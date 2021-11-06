TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bobby Barnes, New Albany
Wayne Dillard, New Albany
Charles Richard Duncan, Mantachie
Margaret Floyd, New Albany
John Daniel Murphree, Union County
Bruce Owen, Saltillo
Lovie C. Pulliam, Okolona
Elizabeth Rains, Amory
Thomas Lafayette Talley, Walnut
Pat Wheeler, Columbus
Janie J. White, Water Valley
William Warren "Hank" Wommack, Tippah County
John Daniel Murphree
UNION COUNTY - John Daniel Murphree, 58, passed away on November 3, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Pat Wheeler
COLUMBUS - Patricia Ann Honnoll "Pat" Wheeler age 75, passed away peacefully at her home on November 3, 2021. Services will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at 903 College Street Chapel of Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory, Columbus, MS with Bo Couchman and Darrell Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home.
Pat was born on May 25, 1946 in Columbus, MS to the late Alton Allen Honnoll and Irma Nell Chaffin Honnoll. She was a member of East Columbus Church of Christ. Pat was a beloved wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend. Her greatest passion in life was her grandchildren, and she spent ample time showing them love, cooking with them and for them and attending their events. Pat's other interests included her love for antiques, gardening, and tennis. Pat's time and extraordinary talents were given to these interests so well. In addition to being a fabulous homemaker, Pat managed the Magnolia Tennis Club for 12 years and also served as the President and State Treasurer of the Mississippi Tennis Association. Pat was a Master Gardener and was in the Casayflores Garden Club, Past President of Galaxy Garden Club, Past President and Yearbook Chairman of Northwood Garden Club, President and Secretary of the Columbus Main Street Association and at one time, an outstanding water skier with the Aqua Maids and the Tombigbee Stump Jumpers. Pat also enjoyed her Friday Group and her Cookbook Club, and they so enjoyed her. It seems universally true to Pat's family and many friends that her smile spread sunshine to every life she touched.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James Douglas "Doug" Wheeler. Children Todd Wheeler (Candy) of Tupelo, MS, Scott Wheeler (Terri) of Aberdeen, MS, and Jason Wheeler (Emily) of Columbus, MS. A sister Marilyn Lavender (Mike) and 6 grandchildren, Blake, Dalton, Kate, Taylor, Wyatt, and Rylie Wheeler and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as Pallbearers will be: Clyde Hollis, Jay McCrary, Bill Brigham, Jimmy Graham, Ronnie Atkins, Jesse Wilson, Caleb Wilson and Andy Wilson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Mike Lavender, Mickey Gamble, Ronnie Hankins, and Danny Malone.
Memorials may be made to East Columbus Church of Christ, 811 Alabama Street, Columbus, MS 39702 or Lowndes County Master Gardeners, c/o MSU Extension Office Lowndes County, PO Box 1386, Columbus, MS 39703.
Lovie C. Pulliam
OKOLONA - 72, passed away on Wed., Nov. 3, 2021 at member's of his loving family home.
Lovie C. Pulliam was born to his late parents, Willie Pulliam and Ethel Mae Pulliam on April 8, 1949 in Chickasaw Co. He was also a retired machinist who worked at Super Sagless for many years.
Mr. Lovie C. Pulliam is survived by three daughters; Deborah Gilbert of Shannon, Angelic LaGrone of Okolona, and Heather Pulliam of Atlanta, Ga. One son; Pierre Pulliam of Okolona. One step-son; Derrick Whitfield. Nine sisters; Helen Walton (Lester) of St. Louis, MO, Lake Erie Neal of Okolona, Adlean Pulliam of Grand Rapid, MI, Willie J. Bafford of Okolona, Wyomina Pulliam of St. Louis, MO, Flazell Pulliam of Okolona, Susie Ann Patton (James) of Belden, MS, Mildred Faye Lee (Robin Lee) of New Port News, VA, and Chester Mae Pulliam of Okolona. 2 brothers; Caster Dell Pulliam of Tupelo, and Zeno Pulliam (Earline) of Verona. There are also 12 grandchildren and a host of great- grandchildren.
Lovie C. Pulliam was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ethel Mae Pulliam. Wife; Mary Pulliam and one sister; Wiladron Boykin.
The visitation will be Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sun., Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill MBC Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Wright officiating. Pease wear your masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
William Warren "Hank" Wommack
TIPPAH COUNTY - William Warren "Hank" Wommack, 63, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Wommack was born December 2, 1956 in Ripley, the son of the late Franklin D. and Ivery Veda Gates Wommack. He received his education in the South Tippah School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry as long as health permitted.
A Christian, Mr. Wommack will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, visiting yard sales and just "loafing".
