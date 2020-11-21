Mary Chism
RIPLEY – Mary Chism, 71, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Online condolences at glenfieldfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be on Monday, 5 P. M. until 9 P. M., and Tuesday 10 A.M. until 2 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Urbana Burns
CORINTH – Urbana Burns, 57, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mitchie Gray
FULTON – Mitchie Gray, 46, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on November 23 from 11:00-1:00 Monday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Walton Cemetery.
Christopher Sims
ABERDEEN – Christopher Sims, 53, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Mt. Union.
Dorothy Ann Edwards Poole
WREN – Dorothy Ann Edwards Poole, 75, passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Mrs. Poole has been a resident of Monroe County for more than 50 years, living in Smithville, Amory, and Wren. She is a retired seamstress. She was an avid, daily watcher of Days of Our Lives and loved to watch Western movies and shows. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping at Dirt Cheap, and spending each day with her sister, Sarah, doing projects, watching television and being together.
Mrs. Poole, of Wren, was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Earl Poole, Sr., and her parents, Roy Frank and Nellie Faye Lindsey Edwards.
Mr. and Mrs. Poole were married in 1965 and had four children. She is survived by three sons, Eddie Eugene (Kitty) Poole of Amory; Jimmy Earl Poole, Jr., of Amory; and Barry (Kristy) Poole of Smithville; and one daughter, Rhonda Renae Kennedy of Wren.
She has seven grandchildren including Cole Poole, Tanner Poole, Austin Kennedy, Kylar Poole, Dillon Kennedy, Parker (Kylee) Poole, and Kalynn Poole. She also has one great-grandson Baylor Poole.
She is also survived by her siblings Roy “Bubba” (Faye) Edwards, Fair Hope, Alabama; Sarah Elizabeth Phillips, Wren; Harry (Debbie) Edwards, Pickensville, Alabama; Jeffrey (Lori) Edwards, Aliceville, Alabama; Randy (Sherrie) Edwards, Aberdeen; Tony (Kaye) Edwards, Tremont; and Kim Edwards, Greenwood Springs.
Graveside services for Mrs. Poole will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm, at Masonic Cemetery in Amory with Bro. Jay Knight officiating. Pallbearers will be Cole Poole, Tanner Poole, Austin Kennedy, Kylar Poole, Dillon Kennedy, and Keith Edwards. Visitation for family and close friends will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 1:15 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Donald Bowen Moore
BECKER – Donald Bowen Moore, 46, passed away on November 19, 2020 at his residence in Becker. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Vernadene Penrose
BALDWYN – Vernadene Penrose, 58, passed away on November 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Belle Tapp
BALDWYN – Belle Tapp, 75, passed away on November 21, 2020 at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Teddy Cowley Williams
SMITHVILLE – Teddy Williams, 75, started his new journey in Heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on September 17, 1945, he was a son of the late Woodrow Williams and Ruby Green Williams.
Teddy grew up in Smithville, graduated from Smithville High School and furthered his education by attending both IJC and Mississippi State University. He became passionate about education and began a lifetime career of engaging and teaching young minds. Teddy began teaching at Hamilton High School where he was an Ag Teacher as well as a coach. He later transferred to Smithville High school and for the rest of his career he lived and breathed everything Noles.
For over 40 years, Teddy helped develop and motivate young minds in the field of Agriculture. He loved his students, was passionate about his FFA students and they always excelled in competitions both on state and national levels. He instilled a great amount of confidence in his students and they often excelled in speaking contests. He also thrived as a great coach who encouraged his players to always do the best they could.
His belief in Christ led his daily walk with friends and family. He exemplified a true servant and was a true Gentleman who was kind, honest, and loving. He put his faith first and he loved his church, Smithville Baptist, as well as his fellow church family. His Christian walk in life left huge impressions and help mold many young adults.
Some of his close friends were Cubby Cantrell and Scott Cantrell. When he wasn’t at school, and he had free time, he liked to watch any MSU sport and work with industrial arts and ceramics. Teddy listened to Gospel Music and Country Music. His family meant so much to him and his siblings and nieces and nephews were his life.
Above all, Teddy loved spending time with his family, friends, and his students. They will all cherish the legacy of memories and guidance he gave them throughout the years.
