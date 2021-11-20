TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bessie May Burt, Benton County
Toxie Lee Cates, Mantachie
Doris Doom, New Albany
Jean Horton Harrell, Falkner
Wanda Harrington, Houston
Georgia Mae Owens-Keith, Corinth
Sheila Gaye King, Glasgow, Kentucky
Katie New, Hickory Flat
James Harold Robinson, Greenville, South Carolina
Rachel Ollibee Kincade Rowell, Nettleton
Billy Wayne Voyles, Tupelo
Jesteen Witherspoon, Pontotoc
Sheila Gaye King
GLASGOW, KENTUCKY - Sheila Gaye King, 72 of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was born in Tupelo, MS the daughter of the late Bill Harris and Linteen Cox Harris. Sheila work as a traveling nurse most of her life and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a nephew, Jay Robertson (Hope) of Brentwood, TN; special friends, Carlisa Taylor, Teresa Harrison, and Kathy Buchanan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Otis King, and her son, Lee King.
Mrs. King's wishes were to be cremated and then be laid to rest on her family property. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. King. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhomecom.
Rachel Ollibee Kincade Rowell
NETTLETON - Rachel Ollibee Kincade Rowell, 78, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton, MS. Burial will follow at Egger Cemetery .
James Harold Robinson
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - James Harold Robinson, 93, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, SC. Services will be on Tuesday, November, 30 2021 at 3:00 PM at Christ Church Episcopal at 10 N Church St, Greenville, SC 29601.
Billy Wayne Voyles
TUPELO - Billy Wayne Voyles, 73, was welcomed into his eternal home with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, while holding his daughter's (Christy) hand as she sang hymns to him until his final breath. He was being cared for in his last days at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS, where he received the most genuine compassion and loving care from his nurses.
Billy was adopted at a young age into the loving home of his Poppa, Leslie Wilburn and his Mom, Pearlie Mae Wilburn of Thaxton, MS. During his final years of life he was once again adopted into the Royal Family of God through his faith in Jesus, in accordance with God's pleasure and will to the praise of God's glorious grace!
Billy graduated from Thaxton High School. He was an outstanding athlete, playing both basketball and baseball for Thaxton. He also attend the University of Mississippi and was a huge fan of the Ole Miss Rebels. Several years ago the Pontotoc County Historical Society honored Billy with a formal ceremony at the Pontotoc Community Center for his outstanding athletic career and he was inducted into the Pontotoc All Century Hall of Fame.
On February 2, 1972, Billy married the love of his life, Marla Kay Rayburn of Pontotoc and together they had two daughters, Valerie and Christy. One of his great enjoyments was being able to coach both Valerie & Christy in softball. He was known as "Coach Billy" to all of his players and coached for over 20 years. He enjoyed taking his girls and their teammates to play games all over the State of MS and beyond. During the summers he entered his softball teams in tournaments Local, State and Nationally. Overall his career coaching record was 600-97. Valerie and her teammates shared 325 wins with him and Christy and her teammates shared 275 wins with him. In 1991 while coaching a 12-under softball team with Christy and her teammates in a tournament at Probst Park, Columbus, MS one of their games was submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records as a historic 2 out last inning rally. Coach Billy's girls were down 26-8 but with his excellent coaching skills he led them to a victory and they completed the game with a 27-26 win!!
Billy is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Marla K. Voyles of Tupelo; his two daughters , Valerie K. Voyles of Tupelo and Christy Voyles Holley and husband Andy of Oxford ; and his two grandchildren, Aspen Holley and Zane Holley.
A private family service honoring his life will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hopsice Chapel with Chaplin, Levi Garrison officiating.
In lieu of flowers , the family requests donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo in memory of Billy Wayne Voyles.
Georgia Mae Owens-Keith
CORINTH - Georgia Mae Owens-Keith, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth . Graveside services will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chaoel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery .
