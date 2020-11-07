Amanda Kelso
HOLLY SPRINGS – Amanda Kelso, 40, passed away on November 6, 2020 at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Betty J. Miller
ASHLAND – Betty J. Miller, 63, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jacquline Friar
BOONEVILLE – Jacquline Friar, 66, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Charles Hansel “Chuck” Chism
WREN – Charles Hansel “Chuck” Chism, 64, passed away on November 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. Born on December 1, 1955, in Aberdeen, Chuck was the son of the late Kirgus Hansel and Mary Kate Caldwell Chism.
Chuck was a lifelong resident of Wren, MS. Growing up, he attended both Wren and Amory schools. An accomplished diesel mechanic, Chuck learned his skills at a young age while working with his Daddy. He was employed with Atlas, Eutaw Construction, and SSI. During his lifetime, he was blessed by God with a daughter, grandchildren, and large loving extended family.
Growing up Baptist, he believed in the Lord and attended Central Grove Baptist Church. Chuck enjoyed tinkering with odds and ends and making model cars. He was an avid collector of eclectic things. Chuck loved to garden and loved to share his harvest with friends and family.
Chuck had a huge heart and was loved by many. One of his last gifts, to mankind, was to be an organ donor, so others may live. He will be missed dearly.
Left behind to cherish his memories, are his daughter, Jessica Chism Speck (Brandon); grandchildren, Spencer Hayes and Finley Claire Speck; mother of his daughter, Renee Wright; three sisters, Anna Teresa Chism, Libby Chism Hall (Phil), and Phyllis Chism Kirkland (Jeremiah); nieces and nephews, Heather Callahan, Katie Oliver (Ryan), Victoria Woodward, Melanie Hopkins (Kenneth), Cheri Williams, Charlie Hall (Tabitha), Steve Hall (Amber), Casey Holloway (Andy), Curt Bell (April), Amanda Schmidt and a host of great nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to his special friends, David Renfroe, Wanda Stegall, and Brenda Williams.
In addition to his parents, Curtis “Peanut” and Mary Kate Caldwell Chism, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Kay Chism Hill.
His Graveside Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Wren Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Pallbearers will be Curt Bell, Charlie Hall, Steve Hall, David Renfro, Jody Dodd, and Ralph Bell.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Carson Dewayne Magill
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Carson Dewayne Magill, 62, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Grenada Health & Rehabilitation Center in Grenada. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Magill family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Amanda Nicole Bell
HOLLY SPRINGS – Amanda Nicole Bell, 32, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Holly Springs. Services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 2:00 at Bethlehem Church, 88 Overton Road, Potts Camp, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 1:00- 2:00, before services at Bethlehem Church. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Robert Stanley Holley
ROBBS – Robert Stanley Holley, 72, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He lived in Robbs, MS and was married to his wife, Nita Sue Holley for 48 years. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, attended IJC for 2 years, and worked at Brookwood Furniture for 35 years. He loved his family and the St. Louis Cardinals, due to being named after Stan Musial.
He is survived by his wife, Nita Sue Atkinson Holley; son, Robert Christopher Holley (Gina) of Randolph; daughter, Sue Ann Hollings (Eddie) of Pontotoc; sister, Virginia Lee Turnage; grandchildren, Jamie Hollings, Lindsay Westmoreland, London Henry, Eric Hollings, Breauna Johnson, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, Nevin Holley, and Marcus Holley; and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wade Holley; mother, Lavell Henry Holley; infant son, Marcus Wayne Holley; and brother-in-law, Malvin Turnage.
Services will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will follow in Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jaime Hollings, Eric Hollings, Brandon Johnson, Tyler Hollings, Brandon Hollings, and Marcus Hollings.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 12 PM until service time.
