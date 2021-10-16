TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Melvin Bell, Sr, Fulton/Dorsey
Dexter Bostick, Red Bay, Alabama
Veronica Broadaway, French Camp
Darrell Chance, Bartahatchie
Willie Donaldson, Tupelo
Jerry Holley, Tupelo
Carlithia Denae Hunt, Augusta, Georgia
David Jett, Nettleton
Nancy Elaine Marie Kizer, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Samuel (Sammy) M. Pettigrew, Plantersville
Judy Elaine Price, Baldwyn
Harry Ray, Union County
Myles Terry, Shannon
Robert "Sonny" Tubb, Tupelo
Ann Willis, Marietta
Clois Wright, Booneville
------------------------------------------------
MEMO
Samuel (Sammy) M. Pettigrew
PLANTERSVILLE - Samuel (Sammy) M. Pettigrew, 55, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Union County in Blue Springs, MS. Services will be on October 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton, MS.
MEMO
Harry Ray
UNION COUNTY - Harry Ray, 73, passed away on October 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Dexter Bostick
RED BAY, ALABAMA - Dexter Bostick, 86, passed away on October 14, 2021, at Providence Place Assisted Living in Senatobia, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
MEMO
Clois Wright
BOONEVILLE - Clois Wright, 83, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Jacinto Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Jacinto Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Jacinto Church of Christ Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Willie Donaldson
TUPELO - Willie Donaldson, 84, passed away on October 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO
Myles Terry
SHANNON - Myles Terry, 64, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2021, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 8pm Monday 10-18, 2021 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated. Visitation will be on 5pm until Service Time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME who are in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are honored to serve our new friends in there time of grief. To leave condolences and memories you may click of the Tributes ink at associatedfuneral.com..
MEMO
Melvin Bell, Sr
FULTON/DORSEY - Melvin Bell, Sr, 67, passed away Sunday, October 08, 2021, at Tupelo Rehab and Nursing in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat Oct 16th. at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. at Associated are very grateful and pleased to have been chosen to serve our new friends the Bell family. Visit associatedfuneral.com for more information and to leave your condolences and memories by clickin of tribute link..
MEMO
Veronica Broadaway
FRENCH CAMP - Veronica Broadaway, 64, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Mon , Oct 10th at Chapel of Peace at Associated Family Funeral.. Visitation will be on Mon 2pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME TUPELO. Please visit associatedfuneral.com for more info..
MEMO
David Jett
NETTLETON - David Jett , 43, passed away on October 14, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME TUPELO .
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Nancy Elaine Marie Kizer
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Nancy Elaine Marie Kizer, 64, passed peacefully at her home in Pontotoc, MS on October 13, 2021.
As a request of Ms. Kizer, there will be no service.
Nancy was born on January 18, 1957 to Lorraine LaFrancis and John Robinson in Aurora, Illinois. She received her education in the East Aurora Public School System. Although raised in Aurora, IL, Nancy spent the later half of her life in the Ingomar community in New Albany, MS. Nancy truly lived a life full of laughter and love. She loved her family to the fullest. Her greatest achievements in life were the ones who called her Mom, Grandma, and GG. She loved spoiling each and every one that called on her. Above all, she was proud of her family.
She is survived by her two daughters: Nicole Dowdy (Jay) and Krista Murry, both of Pontotoc, one sister, Colleen Ambre (Joe) of Aurora, IL, three brothers, Mickey Robinson (Cheryl) of Temple, Tx, John Robinson of Ottawa, IL, Larry Robinson (Tina), of Oswego, IL, one sister in law, Debbie Robinson of Alverado, Tx, one sister in love, Jill Robinson of Ottawa IL, five granddaughters, Hannah Lane, Morgan Horton (Aaron), Mackenzie Kennedy (Tyler), Bailey Rhynes, and Elizabeth Dowdy, two great grandsons: Bentlee Tutor and Presley Kennedy, and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Robinson and one brother, Neal Robinson.
The family requests that memorials be made in Nancy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Kizer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Ann Willis
MARIETTA - Margaret Ann Moreland Willis, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born November 19, 1937, to Elza "Cap" and Pearl Moreland. Before retiring she worked for Marietta Manufacturing and Brown Shoe Company. She was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ. She loved her pets, fishing, going to auctions, playing Bingo and visiting family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Ricky Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
She is survived by four nephews, Eddie (Tonya) Moreland, Douglas (Katie) Moreland, Ron (Ann) Smith and Don Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Willis; her parents; one brother, Ecward Moreland; one sister- Johnnie Faye Sanders; brothers-in-law, Ova Smith and Robert Sanders; and sister-in-law, Joyce Moreland.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Carlithia Denae Hunt
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - Carlithia Denae Hunt , 40, passed away on October 11, 2021, at her home in Augusta, GA. surrounded by her family. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO, FLAG, MCMILLAN LOGO
Jerry Holley
TUPELO - Jerry Wayne Holley passed away on October 15, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an 8-year battle with colon cancer. He was born on November 14, 1947 in Prentiss County to Myra and Curtis Holley.
A 1965 graduate of South Tippah High School, Jerry attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College.
He served his country with pride in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. After returning from service, Jerry worked as a mechanic and auto body repairman. He was a longtime partner in Davis Motor Company in Ripley, Mississippi.
Jerry was active in the Ripley community, serving as a volunteer fireman for the Ripley Fire Department; where he was honored to be the Firefighter of the Year on two occasions. He was also active in the local community theater, and The Jaycees.