Toxie Lee Cates
MANTACHIE - Toxie Lee Thompson Cates, 89, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 18, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Toxie Lee was born to John and Nellie Nichols Thompson on October 15, 1932, the 11 th of 12 silbings. Toxie grew up poor. Her childhood caused her to always be thankful for life's blessings, and to always help those less fortunate. Toxie worked all her life, mostly at sewing factories, including Reed's Manufacturing in Tupelo. She and her husband, Earnest Cates, owned Cates Grocery in the Shiloh Community. Toxie was also the caregiver for her mother, Maw Nell, for many years until her death in 2000. Toxie married Earnest Cates on February 14, 1947. They had two children, Phillip "Kato" and Janice. Toxie's greatest treasures on this earth were her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Her family was her everything. Her children chose to live on each side of her on Cates Hill in the Shiloh Community.
She was Maw Toxie to not only her grandchildren, but to other community children as well. She loved to joke and tell funny stories. She especially loved being called Foxie Toxie by those who loved her and knew her best. Toxie was a life-long member of Shiloh Community Church, where she loved to pass out bubble gum and candy to the children every Sunday morning. She loved all animals, especially her favorite companions, Duncan, Penny, and Maggie. Her favorite hobbies were traveling to the Smoky Mountains, the Florida beaches, and out West with her family, yard sales, thrift stores, sewing, working in the garden and yard, listening to the radio, especially Elvis, Dolly, and Alan Jackson, but most of all, spending time with her family. Toxie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 11 siblings, Orville Thompson, Dewey Thompson, Shirley Rose Wooldridge, Zannie Pearl Wallis, Elwanda Jones Cook, all of Mantachie, Mary Nell Harris of Mooreville, and Etoy Magers of Birmingham, AL, and 4 infants, and two son-in-laws, Paul Johnson and David Whitmon, both of Mantachie.
Survivors include her children, Janice Whitmon and Phillip "Kato" Cates, both of Mantachie. Five grandchildren: Darren "Big D" Johnson (Angie), Chris Johnson (Lori); Brandi Bishop ( Joe), Sherry Thompson, and Phillip "Kato" Cates Jr. (Holly), all of Mantachie. 12 great grandchildren, Lindsey Groome (Thomas), Kacy Cantrell (Chad), Karley Miller (Ryan), Kaley Cummings (Danzel), Rusty Thompson, Logan Johnson (Allison), Campbell Allred (Alex), Sara Beth Thompson, Jana Cate Thompson, Preston Bishop, Cade Thompson, and Kendall Bishop. 9 great- great grandchildren, Payton Cantrell, Ailey Cantrell, Charleigh Cantrell, Kai Miller, Max Miller, Emi Tox Miller, Lainey Grace Johnson, Jayce Allred, and John Thomas Groome. Two "adopted" grandchildren, Brooke Wood and John Curtis DeVaughn.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Shiloh Community Church. Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Shiloh Community Church. Those in charge of services will be Bro. Ronnie Hill, John Curtis DeVaughn, Cade Thompson, and Sherry Thompson. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are: Philip "Kato" Cates, Logan Johnson, Rusty Thompson, Preston Bishop, Cade Thompson, Thomas Groome, Ryan Miller, Danzel Cummings, Chad Cantrell, Payton Cantrell, and Alex Allred.
In Lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to Countrywood Manor Assisted Living in Mantachie, or to Sanctuary Hospice Thrift Store in Tupelo.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Bessie May Burt
BENTON COUNTY - Bessie May Burt, 70, resident of Memphis, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at her residence.
A private family graveside will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Charleston, MS. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Ms. Burt was born April 16, 1951 in Charleston, MS, the daughter of the late Chester and Marjorie Jones Burt. She received her education in the Memphis Public School System and was employed in the Healthcare industry throughout her life.
