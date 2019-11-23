Audie Hitt
BRANYAN – Audie Hitt, 95, passed away November 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Donatus Nicholas Johnson
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES – Donatus Nicholas Johnson, 92, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence in Dumas. By the request of Mr. Johnson, private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Lincoln “Bobby” Lewis
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lincoln “Bobby” Lewis, 67, passed away on November 23, 2019, at Alliance Health Care, in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Peggy Killian Stephens
NETTLETON – Peggy Joyce Stephens, 67, met her Lord and Savior, on the morning of November 22, 2019. Born in Aberdeen, on September 14, 1952, she was a daughter of the late James Everett Sr. and Lillian Ambrella Lockhart Killian.
Peggy Joyce was a beloved wife and mother. She adored her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved family get-togethers and was a talented cook. A true homemaker, Peggy kept her home in tip-top shape. In her free time, she enjoyed camping and riding along the Natchez Trace, to see the colors. She also loved riding to the Mississippi Delta. Peggy’s hobbies included knitting, reading, cooking, and traveling. She was a woman of great faith in the Lord. Peggy will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Danny Stephens, Nettleton; daughters, April Morris (Darrell), Nettleton, Jennifer Fike, Nettleton, Kim Guyton (Ray), Nettleton, Shonda Pannell (Phillip) , Alpine; grandchildren, Tyler Guyton, Zachary Fike, Andrew Guyton, Haley Fike, Holly Fike, Karleigh Stephens, Zowie Morris, Peyton Stephens, Connor Stephens, Gracie Pannell, Laura Pannell; great-granddaughter, Braeleigh Fike; brother, Herbert Killian, Aberdeen; three nieces, and two nephews.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, James Daniel Stephens; brother, James Killian Jr.; and sisters, Marie Morris and Shirley Cooper.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Stephens Cemetery Chapel in Mantachie, with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Darell Morris, Zowie Morris, Andrew Guyton, Zachary Fike, Peyton Stephens, and Phillip Pannell. Tyler Guyton and Conner Stephens will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be, from 1 until the service hour, on Monday, at the chapel.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at www.eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Melissa Parham
HATLEY – Melissa Ann Parham, 45, went to be with her Lord, on November 22, 2019, due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident, on October 25, 2019. Melissa was born October 26, 1974, in Aberdeen. She was a lifelong resident of Hatley and was a graduate of the Class of 1992, from Hatley High School. Melissa worked her whole career in the public, first at Big Star in the Deli, and for the last seven years at McDonald’s. During this time, she became a familiar face, to a multitude of Monroe County residents. She lastly worked the drive thru window in the mornings, and it was her smile that never faded, her big heart that continued to grow bigger each day and her beautiful soul that touched her customers and exemplified the great love she had in her heart for Jesus Christ her Savior. As news spread of her accident and her recent passing, her family has been overwhelmed and over joyed of the many calls and messages from her customers. Her sweet spirit and ever growing smile will be greatly missed, from the window at McDonalds. Melissa was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church, where she met everyone with a big hug and that sweet smile. She also loved serving in the church nursery.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Elzie Parham; twp brothers, Roger Cornet and his wife, of Aberdeen and Orein Holley (Anita) of Hamilton; sisters, Lola Stanford (Bobby), Amory, Eileen Waddle (James Earl), Grubbs Springs, Peggy Jean Holley, Aberdeen, Maxine Holley, Aberdeen, Katie Easter, Hatley, Sherri George (David), Hatley and Dallas Hawkins, Alabama; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Elaine Holley.
Funeral Services will be held, 3 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Stanley Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bailey Doolittle, Bryce Long, Eric Stanford, Billy McCullar, Keith McCullar and Kevin Morris.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1 until 2:45 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth W. Winter
WOODLAND – Kenneth Wyatt Winter, 70, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Columbus. He was born October 29, 1949, in Houston to the late Robert Henry Winter and Louise Wright Winter. He was a member of Amity Baptist Church.
Services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Amity Baptist Church, in Woodland, with Bro. Scott Griffin, Bro. Johnny Cherry and Bro. Lee Dillard officiating. Burial will be at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home, of Houston, is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Dewyatt Winter (Jennifer) of Mantee, Stephen Wayne Winter (Crystal) of Woodland; six granddaughters, Courtney Taylor, Brittany Edwards, Whitney Winter, Naomi Winter, HaliBeth Winter and Hannah Grace Winter; four grandsons, Zach Winter, Robert Corey Winter, Stephen Winter Jr. and Tristen Winter; four great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry Winter and Louise Wright Winter; his wife, Barbara Ann Winter; a son, Jeffery Lynn Winter; a brother, James Robert Winter.