Joseph “Joe” Gamble
TISHOMINGO – Joseph “Joe” Gamble, 30, of Tishomingo, MS passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence. Joe enjoyed playing video games, skate boarding, and music. His greatest joy in life was being a father and enjoyed spending every moment he could with his boys. He also enjoyed golfing with his Papi.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Gamble; his sons, Rylan Gamble and Liam Gamble; his mother, Jackie Rinehart (Rusty); his sisters, Valerie Gamble and Katelyn Rinehart (Zak Whitfield); his brothers, Ray Gamble, Jr. and John Rinehart; his nieces, Kristen Eaves (Jason) and Allie Jourdan; his nephews, Brody Whitfield and Sawyer Whitfield; his parents in law, Carrie and Michael Alexander; his sister in law, Haley Alexander; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Gamble, Sr.; and his grandparents, Bill Gamble, Josephine Gamble, Virginia Brown, and John Brown, Sr.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later time. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com. Metta Johnson
BALDWYN – Metta Roseanne Johnson, 63, passed away Thursday, November 5 at her home peacefully. Born March 31, 1957, to the late Mose Garrett and Jackie Garrett. She lived all of her life in Baldwyn and graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1975 with her beloved classmates. She fell in love with her high school sweetheart Billy Johnson and married in 1978. They had two sons Dustin and Cody Johnson. Together they enjoyed camping at Pickwick Lake with family and spending time with family and friends. She later attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and graduated as a registered nurse and worked at North Mississippi Medical Center for several years. She more recently enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Hunter, Cooper, and Vale Johnson watching movies, playing games and dress up, and enjoying the outdoors.
Metta is preceded in death by her father Mose Garrett, grandparents William and Grace Cooper and Ellis and Georgia Garrett, and father-in-law Thomas Johnson.
Metta is survived by her husband William “Billy” Johnson, of Baldwyn; sons Dustin (Sarah) Johnson of Jackson, TN, and Cody (Telina) Johnson of Tupelo; grandchildren Hunter Johnson, Cooper Johnson, and Brier Vale Johnson; sister Pam (Stephen) Hawkins; mother Jackie Garrett; mother-in-law Gay Johnson; sister and brothers-in-law Tommy (Carol) Johnson, Kim (Chad) Chapman, and Johnny Johnson; nieces and nephews Demi (Jamie) Roberts, LJ Vegas, Jennifer (Ben) Altom, Stephanie (Daniel) Shipp, Chad Chapman, Jr., Cory (Emily) Chapman, Kayla Chapman, Johnna Johnson, Vielman Cruz; great nieces and nephews Gracie Hughes, Drew Hughes, Lucy Shipp, Millie Altom, Thomas, Matthew, and Luke Chapman.
Services will be held Monday, November 9 with visitation from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and ceremony at 2 p.m. with Tommy Johnson officiating at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS.
The grandsons and great nephews will serve as pallbearers: Hunter Johnson, Cooper Johnson, Drew Hughes, Chad Chapman, Jr., and Cory Chapman.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Virginia Dare Miller Parish
AMORY – Virginia Dare Parish (nee Miller), joined her Lord, the love of her life and seven of her nine sisters in Heaven on October 27, 2020 at the age of 94.
Virginia is survived by her children: Barbara Dare Yount (Rick), Fort Worth, Texas; Stephen Leo Parish (Cathy), Abilene, Texas; Kimberly Anne Garza (Richard), Evanston, Illinois; her four beloved grandchildren Barbara Leanne “Bonnie” Yount Lampasona (Robert), William Christian Yount (Meredith); Stephen Joshua Parish (Weiwei), Andrew Raymond Garza (Danielle); and her precious great-grandchildren Madilyne Dare Lampasona, Mason Joseph Lampasona, William Jackson Yount, Luke Thomas Yount, Violet Louise Yount; sisters Jean Roberts, Collierville, TN; Eunice Stevens, Fulton, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Leo Parish, her parents John William and Midgie Belle Hathcock Miller, brothers Dow Lorenzo Miller; Daniel Franklin Miller; Kenneth Ray Miller; sisters Martha Mae East, Dorothy Louise Parham, Jo Will Thornton, Nellie Dean Parish, Alice Ruth Stanford, and Midgie Belle Hodge.
Virginia was born July 13, 1926, in Smithville, Monroe County, Mississippi. She was a star basketball player at Hatley High School. After graduating, she married Homer upon his return from the service in World War II. They married on July 28, 1945 and settled in Monroe County. In 1955, they moved to Winthrop Harbor, Illinois where they were active members of First Baptist Church, Zion. Their back door was always open, and they welcomed family and friends in their small living room or at their kitchen table at any hour. Homer and Virginia returned to Amory, Mississippi in 1987 where they worshipped and served at Meadowood Baptist Church. Virginia moved to Texas in 2011 to be near her family.
