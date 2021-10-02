TODAY'S OBITUARIES
George Dickson, Jr., Saltillo
Peggy Herring Edgeworth, Mantachie
Shemar Alexander Ezell, Houlka
Jamie Farley, Myrtle
Michael Hall, Plantersville
Willie Mae Heppe, Houston
Bobbie King, Olive Branch
Ernest "Big Red" Mitchell, Corinth
Chasity Roberts, New Albany
Allen Ray Robertson, Tippah County
Dustin Rodgers, Belden
Z.L. Vick, Golden
------------------------------------------
MEMO, PHOTO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
George Dickson, Jr.
SALTILLO - George T. Dickson Jr., 78, crossed over into heaven on September 28, 2021, at The Meadows Nursing Home in Fulton, MS. George was born on October 21, 1942, in Jackson, MS, to George and Allie Taylor Dickson. He was a 1962 graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Jackson, MS. He worked for Vickers (now known as Eaton Corporation) for 28 years before moving to Saltillo, MS where he continued working for Lane Furniture for 15 years before retiring. He enjoyed camping with his family, riding motorcycles, traveling, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Mantachie United Methodist Church in Mantachie, MS.
George is survived by his wife of 59 years Patsy Dickson; daughters Pam (Jim) Barkeley of Oxford, MS and Kim Haupt of Mooreville, MS; five grandchildren, Brandi (Matt) Guin, Haley (Josh) Christian, Preston Haupt, Jessica Barkeley and Allie Barkeley; three great grandchildren, Harper Christian, Brody Christian and Harrison Haupt; and sister Alline (Robert) Skees.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Hazel Sims.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm and the funeral service at 1:30 pm at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Rev. Joe Coggins officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mantachie United Methodist Church, 5905 MS-363, Mantachie, MS 38855.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Shemar Alexander Ezell
HOULKA - Shemar Alexander Ezell, 24, passed away on September 30, 2021, at Pontotoc Hospital in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
MEMO, MEMORIAL FH HOUSTON LOGO
Willie Mae Heppe
HOUSTON - Willie Mae Heppe, 75, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. She was born July 13, 1946 in Florida to the late Bertha Mae Alford Shuler. She was a member of Houston Church of God.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jeff Flatt officiating. Burial will be at Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons; Gary Capps of Houston, Donald Capps (Tammy) of Ecru; a daughter, Karen Capps of Aberdeen; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way; a sister, Virginia F. Bray of Houston; a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; Bertha Mae Alford Shuler; two infant sons; a sister, Waunice Alford; two brothers, William Francis Shuler and James Robert Thompson.
Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Allen Ray Robertson
TIPPAH COUNTY - Allen Ray Robertson (Pop Ray) passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on September 29, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born in Ripley, Mississippi on July 1, 1936, grew up on a small farm nearby, and graduated from Falkner High School in 1955. Upon graduation, he moved to Memphis in search of a job opportunity and began what would be a 35-year career with Mead Corporation rising to the Head of Manufacturing for the Memphis plant, container division. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, as very early in his career he served 2 years active duty at the Sandia Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a member of the Military Police on the base which was the principal nuclear weapons installation of the U.S. at the time.
In 1963, he moved to what was then the very small town of Germantown, Tennessee to establish roots and raise a family. During that time, he was a very active member of Germantown Baptist Church serving in many roles including Deacon and Sunday School Director. It was a period of time when the town and the church experienced a tremendous amount of growth.
After his career at Mead Corporation, he retired at age 55, bought a farm back in his hometown of Falkner, and spent his time enjoying his extended family, friends, and the outdoors. He was a long-term member of the Mississippi Cattlemen's Association and served on the local board of the Mississippi Farm Bureau. His lifetime passion was horses, and he owned one or more from his twenties until his passing. He spent much of his free time throughout his life raising, training, and riding his horses. His pride and joy was Ashley, acquiring him as a young gelding from Wildwood Farms in Germantown in the early 1970's and sharing life with him for over 30 years.
Throughout his life, he maintained a strong Christian faith, and instilled in friends and family the value of hard work and a good education. He had an infinite amount of wisdom, was a great listener, communicator, and confidant. Because of these attributes, he developed a passion for encouraging others, and fostering the development and growth of those around him. He encouraged and challenged people to be their best, leaving his legacy with those that he touched.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Nancy Robertson; his wife, Rosemary Robertson and his grandson, Chris Robertson. He leaves one son Terry Robertson (Martha), three grandchildren, Campbell, Hunt and Wes Robertson all from Memphis, Tennessee, two sisters, Brenda Robertson of New Albany, Becky Cowsert (Don) of Falkner, one brother, Butch Robertson (Penny) of Falkner, many nieces and nephews and his special friend Alice Goolsby.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 3:30 pm at Ripley Funeral Home. There will be a short interment service at Falkner Cemetery to follow.
