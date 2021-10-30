TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Frances Adair, New Albany
Peggy Cole, Sherman
Rachel Frazier, Randolph
Carolyn Pike Hutchens, Union/Marshall Counties
Miriam Moore, Fulton
Rachel Frazier
RANDOLPH - Rachel Frazier, 78, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at her home in Randolph. Services will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 2 5-8PM and Wednesday, November 3 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery.
Carolyn Pike Hutchens
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES - Carolyn Pike Hutchens, 73, resident of Marshall County, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 following an extended illness.
Private Services honoring the life of Mrs. Hutchens will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Huchens was born November 28, 1947 in Memphis, TN, to the late Clifton D. and Reba Benefield Pike. She received her education in the Memphis, TN Public School System and was employed in the food industry for most of her life.
A Christian, Mrs. Hutchens loved her family, her pet and was dedicated in every aspect of their lives.
Those left to cherish memories include her beloved husband, Faron O. Hutchens of Potts Camp, three daughters, Brenda Anderson of Hickory Flat, Martha Ann Holmes of Myrtle, and Sherry Blackburn (Dustin) of Mt. Pleasant, one son, Michael Winders (Jamie) of Holly Springs, one sister, Linda Ketchum of Ripley, two brothers, Rick Pike and James Pike both of Hickory Flat and her canine companion, "Jack".
She is also preceded in death by a son, George Winders, one great granddaughter, Kaleigh Holmes and two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Pike.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hutchens family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Peggy Cole
SHERMAN - With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Peggy Jean Cole. She gained her wings on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born on January 22, 1945 in Chickasaw County to Robert Cleve Wheeler and Maydie Harbin Wheeler. She was a member of Word of Life in Tupelo. Her children are left to cherish her memory.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Tommy Galloway and Brother Terry Wheeler officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 on Sunday, October 31 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Walls (Tommy) of Pontotoc, Shelia Criddle (Freddie) of Pontotoc, David Pettit of Houston and Tommy Pettit (Ramona Bolin) of Randolph; her grandchildren, Justin Criddle , Kevin Criddle, Corey Walls , Craig Walls, Tabbatha Driggers, Hannah Griffin and Eric Pettit; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; her sisters, Ruby Lucius and Martha Faye Lee both of Tennessee; and her brothers, David Wheeler of Millport, AL and J.D. Wheeler of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Cleve and Maydie Wheeler; her infant daughter, Bonita Pauline Pettit; the father of her children, David Arnold Pettit; her brothers, R.C., Jimmy, Bob, Robert Wayne, and Randall; and her sisters, Emma Jean, Alvis, and Brenda.
Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.
Miriam Moore
FULTON - Miriam G. Moore, 94, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. She was born September 1, 1927 in Beans Ferry to Mary Summers Kelso. The family moved to Arkansas in the early thirties. When she was seven years old, her mother passed away and she was moved back to Itawamba County and was raised by Chester and Maude Rankin. She attended school at Fawn Grove and Friendship and then graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1943. She married Ellie Wayne Moore August 19, 1944 while he was home on leave from WWII. She worked at Blue Bell Manufacturing for many years and later worked for and retired from Sears in Tupelo. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church for most of her life but in recent years was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church where she loved attending Sunday School. She was an active member of Friendship Extension Homemaker Volunteers and enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting and sharing with others.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday October 31, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Joseph Bain and Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday October 31, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Brown and son, Rick Moore and several grand and great grandchildren. These include Ann (Ronald) of Starkville and their children, Melissa (Fred) Keen and their children, Nathan and Andrew of Tupelo and Jeremy (Savannah) Brown and their children, Judah and Levi of Starkville; Rick (Pam) Moore of Fulton and their children, Rick Jr. (Tonya) Moore and their children, Keeleigh, Kyndall and Jacyee of Fulton, Max (Kagan) Moore of Fulton, Sam (Heather Mendoza) Moore and children Brandtly and Branch; sons of Kay (Moore) Grissom Lesley Porter (deceased), Wesley Grissom (Davye) and children Megan, Ellie, and Andrea of Sumerall, MS and Trent (Amanda Harmon) Lesley and children Taylor, Jake, Jada, Katie and Mason of Fulton; Hugh Johnson of Atlanta, Ga, husband of Jane (deceased) and their children and grandchildren, Jennifer and Michelle of Atlanta and Jonathan (Kristina) and their daughter, Paige, of Orlando, FL. Ms. Moore is also survived by her brother, Dave Kelso of Sikeston, MO, many nieces and nephews, special cousin Liz Beasley, special friend Catherine Shumpert, and may other friends and loved ones.
Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Ellie Wayne Moore, and two daughters, Jane (Moore) Johnson and Kay (Moore) Porter.
Frances Adair
NEW ALBANY - Frances Syble Dye Adair, 95, died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc. She was born October 17, 1926, in Union County to Edward Dye and Ollie Mae Sanford Dye. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be trusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her two daughters, Ollie Cobb (Bobby) of Randolph, MS and Deborah Nielsen (Pete) of Ecru; two sons, Eddy Adair (Barbara) of New Albany and Neal Adair (Betty) of Sheridan, IL; a sister, Dot McMillen of New Albany; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley T. Adair; two sisters, Inez Pannell Gillespie and Mary Ola Davis; and three brothers, Carlton Dye, Jimmie Dye, and Billy Dye.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at United Funeral Service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