Virginia loved and was loved by the Lord, her husband and family, adored her grandchildren and great-grands, and her friends. We will all miss her teasing, her infectious laugh, her inability to tell a joke, and the way she made joy or grief better through a pot of chicken and dumplings or a homemade cake or pie.
Visitation will be at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, Monday, November 9th from 12-1:30. A celebration of life, officiated by Pastor Lloyd Sweatt will follow immediately. For those unable to attend, the service will be available for viewing on the Facebook page of E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required by all attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blackhawks Blind Hockey/AHAI, c/o Kimberly Garza, 820 Michigan Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. A converted hockey fan since the US brought home the gold in 1980, she loved to watch her grandson play. The donation made in her name will help support this organization as it provides kids and adults who are visually impaired the opportunity to participate in hockey.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Robert Thomas “Tom” Holliday
UNION COUNTY – Robert Thomas “Tom” Holliday, 58, passed away on November 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Deborah Ann Webb Carrithers
SALTILLO – Deborah Ann Webb Carrithers, 68, gained her wings on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth due to Covid-19. She was a health care worker, employed by Visiting Angels. She was a 1970 graduate of Tupelo High School and a member of Hope Baptist Church in Saltillo. She was a former employee of Division of Medicaid, NMMC, Social Security office, IRS, Tupelo unemployment office, Riverbirch, FMC, Sunshine, Longwood and Rosewood.
No formal services will be held per her request. A private family prayer will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Kenny Davidson officiating. In the spring a celebration of life picnic will be planned and announced for her family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Michelle Davidson Webb of the home; brother, Larry Webb of Guntown; niece, Brandy Webb of Guntown; nephews, Lawrence Webb of Saltillo and Nathan Webb of Guntown; great nephew, John Bryson Francis; her beloved pets, green McCall parrott, “Baby Girl” and her chihuhua, “Lou” and mixed dog, “Boo”; a large group of very loved cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Duck Webb and Sara Alice Crawford Webb; grandparents, Larry and Mary Ella McComb Webb and Guy and Mary Blanch Crawford; grandson, Samuel Jackson Webb; her husband, Edward Mike Carrithers.
In lieu of flowers send donations or cards of care to Karen Webb, P. O. Box 1402, Saltillo, MS 38866.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Anthony Johnson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Anthony Johnson, 63, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Deloris Jackson
ABERDEEN – Deloris Weaver Jackson, 89, heard her Savior’s call on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A fall resulting in severe head trauma along with a broken hip hastened the fulfillment of her desire to be with her Savior and her husband who departed this life August, 15 2019.
Deloris was born September 25, 1931, to Orin Russell Weaver and Willie Rosetta Gilliland in Pittsboro, MS. She grew up in Aberdeen and was a 1950 graduate of Aberdeen High School. While in school, she worked as a cashier and performed alterations for J C Penney in Aberdeen. She married her sweetheart Grover Jackson in March 1950 and soon after found herself following him throughout his time in service to Texas, Montana, and Florida. After the war, they made their home in Birmingham, AL.
Homesick for family and friends, they moved back to Aberdeen in 1960 and joined Friendship Baptist Church, where they remained faithful members until her husband’s failing health prevented their regular attendance. Over the years, she served in many roles in the church, but her favorite was working with young children in the nursery and Beginner’s Sunday School Class. She spent many hours preparing crafts and teaching children songs about Jesus.
For almost 30 years, she was the office manager for Jackson’s Heating and Cooling, a business she and her husband owned. Ever the Proverbs 31 woman, she was a devoted wife and mother; a private person who relished time spent being a homemaker. She treasured time with family and was an excellent cook, accomplished seamstress and quilter. She was industrious and busied herself working with her flowers and vegetable garden, canning and freezing her bounty for family and friends and harvesting honey from the family hives. Researching the family genealogy was one of her favorite hobbies.
The memory of her unselfish love continues to sustain her daughters, Barbara (David) Maddox and Linda (David) Blackwell; four grandchildren, Jessica (Grant) Smallwood, D.W. (Mauriesa) Blackwell, Carrie (Cory) Russell, and Maggie (Dustin) Mott; six great grandchildren Jackson Connor, Kinley Russell, Elizabeth Smallwood, Foster Blackwell, Aaron Mott, and Baker Blackwell; one brother, Noel (Lonese) Weaver; two sister-in-laws, Beulah Tucker and Josephine (Bobby) Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Grover William Jackson, and their infant son; her parents; and two sisters, Hazel Gordon and Mary Margaret Loden.