Pallbearers will be James Winter, James Bubba Gregory, Jack Pumphrey, O.L. Melton III, Jay Sterkel, Paul Criddle, Kelvin Winter and Andy Landreth, Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Pumphrey, Bob Armstrong and Sammy Baker.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until time of service, at 2:30 p.m., at Amity Baptist Church.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Grace Davis Moore
ISLE OF PALMS, SOUTH CAROLINA – Grace Davis Moore, 89, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wife of the late Samuel Richard Moore, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, November 23, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, in the Tiplersville Cemetery, 161 County Road 317, Tiplersville, MS.
Grace was born June 3, 1930, in Bennett County, Mississippi, daughter of the late John Stevens Davis and Ollie Pauline Mohundro.
She is survived by three sons, Richard T. Moore and his wife, Polly; Loadholt Moore of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Michael Moore of Winnsboro, South Carolina; and Robert Moore of Blythewood, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Kristen Moore Epstein, Caulder Moore, Amanda Moore McManus, Rebecca Moore, Sam Moore and Eli Moore.
Grace was preceded in death by her son, Skip Moore; and her grandson, Jackson Moore.
Scott Nash
TUPELO – Jeffrey Scott Nash, 54, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. He was born to Dudley and Lucy Nash on June 26, 1965. Scott attended Amory Schools and Bethel Christian Academy. Scott was a truck driver with a career spanning over 30 years. He found his happiness in camping, spending time with his three precious children, and taking his dogs, Sam and Johnny Cash, to the dog park. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and going to the movies. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Scott leaves behind his parents, Bro. Dudley and Lucy Nash of Wren; children, Tyler Nash, Madison Nash and McKinlee Nash, all of Tupelo; sisters, Stacye Nash Hollomon (Joe) of Madison and Krisi Nash Boren (Mark) of Amory; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Louise and Collie Leech, Madie and Dee Nash; and a brother, Steve Nash.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at the North Mississippi Worship Center, with Bro. Dudley Nash officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Terry Smith, Alex Hollomon, Brayden Timmons, Mark Boren, Sam Hollomon and Jason Jones.
Visitation will be prior to the service on Monday, from noon until 1:45 p.m.
Condolences may be shared online at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Jane Cox Davis
BOONEVILLE – Vivian “Jane” Cox Davis, 90, died November 23, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. She was born May 28, 1929. She was the only child of Earl and Bertie Glen Windham Dobbins.
All she asked to be put in her obituary was, “She was a Democrat and a Methodist.”
Yet she was so much more. Her beautiful smile brightened the days of everyone she met. Granny’s life touched numerous people and left them better for having known her.
As a young woman widowed at 32, she was both mother and father to her four young offspring. She worked in real estate, to provide for them, in Tupelo, and later in Booneville. She started the Methodist retirement home in Memphis, Tennessee. She had her own car dealership in Humboldt, Tennessee, becoming one of the first women in America to own one. In each town she lived, she made a difference: as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, church trustee, Woman’s Clubs member, and president of the Booneville Friends of the Library. She was a charter member of Booneville’s Chamber of Commerce. She loved bridge, her friends, and of course, her family.
Survivors include her children, Cathy Cox Dunaway of Tupelo, Jeff Cox (Geri) of Columbia Tennessee, Jason Cox (Edie McLeod) of Walnut Creek, California, Candace Jane Cox Mache’ (Robert) of Memphis, Tennessee, Gary Davis of Memphis, and her daughter-in-love, Kay Beane Guyton of Tupelo.
Her grandchildren are Amanda Walker (Brandon) of Emerson, New Jersey; Emily Mauney (BJ) of Ripley, Jessica Cox and Darin Cox of Portland, Oregon and Vivian Michael Mache’ of Memphis, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Paige, Cayley, and Lyla Cox of Mooreville; Emma, Thomas, Cyrus and John Walker; Griffin and Madelyn Jane Mauney and Rowan Boileau of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Clyde (J.C) Cox of Tupelo, her parents, and three grandsons, Jeffrey Cox, Barton Cox, and Jason Dunaway; and a son-in-law, Gary Dunaway.
A special thanks goes to her caregivers Cheryl Burress and Margo Thompson, as well as to Encompass and Sanctuary Hospice providers.
Honorary pall bearers will be the members of the Wesley Sunday School class, from Booneville First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, Booneville, the Girl Scouts of America, Sanctuary House in Tupelo, or the library of your choice.
Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the services, with the Rev. Philip Box officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m., and the Celebration of Life, at the funeral home, is Monday, November 25, 2019, 11 a.m. A private graveside service will be held afterwards.