Survivors include one daughter, Becky Wommack (David) of New Albany, one sister, Linda Calhoun of Hickman, KY, a brother, Jerry Wommack of Ripley and a grandson, Kyle Wommack.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Frankie Lee Wommack.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wommack family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Lafayette Talley
WALNUT - Thomas Lafayette Talley passed away at his home in Walnut, MS at the age of 87 on November 3, 2021. He was born February 12, 1934 to R.C. Talley and Martha Parish Talley in Alcorn, MS. He was a Plant Manager for 25 years at Kingspoint Manufacturing in Fayetteville, N.C. He was a member of the Marlow Church of Christ.
Thomas is survived by his wife: Deloris Lavell Campbell Talley of Walnut, MS; one son: Ron Talley (Tracy) of Hardeeville, S.C.; two daughters: Sherry Doyle, Tina Clifton both of Walnut, MS; two sisters: Margaret Stricklin of Ridgeland, MS, Joan Monroe of Corinth, MS; five grandchildren: Hunter Doyle of Michigan City, TN, Taylor Harrison (Cody) of Saulsbury, TN, Brett Clifton of Walnut, MS, Erica Milhorn (Nick) of Henderson, TN, Brad Clifton of Jackson, MS; three great-grandchildren: Walker Thomas Smith of Saulsburg, TN, Fisher Michael Harrison of Saulsbury, TN, Lila Ann Milhorn of Henderson, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Ricky Talley; one sister: Kathleen Franks.
Charles Richard Duncan
MANTACHIE - Charles Richard Duncan, 86, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 7, 1935 to the late Charles Erwin Duncan and the late Ina Riley Duncan. He retired from Daybrite after 43 years of service. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a charter member of Dorsey Fire Department and also a charter member of Peaceville Valley Hunting Club. He loved carrying the grandsons hunting.
Services will be 3:00 pm on Sunday November 7, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 1:30 pm Sunday at Bethel. Visitation Saturday, November 6, 2021 will be at Senter Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 pm. Bro. Tracy McMillen and Dr. Kevin Clayton will be officiating. Burial will be at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Martha B. Duncan of Mantachie; children: Ricky (Susan) Duncan, Dawn (Vern) Caygle, Scott (Kelly) Jefferies, Billy (Dana) Jefferies; grandchildren: Jay (Summer) Duncan, Channing Caygle, Clay Caygle, Kylie Jefferies, Cohen Jefferies, Trey Parker, Katie Jefferies; great-grandson, Jagger Duncan; sister, Sarah Frances (Harold) Fikes.
Preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Martha Moore Duncan; brother, Carl Mitchell Duncan.
Pallbearers are Jay Duncan, Channing Caygle, Clay Caygle, Jagger Duncan, Jimmy Dale "Cotton" Moore, Terry Lee Moore
Honorary pallbearers will be the Dorsey Friendship Fire Department
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Margaret Floyd
NEW ALBANY - Margaret Floyd, 87, passed away November 4, 2021 at Union County Health Center after an extended illness. She was a housewife and a Pentecostal.
Services will be Sunday at 4:30 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Meral Floyd officiating. Burial will be in the Bethany cemetery.
Survivors include 2 sons; Tim Floyd & Penny of Wilson, Ark and Gene Floyd of Saltillo, 2 sisters; Jane George of New Albany and Nancy Timmons of Guntown, 3 grandchildren; Ruthie Floyd Lujan & Jorge, Brittany Sims & Shea and Jerimiah Hicks, 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Felon Tate Miller & Levador Rakestraw Miller, a brother Winnon Miller and her husband Willie Lee Floyd "Jr".
Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 pm until 4:30 at Waters Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Wayne Dillard
NEW ALBANY - Gerald Wayne Dillard, 74, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born May 9, 1947 to Carlos "Pot" and Christine Snider Dillard. He was a retired construction worker and was a Baptist.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Donald Dillard of New Albany and John Dillard (Pam) of Blue Springs, Robert Dillard of Blue Springs and Joey Dillard (Angie) of New Albany; one sister, Anne Littlejohn of New Albany; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Chris Dillard, John Austin Dillard, Jacob Dillard, Gregory Dillard, Leon Littlejohn and Casey Ford.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Bobby Barnes
NEW ALBANY - Bobby Allen Barnes, Sr., died Thursday, November 4, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born August 11, 1939, in Prentiss County to Deward Allen Barnes and Mary Addie Speck Barnes. He was a member of Apostolic Revival Center. He was retired from Ertel Manufacturing and was a member of Northeast Mississippi Wagon Train Association. He served in the National Guard.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Apostolic Revival Center with Rev. Elbert Ray Bennett and Rev. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Gloria Cannon Barnes; 1 daughter: Joni Barnes of Myrtle; 3 step-daughters: Erika Simon of Erath, LA., Tabitha Franklin of New Albany, and Jessica Green of Amite City, LA.; 1 son: Bobby Allen Barnes, Jr., of New Albany; 1 step-son: Donzie Hux of New Albany; 1 sister: Linda Gattis; 4 grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife: Jean Kent Barnes; 1 son: Brian Barnes; and 3 sisters: Shirley Taylor, Lena Mae Taylor, and Maybell Wells.