In accordance with her wishes, the family and close friends will celebrate her life with a graveside service at Durrett Memorial Cemetery in Quincy on Monday, November 9 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Friendship Baptist Church, 206 Vinewood Lane, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Due to declining health, Ms. Deloris had been a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Belden since December 2018. Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff of both Rosewood and Sanctuary Hospice House for the exceptional care and support provided to her and her family during this time.
Dan Herndon
SHANNON – Daniel Clovis “Dan” Herndon, 91, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home. He was born February 24, 1929, the son of C.A. and Verna Gann Herndon. Dan worked as an electrician, traveling all over the country for many years. A member of the “Greatest Generation”, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during World II. Dan was a true outdoorsman, raising cattle and horses, and farming. He also enjoyed hunting.
Dan leaves behind his wife, Jean Westmoreland Herndon of Shannon; his son, Ronald Herndon of Shannon; two granddaughters, Brooke Corbett Gonzalez and Blair Corbett, both of Saltillo; three great-grandchildren, Baylee Arnold, Georgia Blair Nanney, and Jack Riley Williams; a sister, Nita Patterson of Blue Springs; and two step-children, Donald Westmoreland and Debbie Sloan, both of Shannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mavis Adelia Herndon; his daughter, Teresa Herndon; and a brother, James Lee Herndon.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pete Barber
MOOREVILLE – Charles M. “Pete” Barber, 93, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born March 7, 1927 in Itawamba County, the son of Will and Eula Barber. He was a retired truck driver. Pete was a beloved husband and father. He was a member of East Main Church of Christ.
Pete leaves behind his son, Charles R. Barber and special friend Kathleen Warren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 62 years, Bertha Barber; a daughter, Debbie Lindsey; a granddaughter, Stacy Barber; daughter-in-law, Sheila Barber; his parents and five sisters and brothers.
A celebration of Pete’s life will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Troy McNutt officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Pallbearers will be Brad Nolan, Dennis Nolan, Rickey Roberts, Dewayne Pearson, David Drake, and Bill Goff.
Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Doug Byrd
FULTON – Douglas Loyle Byrd, 59, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, from an extended cardiac illness at his home. He was born April 20, 1961 to Weir Byrd and the late Nancy Wigginton Byrd. He was a member of Itawamba Christian Church and a 1979 Graduate of IAHS. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His family and friends held utmost importance in his life. Doug’s favorite places and pastimes were spent on Texas hunting trips with his friends; Seaside, Florida and quiet “deck time’ with a hot fire, good music, and buggy rides with his grandchildren at his home on McNeece Street.
Services will be at 6:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Sam Kelly officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday November 8th at Senter Funeral Home.
Due to Covid-19, the family has requested that face coverings and social distancing at the visitation and service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his father; Weir Byrd of Fulton, wife; Melissa Byrd of Fulton, 2 daughters; Jordan Lea (Colin) Chatham and Allie (Nicholas Hodges) Byrd, both of Fulton, step sons; Will (Kristi) York and Kory Steele, both of Fulton, grandchildren, James Ezra Chatham and Ansley Rose Hodges, both of Fulton, step grandchildren; Drew (Josie) York, Kaylee York, Karsyn York, all of Fulton, and step grandson, Kaleb Steele of Belmont, great grandson; Tripp York of Fulton, 1 sister; Kim (Sam) Kelly of Madison, MS, 2 nieces; Maggie Kate (Lane) Bobo of Jackson, and Anna Claire (Tanner) Wallace of Tupelo, special friends; Mike Wiygul, Clarence South, Pat Brown, and Chip Prestage.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Byrd, and a nephew, Sam Clayton Kelly.
The family expresses gratitude to NMMC Hospice nurses and staff for the care of our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Sam Clayton Kelly Memorial Scholarship City of Madison, P.O. Box 40, Madison, MS 39130 or NMMC Hospice Program, 812 Garfield Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Betty Stone
TUPELO – Betty Stone, 62, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 at Porter’s Memorial Park. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Online condolence can be made to the Stone family at www.grayson-porters.com.
Jerry Lee Driggers
NEW ALBANY – Jerry Lee Driggers, 77, passed away November 6, 2020 at his residence in New Albany, MS. He was born February 8, 1943 in Florida.
