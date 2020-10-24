Cecil Smith
PONTOCOLA COMMUNITY – Cecil Smith, 69, died on October 24, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Earl Gardner
VERONA – Earl Gardner, 63, passed away on October 23, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Mary Ann Brooks
BYHALIA – Mary Ann Brooks, 55, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in Byhalia. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be on a later day at the request of the family. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Cooperwood
PONTOTOC – Randy Cooperwood, 52, passed away on October 24, 2020 at his residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Cheryl Jane Bruce Clark
ABERDEEN – Cheryl Jane Bruce Clark passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was 72. She joined the more than 200,000 Americans who died from complications of COVID-19 during the pandemic of 2020.
She was born on June 19, 1948, in New Albany, Mississippi. She lived most of her life in Monroe County in both Aberdeen and Amory as a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived almost 12 years as the recipient of a kidney transplant.
“Gran,” as she was known by her family, loved music, especially the band Chicago; spending time with her family; attending church, and Alabama Crimson Tide football.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Vera Bruce, and her husband, Charles Clark.
Gran is survived by a son, Jeff Clark and his wife Dayna of Pass Christian; a daughter, Sherry Monaghan, and her husband, Philip of Aberdeen; a sister, Linda Kay Stacy of Amory; a brother, Bubba Bruce and his wife, Tee of New Hope; and three grandchildren, Makensie Monaghan, Connor Monaghan, and little Charlie Clark. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families, and many friends.
A graveside service for the family will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen. Bro. Jamie Stark, Bro. Bill Monaghan, and Bro. Jeff Martin will officiate. E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Phyllis Finley
TUPELO – Phyllis Marie Finley, 65, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her sister’s home in Blue Springs. She was born September 15, 1955 in New Albany to Hoyle and Ruddie Holmes Palmer. Phyllis worked as a seamstress for Lane Furniture for several years. A Methodist by faith, she loved animals and took care of her many birds, cats and dogs. Phyllis had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Phyllis leaves behind her twin daughters, Andrea “Andi” Craig (Daniel) of Mantachie and Krista K. Finley of Tupelo; stepchildren, John Finley (Ann) and Peggy Finley; nine grandchildren, Aden, Isabella, Levi, Brenden Cole, Baylee, Bradley, Morgan, Christopher, and Sean; her sister, Faye Hamblin (Danny) of Blue Springs; her brothers, Charles Whitlow of Sherman; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert E. Finley.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Masks are required in compliance with the state mandate. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Tony Corrie Officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Corey Nicholson
NETTLETON – Corey Nicholson, 36, passed away on October 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Bonnie Johnson
TUPELO – Bernice “Bonnie” Ophalene Young Johnson, at the beautiful age of 95, met her Creator and rejoined her many family members and friends gone before on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She had resided at Diversicare Nursing Center in Tupelo the last few years. An Itawamba Co. native, Bonnie was born on October 14, 1925, the daughter of the late John T. “Booker” Young and Ivey Kennedy Young, both of Itawamba Co. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1943. She met J. D. Johnson, a dashing young man from Carbon Hill, Ala. and, after serving his county in the U. S. Army during World War II, he returned home and married his sweetheart on Jan. 5, 1946. This marriage was to last over 65 years until his death on August 25, 2015. J. D. answered the call to become a preacher at age 37 and Bonnie, the ever encouraging, supportive and happy minister’s wife, became his sidekick and strong arm in all his ministerial capacities. They served churches in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois and Mississippi. Bonnie and J. D. found their ultimate Church home at First Baptist Church-Tupelo upon retirement and became an integral part the ministries at FBC. They were both delightful souls and had many friends throughout the Church and the Mid-south. Her sweet disposition, her loyalty to her faith and her spiritual countenance will be her enduring legacy.
A memorial service celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from the Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her First Baptist Church family expressing gratitude for her multiple contributions to her God and fellowman. Private burial at a later date will take place in Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM Tuesday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Diane Johnson Allen of Newton, GA; 5 grandchildren and their families; several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. J. D. Johnson; two sons, Jeri Johnson Bates and Jay Johnson; a daughter, Dawn Johnson; and 7 siblings.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38801.
