Jimmy Lee Ridge, Sr.
BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Lee Ridge, Sr., 78, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at New Site Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Rebecca Jane Swanson
RANDOLPH – Rebecca Jane Swanson, 54, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home in Houlka. Services will be 2 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hartwell Tutor Cemetery.
Sherry Pittman
TUPELO – Sherry Lynn Merchent Pittman, 73, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Tupelo, she was born August 22, 1947 to Roy Douglas and Zilpha Reese Merchent. In 1967, she married John Bill Pittman and together they had four children. She had a passion for the arts and for children and was a history enthusiast. In her younger years, she was active with Tupelo Community Theatre where she did make up for many productions and taught theatre camp for several summers. It was during her time at camp, she was able to direct and stage many productions. Her love for children and teaching led her to a career in education. She received her Master’s Degree in Gifted Studies from the Mississippi University for Women and retired from Church Street Elementary in 2004 as a kindergarten teacher after 28 years with Tupelo Public School District. Following retirement, Sherry served as a board member for CATCH Kids and was a former member of the Tupelo Pilot Club. She was also a contributor and supporter of the Sierra Club and the Nature Conservancy.
Survivors include her four children, Samantha Cox and her husband, David, Jennifer Young, Jonathan Pittman, and Justin Pittman all of Tupelo; four grandchildren, John David Cox and his wife, Sadie of Ocean Springs, Nathan Cox of Tupelo, Zilpha “Z” Young of Jackson and Sunshine Pittman of Tupelo; great-grandson, Henry Cox of Ocean Springs; brother, Robert Merchent and his wife, Vickie of Gautier;
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Bill Pittman; grandson, Sam Cox; and brother, William Merchent.
A private family service will be held at her home Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Memorials may be made to CATCH Kids, 804 Garfield St., Tupelo, MS 38801 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Eva Mauney
DRY CREEK – Eva Mauney, 86, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ema Vance
BELDEN – Mrs. Ema Vance, 94, passed away on October 16, 2020 at her home in Belden. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Joyce Maenpaa
OXFORD – Joyce Palagyi Maenpaa, 86, of Oxford, Mississippi, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at home with her husband by her side. She was born on May 16, 1934, to her loving parents, Frank and Caroline Palagyi, in Conneaut, Ohio. She graduated from Conneaut High School in 1952 where she met the love of her life, Richard Maenpaa. After earning an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) they married December 29, 1956.
In 1965, Joyce left the ice and snow of the north with her family and moved to sunny Wauchula, Florida. She was an inspiring junior high math teacher for 28 years before retiring. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators.
While Richard was the love of her life, her first love was the piano. She was an accomplished pianist and organist. She played the organ for over 50 years for St. Michael Catholic Church in Wauchula. She was a long-serving member of the Wauchula Wednesday Musicale. In her later years, Joyce delighted in accompanying her fourteen-year-old granddaughter, who plays the violin.
A lifelong Roman Catholic, Joyce served others through the Catholic Church. She was past president of the Venice Diocese Council of Catholic Women (VDCCW) as well as being a member and officer of the parish CCW. As a church ministry, she joyfully shared her talents for knitting by making baby blankets and caps for newborns. She was always giving beautiful gifts of her needlecraft arts. Thursday mornings were reserved for her knitting group at the Hardee County Public Library.
Joyce loved her family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Her family knew they could always count on her for a hug and a kiss as well as her wisdom from a life well lived.
The couple loved to travel and visit other countries. They took each of their four grand-sons on a trip anywhere they wanted to go in Europe. Joyce and Richard saw the pyramids of Egypt, and Joyce once rode on a camel in the Gobi Desert of China. They always wanted to continue to learn and grow by exploring new places and meeting new people.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Edward Palagyi.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; son, Tim (Margarita) of Grayson, Georgia; daughter Lori (Rick) Culp of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandchildren, Stephen Maenpaa, Michael (Michelle) Maenpaa, Richmond Culp, Ryan (Clara) Culp, and Hannah Ruth Culp; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Rose, and Bryce.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Francis Cabrini Church in Conneaut, Ohio, followed by a graveside service in Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Michael Out-reach Center, with Music Fund written on the memo line, 408 Heard Bridge Rd. Wauchula, FL 33873 or Wauchula Wednesday Musicale, P.O. Box 1418, Wauchula FL 33873.
The Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, OH, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
Edwin Trammel
TUPELO – Edwin Lewis Trammel, after a long, productive and fruitful life that spanned 92 years, died Thursday evening, October 15, 2020. A native of Dorsey, Itawamba County, MS, he was born on Sept. 1, 1928. Edwin was the youngest child born to William “Will” Trammel and Aurelia Sheffield Trammel. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1946 and attended Mississippi State University. He almost became a professional race car driver (Lucky 13), gave that up for the love of his life while dining at Johnnie’s Drive Inn in East Tupelo. There, he met the love of his life “under the willow tree” and Betty Jo Partlow of Plantersville became Mrs. Edwin Trammel on Feb. 4, 1950. God blessed them and their families and many friends with a marriage that lasted over 70 years. A patriotic American, Edwin served in the U. S. Air Force flying missions as a radio transmitter in the early years of the Korean War. Always strong and good with his hands, he had a strong mechanical gift that made him a master mechanic all his life. He almost had a career as a race car driver with the name “Lucky 13” but chose more stable work. He started as Geo. Ruff Buick/Olds, later was the service manager at Dossett/Big 4 Motors for many years where he achieved the Best Service Manager in the Southeastern United States three years in a row. His career also including owning B and M Garage and he retired in 1995 after several years as owner of City Auto Service. A mild mannered, respectful gentleman, Edwin was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Tupelo. He enjoyed MSU sports, tending his yard to perfection, fishing and chauffeuring the Partlow sisters (Lurlene, Merle, Mildred and Betty Jo) on many trips and excursions around the Mid-South and beyond.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private “immediate family-only” service. Bro. Danny Balint will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Besides his wife, Betty Jo of Tupelo, Edwin is survived by his sons: Ron Trammel of Chattanooga, TN, and Phil Trammel and his wife, Tresa, of Tupelo; his grandchildren, Beverly Childers, Haylen Trammel, and Kyle Trammel; his great-grandchildren, Carman Samuelson, Jourdan Samuelson, Hayley Childers, Hunter Childers, and Chase Childers; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Chloe and Hadley Samuelson; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his extended Partlow family. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Suzanne Trammel; and siblings, Villa Mae Leech, William Sydney Trammel, Mary Davis, and Virginia (Gentsey) Watson.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Homer D. Reeves
BRANDON/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Homer D. Reeves, 83, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at UMMC in Jackson. A private family service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Forest Hill Memorial Park South in Memphis. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Carroll L. Borden
IUKA – Carroll L. Borden, 84, passed away on October 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cutshall Funeral Home.
Sue Goggans
VERONA – After 90 years, 5 months, 16 days in her purpose-filled, beautiful earthly pilgrimage, Carrie Sue Lemmons Goggans returned to her Creator on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Sunshine Nursing Center in Pontotoc. Sue was born on May 31, 1930 in West Point, the oldest of 6 children born to O.H. Lemmons and Kathleen Bowles Lemmons, pioneer families of this area. She grew up in Verona where she graduated from Verona High School in 1948. She was among the oldest living members of the Verona United Methodist Church where she loved to play the piano, sing in the choir and faithfully participate all facets of the Church she so dearly loved and provided nurture for her deep spirituality. Sue had a sweet smile and infectious personality and was always encouraging family and friends. Sue was fond of traveling with friends and family. She loved all her family dearly and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. Sue brought much joy to every soul she ever met and will live on in their hearts as a perfect example of a virtuous, spiritual lady.
A graveside visitation will be at 10:30 AM prior to the family service at 11 AM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Verona City Cemetery where Bro Jeremy Funderburk will officiate. The family asks that all wear a mask due to the Corona Virus and practice distancing precautions. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their lifelong friends. Condolences for the family may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Sue is survived by her children, Roger Goggans and wife, Marilyn of Saltillo, David Goggans and wife,Phyllis of Verona, and Susan McWhirter and husband, Randy of Pontotoc. grandchildren, Stephanie Goggans, Trena Goggans, Summer Knight (Alex), Michael Goggans, Kathy Christensen (Claus), Christy Bowling (Brent), and Kelley McWhirter (Laura); great-grandchildren, Reed and Brendan Goggans, and Max, Eli, Emmaline and Barnabas Bowling; sister, Kathleen Armstrong (Leon) of Brewer, and brother, Horace (Bud) Lemmons and wife, Stephanie of Fulton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and O.H. Lemmons; sister, Betty Hammock; brothers, Robbie and Henry Lemmons; and nephew, Jerry Armstrong.