He was a United States Navy veteran and a retired machine operator for E.R. Carpenter. In his leisure time, Jerry enjoyed bird watching, reading and enjoying nature.
Jerry is survived by his wife; Barbara Higginbotham Driggers of New Albany, MS, children; Deidra Driggers and David Driggers both of New Albany, MS, and Janice Clay (Charles) of TX, parents; Jerry Loyde Driggers and Thelma Lorraine Morgan, one brother; James Driggers of TX, five grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by one brother; Joseph Driggers.
A Celebration of Life Service for family and close friends will be held Monday, November 9, 4:00 p.m. at 1132 County Road 135 East, New Albany, MS.
Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Liz Morrow
FULTON – Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Miller Morrow, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Fulton on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born August 10, 1930 to the late William Houston Miller and the late Ethel Tubbs Miller. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed Face Book, IPad games, and in her earlier years, she enjoyed crocheting and quilting.
Graveside services will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Due to Covid-19, the family request face coverings and social distancing at the graveside service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter; Lydia (Bryon) Ruetten of New Lenox, IL, son, Billy (Janet) Morrow of Kenosha, WI, grandchildren; Andrea (Kevin) Gray of CA, Marianne (James) Trent of WI, Melissa (James) Hamel of WI, great-grandchildren; Ethan Hamel, Brianna Hamel, Peyton Trent, Bradley Trent, Katrina Gray, Everett Gray, many nieces and nephews, and a special nephew, David Wouldridge that has been her caretaker since 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Frank A. Morrow, her parents, an infant son, 5 sisters; Naomi, Eula Mae, Jimmie Mae, Flora Lee, Pearl, and 5 brothers; Elihue, J.T., Lesley, Bobby, and Chester.
Memorials can be made to the following organizations or one of your choice in her memory;
American Heart Assoctiation 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital 848 Adams Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Johnnie Wilson
FULTON – Johnnie Roberts Wilson, 75, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 12, 1945 to the late Christopher C. Roberts and the late Marie Harris Leathers. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, antiques, going to auctions, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Wes White officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include 2 daughters; Janie Taylor of Fulton, and Joey (Michael) Hughey of Smithville, grandchildren; Josh (Ashely) Bostick of Fulton, Jacob (Allie) Hughey of Smithville, Hailey Hughey of Smithville, Addison Grace Hughey of Smithville, and Ashley Miller of Nettleton, great grandchildren; Clayton, Brewer, Britton, Evelyn, Breynn, Adian, Ryder, a brother; Lee “Bud” (Sue) Lundy of Fulton, sisters; Jean (Farrin) Baily of Amory, Cathy “Cookie” Leathers of Fulton, Linda Wilson of Fulton, son in law; Ronnie Bostick of Golden, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wilson, daughter, Sherry Lynn Bostick, her parents, sisters; Liz Funk, Gwen Hawkins, Sarah Leslie, brother; Easter Lee Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Dale Wilson, Thomas Stafford, Teddy Faulkner, Jeff Gresham, Luke Blaylock, and Rod Nixon.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Elvis Reich
FULTON – Elvis Maurice Reich, 88, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home. He was born August 29, 1932 to the late Offie Reich and the late E.M. Shook Reich. He retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service. Elvis enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Services will be at 12:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Black officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by 4 sons; David Reich of AR, Daniel (Kim) Reich of Fulton, Jeff (Judy) Wright of Fulton, and Steven (Angie) Wright of Nettleton, 1 daughter; Lori (Billy) Pace of Fulton, 19 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Reich, his parents, 1 son, 3 brothers and a sister.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Mary Joyce Guest Long
TISHOMINGO – Mary Joyce Guest Long, 86, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Burnsville, MS to Roy Orlando and Mozelle Candace Smith Nash. She was retired from Blue Bell and was a member of Jackson Camp Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be Monday, November 9, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery with Bro. Dwight South officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four children-Deborah Ryan (Tim) of Iuka, Ricky Carter (Tammy) of Tishomingo, Roger Carter (Vera) of Montgomery, AL and Carol Josey (Jack) of Tishomingo; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother-Jimmy Nash Phillips; one sister-Brenda Sue Cain and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-Phillip Carter; one sister-Nancy Clark; one brother-Harold Roy Nash and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Neil Ryan, Harry Carter, Ben Carter, Kevin Carter, Nick Harwell and Shea Harwell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
Martha Jo Lindsey
MANTACHIE – Martha Jo Lindsey, 70, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home in Mantachie. She was born January 22, 1950, a daughter of Marlin “Frog” Evans and Maggie Curtis Evans. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1968. She worked for Bellsouth for 33 years, starting as an operator and was a frame attendant upon retirement. She also worked at Saltillo Primary Lunchroom and was a victim/child advocate for Survival, Inc. She fought cancer for seven years and always ministered to others fighting cancer. Her caring heart and quick wit made an impression on so many through the years. When her health allowed her, she loved to be the Fairy Godmother at the LeBonheur Father/Daughter Ball every year, and volunteering at her church, Ozark Baptist, with the Golden Believers. Her hobbies were crocheting, arts and crafts, and stained glass. She was a faithful fan of the Tennessee Volunteers football team and loved to sing “Rocky Top” when they scored. She was an animal lover, especially her dogs Loucille and Bodie. Her grandchildren and great-grandchild were the loves of her life, and she was eager to meet the newest great-grandson, Wyatt, due in a few weeks.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park.