Larry Thomas Ferguson
COLUMBUS, GEORGIA – Larry Thomas Ferguson, 71, of Ellerslie, Georgia passed away on October 18th, 2020 after a long illness. Mr. Ferguson was born August 26th, 1949 in Sylacauga, Alabama. He was the son of O.T. and Hattie Ruth Ferguson, and grew up in Union County, Mississippi on the family farm. He was a graduate of East Union High School, University of Mississippi, and Georgia State University.
Always looking for ways to help those in need, Larry spent his career as a Child Protective Services caseworker and later as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Georgia. He was well-read man with a deep appreciation of literature, art, history, and culture. He loved cooking, golfing, and appreciated sports of all kinds. He was a source of optimism, insight, and empathy to his family and friends, and he will be missed.
Survivors include his two daughters, Emily Ferguson Little of Columbus, GA, and Shannon Ferguson and husband, Crawford White of La Grange Park, IL; two brothers, Kelly Ferguson, and wife Sandi of Pontotoc, Mississippi, and Rickey Ferguson of Guntown, Mississippi; one grandchild, Charlotte Little.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Lee County, Mississippi.
Mavalene Starling
WREN/SMITHVILLE – Mavalene Bradford Starling, after a long fruitful life, realized the promises of her Savior and crossed from this life to eternity from Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was 89. Born in Huntsville, Ala. on April 20, 1931 to the late General Lee Bradford and Nellie Armstrong Bradford, she was the last survivor of 10 children born to this union. Mavalene attended Butler High in Huntsville. She married Click Starling on March 21, 1949 in Georgia. They moved to Monroe County in the mid-1950s and she spent the rest of her life there. Her working career was as a seamstress in the garment industry mostly at Indian Creek / Meadow Sportswear / Delta Sportswear in Okolona. A member of the Cason Baptist Church, she loved reading and studying the Bible, fishing and gardening. She followed her Mother as one of the all time great Alabama football/sports fans.
A service celebrating her life will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Sammy McMillan officiating. Burial will follow at Andrews Chapel Cemetery south of Mooreville. Visitation will be from 9 AM-service time on Monday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM Monday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Colburn of Tupelo; two sons, Roger Starling and wife, Shirley of Dorsey, and Tony Starling and his wife, Michel of Tupelo; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com or emailed to the family at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Tommy Harrison
THAXTON – Tommy Harrison, 58, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cajun Cowboy RV Park in Omaha, TX where everyone knew him as “Preacherman.” He was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, driving 18 wheelers, collecting guns and spending time with his grandchildren.
Graveside services are 4 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Church of Nazarene Cemetery in Pinedale with Bro. Don Sparks officiating.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Vickie Harrison of Thaxton; his son, Steven Harrison (Kayla) of Pinedale; his daughters, Niki Yager (Billy) of Myrtle and Tabatha Stanton of Hickory Flat; his brothers, Larry Harrison (Joyce) of Keownville, Paul Harrison (Melba) of Keownville and Gary Harrison (Sue) of Cotton Plant; his sister, Patty Johnson (Burney) of Keownville; his grandchildren, Katie, Kelsey, Ashton, Logan, Luke and Caleb and his great-grandchildren, Charlee, Sawyer and Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ailene Harrison.