Survivors include two nieces, Jeanelle Burt and Jeanette Burt of Ashland, one aunt, Carolyn Jones of Hernando and sister in law, Paula Rowland Burt of Ashland.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jake Mitchell Burt.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jean Horton Harrell
FALKNER - Jean Horton Harrell of Falkner, MS passed away on November 18, 2021. Jean was born on May 4, 1941, at home in Tiplersvlle, MS to Guyton and Dott Skinner Horton. Jean graduated from Falkner High School in 1958. On June 24, 1959, she married John Tate Harrell, and they were married for 51 years. Together, they had three sons. She retired as the Postmaster from Walnut Post Office after working there for 38 years. Growing up she was a member at Providence Baptist Church, but later joined as a member at Falkner Baptist Church and served as the secretary there. Some of her hobbies included crossword puzzles, crocheting, gardening, creating ceramic figurines, collecting stamps, and most of all, spoiling her grandchildren. She loved cooking a big Sunday meal for her family after church.
The Service was Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Falkner Baptist Church and the Interment was at Falkner Cemetery.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two sisters: Dorothy Edwards and Nelllie Horton.
She is survived by two brothers: Bobby Guyton Horton and James Arnold (Alice) Horton; one sister: Natalie Riley; her sons: Greg, Jeff, and Scott (Tammy); eleven grandchildren: Ginger (Trent) Adair, Tyler (Carlee) Harrell, Cigi (Dylan) Hill, Chelsea, Paige (Zach) Wilbanks, Price, Kat (John) Mann, Grace, Meg (Otha) Haywood, Haley, and Jaden. She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and family.
Jean made an impact on more people than she realized and will be greatly missed.
Bro. Jeff Moore and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiated. Pallbearers were Doug Horton, Jimmy Horton, John Riley, Billy Montgomery, Price Harrell, Tyler Harrell. Honorary Pallbearers were Dale Robertson, Sonny Lockhart, Norman Roberson.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
Doris Doom
NEW ALBANY - Doris Bertelle Howard Doom, age 94, passed away November 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She had created a loving home in New Albany, MS for her family whom she loved fiercely.
Doris was born to Durwood and Bertelle Simpkins Howard on November 7, 1927 in Hampstead, NC. "Baby Dot" was the youngest of three children, Margie (Paul) Bullock and brother, Belmont Howard. Their mother died when Doris was only five and the kids were split up living with different family members.
Ms. Doom graduated from Topsail High School in 1944. She worked at The Friendly Café in Wilmington, NC throughout her high school years. On her graduation day, she boarded a bus for Washington, D.C. As WWII was raging, she found employment with the FBI as a mail clerk. These were happy years for Doris. She loved playing softball on the FBI team, sharing a house with several girlfriends and jitterbugging on the weekends. This beautiful fun-loving girl took her job at the Justice Department seriously and deeply admired her boss, J. Edgar Hoover. Over her long life she remained very patriotic, loving her country deeply.
While working in D.C., Doris met a handsome young veteran from Mississippi named Arnold R. Doom. 'Doom' as she called him became the love of her life. The couple married December 27, 1948 and moved shortly after to Memphis, TN. A couple of years later they moved to Union County where they raised their family. They were members of Martin Baptist Church and assets to their community.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Durwood and Bertelle; husband, Arnold Doom; sister, Margie and Paul Bullock; brother, Belmont Howard and many extended family members and treasured friends.
Ms. Doom, 'The Doris', as she was called by family and friends is survived by her three children: Donna (Randy) Cobb; Janet Jennings; Colt (DeeAnn) Doom, all of New Albany.
Her adoring grandchildren are Julie (Chris) Brock of New Albany; Dustin Cobb (Jim Lundin) of McKinney, TX; Jana Comer of Brandon, MS; Kagan (Alyssa) Doom of Brandon; Casey Jennings of Jackson, MS and Mitch (Johanna) Doom of Madison, MS.
Her great-grandchildren are Bella and Brody Brock. Her special cousin, Cleo (Bob) Beatty of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Lillian Motschman of Memphis, TN. Finally, her ever faithful furry companion, Cracker, who remained by her side for many years.
The family wishes to thank her devoted caretakers, Jessica Gaines Smith, Charolette Gaines and Dianna Cobb. Her family appreciates the care and loving support received at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County Health and Rehab, Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo and United Funeral Service.
