother-in-law Richard Bennett, and sister-in-law Betty Mason (Robert).
Memorials for Clara can be made to Methodist Senior Services / MSS Development Office, P.O. Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802-1567, or Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
MEMO
Mike Jackson
PLANTERSVILLE - Charles Michael “Mike” Jackson, 63, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at NMMC after a brief battle with cancer. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Tuesday only a Holland-Tupelo Chapel.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Betty Jo Stacks
BALLARDSVILLE - Betty Jo Stacks, 77, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence. A Lee County native, she was born March 24, 1943 to Bill Clarence and Oline Mullenix McKissick. She was a graduate of Saltillo High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. On September 21, 1963, she married Luther Clark "LC" Stacks. She and LC later settled in Tupelo where she worked for a number of years as a cashier at a local grocery store. Betty enjoyed working crossword puzzles, traveling and meeting the ladies for Breakfast Club at Comer's every Wednesday. She absolutely loved her sweet fur grandbabies and celebrating the holidays. She was a faithful member of Ballardsville Baptist Church.
Survivors include her four children, Marty Stacks of Guntown, Tracy Stacks of Saltillo, Stacy Stacks of Tupelo and Kim Stacks of Pensacola, Florida; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Conner and Cooper Stacks; sister, Corine Keith and her husband, Kenny of Belden; and two brothers, Billy McKissick and his wife, Faye of Iuka and Jerry McKissick of the Unity Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LC Stacks; granddaughter, Kylie Stevens; sister, Sharon McKissick; and sister-in-law, Bonnie McKissick.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, November 16, 2020 W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Frank Panzrinno officiating. Graveside services will follow in Keyes Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James McCasland, RH Kennedy, Cooper Stacks, Conner Stacks, Nathan Bennett, Alex Bennett, Andy Bennett and Daniel Brown.
The services will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfunearlhome.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Joan McCraw-Grant
NEW ALBANY - Joan McCraw Grant, 78, went to her heavenly home Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born April 17, 1942, to Joel Joshua Little and Beulah Murray Little. Mrs. Joan, together with her husband Gene McCraw, served as missionaries in Australia for 27 years. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She loved sewing, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother, and an inspiration to all of her family. She was so loved, and will be greatly missed.
A private family service will be Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00am at United Funeral Service Chapel. Brother Mitchell Hall and Brother Marty Merritt will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Mrs. Joan is survived by her husband, John Grant; Two daughters, Lynn Heatherly, (Perry) of Pontotoc and Cassie Grant of Holland MI; Four sons Keith McCraw (Cassandra) of New Albany, Tim McCraw (Kate) of New Albany, Tim Grant (Lauralee) of New Zealand, and Kevin Grant (Jill) of IN.; Two sisters Marilyn Synder and Kathy Riddle, both of Tupelo; two brothers Sammy Little of New Albany and Tommy Little of Pinedale; nine grandsons and four granddaughters, and several great grandchildren.
She is preceded by her parents; her husband, Gene McCraw; her daughter Cindy Perry, and her grandson Dustin Heatherly.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Lois Wright Rollins
HATLEY - Having left this world with its trials and tribulations on November 12, 2020, Lois Wright Rollins has joined her Lord in heaven. She was born in Monroe County, Mississippi, on September 19, 1926, to Winnie and Sallie Wright. Lois married Joel Rollins June 29, 1946, and they lived happily together until his death in 2010.
Lois was a caregiver all of her life. When her mother became bedridden, Lois and Joel undertook the care of her and her three sons. Lois was guardian of her brothers Tilman and Truman until their deaths. Her surviving brother James Wallace lives in the residence. A woman who truly devoted her life to others, she also enjoyed a rewarding, successful career. Many may remember her as plant manager for Glenn Slacks in Amory. Others might recall her business endeavors. No matter what part she played in an individual's life, the person will remember Lois' forthrightness and her take-charge attitude.
Sewing and gardening were two of Lois' pastimes. Every spring, one could find her tending to the new life in her garden. Her favorite diversion was her pup Christy, who was devoted to her mistress.
Lois also had four sisters: Clara Summerford, Doris Jean Eads, Reba Blankenship, and Emolene Bolling —all of whom preceded her in death. Predeceasing Lois were a niece and nephew Sheryl Eads Dudley and Terry Eads. Lois also has three nieces and two nephews: Tammi Bolling (Darryl), Sandra Eads Kepley, Teresa Deisher, Jimmy Glenn (Theresa), and Darrell Bolling (Wendi) .