Pallbearers are; Billy Yager, Logan Akins, Steven Harrison, Justin Stripling, Terry Dykes, Cole Clifton, Kevin “Cowboy” Benjamin and Nickey Walker.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ricky Hestle Dodds BOONEVILLE – Ricky Hestle Dodds, 58, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Jacinto Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com. Linda Lee Scott Owen “Mimi”
SALTILLO – Linda Lee Scott Owen, 77, who preferred to be addressed as Mimi, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She had fought a seventeen-year battle against leukemia, having experienced significant changes in her condition during the last several months. She was born October 1, 1943 in the Saltillo area of Lee County, the daughter of the late Harse Scott and Annie Dorris Farrar Scott. She married Billy Wayne Owen on December 1, 1961 and they would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on December 1, 2020. The two of them moved several times over the years due to work requirements and Linda established a loving home in each location they found themselves living. After retirement they decided to live in their motorhome and travel, visiting all the states except Alaska and most of Canada. Travel also allowed them to spend time with family; son Bill Owen and Sara, grandsons Acy and Jarret of Brandon,Ms; Daughter Terese Dabbs and Steve, grandsons Josh and Cole of La Grange, Ky; son Scott Owen and Stacia, granddaughters Bishop and Harper of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Linda realized her lifelong ambition, to be the greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she could possibly be. And along the way she took great pride in always being able to have on-hand just exactly the food each visitor happened to like best.
She leaves behind her husband Billy, son Bill (Sara), Daughter Terese (Steve), son Scott (Stacia). Grandsons Josh Dabbs (Jessica), Cole Dabbs (Alexa), Acy Owen, Jarret Owen; granddaughters Bishop Owen, Harper Owen; great grandson Grayson Dabbs; brother Hubert Earl Scott, Sisters Jo Johnson and Peggy Byrd. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Hareston Scott, Jimmy Scott and Jerry Scott.
Services were Saturday, October 24 at 11 AM from Water’s Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS with Brother Chad Higgins officiating. There was no visitation and no graveside service.
The family requests memorials in Linda’s name be directed to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 845 CR 231, Guntown, MS 38849.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James Sexton
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Sexton, 52, passed away on October 23, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Lily Gay Langford
AMORY – Lily Gay Langford, 75, met her Savior face to face on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born on February 18, 1945, in Adairsville, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee McGaskey and Gertrude Olivia Smith McGaskey Buys.
Lily grew up and attended public schools in Georgia. In her early twenties, she became blind and she preserved throughout her whole life. Lily worked at Signature Works in Hazelhurst, MS, for several years. She married the love of her life, John Thomas “Tommy” Langford on June 6, 1998, and together they enjoyed many years of happiness and love.
She was a member of East Amory Baptist Church and she loved the Lord. Lily was a servant and was proud to be a great wife, who could love and take care of her husband, despite her vision loss. Lily was a great cook and she also could sew just about anything. Once she was unable to care for herself and her husband, they became residents at Diversicare Nursing Center. The staff and residents there became their extended family and the Langfords at one point were crowned the Valentine King and Queen. Their love for each other was something to behold.
Lily will be missed dearly by her soulmate, Tommy, as well as her many family members and friends. They are at peace knowing that she is in Heaven.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Langford, Amory; sisters, Shirley Gunn and Barbara White, Georgia; brothers, Leonard McGaskey and Larry McGaskey, Georgia; brother-in-law, Dale Langford (Vickie), Wren; special niece, Kelly Mathews (Jim) and their children, J.D., Tori, and Lola Jane; special nephew, Taylor Langford (Molly); and a host of other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lily was preceded in death by her sister, Ethel Hall.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at Wren Cemetery, Wren , MS, with Pastor Dennis Smithey officiating. Pallbearers will be Dale Langford, Richard Milstead, Taylor Langford, Jim Matthews, Robert Clyde Buchanan, and Mark Buchanan. Honorary pallbearers will be the residents and workers at Diversicare Nursing Center of Amory.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Mrs. Canarania Love
POTTS CAMP – Mrs. Canarania Love, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 11:00 at Baptist Hill Church Cemetery 4892 Bethlehem Rd Potts Camp, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond “Ray” Daniel Gaillard
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES – Raymond “Ray” Daniel Gaillard, 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Mr. Gaillard was born on April 8, 1959, to Raymond “Bud” L. Gaillard and Shirley Daniel Gaillard McClain. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree form Mississippi State University in Construction Engineering Technology in 1982.
After working several years in Construction Management, he, with the help of a much respected Advisory Committee, developed a Construction Engineering Technology Program at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Their goal was not only to produce students that were excellent in their field, but to develop strong character and integrity. During his nineteen years at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Mr. Gaillard received numerous awards and grants which bettered the students he served.