Left behind to treasure his memories are his sisters, Judy Williams Stevens (Bo), Kathy Williams Harris (Luke); brothers, R. L. Williams (Shelby) and Jimmy Williams (Phyllis); a host of nieces and nephews; many great nieces and great nephews; and his special caretakers, Christy Hilt, Vivian Greer, and Sue Beard.
In addition to his parents, Woodrow and Ruby Green Williams, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Sue Parham, and Carolyn Ford; brothers, Tommy Williams, and Bill Williams; nephews, Jim Williams and Alan Ford.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 pm, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Smithville First Baptist Church with Brother Wes White officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS with his nephews serving as the Pallbearers.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 2:30 pm until the service hour at the church in Smithville. In order to protect each other, the family has asked that attendees observe social distancing and wear a mask.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Smithville First Baptist Church, 63388 Highway 25 North, Smithville, MS 38870. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Felix Dwyer Quinn
NETTLETON – Felix Dwyer Quinn, 86, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. There was a graveside service Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jones Chapel Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Austin Cauthern
FULTON – Austin Terell Cauthern, 25, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Marion County, Alabama. He was born September 5, 1995, in Tupelo, to Clarence Timothy and Vernecial Ann Fields Cauthern. He was a standout football player at IAHS. He enjoyed music and was an avid dog lover.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Tim and Vernecial “Nikki” Cauthern of Fulton; one daughter, Lilli Kate Cauthern; one sister, Miesha Ariel Cauthern; two nephews, Ashton Shumpert and Noah Shumpert; three aunts, Bonnie Cauthern, Deloris Fields Jenkins, and Dollie Yarbrough; two uncles, James Earl Fields and Elmo Fields; one great aunt, Lois Bradford; and several other family members.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Cauthern family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Eastridge
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Jackie Eastridge, 90, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2020 at Kirby Pines Retirement Community in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Midway Cemetery.
Irene Kilpatrick
HOLLY SPRINGS – Irene Kilpatrick, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in Holly Springs. Private graveside services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hudsonville CME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on November 23, 2020 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Junior McKinnon
CORINTH – Larry Junior McKinnon, 65, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home in Corinth. Private graveside services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Corinth National Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery. Patterson Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty McCollum
TUPELO – Betty Jean McCollum, 80, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born January 11, 1940 in Okolona, the daughter of Huey and Margaret Suzie Hall Hester. She was a Baptist by faith and loved sitting on her porch, enjoying her coffee, watching for family members to come for a visit. Betty was the widow of Elmer R. “Bud” McCollum.
She leaves behind four children, Margaret Moore (Johnny), James “J.E” McCollum (Bobbie), all of Mooreville, Linda Hall (Joe) of Richmond, and Cathy White (Eric) of Mooreville; her sister, Linda Cheatham of Fulton; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Patricia Ann McCollum, and a great-grandson, Devin Wayne Nicholson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Larry Braddock
RIPLEY – Larry Braddock, 66, passed away on November 20, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Jessica Parker
GOLDEN – Jessica L. Parker, 33, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Home. She was born February 9, 1987 to Rick Parker and the late Vikki Epps Parker. She enjoyed being outside, listening to music, and being around other kids. She was disabled most of her life.
Graveside service will be 2:00 pm November 22, 2020 at Belmont Memory Gardens with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating.
Survivors include her father, Rick Parker of Golden; brother, Justin (Kala) Parker of Fulton.
Preceded in death by her mother, Vikki Epps Parker.
1 Peter 5:10 – And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Patricia Brigman
BALDWYN – Patricia Brigman (72) passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a nurse for 40+ years. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, her horses and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services are 11 am Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland officiating. Graveside services will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 40 years, Charles Brigman of Baldwyn; her sons, Charlie Brigman, Jr. of Baldwyn, Tony Brigman of Baldwyn, Eric Brigman (Teresa) of Baldwyn, Tony Arnold (Shelia) of Hamilton, AL, Tommy Arnold (Amanda) of Guin, AL and Shane Brigman (Lori) of Saltillo; her daughters, Lisa Lampkin of Hamilton, AL, Marsha Howell (Randy) of Blackshear, GA and LaDonna McCarley of Hamilton, AL; her sisters, Ruby Nell Boling of Red Bay and Becky Lindsey of Waycross, GA and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Mae Green; her father, Thomas Bliss; her step-father, Buck Green and her grandson, Brody Arnold.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Isaiah Johnson
OKOLONA – Isaiah Johnson, 73, passed away on November 21, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Allie Maxine Collins
OKOLONA – Allie Maxine Collins, 84, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on November 22, 2020 at Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday at Williams Memorial at 1:30-3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Sinforettia Ruff
FULTON – Sinforettia Ruff, 60, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Friendship CME Church, Dorsey. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4 pm – 6 pm at Friendship CME Church. Community Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemtery, Houston MS.
