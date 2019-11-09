George A. Smith Simmons
BOONEVILLE – George A Smith Simmons, 61, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center, in Corinth. Services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, noon, at Oak Hill MB Church. Visitation will be Monday evening, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Oak Hill MB Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Patterson Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Jessie “Ada” Medcalf
TUPELO – Jessie “Ada” Medcalf, 99, died November 9, 2019, at United Methodist Senior Services-Martin Greenhouse, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Cleatis Durell Stanford
ABERDEEN – Cleatis Durell Stanford, 77, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 27, 1941, in Hamilton, to James Hiram Standford and Bessie Lou Collins Stanford. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. Mr. Stanford was a Life Member of the American Legion. He was a retired salesman for the Monroe County Co-op. He was a member of the Southside Baptist Church, in Aberdeen. Services, with Military Honors, will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Bubba Lollar and Bro. Terry Benton officiating. Burial will be in Ross Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, of Aberdeen, is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Gosa Stanford of Aberdeen; two sisters, Carol Stanford Porter of Anderson, South Carolina and Myralene Standford of Hamilton; one brother, Charlie Stanford of Hamilton; two step-sons, J.C. Robinson of Aberdeen and Michael Robinson, also of Aberdeen; one nephew, Collin Ellzey; and two nieces, Genevieve Anderson and Melissa Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Dean Stanford; and one grandchild, Anna Carol Robinson.
The family offers a special thanks to Mandy Ebert.
Pallbearers will be Tony Simmons, Brad Benton, Tommy Kirkpatrick, Tommy Clegg, Mike Bowen and Jeff Stanford.
Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the family in care of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, 100 West Washington Street, Aberdeen, MS. 39730. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Martha Jane Nichols
WHEELER – Martha Jane Nichols, 65, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Booneville. Services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 1 p.m., at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Elizabeth Smallwood
RIPLEY – Kathryn Elizabeth Smallwood, 69, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be Monday, November 11, 2019, 1 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, in Ripley. Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery.
Willie Ewell Hatfield
THRASHER- Willie Ewell Hatfield, 85, of Thrasher, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Booneville. He was born September 13, 1934, to Ewell L. Hatfield and Ludie Carrol Hatfield. He was a deacon at Gaston Baptist Church. He enjoyed his farming, gardening, shelling peas for the public, and Farm Bureau activities.
Visitation will be, from 11 until 1 p.m., at Gaston Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Gaston Baptist Church, with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield and Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie Ruth Ryan Hatfield of Thrasher; three sons, Mike Hatfield (Toni) of Jumpertown, Ronnie Hatfield (Lisa) of Saltillo, and Darryl Hatfield (Jenny) of Thrasher; one daughter, Deborah Morgan of Tupelo; ten grandchildren, Joshua Hatfield, Judson Hatfield, Jonathan Hatfield, Leslie Gordon, April Campbell, Kellyn Malone, Adam Morgan, Briley Morgan, Bryson Hatfield and Brooke Osborne; and thirteen great- grandchildren, Caleb, Clay, Addison, Nate, Levi, Conley, Noah, Lane, Stella, Maddy Kay, Norah, Hattie and Bonnie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Malone.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Hatfield, Jonathan Hatfield, Adam Morgan, Briley Morgan and Bryson Hatfield. Honorary pallbearer will be Judson Hatfield.
Memorials may be made to Belize Mission fund through Gaston Baptist Church: 1908 Gaston Rd, Booneville MS 38829
Condolences may be made at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Minnie Jane Jumper
DRY CREEK – Minnie Jane Jumper, 82, of Dry Creek, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born September 18, 1937, to James Clement Bullard and Cora Evelyn Osborn Bullard. She was an active member of Concord Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going to Field of Dreams, painting, gospel music, her flowers, and in her earlier years, riding horses.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 9 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be, up to service time, on Monday. A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home, with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Bro. Robert Walker officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Cassidy Jumper (Torie) of Marietta, Halley Kirkman (Adam) of Ripley, Hope Barkley of Dry Creek and Colt Jumper (Megan) of Mantachie; ten great-grandchildren, Gunnar Kirkman, Emma Barkley, Brayden Kirkman, Hattie Kirkman, Glen Ashton Jumper, Katelynn Jumper, Skylar Barkley, Easton Barkley, Bentley Hall, and Blakely Jumper; three sisters, Betty Palmer (Harold) of Rienzi, Glenda Harwood (Jimmy) of Rienzi, and Evelyn Davis (Bud) of Booneville; and two brothers, Clifton Bullard (Charlene) of Thrasher and Carl Bullard (Mary) of Thrasher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Holland L Jumper; her son, Dale Jumper; her parents; and six brothers.
Pallbearers will be Harold Wayne Jumper, Cameron Jumper, Eric Davis, Derick Davis, Clifton Bullard, Carl Bullard, Jimmy Harwood and Harold Palmer.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