Mr. Gaillard enjoyed music, driving across the country and the challenge of completing almost any project, both personal and professional.
Mr. Gaillard is survived by his mother, Shirley Gaillard McClain and her husband, Lamon McClain of Ripley; his wife of 30 years, Vicki Butler Gaillard of Ashland, one daughter, Regan Gaillard Rutledge and husband William Rutledge of Memphis, TN and one brother, Randy Gaillard of Ripley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond “Bud” Gaillard.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private memorial service for the immediate family will be held in the Memory Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home.
The family request that memorials be directed to The Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Gaillard family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Esther Sheffield
FULTON – Esther Tucker Sheffield, 93, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born June 27, 1927, the seventh of eight children born to Monroe and Belle Dulaney Tucker. She graduated from Itawamba Junior College in 1951 and married Ruble F. Sheffield in 1955. She was a secretary for 43 years with 35 years of that time as secretary for the Itawamba County Extension Service, which was located upstairs in the west wing of the Itawamba County Courthouse. She also worked part time for two years in the welfare department in the Itawamba County Courthouse while attending junior college. She stayed in her career so many years, not for the salary but for the love of her work. She worked for the county agent, the home agent, and the 4-H club agent. She loved helping all of the wonderful people of her beloved Itawamba County.
She trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1950 at White Church Baptist Church, which was later changed to East Fulton Baptist Church, where she remained a devoted member until her death. She served as the junior high BTS teacher for several years and the Ladies’ Sunday school substitute teacher for one year. She earnestly prayed for everyone to be saved, live for the Lord, and meet her in Heaven
Services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial was in the East Fulton Cemetery.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Samantha Hall Thompson (Dusty) of Fulton; three great-granddaughters, Kaylin Brooke Thompson, Karly Elizabeth Thompson, and Kady Noel Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Hall; her son-in-law, Sammy Hall; five brothers, Elvis, Burgess, R.C., Albon, and Cleston Tucker; and two sisters, Jettie Dulaney and Martha Mills.
Pallbearers were Andy Wallace, Garry Wallace, Dusty Thompson, and Rick Beasley.
Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Esther’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Willie Hamilton
PONTOTOC – Willie Hamilton, 88, passed away on October 23, 2020 at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Paul James Dickens
ABERDEEN – Paul James Dickens, age 77, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Amory, MS. He was born May 26, 1943 to James W. Dickens and Isabel Thomas Dickens in Dixon Springs, TN. He was a graduate of Carthage High School in Carthage, TN. In June of 1962, he graduated from Southern Academy and Clinical Technology in Nashville, TN. He was Valedictorian of his graduating class in college. He had degrees in Lab Technician and Radiography. He married his wife, Barbara Roberts, August 3, 1963. He worked with Dr. Murphree, Dr. Coghlan, Dr. Turnage, Dr. Washington, Dr. Parker, and retired working with Dr. Yoe. He enjoyed yard work, he was a gifted musician and singer ever since high school, playing in several area bands. He enjoyed traveling and spending his later life with special friend, Jeanette Doggett of Carthage, TN. Above all, family was most important, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Mr. Pat Birkholtz and Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:40 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Survivors include one daughter, Jan Pounders (Grady) of Becker, MS; three sons, Jay Dickens (Jennifer) of Lackey Community, Bill Lemmons (Rhea) of Petal Community, and Bob Lemmons (Susan) of Aberdeen, MS; one sister, Linda Lankford (Ray) of Difficult, TN; grandchildren, Page Mitchell, Rye-Leigh Lemmons, Bobby and Bill Lemmons, Jeremy and Jacob Dickens and Madison Hillhouse; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, special friend, Jeanette Doggett.
Preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara.
