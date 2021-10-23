TODAY'S OBITUARIES

William Thomas Frosinotes, Union County

Katie L. Irons, Savannah, Tennessee

Louvora McGaughy, Booneville

Edward Patton, Guys, Tennessee

Mr. W.C. Jones

Funeral service 3:00 Sunday at Lee Memorial

Visitation 1:00 to 3:00 Sunday at Lee Memorial

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery

Edward Patton

GUYS, TENNESSEE - Edward Patton, 77, passed away on October 21, 2021, at his home in Guys, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.

Katie L. Irons

SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE - Katie L. Irons, 67, passed away on October 21, 2021, at Hardfin Medical Center in Savannah, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.

Louvora McGaughy

BOONEVILLE - Louvora McGaughy, 71, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, October 25, 2021 3-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.

William Thomas Frosinotes

UNION COUNTY - William Thomas Frosinotes, 62, passed away on October 22, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.