Hasan Khalil
SALTILLO – Hasan Khalil, 61, died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. Born December 12, 1958 in Karachi, Pakistan to the late Mohd Khalil and Hasine Khalil, he was educated in his native country of Pakistan and ultimately received a University Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. Hasan came to America the first time in 1978. He returned to Pakistan briefly where he met and married his wife, Jamila Khalil on July 21, 1988. In 1991, he returned to the USA to live permanently and received his American citizenship. An astute businessman, he and Jamila owned an A T & T dealership for many years. He later became a shopping center real estate developer and built several successful properties in Northeast Mississippi. A member of the Islamic Center of Tupelo, Hasan was devoted to his faith and was an active, faithful participant. He and Jamila literally traveled the world during their lifetimes. Hasan loved good food and was devoted to his family and friends. He was a jolly, interesting soul who life brighten others lives.
A Islamic service will be held at 1 PM today at the Islamic Cemetery in Starkville. There will be no local visitation. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Islamic Center of Tupelo, 783 Poplarville St., Tupelo, MS. 38801.
Hasan is survived by his wife, Jamila of Saltillo; a son, Ovais Khalil and his wife, Magen of Baltimore, MD. and a host of friends around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister.
Willie Mae Voyles
RIENZI – Willie Mae Voyles, 87, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November, 22, 2020 from 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Paul W. Smith
PLANTERSVILLE – Paul W. Smith, 68, passed away on November 21, 2020 at his residence in Plantersville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Karen Denman
NETTLETON – Karen Denman, 60, passed away on November 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Joey Farr
NEW ALBANY – Joseph Allen “Joey” Farr, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
Joey was born in New Albany on July 14, 1978 to Hattie Lou Farr and the late, Billy Joe Farr. He attended West Union School. A Christian, Joey was a member of Cornersville Baptist Church. He was an employee of Riverside Traffic for many years, and had previously been employed with the Army Corps of Engineers. He was known as a friend to all, humble and caring, always thinking of others first. He was a dedicated worker, enjoyed being outside and working with his hands.
He is survived by his mother, Hattie Lou Burgess Farr of Myrtle; a brother, Steven Farr, also of Myrtle; a sister, Christy Farr Johnston (RJ) of Destin, FL; three nieces, Leah Farr Smith (Taylor) of Myrtle, Kaylee Parks (Larry) of West Union and Cassie Farr of Myrtle; one nephew, Gage Johnston of Destin, FL; and two great nephews, Liam Parks and Greyson Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Farr; and his grandparents, Boyd and Clara Lee Farr, and Cassie Burgess.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Charlie Cooper and Bro. Will Carpenter officiating. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Sis. Betty Kloepper
TUPELO – Sis. Betty Jean Cagle Kloepper, at age 97, gave up her earthly tabernacle and met Jesus and reunited with her husband, Bro. R. P. Kloepper, in heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020, from the NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Born in Energy, Illinois on Nov. 9, 1923 to the late Claude and Mabel Harding Cagle, she was educated in the schools there and married Raymond P. Kloepper on Sept. 18, 1944, a beautiful marriage of 73 years. Bro. Kloepper, with Sister Betty as his wife and ministerial partner, served the United Pentecostal Church in several capacities for over 70 years. They first came to Tupelo in 1955 to serve as Superintendent of the Tupelo Children’s Mansion and pastor of Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church. In 1991, they retired and made Tupelo their home. Sister Kloepper was a kind, soft spoken soul whose testimony to her faith in God was never questioned. She made a difference in many people’s lives.
Due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions, there will be no public service or visitation, per her request. She was interred in Priceville Cemetery next to Bro. Kloepper. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Sis. Kloepper is survived by two children, Dr. Ray Kloepper and his wife, Mary, and Sis. Claudette Kloepper Walker and her husband, Rev. Marvin Walker; her grandchildren, Alison Davis, Candice Johnson and the Rev. Jonathan Walker; and three great-grandchildren; her Church family at Cedar Grove; and a host of other relatives and friends about the country.