He moved to Tupelo in 1990, and was a member of Belden Baptist Church. He retired from State Farm as a claims estimator of nineteen years.
Jerry had a quick wit, loved music, and enjoyed playing the harmonica. He was loved by his family and many friends for his kind heart and wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife Joney; his sister Beth Williams of Booneville and his brother Robert Holley (Jeanette) of Taylor; one daughter Jenny Holley Jones (David) of Tupelo and two sons, Spencer Holley of Madisonville, KY, and Blair Hill (Laura) of Tupelo along with four grandchildren, Brooks and Gwen Holley, Tanner Jones and Chloe Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Helen Thompson, brothers-in-law George Williams and Shelton Thompson, and sister-in-law Barbara Holley.
A private graveside service will be held at Forked Oak Cemetery in Prentiss County on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Honorary pallbearers are Noel Holley, Jeff Williams, Rob Williams, Gary "Snuffy" Smith, Chauncey Godwin, Bob Chesnut, and Dale Chunn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, Mississippi www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Darrell Chance
BARTAHATCHIE - George Darrell Chance, 73, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. He was born on November 9, 1947 in Monroe County to George Silas and Joyce Webster Chance. A lifelong resident of Barthatchie, he attended school at Hamilton. He married the former Barbara Sue Pennington. He worked for Chromolox in Vernon, AL for over 30 years and for Kinder Morgan in Amory from which he retired. Darrell loved to stay busy working on something or just piddling in his shop. He was a member of Sulphur Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Joe Nettles officiating. Burial will follow in the Egger Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher Darrell Chance (Carolyn) of Hamilton and Jason Craig Chance of Amory; one daughter, Cynthia Dawn Dahlem (Greg) of Little Rock, AR; one brother, Edwin Chance (Elaine) of Hamilton; two sisters, Diane Frazier of Hamilton and June Chance of Ocean Springs; grandchildren, Amy Cooley (Glenn), Anthony Brown, Amanda Brown, Chance Dahlem, and Ty Dahlem; great grandchildren, Kolton Kelly, Kaitlyn and McKenna Brown, and Lucas Wise; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Pallbearers will be Keith Box, Glenn Box, Mike Byrd, Allen Taylor, Michael Robinson, and Mark Cordeiro.
Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Judy Elaine Price
BALDWYN - Judy Elaine Price (64) passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, going to church and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of New Tabernacle MB Church in Baldwyn where she served as Sunday School Security, President of Missionary, member of the Usher Board and served on the Kitchen Committee.
Services will be 1 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at New Tabernacle MB Church. Visitation will begin at 3 pm Monday, October 18, 2021 at the church. Burial will be in the New Tabernacle Cemetery. The services will also honor the life of her daughter, Christy Necole Price, who passed on December 10, 2020.
Judy is survived by her sons, Milton Price and Markeith Price of Baldwyn; her daughter, Contrice Beene of Baldwyn; 7 sisters; her mother-in-law, Velma Price; her sisters-in-law, Ella Lee, Barbara Cook, Velma Calomese, Lavora McGaughy and Carla Cook; her brother-in-law, Eddie Price; her grandchildren, Petey, Jada, Kmauryen, Antavion and Markeivian; and her caregiver, Martha Jean Swinney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Ray Price; her daughter, Christy Necole Price; her mother, Gladys Irene Tate; her father, Marcus McGaughy; her father-in-law, W.C. Price and her brother-in-law, Steve McGaughy.
Face Masks are required for the service.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
MEMO, FLAG, HOLLAND LOGO
Robert "Sonny" Tubb
TUPELO - Robert Irving "Sonny" Tubb died Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after battling cancer. He was 83. Sonny was born on May 1, 1938 in Monroe County, Mississippi to Elmer Charles Tubb and Becky Ashcroft Tubb. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in l956 and, after a year of college, married the former Patricia Taylor on Jan. 5, l958. Sonny had already enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and continued to serve his country courageously and honorably until being discharged after over 20 years with the rank of Master Sergeant. Always a patriotic American putting country first, MSgt. Tubb saw action in the Korean War as well as the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star as well as the U.S. Air Force Meritorious Service medal, among others. He and Pat lived in Columbus for over 30 years after his discharge from service. He worked as a supervisor for Micro-Tech Mfg before becoming an automobile salesman with several Columbus area dealerships. In 2002, they relocated to Tupelo where they became active in the then Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church, now Connect Church where he formerly served as a deacon. An outdoorsman and fisherman in his younger days, Robert and Pat traversed the USA covering all 49 contiguous states as well as Mexico and Canada in their motor home. They were members of the Good Sam Club and made many friends throughout the country.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Connect Church on Veteran's Blvd in Tupelo, with Pastor Terry Pierce officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM to service time on Sunday at the church. Burial, with Air Force Military Honors, will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery in Aberdeen. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve the Tubb Family and their friends.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Patricia "Pat" Tubb of the Auburn community; daughter, Sherry Tubb Fincher (Alan) of Pontotoc and son, Greg Tubb (Debb) of Madison Ms;
grandson, Chris Mims (Lisa) of Pontotoc; bonus granddaughters, Hannah Holley of Tupelo, Anne Marie Owen of Fulton, and Carleigh Weatherby of Black Mountain, North Carolina; and great-grandchildren Taylor, James, Lukas, Rozlynn, and Emma Grey; sisters Jeannie Bowen and Lois Moffett of Aberdeen, and a host of n ieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Becky Tubb.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Connect Church, 1650 N.Veterans Blvd.,Tupelo, Mississippi 38804.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.