The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Chasity Roberts
NEW ALBANY - Chasity Lynn Roberts, 17, died Thursday, September 30, in New Albany. She was born November 21, 2003, in New Albany to Gerald and Ginger Roberts. She was a member of Anchor Holds Church. She was a senior at New Albany High School and worked part-time at George's. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Sanders officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her father: Gerald Roberts; her mother: Ginger Howell; 3 sisters: Sabrina Roberts, Chloe Jones, and Kristen Sanders; 4 brothers: Hunter Howell, Ethan Jones, Riley Roberts, and Aiden Roberts; her boy-friend: Micheal Jones; her step-father: Steve Howell; and her step-mother: Wendi Roberts. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Ernest "Big Red" Mitchell
CORINTH - Services for Ernest "Big Red" Mitchell, 66 are set for 11:00 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Patterson Memorial Chapel with burial in the Corinth National Cemetery.
Visitation is Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Mitchell died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended both Easom High and Corinth High Schools. He was a member of Macedonia MB Baptist Church. He worked in Law Enforcement as a Police Officer in the City of Corinth from 1983 until 2009. While in the US Army he worked as a military policeman.
He is survived by his wife, Clementine "Kim" Mitchell, son; Ernest Mitchell II, sisters; Johnnie Norman (Tommy Ray) and Addie Husbands, brother; William Mitchell, grandchildren; Davion and Kitana Mitchell, a special son; Lamont Sorrell (Davion), stepchildren; Durand Mayes, Latoya Jackson (Shavan), Jontae Hall, Ashley Whitmore, and Ashia "Punpkin" Whitmore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Ernest Young and Lillie Mae Mitchell, siblings; Patricia Patterson and Samuel Sherrel.
Rev. Lamar Walker will officiate the service.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Peggy Herring Edgeworth
MANTACHIE - Peggy Ann Herring Edgeworth, 68, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home. She was born July 5, 1953, in Mantachie to William Erskin Herring and Louella Newcomb Herring. In 1971, she married Tommy Edgeworth, they were married for 39 years before his death in 2010. She spent the majority of her professional career as a seamstress in garment manufacturing. She was an avid fisherman who appreciated spending her time outdoors. In her later years, she became fond of traveling to the mountains. She enjoyed watching Days of our Lives, Young and the Restless, Law and Order SVU, and Alabama Football. Peggy loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peggy leaves behind her beloved family including three children, Louann Edgeworth of New Albany, David Ray Edgeworth and his wife, Rachel, of Vernon, Alabama, and Daniel Edgeworth, Sr. and his wife, Amy, of Hodges, Alabama; four grandchildren, Phillip Glasco of Vernon, Brittany Ann Marie Edgeworth of Sheffield, Alabama, Daniel Edgeworth, Jr. of Hamilton, Alabama, and Ketelynn Webber and her husband, Levi, of Iuka; two great-grandchildren, Reagan Edgeworth and Trey Edgeworth; two sisters, Geraldine Parker and her husband, Durell, of Mantachie, and Linda Franks and her husband, Richard, of Mantachie; special cousins, Jack Raper and Danny Raper; special niece, Rhonda Franks of Mantachie; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jason Edgeworth; and two sisters, Janice Franks and Glenda Tackett.
Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Peggy's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, Tupelo with Pastor Sharon Brown and Peggy's grandson-in-law, Levi Webber officiating. Graveside services will follow at Center Star in Mantachie.
The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Franks, Robert Franks, Sammy Parker, Tim Parker, Joel Parker, and Matthew Tackett.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Z.L. Vick
GOLDEN - Z.L. "Jaybird" Vick, 82, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 5, 1939 in Red Bay, Alabama to Richard Hobson Pearson and Rose West Vick. Known as Jaybird on the C.B., he was an over-the-road trucker for nearly sixty years before retiring. Jaybird was also a farmer and loved to grow a garden, ride his tractor, fish, or just pass the time whittling. He was married to the former Joyce Fay Garrison for 64 years before her death earlier this year. He was a member of the Red Bay Holy Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Red Bay Holy Church of Christ with Bro. Roger Aldridge, Bro. Todd Kemp, and Sis. Tammy Pendergraph officiating. Burial will be in the Bay Berry Cemetery near Vina. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by 4 sons, Ricky Vick (Sandra); Nicky Vick, Allen Vick (Sonya), and Greg Vick (Sue); 4 daughters, Barbara Hopkins (Bobby), Charlotte Smith (Mark), Jennifer Stokes (Chris), and Linda Ewing (Rocky); one brother, Edward O'Neal "Bo" Vick; three sisters, Wilma Lou, Emma Lee, and Evelyn; 22 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Vick; 6 sisters, Bessie Young, Dessy Dees, Azalee Massey, Jessie Cleveland, Pearline Garrison, and Grace Fortner; and one great granddaughter, Kimberly Gail Vick.
Pallbearers will be Brant Stokes, Eli Smith, Philip Vick, Stevie Vick, Ashley Johnson, and James Allen Vick.
Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BRANTLEY FH LOGO
Bobbie King
OLIVE BRANCH - Bobbie Sue Pounders King, 90, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in Brevard, NC. She was born January 4, 1931 in Olive Branch, MS to Ernest and Mary Lee Pounders. She married M.L. King in 1954 in Memphis, TN. They lived in several midsouth cities before moving to Tupelo, MS in 1979. She worked for Bank of Mississippi (BancorpSouth) from 1979 - 1994. She was a member of the Tupelo First Presbyterian Church from 1979 - 2010. She moved to Collierville, TN in 2009 and attended Collierville United Methodist Church. In 2018, she moved to Brevard, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, M.L. King, her sister, Doris King, and her brother, Clarence Pounders. Survivors include her three daughters, Kathy King of Brevard, NC, Joy Bonner of Madison, WI, and Vicki Balongie of Oxford, MI; eight grandchildren, Melissa McDonald of Anchorage, AK, Ryan Stout of Nashville, TN, Evan Stout of Hattiesburg, MS, Jennifer Boyce of Minneapolis, MN, Stephanie Carney of Madison, WI, Valerie Bonner of Chicago, IL, Abigail Balongie of Nashville, TN, Samantha Balongie of Oxford, MI.; and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Bethel Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, with the Reverend Kristopher Roof of Peace Tree United Methodist Church presiding. Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Michael Hall
PLANTERSVILLE - Michael Ashley Hall,50, departed this life after battling Covid on Friday morning, October 1, 2021 at the age of 50 years, 364 days. He celebrated his 51st birthday Oct. 2, 2021 in Heaven. Born in Tupelo on Oct. 2, 1970 to the late Hershel Anthony Hall and Patrician Ann Moon Hall, he graduated from Shannon High School in 1988. He worked most of his working life at Leggett and Platt in various capacities and, at the time of his death, was lead Payroll/Inventory Control and Receiving Supervisor. He was a longtime faithful member of Palestine Baptist Church where he was sound man, a brotherhood leader and active in the kid's ministry for many years. He was an active participant in the Mexico Missions Ministry of Northeast Miss. and made many trips to Mexico to spread the cause of Christ. An avid Ole Miss fan and follower of the Atlanta Braves pro baseball team, he loved to watch his nieces and nephews play softball and baseball always encouraging them as only Uncle Mike could do. He enjoyed participating in fantasy football. He joined in heaven his mom and dad, Tony and Pat Hall and his grandparents.
A service celebrating his earthly pilgrimage will be held at 2 PM Today, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Mike Brazeal and Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 Sunday only all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their neighbors. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Today and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Mike is survived by his brothers, Robbie Hall and wife, Missy of Plantersville and Justin Hall and his wife, Stacey of Mooreville; 7 nieces and nephews that he felt hung the moon, Austin, Bailey, lauren, Sarah, Eric, Braley, Jace and their families. 1 great nephew, Waylon.
Pallbearers will be Matthew and John Paul Barber, Brad and "Bondo" Williams, David Parker and Jeff Smith.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirector@comcast.net
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Dustin Rodgers
BELDEN - Dustin Jarrett Rodgers, 28, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Union County. Born on Sept. 13, 1993 to the late Michael Randy Rodgers and Sandra Juarez Rodgers, he just celebrated his 28th birthday. Dustin lived much of his life in this area except for stints in the U. S. Marine Corps and time in California and Milwaukee. He graduated in 2012 from Tupelo High School and immediately joined the U. S. Marine Corps where he served and received a meritorious honorable discharge. While in Wisconsin, he was a Robotics Technician for Rockwell Automation. He returned to the Tupelo area about 3 months ago and was employed as a hydraulics technician for Plug Power, Inc., working out of the Walmart Distribution Center in New Albany. His hobbies included listening to good music, especially rock, enjoying and protecting all animals, loving and supporting LSU Football, playing disc golf, shooting pool, playing videos and hanging out with friends. He especially loved his six-year-old daughter, Allie and all his family.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 4 PM Today Sunday, October 3, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. James Sanders officiating. Alexis Hatchett will represent THS Class of 2012, all of which are honorary pallbearers. All other arrangements are private. Visitation will be from 3 PM-service time Sunday only all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra Rodgers of Belden; his daughter, Allie Rae Rodgers of Chesapeake, VA; grandmother Sue "Nana" Clement (Jerry) of Horn Lake, MS; aunts and uncles, Kenny Rodgers, Mark Rodgers (Sherry), Sandra Douglas, Angel Rodgers, Gloria Juarez, Leonard Juarez, Jr., and Mary Juarez. He was preceded in death by father, Michael Randy Rodgers, and uncle, Henry Juarez.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 388O2. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 4 pm today and will be permanently archived thereafter.
MEMO
Jamie Farley
MYRTLE - Jamie Farley, 96, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at Snider Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.