Pallbearers will be Michael Goggans, Kelley McWhirter, Alex Knight, Tommy Armstrong, Lee Lemmons, Reed Goggans, Dr. Brent Bowling, and Max Bowling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, MS Chapter, 1900 Dunbarton Drive, Suite 1, Jackson, MS 39216, or the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206. The family wishes to thank Magnolia Manor, Sunshine Nursing Center and Sanctuary Home Hospice for their special attention and love of Sue in her last years.
Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Judon
NEW ALBANY – Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Judon, 60, passed away on October 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Annis Gholston
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – Annis Gholston, formerly of Kirkville was the daughter of Wheeler and Carrie (Taylor) Davis. She was born on September 17, 1918 and passed into her heavenly life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. After celebrating 102 years of life, she went to be with those who predeceased her: husband, Clifton, and sons, Charles Wade and Horace Wayne.
She is survived by children, Jim ( Diana) Gholston, Martha Gholston, Jerry (LouAnn) Gholston, and Dennis Gholston.Grandchildren include: Bobbie Lynn (Keith) Thompson, Mark (Holly) Gholston, Tracy (Doyle) John, David (Patti) Bosch, Chris (Keri) Bosch, Matt (Eliza Nemser) Quann, Katherine (Jason) Ng, Aaron Gholston, Brian ( Amy) Gholston. Great grandchildren include Zachary (Alyssa) Gholston, Cody (Kaytee) Gholston, Remington John, Lydia Bosch, Abigail, Bethany and Phoebe Bosch, Nola Quann, Eli Quann, Cooper Gholston, Raynor Ng, Great-great grandchildren include Adaline John, Oliver Kramer, Sebastian John, and Ezekiel John. She was blessed with many nephews, nieces and dearfriends.
Annis was a devoted wife and mother, happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends in her home. She was a longstanding member of Parkside Baptist Church in Kenosha, WI and Kirkville Baptist Church in Kirkville, MS.
Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS. Visitation at 10 am with service to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Kenosha Achievement Center, Parkside Baptist Church or Kirkville Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Isaac
NEW ALBANY – Mary Earle Hill Isaac, 78, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home. She was born April 24, 1942 in Union County to Floy Daniel Hill and Irene Cappleman Hill. She was retired and was a member of Center Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Harrison, Bro. Larry Bain and Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Alvie Arlin Isaac, Sr; one daughter, Patricia Lynn Wilbanks; two sons, Alvie Arlin Isaac, Jr. and Brian Daniel Isaac; one sister, Nadine Hill; one brother, Jimmy Hill; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Tynes, Walt Barnes, Josh Isaac, Michael Wilbanks, Weston Thorne, Chris Hill and Brad Williams.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Henry Archie Hamblin
GUNTOWN – Henry Archie “Smiley” Hamblin, 78, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.
He enjoyed fishing, picking up cans, mowing yards and spending time with his family. He was a farmer, veteran of the MS Army National Guard and a member of Jericho Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Chase Thrasher officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hamblin, ex-wives, Peggy Lynn Hamblin and Betty Jean Smith; sons, Henry Lynn Hamblin and Bobby Hamblin; step-sons, Sammy Hannah, Raymond Hannah, Thomas Hannah; step-daughters, Carolyn Hannah, and Gene Hannah; step-son-in-law, Roy Miller; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jackie Wayne Hamblin; parents, Eckford and Nora Lee Speck Hamblin; step-daughter, Sheila Hamblin.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ella Mae Tisdale Catchings
AMORY – Ella Mae Tisdale Catchings, 81, peacefully passed from this Earthly Home of Life, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo, in order to enter into her Home of Glory. She was born August 21, 1939, to the late Jesse Gillon & Ethel Lou Gillon Armstrong. She was a member of Miracle Revival Center Holiness Church, attended West Amory High School. She loved & enjoyed watching the ball games, (The LA Lakers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Mississippi State. She also enjoyed reading, studying the Holy Bible, and watching Christian programs on TV. She loved her church family and served as the Church Secretary for many years. She was one of the Mother’s of the Church. At one time she was out in the world, but when the Lord called her in, she truly gave it her all.
A Homegoing Graveside Memorial Service Honoring Sister & Mother Catchings Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Masonic Cemetery with her beloved Bishop Keith Tisdale officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5:00 p.m. and the family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel today. Darden & Sons Funeral home is in charge of the final arrangements.