Pallbearers will be Shane Barnes, Keith Barnes, Steve Jacobs, Shane Robbins, Dylan Goin, Deven Nichols, Dale Franklin, and Allen Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Wells, Joe George, Donzie Hux, Bentley Barnes, Eli Barnes, Bryson Dains, Grayson Dains, Raylon Barnes, Jaxton Goin, and Dalton Nichols.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Brad Scott, Dr. Tim Thompson, and the ICU nursing staff at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County.
For online condolences please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com.
Bruce Owen
SALTILLO - Bruce Allen Owen, 68, departed this life for the perpetual light of eternity on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 8, 1953 to the late William Hugh Owen and Viola Yetter Owen. His family moved south when he was young. Bruce graduated from Tupelo High School and continued his studies at Itawamba Junior College, later earning a Business Management degree from Mississippi State University. He married Donna Poppelreiter at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on February 28, 1976, a marriage of more than 45 years. Always an avid MSU supporter, Bruce spent his working career with Jesco/Cooper Tire in Employee Relations, retiring four years ago. Outside of his love and devotion to his family, Bruce loved God's creation. He was an avid fisherman in area lakes, streams and rivers and never met a set of woods he didn't like for hunting deer and other game. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Saltillo.
A Funeral Mass will be recited on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo with Father Henry Shelton and Father Tim Murphy presiding. A burial ceremony will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery on Barrett Ridge in Saltillo. A public visitation will be from 2PM-4PM on Today Sunday, November 7th, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel, with a Vigil of the Deceased recitation at 4PM. Survivors include his wife, Donna Poppelreiter Owen of Saltillo; daughters Jessica Owen Austin (Brian Austin), Elizabeth Owen (Tim Kinard) and Laura Owen Logan (Jamey Logan); sister, Susan Hester (Ronnie Hester); brother, William Carl "Bill" Owen (Pam Owen); grandchildren, John Bucy Long, Maggie Austin, Jude Austin, Hollis Kinard, Jasper Austin, Scout Kinard and Willow Logan. He had several nieces, nephews and cousins, and was preceded in death by his parents and his son, William Allen "Will" Owen. Pallbearers will be Bill Owen, Ronnie Hester, Johnny Poppelreiter, Andy Poppelreiter, Tony Poppelreiter, Ronny Buse, Jimmy Hauss and John Bucy Long. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dennis Barrett, Jon Bramlett, Kenny Valentine, Kevin Valentine, Christopher Hester, Simon Poppelreiter, Mark Owen, Brian Shaw, Dwight Shaw, Chris Shaw, and his sons-in-law Brian Austin, Tim Kinard and Jamey Logan.
Memorials may be made to the Will Owen Scholarship Fund, c/o St. James Catholic Church, P. O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Janie J. White
WATER VALLEY - Janie J. White, 73, passed away on November 6, 2021, at her home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Elizabeth Rains
AMORY - Elizabeth Creekmore Rains, age 73 years, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, following an illness. A private service will be held by the family.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Dr. Manrin Rains. She was also predeceased by her parents, Sam J. Creekmore Jr. and Margaret Elizabeth Creekmore of Amory, MS.
Elizabeth was born on January 25, 1948, in Amory, MS. and graduated from Amory, High School in 1966. She graduated from Mississippi University for Women and then attended St. Dominic Nursing School, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1972. She worked as an RN at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory and later in the Cardiac Care Unit at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where she met her husband Manrin. After their marriage in 1975 they moved to Memphis where they lived until their deaths in 2021.
Elizabeth loved her farm where she raised, among other things, horses, dogs, cats, and goats. She and Manrin enjoyed visits from friends and family, (especially nieces and nephews) always welcoming them to their beautiful farm. Elizabeth was an avid equestrian, specializing in Show Jumping where she competed in many horse shows and fox hunts. She and Manrin also loved to travel, enjoying boating, snow skiing and kayaking.
Elizabeth is survived by her siblings, Wilmuth Payne, (Delmo) Dr. Sam J. Creekmore, III M.D. (Barbara) and John Creekmore (Sheila) as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special friends Mansur Ismail Isak, Tina Queen Cowley and Jerome Glidewell.
The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.
