Barbara Jean Lapuh
BENTON COUNTY – Barbara Jean Lapuh, 75, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Ashland Health & Rehabilitation Center in Benton County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Gloria Jean Agnew
BOONEVILLE – Gloria Jean Agnew, 63, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Booneville Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Birdie Earnest Patton
RIENZI – Birdie Earnest Patton, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home in Rienzi. Graveside services will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
Dimple Johnson
FULTON – Dimple Johnson, 71, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home. She was born October 2, 1949 to the late William B. Cox and the late Charlene South in Prentiss County. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Fulton. Dimple enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Minor, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, November 28 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son; John Wayne (Shannon) Johnson of Tupelo, daughters; Melissa (Brian) Umfress of Fulton, Tracy (Mike) Blassingame of Fulton, Tammy (Jerry) Nichols of Booneville, and Ladonna South of Booneville, several grand and great grandchildren, sisters; Tracey (Robert) Cook of Booneville, and Gail Childers of Booneville, and a brother; Larry South of Booneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Jackie Wayne Johnson, who passed away on October 30, 2020, her parents; William B. Cox, and Charlene South, daughter; Amanda Bonita Bejarano, and a brother; Gary South.
Pallbearers will be Brian Umfress Jr., William Umfress, Jacob Umfress, Richie Umfress, Cody Dowdy, and Jeremy Mason.
Zackary Johnson will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Leonard Wayne Hicks
NEW ALBANY – Leonard Wayne Hicks, 45, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 3:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Lee Horton
CORINTH – Lee Horton passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home – East Chapel. Reflections and memories will be shared in a private ceremony by Ty Lambert, Leon and Dr. Sharon Enzor.
Lee was born July 7, 1926 in McNairy County, Tennessee, and attended school in Lawton and Adamsville. He joined the Army in October, 1944, and came off of the front lines on April 29, 1945. For his service in France and Germany with Company B, 63rd Infantry Division during World War II, he was awarded the Victory Medal, Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Upon his discharge, he returned to Corinth and started Horton Brothers Construction Company. Lee married Audie Kirk on April 8, 1949.
After starting in August, 1946, with a single truck to haul sand and gravel, Lee expanded first into the construction of water and sewer lines and later into asphalt production and paving. His company installed, on average, over 100 miles of new water lines per year to provide services for towns and communities in Mississippi and Tennessee. The production of asphalt and the associated paving became a major segment of the business during the 1960’s and 1970’s. As a self-educated engineer and businessman, Lee was a promoter of community development, taking an active role in the planning, financing and construction of various business and resident centers. Lee retired from the construction business in November, 1977, after selling his business.
Lee served on the Board of Directors for the Boys Club and was a founder and director of Alcorn Bank and Trust. He also served as a Colonel on the Mississippi Governor’s Staff from 1968 to 1980.
Through the years, Lee enjoyed driving micro-midget racers competitively, piloting small aircraft (he made his solo flight on February 2, 1962) and operating ham radios. After retiring, Lee and Audie enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Lee is survived by his children, Connie (Lanny) Lambert of Corinth and Dennis (Denise) Horton of Birmingham, AL., 2 grandsons, Ty (Courtney) Lambert of Tupelo and Dylan Horton of Birmingham, Al. and 2 great- grandchildren, John Tyler Lambert and Leigh Ann Lambert of Tupelo. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Audie; his grandson, Ben Lambert and brothers, James, Willard and Eldon Horton.
Barbara Gunn Walker
TUPELO – Barbara Gunn Walker passed away on November 24, 202 at the North Mississippi Medical Center.
A member of New Providence M.B. Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 at Porter’s Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Kemp, officiating. Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gunn/Walker Family. A walk-through will be at noon one hour prior to service.