She is survived by a daughter, Mindi Guin (Steve) of Mantachie; a son, Jesse Steward of Southaven; two step-sons, Carrol Lindsey (Mika) of Huntsville, Ark., and Justin Lindsey of Fayetteville, Ark.; a sister, Carolyn Clayton (Joe) of Saltillo; a sister-in-law, Elaine Cox of Hernando; her grandchildren, Jacob Underwood (Savanna) of Baldwyn, Joleigh Goodson of Mantachie, Adrianna Guin of Oxford, Savanna Guin of Starkville, and Henry Lindsey, Heston Lindsey, and Hadlee Lindsey, all of Huntsville, Ark.; her great-grandchild, Raelynn Underwood of Baldwyn; and her BFF, Carol Crump of Saltillo.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 28 years, Morris Lindsey; her niece, Amy Clayton; and a special aunt, Sadie Mills.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Underwood, Darrell Underwood, Rob Clayton, Mike Wilburn, Ben Guin, Tildon Guin, and Brad Clayton.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital or the Golden Believers at Ozark Baptist Church, Marietta, MS.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Elite Medical, Dr. Linda Smiley, and the West Cancer Clinic.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Michael Adams
AMORY – Michael Adams, 64, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Jerry Conlee
BALDWYN – Jerry Mac Conlee, 72, of Baldwyn Mississippi, passed away Friday, November 06, 2020 while doing what he loved and enjoyed, riding his motorcycle on a beautiful sunny afternoon.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 8th at Water’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm with service following at 3:30 pm. Burial will take place in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Jerry was born March 31, 1948 in Baldwyn, MS. On June 28, 1971 Jerry married Lynda Beford. Jerry retired from Tupelo Coca Cola Bottling Works in Tupelo, MS after 37 years. He attended many athletic events in which his children or grandchildren were participants. He also enjoyed riding horses with his youngest daughter, Brandie.
Though Jerry worked hard to support his family, his real work and passion was in loving his family and building the character of his children and grandchildren. He was big and strong, and known to waste few words, but his daily example of how to be a man of honor spoke volumes.
He raised his children in faith, teaching them the value of family, hard work, honesty, and kindness. These values can be witnessed in his survivors – his wife of 49 years, Lynda and their two daughters, Kelly (Jason) McKay of Baldwyn and Brandie Conlee of Tupelo, MS. He also leaves two grandchildren Conner and Callie-Francis McKay, which were the joys of his life and a mother-in-law Manette Bedford who he adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ellis Tubbs
HATLEY – Ellis John Tubbs went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the oldest son of Preston and Wilmer Lee Owings Tubb of the Quincy Community. He graduated valedictorian of his class of 1951 from Becker High School. He graduated from Itawamba Junior College, received his Bachelor of Science degree in education, his administrative degree and AAA certificate in Psychology from Mississippi State University. He taught social studies at Sikeston High School in Sikeston, MO; taught social studies, driver’s education, junior high basketball coach and assistant principal of Hatley High School. He had served principal of Lumber City School in Lumber City, GA, principal of Plains High School in Plains, GA where he became good friends with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter who would later become the 39th president; also, Billy Carter (Sybil) and their mother, Ms. Lillian Carter. He served as principal of Candler County High School in Metter, GA; and for his last 17 years, he was assistance superintendent of Monroe County Schools under the direction of Mr. Winslow Cox and Mr. Edwin Hathcock. Overall, he retired with 43 years in education and then spent the next 7 years as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed country and blue grass music, Atlanta Braves Baseball, and MSU football and basketball. He and his family loved camping and visiting interesting places in 45 of the 50 states. He had previously served as vice president of National Camper and Hikers of Mississippi; and was able to tour Canada several times, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.
Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Don McCain officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the committal service at Hatley Cemetery near the noon hour.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mary Elizabeth Parish Tubbs of Hatley; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Hood (Billy) of Amory and Sandra Barnett of Amory; 3 sons, Jeffrey Tubbs of Amory, Michael Tubbs (Cindy) of Hatley, and Steven Tubbs of the Quincy Community; grandchildren, Jennifer Webb (Keith), Joe Carter (Mandi) of, Danielle Tubbs, Daniel Tubbs (Brittany), John Tubbs, Alex Tubbs, and Chase Tubbs. 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Tubb of Caledonia and Doyle Tubb (Joyce) of Charleston, MS; two sisters, Virginia Gregory (W.H.) of Smithville and Linda Butler (Dexter) of Amory; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Sharon Martindale; sister-in-law, Ruth Tubb; and brother-in-law, Luther Christian.
Pallbearers will be Joe Carter, Daniel Tubbs, Chase Tubbs, Alex Tubbs, John Tubbs, Richard Tubb, Philip Wise, and Phil Sullivan.
Visitation will be on Monday morning from 9 a.m. until time for the service.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Wilson
TUPELO – Margaret Ann Park Wilson, 83, met her Creator at 10:30 pm Saturday at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Van Vleet, Chickasaw County, Ms., on September 10, 1937 to the late Roy Millard and Pauline Gentry Park. She attended Van Vleet Elementary School and graduated from Houston High School in 1955. She attended ICC. She was a co -owner for many years of Parker Trucking Company and retired after over 25 years as the bookkeeper at Shannon High School. She cherished and enjoyed her many friendships with school personnel and the students at SHS. She was a longtime member of Shannon United Methodist Church and a past President of Shannon Junior Women’s Club. In 1972, Margaret was a Colonel and Adie-de-Camp for Governor William Waller. A kind gentle soul, she was a force to be reckoned with at times. She enjoyed reading her daily Guidepost devotional book and felt strongly that, for the blessings she had enjoyed, she should giveback to others. Margaret loved her family more than life itself. She was selfless, always putting her family first.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Ed Temple officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed in real time at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. The family requests that you follow Covid -19 guidelines with face masks and social distancing.
Margaret Ann is survived by her daughters, Vickie Lynn Wharton (Corky) of Madison, MS and Margaret Machelle Patterson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. Her grandchildren, Margaret Dawn Wages (Clay) of Shannon, Margaret Nicole Taylor (Shawn) of New Site and Chase Parker Patterson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; her great children, Hunter and Parker Stewart and Austin and Carley Taylor all of New Site and Anna Katherine and Jack Wages of Shannon, Ms. , a great great granddaughter, Averie Grace Stewart of New Site. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pauline Park and her brother, Jimmy Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Kay Aston
PONTOTOC – Carol Kay Moorman Aston, 73, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born at home in Pontotoc. She married James H. Aston on March 28, 1968, who was by her side when she took her last breath. When she graduated from Pontotoc City, she went to work at the Shirt Factory. When she married James, she quit there and attended Cosmetology School. She has been an active hairdresser for 52 years.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 am Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Ken Hester will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors, Husband; daughter-Cynthia Aston Chambers; grandsons-Jacob Aston Chambers and Jamichael Latez Gates; two brothers-Joel Moorman (Jackie) and Jerry Moorman (Brenda); four sisters-Anita Carnes Waldrop, Bettie Owen, Kathie Mason (George) and Debbie McKnight (Kenneth); a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many others that she claimed.
Preceded in death by, her parents-George and Frances Moorman and two siblings who died at birth.
Pallbearers, Barry Carnes, Jonathan Carnes, Shane Moorman, Chris Moorman, Terry Owen, Jared McKnight and James Earl Aston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.