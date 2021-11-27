TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Robert Earl Fant, Holly Springs
Mary E. Foster, New Albany
Stoney Dale Gross, Benton County
Jessie Mae Hamby, Tippah County
Evelyn Helms, Ringgold, Georgia
Jackie Harold Lindsey, Booneville
Doug Mooney, Booneville
James Dewey Smithey, Jr., Union County
Thena Wright, Thaxton
Brenda Jones Yager, Byhalia
Stoney Dale Gross
BENTON COUNTY - Stoney Dale Gross, 58, passed away on November 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mary E. Foster
NEW ALBANY - Mary E. Foster, 86, passed away on November 25, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Robert Earl Fant
HOLLY SPRINGS - Robert Earl Fant, 67, passed away on November 25, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Brenda Jones Yager
BYHALIA - Brenda Jones Yager, 78, passed away on November 26, 2021, at her home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jackie Harold Lindsey
BOONEVILLE - Jackie Harold Lindsey, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Sunday at 2:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday 1:00 until service time Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery.
James Dewey Smithey, Jr.
UNION COUNTY - James Dewey Smithey, Jr., 75, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Sunday November 28, 2021 from 12 until 2. Burial will be private.
Thena Wright
THAXTON - Thena Louise Wright, 71, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 26, 1950, to Russell and Mattie Brooks. She graduated from Jumpertown High School. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years. She worked for Brown Shoe Company and Wright Refrigeration. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, spending time with her friends and prayer group, and watching her grandchildren's sports.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Pilcher and Bro. Josh Sparks officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Valerie (Jason) Pilcher; two sisters, Barbara (Mike) Duboise and Regayda (Donnie) Johnson; three grandchildren, Mattie, Aaron and Rebekah; mother-in-law, Lowenstine Graves; and sister-in-law, Betty Green.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wright; her parents; two brothers, Charles Ray Brooks and James Roy Brooks; and one sister, Jill Yates.
Pallbearers are Sam Michaels, Carson Newell, Scott Johnson, Derick Johnson, Gary Johnson, Robert Burns, Alex Wesson, and Dallas Cleveland.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Doug Mooney
BOONEVILLE - Douglas Ray Mooney, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his home. He was born December 18, 1942, to Earnest and Dorothy Mooney. He worked in furniture manufacturing. He was a member of Booneville Church of God. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching baseball and westerns and country music.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. James Wells and Bro. Keith Skelton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha Mooney; one son, Curits (Marcella) Mooney; one daughter, Pam (Matt) Gaw; five grandchildren, Hunter, Allie (Blake), Matt, Aaron (Ashley) and Ethan; and two great-grandchildren, Ezra Kate and Emery.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers are Smith Burcham, Gary Mooney, James Word, Bradley Robinson, William Robinson and Shane Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Gerald Mooney, Jimmy Mooney, Dwayne Robinson, Darvin Robinson, Freddie Ross, Jerry Ross, Onion Johnson and Jerry Edge.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Mae Hamby
TIPPAH COUNTY - Jessie Mae Hamby, 85, resident of Tippah County and former resident of Cherokee County, AL, passed away peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Heath Center in Corinth following an brief illness.
A Private Service honoring the life of Ms. Hamby will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
A Christian, Ms. Hamby was born July 16, 1936 in East Helena, Montana to the late Peter and Mary Ward Petek II. She was a graduate of the East Helena Public School System and was a Truck Driver for most of her life.
An avid seamstress, Ms. Hamby was blessed with a large family. Watching her favorite Nascar Driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Alabama Football were just a few of the pastimes she will be remembered for.
Memories will continued to be shared by one daughter, Candy Fitch of Nesbit, one son, Ralph Myles (Thelma) of Kearns UT, one sister Sharon Davis of Roy, MT, one brother, Peter Petek III of East Helena, MT, eight grandchildren, Justin Lee Rider, Mindy Mae and Monty Myles, Casey and Lyle Poole, RyAnn Lisa Martinez, JayCee Nelson, and Amie Johnson, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren
She is also preceded in death by one son Kenneth Myles, four sisters, Freda Estes, Pearl Griffiths, Maxine Mathies and Irene Murqel and three brothers, Fred Petek, David Petek and Laverne Petek.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hamby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn Helms
RINGGOLD, GEORGIA - Evelyn Carter Helms, 86, (passed away on 11/22/2021) was born in Alabama and lived there before relocating to Tupelo, Mississippi. In Tupelo, Evelyn was in the 6th grade class with Elvis Presley at Milam Junior High School. She freely handed out a copy of their class photo to everyone she met. Evelyn was a popular speaker to the Elvis International Fan Club Presidents in Memphis (https://www.graceland.com/elvis-birthday-celebration-2018-photos) and shared stories about her school days with "the King" (www.elvispresleymusic.com.au/articles/mama-knowed-elvis.html).
She and Tommy, her beloved husband, and daughter Marilyn moved to Memphis, TN in 1969 and remained there until she and Tommy relocated to Ringgold, GA in 1994 to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Lee Tubbs.
"Miss Evelyn" was an "off-the-scale" extrovert who never met a stranger and got all her energy from others. She had a wide-ranging sales and interviewing career that included selling World Book Encyclopedias door-to-door. Evelyn later transitioned into interviewing and conducting sampling and in-person field research for Westat and NORC at the University of Chicago for a variety of government studies including Medicare, fertility, rural water quality, and nutrition. She was so good at interviewing and reading people that she could get someone's life history in a few short minutes and offer fast advice.
She never stopped working and most recently, she worked tirelessly as the M.I.L. (mother-in-law) for Enviroguard Pest Solutions, selling pest and termite control services and handing out photos of the giant mouse mascot at Exit 345 in Ringgold, GA. She also helped with renovations, maintenance, and bookkeeping for the family rental business and enjoyed editing various research papers and marketing documents for Marilyn and Lee. She loved working in her yard, baking brownies and banana bread, and reading multiple newspapers.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Hortense and Elmer Carter and her beloved husband William Thomas "Tommy" Helms. Mom and Pop were married 66 years. She leaves behind her daughter, Dr. Marilyn M. Helms (Dalton State College) and son-in-law, Lee A. Tubbs (Enviroguard Pest Solutions). She also leaves a much-beloved former exchange student "granddaughter" from Brussels, Belgium, Miss Maud Swalens (Shaw Industries, Inc.); two nephews (Dale Helms and Jeff Helms), extended Tubbs family in Memphis, TN, Southaven, MS, Houston, TX and many, many area friends, and neighbors. She was the highlight of the Tuesday night dinner group and all the Georgia Pest Control Association meetings in Dalton, GA. Evelyn was the "Mom" to most of Marilyn and Lee's friends.
Arrangements for "Mom," at her written request, includes cremation and no visitation or services. She asked that her friends and family remember her fondly when they hear an Elvis song, see a red bird in the yard, see a night-blooming moonflower, or see a Confederate Rose in full bloom. If you would like to make a memorial contribution to Mom's favorite charity, it is "The C. Lamar and Ann Wright School of Business" c/o The Dalton State Foundation, 650 College Drive, Dalton, GA 30720.