She is survived by three sons, Thedrick (Linda) Tisdale of Amory, Bishop Keith (Rachel) Tisdale of Meridian, and Luther (Deon) Catchings of Murrieta, CA; three daughters, Cynthia Ann Tisdale of Lawrenceville, GA, Vickie (Mike) Williams of Jackson, and Vivian (Robert) Pargo of Amory; two sisters, Bishop Corine Shumpert of Amory, and Louise Northington of Mt. Zion, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Catchings, three brothers, Robert Johnson, Jr, William Henry “Moonshine” Reed and Theodus Gillion, Sr, two sisters, Catherine Gillon Hill and Jessie Gillon Moore; Ellis Catchings, Jr, and Paulette Tisdale.
Allen Colburn
FULTON – Rufus Allen Colburn, 53, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Zion, IL on March 22, 1967 to Rufus Colburn and Betty Jean Beard Peugh. He was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, and he enjoyed being around people. He loved his country music and his “other child”, Sugar.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Monday October 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Jean Peugh of Fulton; daughters: Shannon Colburn and Tiffany Colburn; grandchildren: Dixie, Nicholas, Savannah, Kylie, Brayden; brothers: Terry Wayne, Michael Lee, Timothy William, Leon (Judy) Embrey; nephews: Mason, Lincoln Peugh, Eddie Embrey; niece, Jersey Peugh.
Preceded in death by his father, Rufus Colburn.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Bennett, Jesse Bennett, Rocky Bennett, Leon Embrey, Gary Beard, Mitch Beard.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jimmy Stevens, Sr.
SALTILLO – Jimmy Stevens, Sr., 76, passed away on October 17, 2020 at home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Mildred Petty
GOLDEN – Reca Mildred Petty, 94, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, Alabama She was born June 22, 1926, to Willie and Pearlie Upton Hamm. She helped her husband farm and retired from Charm Step after 27 years. She was an avid gardener.
Graveside services will be at 2 PM Sunday, October 18, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one brother, Tilmon Hamm; two sisters, Berdie Kent and Christine Hamm; three grandchildren, April Crane (Adam), Tommy Morris, and Matthew Morris, all of Golden, MS; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Bray, Taylor Jenkins (Jeremy), and Kaleb Bray; three step great-grandchildren, Bryce, Cole, and Rayne Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Noonan Petty; one daughter, Virginia Morris; one son-in-law, Kenneth Morris; two grandchildren, Renee Morris and Becky Morris; one sister, Willa Faye Pearson; one brother-in-law, Price Pearson; and her parents.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the Petty family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Loree Lancaster Knight Rice
CALHOUN CITY – Loree Lancaster Knight Rice, 90, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born July 27, 1930, in Pontotoc County, she was the daughter of the late William Hayden Lancaster and the late Odell Holley. She attended Bruce High School, and was retired after working many years for Kellwood Company. Loree has been a Christian since she was 11 years old, and most recently was a member of First Baptist Church in Houston. Previously, she was a long time member of Calhoun City First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She loved singing Gospel music and playing the piano. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She cherished her family, and loved taking care of her grandchildren.
A very kind and gracious woman, she will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Pryor Funeral Home is honored to serve Loree’s family.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00 am at Calhoun City First Baptist Church. There will also be a visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. Bro. Jim Vance will be officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma.
Pallbearers will be Ken Fullilove, Rick Huffman, Stan Blaylock, Jimmy Hardin, Fred Nabors, and Jerry Hamilton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cole, Jerry Ellison, Jerry Christian, and Tony Bacon.
She leaves behind her daughters, Bette Carder (Dow) of Houston, and Sonya Rodgers (Randy) of Oxford; son, Steve Mooneyham (Tammy) of Saucier, MS; grandchildren, Nathan Mooneyham (Beth), Lori Todd Smith (Jimmy), Brooks Mooneyham (Victoria), and Mary Hannah Meek (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Sean Mooneyham, Preston Mooneyham, Kathryn Mooneyham, Paxton Mooneyham, Lucas Mooneyham, Harrison Smith, Eliza Smith, and Sage Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Raymond Knight; and her late husband, J.W. Rice; infant daughter, Beverly; and great-grandson, Liam Mooneyham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mississippi Baptist Children’s Village.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
