Melvin Belle, Sr., Tupelo
Jimmy Lee Dodson, Olive Branch
Peggy Harris Garrison, Tippah/Memphis, Tennessee
Arnez Joseph Green, Pontotoc
Donald Dewayne Harpel, Union County
Charles Johnson, Tishomingo
Ruth Marilyn Loden, Plantersville/Mantachie
Martha Louise Miller, Tippah County
Kristy Weeks Orman, Tippah County
Martha Joann Coffman Wilbanks, Tippah County
Martha Louise Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY - Martha Louise Miller, 74, passed away on October 9, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Melvin Belle, Sr.
TUPELO - Melvin Belle, Sr., 67, passed away on October 8, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
Peggy Harris Garrison
TIPPAH/MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Peggy Harris Garrison, 89, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Memphis. Graveside Service will be at 11 AM Tuesday, October 12 at Fellowship Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Garrison family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Martha Joann Coffman Wilbanks
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Friday morning, October 8, 2021, Martha Joann Coffman Wilbanks, 83, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully at her residence.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Wilbanks will be at 3 PM Sunday, October 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny James officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery near Chalybeate.
Mrs. Wilbanks was born October 30, 1937 in Humbolt, TN, the daughter of the late Hobart and Bertha McGarrh Coffman. She was a 1956 graduate of Bolivar Central High School in Tennessee and on May 18, 1956, she married her beloved husband, William "Peck" Wilbanks, who preceded her in death on September 23, 2009.
A member of Walnut Church of Christ, Mrs. Wilbanks was a valued employee of Intex Plastics near Corinth for 25 years before retiring. A dedicated wife and mother first and foremost, she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother and was known to be a "Mama hen to everyone".
Mrs. Wilbanks enjoyed reading romance novels, watching birds outside her window, British Crime Series, Quiz shows and tending to her plants and flowers. She lived a beautiful life, full of love and kindness. Her generous spirit was apparent to all who were lucky enough to know her.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Sunday, October 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by two daughters, Paula Wilbanks and Peggy Wilbanks, both of Walnut, three grandchildren, Chris Beavers, Michelle Beavers and Elizabeth Wilbanks, three great grandchildren with a great granddaughter on the way and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Beavers, a sister, Jean Gargano, one brother, Foster "Buddy" Coffman, grandson, Nicholas Wilbanks and two great grandchildren.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wilbanks family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Kristy Weeks Orman
TIPPAH COUNTY - Our beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Kristy Weeks Orman, 43, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, October 7, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Kristy will be at 11 AM Monday, October 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Shawn Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Dumas Cemetery.
Kristy was born April 19, 1978 in Tippah County and is the daughter of Ann Hill Adair (Garry) of Ripley and the late William Weeks. A graduate of Pine Grove High School, Kristy was a homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Kristy adored her family and loved every opportunity that was shared with them. She enjoyed diamond painting and the outdoors that included riding four wheelers and fishing in her uncle's pond. Kristy will be missed by her family and friends and they will strive to live life to the fullest to honor her memory.
Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Monday, October 11 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Loving memories will also continue to be shared by her son, Deven Harris (Laura) of Ripley, a sister, Lisa Noe of Ripley, her step brother, Vince Adair of Ripley, one niece, Kacey Rowland (Julius) of Dumas and a great niece and nephew.
The family request that memorials be directed to The American Stroke Foundation at www.americanstroke.org.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Kristy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Charles Johnson
TISHOMINGO - Charles K. Johnson, 80, of Tishomingo, MS, left this earth on Friday, Oct 8, 2021 at the NMMC in Iuka after an extended illness. He was born Sept 14, 1941 to Homer and Zellar Johnson. He enjoyed watching westerns, fishing, and building birdhouses. He was a retired master carpenter and handyman. He was a born-again follower of Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Howard Johnson.
Charles is survived by his life partner Frances West; two sons, Davie and wife Angela of Cheyenne,WY; and Derrick and wife Camilla of New Albany, MS; two sisters, Shirley Timbes of Burnsville, MS and Shelia Sutton and husband Rick of Tuscumbia, AL; 3 grandchildren and one great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
Waters Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Fairview Community Church Cemetery at a later date.
The family request in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the charity of their choice, in his honor.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Donald Dewayne Harpel
UNION COUNTY - Donald Dewayne Harpel, 59, resident of Sulligent, AL, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus.
A private service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Harpel was born November 12, 1961 in Crawfordsville, IN, the son of the late Donald E. and Eliza Kinkead Harpel. He was a self employed carpenter throughout his life.