You can sign the register and send condolences online to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Charles “Buck” Beasley
FULTON – Charles ‘Buck” Beasley, 87, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 10, 1933 to the late Will Beasley and the late Normie Jarrell Beasley in Fulton. He retired from American Motors after 30 years of service. He was a Baptist in faith. Buck enjoyed visiting with people, and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Buck is survived by his 2 sons; Rick (Janet) Beasley of Fulton, and Ray (Pam) Beasley of Greentown, IN, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, long time family friend, Kathy Barnes of Fulton, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Beasley, his parents, Will and Normie Beasley, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com. Bridal.Wedding_1x3
Larry Harris
FULTON – Larry Harris, 73, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born November 20, 1946 to Troy Harris and Ouida Moore Harris. He was a member at Boguefala Baptist Church and had been attending Bissell Baptist Church. He was a truck sales manager for Dossett Big 4 in Tupelo for 47 years and also worked in sales at Nolan Brother’s for 8 years. He was truck salesman of the year for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He served in the National Guard. He was on the Tombigbee Electric Board for many years.
Services will be 1:00 pm Sunday October 25, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Sunday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with helping the family.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Jane Lee Harris; son, Britt (Diana) Harris of Raleigh, NC, daughter, LaShea (Chris) Whitehurst of Grenada, son, Derek (Susan) Sheffield of Fulton, daughter, Amanda (Mike) Winter of McKinney, TX, son, Justin (Misty) Sheffield of Fulton; grandchildren: Logan Harris, Zack Harris, Addison Moore, Kylie Laird, Jaidyn Laird, Wes Sheffield, Christian (Becky) Sheffield, Victoria Winter, Emily Winter, James Winter, Bayleigh (Harris) Brown, Brylee Sheffield; great-granddaughters: Avery Moore and Kinsley Harris; great-grandsons: Carter Moore and John Parker Sheffield; sisters: Fay Smith and Bobbie Nell Pitts.
Pallbearers will be Logan Harris, Zack Harris, Addison Moore, Wes Sheffield, Christian Sheffield, Harris Brown, Auston Nolan
Honorary pallbearers are the employees of Nolan Brothers.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials can be made to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James Hester Phillips
HAMILTON – James Hester “Chubby” Phillips, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He lost his battle with a long extended illness. He was born in Indianolia, MS on December 20,1933, to the late Gene and Nell Phillips. He was a livestock buyer for S & A livestock for many years. He then followed his son, Steve Phillips into the car business. He enjoyed mowing yards, football and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a Baptist.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Graveside services were at Campbelltown Cemetery in Guntown.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mona Phillips, wife of belated son, Steve Phillips of Baldwyn; two sons, Al (Susan) of Baldwyn and Andy (Kelly) Phillips of Amory; daughter, Vicky (Larry) Mitchell of Hamilton, MS; (13) grandchildren, Steve (Merica) Phillips of Baldwyn, Alisha (Mark) Gamble of Baldwyn, Jason (Kelli) Cobb of Hamilton, Tory (Lawanna) Cobb of Booneville, B. B. (Payton) Dobbs of Hamilton, Allison (Brent) Mask of Baldwyn, Zak (Kelsey) Phillips of Baldwyn, Zandy Phillips of Shannon, Justin (Ruth Ann) Phillips of Randolph, Drew Phillips of Guntown, Jordan Lamar of Amory, Morgana Cagle of Baldwyn and Megan (Adam) Cagle of Pine Grove; (27) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Nell Phillips; his wife, Mary Jane Phillips; ten siblings; one son, Steve Phillips and one great-great-grandson, Noah Boren.
Pallbearers will be Stevie Phillips, Jason Cobb, Tory Cobb, Zak Phillips, Justin Phillips, Drew Phillips, Buddy Goodson, Westin Phillips and Lawson Gamble.
Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Pannell, Jackson Cobb, Brady Cobb, Chandler Cobb, Paxton Dobbs, Ridge Mask, Gavin Gamble and Brody Carwyle.
Visitation was Saturday at Waters Funeral Home from 1:00 p. m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Era Christene Berryman Bunch
MANTACHIE – Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother stepped into Heaven on Thursday, October 22, 2020, after 91 years and 9 months of living a life of love and compassion. She was radiant as her Lord and Savior greeted her. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Woodrow F. Bunch; her parents, Henry Houston and Era Gertrude Brazile Berryman; her loving brother, Dalton Berryman; and sister, Ilene Berryman Tyra.