Survived by her husband, George Walker, one son; Anthony Gunn, two sisters; Gloria (Nelvin) Wallace of Belden, MS, Wanda (Michael) Gunn-Jones of Tupelo, MS. One sister-in-law, Mary (William) Harper of Tupelo, MS. Two brothers; Tommy Gunn and Raymond Gunn, Jr. of Tupelo. One brother-in-law, James (Jessica) Walker of Tupelo. Two grandchildren; Alliyah and Tavaris Gunn and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Gunn Locus, father, Raymond Gunn two brothers, Leroy and John Gunn.
Two grandchildren; Alliyah and Tavaris Gunn and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Gunn Locus, father, Raymond Gunn and two brothers, Leroy and John.
Sara Kathryn Davis
GUNTOWN – Sara Kathryn Rodgers Davis, 72, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in Guntown after an extended illness. Kathryn was born on August 06, 1948 to Leck and Clyde Rodgers and grew up in the Jugfork community. She and her husband, Douglas R. Davis of 37 years lived in the Guntown Community. They enjoyed every spare minute at their second home camping and fishing at Mills Creek in Pickwick. Sara was an expert seamstress. She was a supervisor at Risotto Clothing for 25 years. She then went to work at Action Lane for over 20 years earning their perfect attendance award. But she always made time for granddaughters requested sewing projects.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Grammer officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas R. Davis of Guntown; sons, Doug Davis (Cindy) of Ecru, Anthony Davis (Christy) of New Albany and Jamie Davis (Mary Ann) of New Albany; (6) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren; sister, Janette Gunter of Little Rock, Arkansas; brother, Jimmy Rodgers of Guntown; (3) nieces and (4) nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:30 until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Thomas Strickland
BOONEVILLE – Thomas Strickland, 85, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jerry Auline Wiggs
DEATSVILLE, ALABAMA – Mrs. Jerry Auline Reedy Wiggs, age 81, a resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Millbrook Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Ingram officiating. The interment will follow on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. graveside at Oak Hill Methodist Cemetery in Saltillo, MS. Mrs. Wiggs was retired from Gayfers and she was a member of Millbrook Baptist Church and a member of Rebekkas. She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey Merle Reedy and Emma Geraldine Chambers Reedy, husband Robert Allen Wiggs, Sr., sons Dennis Samuel Brooks, Robert Allen Wiggs, Jr., brother Bobby Joe Reedy and great granddaughter Sarah Rayne Crocker. She is survived by her son Chuck Wiggs (Connie Towers), daughters Karen Palmer (Jeff), J.B. Justice (Roy), Billie Wynn (Roland), brother Sammy Reedy (Kathy), twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millbrook Baptist Church, 3431 Browns Road, Millbrook, AL 36054 in her memory. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Jerry Hopper
SALTILLO – Jerry Luther Hopper, 52, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Lee County, June 30, 1968 to Joe Allen and Ruby Lucille Bateman Hopper. On April 16, 1994, he married Connie Ann Everett and together they had three children. For 23 years, he worked as a machine operator at Tecumseh. Jerry was a thoughtful man who would help anyone if he was able. He enjoyed watching football, was an avid Steelers fan and loved spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of First Baptist Church Saltillo.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Connie Hopper; three children, Deanna McCauley and her husband, Michael of Hickory Flat, Kayla Hopper of Saltillo, Everett Hopper of Saltillo; and two brothers, Joey Hopper of Monroe County and Larry Hopper and his wife, Denise of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Greta Logan
PONTOTOC – Greta Dianne Farley Logan, 48, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 1, 1972 in New Albany to Earl T. Farley and Betty Murdock Farley. She was a homemaker and a substitute teacher at South Pontotoc Attendance Center. She was a member of Myrtle Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Myrtle Baptist Church with Bro. Earl Farley officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at Warren Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Greta is survived by her husband, Wayne Logan; four daughters, Ashley Logan, Kala Logan, Hanna Logan and Liz Logan; one son, Kyle Logan; her parents, Earl and Betty Farley; one sister, Michelle Bray; and three grandchildren, Mercy Logan, Boaz Logan and Lily Logan.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
