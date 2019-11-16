Shannon D. Sykes
OXFORD – Shannon D. Sykes, 35, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home in Oxford. Services will be November 19, 2019, 12 p.m., at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 11 until service time, at Serenity Williams Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.
Danny Alcock
TIPPAH COUNTY – Danny Alcock, 68, passed away November 15, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Patsy Marie Lucius
TIPPAH COUNTY – Patsy Marie Lucius, 60, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence, in Walnut. Services will be Monday, November 18, 2019, 2 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. A private burial will follow.
Carl Wain Parker
COLUMBUS – Carl Wain Parker, 80, passed away, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his home in Columbus. He was born November 7, 1939, in Calhoun County, to the late, Hubert Wesson Parker Sr. and Thelma Ree Porter Parker.
A Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Center Grove Baptist Church in Maben, with Dr. Thad Moore officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hines Parker of Columbus; two daughters, Mitzi Woods of Brandon, Tammy Forrester of Columbus; one son, Ronald Gene McClain of Brandon; two sons-in-law, James Andy Alsobrook of Brandon and Randall Forrester of Columbus; a daughter-in-law, Joni McClain of Columbus; granddaughter, Hillari Forrester; a grandson, Ryan Forrester; nieces and nephews, Stacey Parker, Chris Parker and Mechille Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Wesson Parker Sr and Thelma Ree Porter Parker; a brother, Hubert Wesson “H.W.” Parker Jr.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Forrester, Sunny Winters, Boloy Thomas, Casey Sexton, Tommy Tuck, Al Tuck, Jonathan Lee, Johnny Lee, James Thompson and Amos Coley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in his memory, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Violet Richardson
ETTA – Violet Merle Thomas Richardson, 92, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. She was born June 28,1927, to the late, Clyde Herbert and Euron Busby Thomas, in Union County. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, in Etta.
She was a factory worker at Munsingwear and Ram Golf. She loved her family and her church, especially the Dorcas Sunday School class. She loved talking on the phone and cross stitching. She would open her home, to preachers and missionaries, as they would travel through the area.
Services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, with Bro. Jason Pilcher officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Walter Richardson (Cathy) of Etta; two grandchildren, Tony Richardson (Michelle) of Etta and Shelley Howell (Chris) of Austin, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Hunnicutt (Chantz), Cade Howell (Hannah), Riley Howell, Emily Howell and Nate Richardson; two great great-grandchildren, Jeter Howell and Jace Howell; one great great-grandchild on the way, Baby Hunnicutt; one brother, Milton Thomas (Becky).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, S.B. Richardson; and two sisters, Lucy Biggs of Louisiana and Bobbie Ash of Memphis, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Walter Richardson, Tony Richardson, Nate Richardson, Chris Howell, Cade Howell, Chantz Hunnicutt, Bert Thomas, Jonathan Thomas and Jarrod Ash. Honorary pallbearers will be the Dorcas Sunday School Class of Bethel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church.
Jackie Bevill
PONTOTOC – Jackie Bevill, 83, passed away November 16, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Browning Funeral Home.
Paul Seger
NEW ALBANY – Paul DeWayne Seger, 66, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. He was born February 8, 1953, to Earnest Randle “Jack” Seger and Ruth Everly McKeown Seger. He was a member of Word Of Life Church, in Tupelo.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. William Cook and Bro. Tommy Galloway officiating. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie Seger; two daughters, Amy Bell of Tupelo and Amanda Seger of California; a son, Devin Seger of New Albany; a step-daughter, Joanna Smith of Sherman; six step-sons, James Downey, Aaron Downey, Chris Downey, Micah Cunningham, Mark Cunningham and Daniel Cunningham; two sisters, Mary Cook (William) and Norma Robbins (Larry), both of New Albany; a brother, Bobby Seger (Pam) of New Albany; and eight-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Wayne Seger, Tommy Seger and Gerald Seger.
Pallbearers will be Chris Downey, James Downey, Mark Cunningham, Tim Seger, Ryan Robbins and Rusty Robbins.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ellen Grissom
BALDWYN – Mary Ellen Grissom, 76, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Facility, in Fulton, after an extended illness. She was a beautician and a past employee of Walmart, in the clothing department, for nearly 20 years. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist church. Services will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home, with her son-in-law, the Rev. William “Opie” Hurst officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Roger Grissom of Baldwyn; two daughters, Tammy Hougland (John) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pam Hurst (Opie) of Baldwyn; three sisters, Carolyn Kitchens (Melvin) of Pontotoc, Sherry Johnson (Steve) of Senatobia and Penny Darst of Booneville; three brothers, Gary Michael (Phyllis) of Tupelo, Jimmy Michael (Melody) of Baldwyn and David Michael (Anita) of Germantown, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Caitlin Carmen (Nathan), Mary Grace Hurst, Harrison Hurst, Benson Hurst, Jonah Hougland, Gabriel Hurst, Jameson Hurst, Dallas Hurst and Jordan Hougland; one great-grandchild, Brandon McMaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh M. and Odessa Farrar Michael, and one brother, Larry Michael; a brother-in-law, George Darst.
Pall Bearers will be her grandsons, Harrison Hurst, Benson Hurst, Jonah Hougland, Gabriel Hurst, Jameson Hurst, Dallas Hurst and Jordan Hougland.
Pall Bearers will be her grandsons, Harrison Hurst, Benson Hurst, Jonah Hougland, Gabriel Hurst, Jameson Hurst, Dallas Hurst and Jordan Hougland.

Visitation will be Monday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of The Meadows, for the excellent care the was given to Mary Ellen Grisson. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Alzheimers Association.