A special thanks to Margaret Lisa Dobbs, her husband Bruce, and her sisters--all of whom have taken selfless, loving care of Lois and James Wallace. Thanks also to the health care providers at Legacy Hospice, who were very attentive to Lois' needs, and Dr. Parker
Saturday, November 14, 2020, there was a visitation at Pickle Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until 11:40. At 12:00 noon there was a graveside service at Amory Historical Society Cemetery with Jesse Betts presiding. Pallbearers were Bruce Dobbs, Ricky Stanford, Todd Glenn, Corey Glenn, Jimmy Forbus, Barry Faulkner, and Jimmy Faulkner. Lois requested that her funeral be held at noon as that was the time at which she and Joel were married.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Legacy Hospice, the Humane Society, or the VFW.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Ray and Martha Blythe
VERONA - Ray and Martha Ellis Blythe shared the kind of love you thought only existed in movies. On June 24, 1955, they vowed to love and cherish each other "in sickness and in health, 'til death do us part" but neither sickness nor death could separate one from the other. After 65 years of marriage, careers, and raising three daughters, their bodies began to age and their health decline, but their bond would not be broken. Even during their last few days on earth, the amazing staff of North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice found a way to keep them together in the same room. On November 11, 2020, Martha, 87, left this great journey on earth to be with her Lord and Savior and on November 13, 2020 Ray, 88, left his earthly body to join hands with his bride once again and enter the gates of heaven together.
Ray was born in Itawamba County on April 7, 1932 to Samuel Lester and Susan Viola Ray Blythe. He graduated from Belden High School where he played basketball and baseball. As a young man, he joined the United States Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict. He later enjoyed a fulfilling career at Purnell's Pride, Marshall Durbin, and as a warehouse/transportation manager at MS Paper where he retired. Ray saw art in all things and was an exceptional woodworker. He once carved a Christmas tree into an intricate coat rack that now sits in the home of one of his daughters. Friends and strangers alike would bring their guns to him for a custom carved stock. He also collected pocket knives and would gift them to his family, but not without making a beautiful box to store it in. He and Martha had a great system when it came to gifting pocket knives. He would build and decorate the box while she would line it with the best felt she could find. Ray would engrave the bottom of each box with "RBMB".
Though he probably enjoyed drawing most of his life, he took to it much more once his hands began giving him trouble with his woodworking.
Martha Kate Ellis Blythe was born in Lee County on January 17, 1933 to Bill and LouElla Stoval Ellis. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Plantersville High School, and she was somewhat of a basketball enthusiast. Not only did she play it in high school, she and Ray would often watch college and NBA games together. The family joked about that being one of the only times her blood pressure got really high. She worked several years with Bellsouth Telephone Company, a number of years as a secretary at Verona School, and always took great care of her home and family. Like her husband, Martha was also extremely artistic and was without doubt an exceptionally talented seamstress which really worked out having three girls. Any formal dance the girls would attend, she would don them in a one of a kind gown, tailored specifically to them. She also made school clothes for the girls from time to time. She enjoyed crocheting, working crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader.
Ray and Martha were long-time faithful members of Verona United Methodist Church where Martha
taught 1st and 2nd grade Sunday School with Mrs. Doris Shumpert. She later was a member of the quilting club, Doras Circle, and served as secretary/treasurer of the Challengers Sunday School Class for many years. Ray helped with the upkeep of the church grounds with the other men of the church.
Survivors include their three daughters, Sandy Ketchum of Tupelo, Lynne Bratton of Tupelo and Buggy Crutcher and her husband, Steve of Rogers, Arkansas; five granddaughters, to thom they were lovingly known as Memaw and Poppa, Jennifer Grana and her husband, Dave of Carrboro, North Carolina, Mallory Davidson of Tupelo, Maggie Neal and her husband, David of Morton, Hannah Crutcher and Sally Crutcher both of Rogers; three great-grandsons, Cameron Neal, Colton Neal and Alex Grana; many nieces and nephews; and Martha's brother, John Ellis of Tupelo, who often referred to Martha as "Boo".
They were preceded in death by their parents; grandson, Ben Bratton; Martha's sisters, Billie Stanley, Jean Helms, Ann Drake and Sue Thompson; Martha's brother, Jimmy Ellis; Ray's sisters, Nell White and May Harlow; and Ray's brother, Rex Blythe.
There will be a graveside service honoring their life and love, 1 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Jeremy Funderburk officiating. They will then be laid to rest side by side for eternity. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be David Neal, Sam Davidson, Steve Crutcher, Mitch Carruth, Moses Ruff and Mike Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Grana, James "Boy" Drake, Joe Thompson, Clifton Hodges, Sam Blythe, Tommy Carruth, Junior Scott, Dave Harris, Rick Helms, Todd Ellis, Timothy Ellis, Doug Stanley, and Joey Stanley.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Verona United Methodist Church, PO Box 370, Verona, MS 38879.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mr. Clyde Lee Boga, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS - Mr. Clyde Lee Boga, Sr., 94, passed away on November 14, 2020 at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Omie Euilaer McCreary
BOONEVILLE - Omie Euilaer McCreary, 89, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO
Ann Dilworth
TUPELO - Ann Dilworth, 57, passed away on November 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