Her children, Paul Bunch (Marcia), Carolyn Parrish (Glenn), and David Bunch (Denesa), all of Mantachie, MS, celebrate her life of teaching them by example, faith, honesty, and the value of hard work.
Her grandchildren, Christopher Parrish (Tammy), Michael Bunch (Cristal), Lindsey Parrish Christian, Ben Bunch (Megan), Cody Bunch (Katie), Wesley Bunch, and Kristen Bunch, loved their grandmother who taught them about nature, love of all living things, and the joy of family.
Her great-grandchildren, Will Christian, Noah Howard, Elizabeth Christian, Noah Bunch, Bea Bunch, and Mika Bunch, will forever have loving memories of her, her hugs, and her cookie jar.
A service celebrating the life of Era Christene Berryman Bunch was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, under the pavilion at Oak Grove Cemetery in the Ratliff community with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the pavilion. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie was in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons, Chris Parrish, Michael Bunch, Ben Bunch, Cody Bunch, Wesley Bunch, and Will Christian, cherish the honor of serving as pallbearers for their grandmother/great-grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Christene and her family request that you spend special time with your families to celebrate the blessings that the Lord has given you.
The family would like to thank every family member, friend, and professional person who supported them and Mrs. Christene on this journey. God bless you all.
Condolences may be shared with the Bunch family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Coley
NEW ALBANY – Jimmy Shelton Coley, 80, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born on July 26, 1940 in New Albany to Q. C. and Margaret Shelton Coley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired soil conservationist for the U.S.D.A. He was a member of the New Albany Presbyterian Church, where he served as a former deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Dunlap Coley; a daughter, Cheri Coley; two granddaughters, Amanda and Jenna Yoches; a special friend of the family, Brian Denning, whom Jimmy loved like a son; a sister-in-law, Lynda Barkley and her son, Dr. Thomas Barkley, Jr.; his siblings, Ken Coley and Sandra Ballard; a special cousin, Betty Treadaway; and the family wishes to thank his special caregivers, Leigh Dunlap and Linda Nobles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lynn Coley; and a grandson, Jacob Yoches.
Due to the lingering COVID-19 crisis, the family will have a private graveside service at Glenfield Memorial Park. Friends and family may sign the online guest book, offer condolences or share memories at www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Sue Austin
CORINTH – Sue Austin, 73 of Collinsville, MS, formerly of Alcorn County, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS. She was born on March 16, 1947 to the late Oliver and Edna Burns Thrasher and will forever be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 and from 10 am till service time Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home – East. Masks and social distancing are required.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 am officiated by Bro. Kevin Jenkins. Magnolia Funeral Home – East Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Interment will follow in Wheeler Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Chris Smith, Scott Manasco, Kenny Belvin, Jacob Austin, Glendon Austin, and Clayton Austin.
Those left to honor Sue’s memory include her children, Tammy Smith and husband Chris of Ramer, TN, David Austin and wife Rachell of Ludington, MI, Steve Austin and wife Toni of Beech Bluff, TN, Janet Manasco and husband Scott of Caledonia, MS, and Angie Belvin and husband Kenny of Collinsville, MS; her grandchildren, T. J. Coggins, Ryan Coggins, Makayla Coggins, Marissa Austin, Jacob Austin, Glendon Austin, Clayton Austin, Aiden Manasco, Piper Manasco, Sadie McCoy, Anna Belvin, and Charlotte Belvin; her great-grandchildren, Kameron Coggins and Jayla Miles; her brothers, Jerry Thrasher and wife Glenda of Jumpertown, MS, Jimmy Thrasher and wife Sarah of Tupelo, MS, Bill Thrasher and wife Gail of Booneville, MS; her sister, Martha Thornton and husband Harold of Thrasher, MS; her sister-in-law, Alice Thrasher of VA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Austin; and her brothers, Ray Thrasher and Joe Thrasher.
Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.