For those who wish, condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Margaret Hughes
MANTACHIE – Margaret Ann Forthman Hughes, 81, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 12, 1939, in Arkansas, to George and Josephine Pickett Forthman. She attended Oak Grove Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, had a sweet soul, and was loved by many. She loved all animals.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mantachie with Bro. Rodney Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fulton. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include three brothers, Joe Leonard Forthman (Jennett) of Mantachie, Vernon Dean Forthman of Russellville, Arkansas, and Byron Andrew Forthman (Charlotte) of Colorado Springs, CO; two sisters, Emma Darlene Forthman Smart of Colorado Springs, Co, and Cherry Arlene Baldwin Smart of Melbourne, Arkansas; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Edwin Hughes; five brothers, Johnny George Forthman, Homer Frederick Forthman, Henry Edward “Hank” Forthman, William Allen Forthman, and Cecil Robert Forthman; one sister, Melba Jean Forthman; and her parents.
Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Clinton Davidson
BALDWYN – Clinton Davidson, 95, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a truck driver, owned a bait shop, and he was a truck farmer that took great pride in growing and sharing his bounty with the community. He enjoyed gardening, preaching, pets especially dogs and cats. He was a member of New Beginnings Church in Guntown.
Graveside services will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at Prentiss Memorial Gardens with Bro. Odie Hester and Bro. Dale Robinson officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Davidson; sons, Lee Davidson (Jan) and Curtis Davidson; step-daughters, Michelle Hess (Steve) and Felicia Moore (Cindy) ; sister-in-law, Brenda Easter (Joe); brother, Jerry Davidson (Loretta); (9) grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ray Davidson; (5) brothers and (4) sisters.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Clara Allen
WHEELER – Clara Allen, 94, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was a housewife and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 40 years and she sang in the choir.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Lebanon Cemetery with Bro. Chester Harrison and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a son, James Allen (Ann) of Baldwyn; daughter, Linda Farrar (Wade) of Guntown; brother, Charles Roberts (Sharon) of Ariton, AL; (6) grandchildren, Jeff Allen, Jennifer Chauvin (Rodney), Greg Allen, Michael Allen (Lisa), Brian Baker (Hollie) and Kim Booker (Joe); (21) great-grandchildren; (6) great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Dian Butler and special nephew, Charles Roberts; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Oliver and Annie Mae Lindsey Roberts; husband, Acker Allen; grandchild, Tim Farrar and his wife, Sherry; brothers, Earnest Roberts, Ruble Roberts, Henry Gurland Roberts and a sister, Emmie Tarpley.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Keith Wayne Ray
PONTOTOC – Keith Wayne Ray, 71, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. Keith graduated from Thaxton High School in 1966 and then went on to graduate from the School of Pharmacy at Ole Miss in 1971. Keith spent almost 50 years as a pharmacist with his last 20 at Walmart. After he retired, he spent his days riding his 4 wheeler with his dog Brownie, and making beautiful pictures of wildlife and nature. Keith was a great friend to those who knew him and he was not only intelligent but he had a great sense of humor. He was a blessing to all who were fortunate enough to know him and will be missed terribly.
Keith is survived by his uncle and aunt, Paul and Avis Reynolds, Pontotoc, MS; aunt, Mamie Gober, Nettleton, MS; a host of cousins he was fond of; special friends, Jennifer Russell and Brandie Thomas; and his best buddy, Brownie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verrell and Jewell Reynolds Ray.
Services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Fitts, Toby Reynolds, Johnny Busby, and Jace Russell.
Visitation will begin Monday, November 23, at 12 PM and continue to 2 PM service time.
Lawrence Hicks
THAXTON – Lawrence Hicks, 72, passed away November 19, 2020 at Regional One Medical Center, Memphis, TN. Lawrence was married to his wife, Deloris for 52 years. He was a truck driver for 40 plus years. He was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deloris Hicks; his daughter, Kim Mercer (Scott) of Ecru; his son, Kevin Hicks (Angel) of Black Zion; one granddaughter, Katie Werner (Justin); four grandsons, Hunter Hicks (Kayla), Keaton Mercer, Kaden Hicks, and Huston Hicks; great-grandchildren, Noah Werner, Ellis Hicks, Granger Werner, and Hadlie Hicks; and his sister, Vivian Kidd (Larry).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvie Hicks and Betty Boatner; brother, Bruce Hicks; and sister, Patricia Higgins.