'The Doris' projected fun, warmth, spunk, vitality, loyalty and love to all who encountered her. This feisty 'one of a kind' lady adored her family, enjoyed coffee drinking with friends, cheering at ballgames and attending services at The Orchard in Tupelo.
With much love and admiration, her visitation will be on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. and her service will be held at 2:00p.m. in the chapel of United Funeral Service with Dr. Bryan Collier and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating Doris's celebration of life. Her Lord and Savior, Jesus, said, "Send Doris in, she's my good and faithful servant."
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Katie New
HICKORY FLAT - Katie Merle Black New, 89, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 21, 1932 in Marshall County to Charlie and Martha Nelms Castleberry. She formerly worked at Futorian and retired from Wal-Mart. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Brandy Black Courson (Brian) of Hickory Flat and Lori Black Siddall (Derek) of New Albany; three great grandchildren, Breanna Courson, Grayce Cook and Grayson Cook; one great-great grandchild, Delta Kate Bingle; one sister, Martha Pearl Harvey of Cornersville and one brother, James "Jim" Castleberry of Byhalia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Holcomb Black; her second husband, Curtis New; and her son, Jerry Black.
Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Wanda Harrington
HOUSTON - Wanda Rose Hollowell Harrington, 88, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Cottages, Winston Medical Center, Louisville, Mississippi. She was born July 1, 1933, in Houston, Mississippi to Edward Baker Hollowell and Mable Dyer Hollowell. She worked for the family business, Houston Finance Company for many years, as well as a medical secretary at Houston Hospital and Doctor's Park. She helped found and attended the Pineview Mission Church in Houston. She was well known for her amazing culinary talents in the kitchen, and was a legendary bridge player involved with several clubs in Houston and Aberdeen.
Survivors include her children: Bubba Harrington (Emily) of Sturgis, Pat Harrington of Aberdeen, Anne Harrington (Brenda) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Hope Oakes (Ed) of Columbus; one sister, Betty Davis (Dicky) of Houston; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Harrington of Aberdeen; her daughter-in-law,Brenda Harrington of Aberdeen; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lee Harrington; her sister, Sue Hollowell Nabors, and great-granddaughter, Callie Brazil.
Services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home, Houston, Mississippi at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00. Pallbearers will be Baker Harrington, Dane Harrington, Jared Oakes, Ray Nabors, Dale Nabors, Jason Davis, and John Atkinson. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, April Brewer, Nickle Harrington, Julie McKenzie, Jenna Faver, Stephanie Holloway, Sara Harrington, Emily Oakes, Crystal Littlefield and Margaret Damron; and nieces Rosemary Reed and Tracy Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pineview Mission, 707 Airport Road, Houston, Mississippi 38851.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Jesteen Witherspoon
PONTOTOC - Jesteen Witherspoon 81 passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS surrounded by her family. She was born July 15, 1940 in Pontotoc County. She was the daughter of George and Ida Lee Witherspoon. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined College Hill C. M. E. Church, where she remained a faithful member until death. She was usher president, Sunday School treasurer, and a member of the choir. she was involved in all other church activities. Jesteen attended College Hill School in Pontotoc, MS and attended college at Okolona Junior College in Okolona, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Odessa Garmon, Mae Florence Carrouthers and Stella Jean Hutchinson. She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Dexter Witherspoon (Sandra) of Tupelo, MS, Four sisters: Jimmie Standifer and Macie West of Pontotoc, MS, Dorothy (Andrew) Thomas of Munster, IN and Vella Douglas of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Brandy Montgomery, Monique Esters, Portia Binder and Kendall Ware; two great grandchildren, Alaysia Berry and Kailen Ware; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends,
Service will be Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 - noon at College Hill C. M. E. Church in Pontotoc, MS with Rev. Ernie Wright officiating and burial in the College Hill cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Monday, November 22, 2021 at College Hill C. M. E. Church in Pontotoc, MS. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