Survivors include four daughters, Telena Harpel, Tabatha Mazzeo, Taryn Gilcher and Anastacia Harpel, two sons, Dustin and Damian Harpel and his companion, Twana Breelove.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Harpel family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Jimmy Lee Dodson
OLIVE BRANCH - Jimmy Lee Dodson, 75, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Olive Branch. He was born to the late Melvin and U.V. (Washington) Dodson on July 20, 1946, in Pototoc, MS. Jimmy graduated from Randolph High School in Randolph, MS in 1964. Shortly after graduating he married Margo Chapman. They had two children, Michelle and Chris, and remained together for 57 years of marriage.
Jimmy pursued a career in the boring and tunneling construction industry beginning employment with BorTunCo of America where he and Margo followed work to many locations and many states along the way. He ventured into business with his brothers W.C. and Emmitt opening their own company, Memphis Boring and Tunneling Co. in 1968. In 1983, Jimmy's brothers retired, and he continued on his own with Memphis Road Boring Company in Memphis, TN until retiring in 2013. His legacy in the boring and tunneling industry continues on with the numerous people that he mentored and worked with over the many years.
Jimmy loved to work, but over the years he also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, motorcycling, flying ultralight aircraft, gardening, and spoiling his grandchildren. Jimmy also loved to spend time visiting and telling stories whether it was in a small casual get together or a large gathering with family and friends. Jimmy had a kind and giving heart and never missed an opportunity to help friends, family, or others in need.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Margo and daughter Michelle (Randy) Thornton, two grandchildren Sarah and Jake Thornton, and a multitude of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and U.V., brothers W.C. and Emmitt, and son Christopher Lee Dodson.
Visitation will be Monday, October 11th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 P.M. followed immediately by a memorial service at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 S. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. A brief graveside service will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in Jimmy's honor, please do so to the charity of your choice.
Ruth Marilyn Loden
PLANTERSVILLE/MANTACHIE - In Loving Memory of Ruth Marilyn Loden
On October 4, 2021, our beloved mom departed to be with Dad in paradise. She is survived by her three children: Wanda, Danny and Marie; one sister Elaine Parrish; ten grandchildren and one great-granchild.
Our Mom was born January 2, 1928, in Upstate NY, where she met and was married for 62 years to our father Quitman "Fuzz" Loden. During the early years of their marriage, they raised their first two children while Dad served in the U.S. Air Force. During his time of service, they traveled and lived in many beautiful places including the southwestern United States and some tropical Pacific Islands. Eventually, they settled in Upstate NY to raise their third child. During their retirement, they spent many years traveling the US with their camper and pets, and lived in MS for many years. Throughout her nearly 94 years, Mom loved the Lord with her life, befriending people of all races and cultures. In her later years, as a widow, she generously donated to many charitable organizations. And most importantly, as she said in her final words to one of us, she instructed her family "To keep loving the Lord."
We love you Mom. We know this is not good-bye. One day we will join you in our true, eternal home.
Services honoring the life of Mrs. Ruth Marilyn Loden will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in the Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Loden family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Arnez Joseph Green
PONTOTOC - Arnez Joseph Green was born January 10, 1954 in Danville, Virginia. He was the youngest of two children. Arnez attended city schools there, and later graduated from George Washington High School. After graduation, Arnez worked at the Dan River Mill. He later traveled to Washington, DC, and worked in the State Capitol as a cook. Arnez loved to talk on the phone, play dominos, cook, and travel. He never met a stranger. He would help anyone, anywhere, encouraging people that they could change their lives, no matter their situation. He later settled down in Pontotoc, MS with his family. He joined East Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir, the male chorus, and the kitchen committee until his health started to decline. Arnez took his last breath and entered eternal rest on October 6, 2021 at his home.
Arnez was preceded in death by his parents, Elder Joe Green, Jr. and Mother Vella M. Green, his brother, Marvin L. Green, his grandparents, and a host of aunts and uncles.
Arnez leaves to cherish his memories, one nephew, Torey Green; one niece, Tonya (Stacy) Green-Farr; two aunts, Vera N. Young and Kazue Logan of Lansing, KS; two bonus spiritual sisters, Elder Linda Pinson and Missionary Norma Wilson of Wetumpka, AL; four best friends, Danny Gill of Tupelo, MS, and Chris Barley, Jackie Lanier, and Warren Madison, all of Danville, VA; and a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation walk through will be Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. A special hour for remarks and songs will be from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Face masks required. Graveside service will be Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
