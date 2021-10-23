GUYS, TENNESSEE - Edward Patton, 77, passed away on October 21, 2021, at his home in Guys, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Katie L. Irons
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE - Katie L. Irons, 67, passed away on October 21, 2021, at Hardfin Medical Center in Savannah, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Louvora McGaughy
BOONEVILLE - Louvora McGaughy, 71, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, October 25, 2021 3-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO
William Thomas Frosinotes
UNION COUNTY - William Thomas Frosinotes, 62, passed away on October 22, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.