Services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Oak Dale Baptist Church with Bro. Steven Newell officiating. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Scott Mercer, Danny Murrah, Terry Hale, Jeremy Redd, Al Britt, and Jimmy Holley.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 5-8 PM and Monday, November 23, 10 AM until service time, all the Oak Dale Baptist Church. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks is encouraged.
Charlie Brock
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY – Charlie Ray “Papaw Charlie” Brock, 88, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born on May 12, 1932, in the Eggville Community, to the late Alan Brock and Fleta Jones Brock. On April 17, 1954, he married the love of his life, Linda Johnson Brock. Together they raised two children. After his retirement from Tecumseh, he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, working in the yard and raising a garden. He loved his visits with his brother and sister. One of his favorite past times was sitting on the front porch of his old childhood home, waving at neighbors as they passed by. He spent nearly every Saturday evening sitting on the porch there with his brother, JR. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He was a member of Eggville Church of Christ.
Private family graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, at the Eggville Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Bates officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He leaves behind one daughter, Teresa Hutcherson of Mooreville and one son, Tim Brock (Sherry) of Eggville; one brother, JR Brock (Martha) of Auburn; one sister, Laverne Sample of Eggville; six grandchildren Trent Hutcherson (Tami), Shane Hutcherson, Dylan Hutcherson (Erica), Kayla Furr (Thomas), Christy Morris (Richard), and Curtis Brock; ten great-grandchildren, John Marlin Morgan, Peyton Furr, Ella Claire Furr, Easton Brock, Emma Cate Smith, Mallie Morris, Marley Hutcherson, Kylee Hutcherson, McKenna Hutcherson, and Ridge Hutcherson.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years; his parents; two brothers, Lowell “Dolly” Brock and infant James Allen Brock, Jr.; two infant great grandchildren, Charlie Morgan and Taylor Furr; and one son-in-law, Dennis Hutcherson.
Pallbearers will be Trent Hutcherson, Shane Hutcherson, Dylan Hutcherson, Curtis Brock, Richard Morris, and John Marlin Morgan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Byrd, Terry Miller, Peyton Furr, Ridge Hutcherson, Easton Brock, Thomas Furr, Peyton Furr, and the men from his church family at Eggville Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
Condolences may be shared with the Brock family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Charity Sunshine Hood
NETTLETON – Charity Sunshine Hood, 45, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on December 8, 1974. She was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was of the Methodist faith.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton. Bro. Cecil Locke will be officiating.
Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her parents Lonnie Hood and Jimmie Hood of Nettleton; one son, Remington Hood of Amory; one daughter, Madisson Skye Hood of Amory; one brother, Michael Allen Hood of Amory; two sisters, Chasity Love Bailey (Stanley Wayne) of Nettleton; Harmony Faith Samples (James) of Nettleton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patsy Jeanette Whitehead.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Bailey, James Samples, Hunter Samples, Remington Hood, Chad Gaston, and Javen Shumpert.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Velma Jarrett
NEW ALBANY – Lillie Velma Roaten Jarrett, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 31, 1940 in New Albany to the late William Counsel and Laura Lee Hall Roaten. She was a retired bookkeeper and a homemaker. She enjoyed Facebook and connecting with others who enjoyed her hobbies of crafting, sewing and ceramics. She was a faithful member of Martin Baptist Church and loved helping others.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Andy Russell and Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of over sixty years, Charles Jarrett of New Albany; one daughter, Wanda Hunsucker (Tripp Carter) of Memphis, TN; one son, Gary Jarrett (Sheryl) of Lincoln, MO; one sister, Dot Metts of New Albany; two brothers, Robert Roaten and Gene Roaten; five grandchildren: April Fruits (Brian), Jonathan Hunsucker (Brian Glunt), Brandon Jarrett (Jenny Bryant), Ryan Jarrett (Cailie Carlile) and Lauren Olson (George); and three great grandchildren: Bella Dykes, Charlotte Dykes and Nora Jane Olson.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
