Westley Jason Story
TIPPAH COUNTY – Westley Jason Story, 43, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his residence, in the Falkner Community. Services will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 2 p.m., at Ball Hill MB Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ball Hill Cemetery.
Kathy Gentry
FULTON – Kathy Gentry, 64, passed away October 5, 2019, at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Micheal Gardner
MANTACHIE – Micheal Gardner, 61, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home. He was born February 19, 1958, to the late, Paul Gardner and the late Reba Culver Gardner. He was a member of South Marietta Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on anything, and anything that involved being around his family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday October 6, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Kenneth Gentry officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., today, October 6, 2019. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Macy Gardner; sons, Adam (Atesa) Gardner, Nicky Gardner and Randy (Kimberly) Cates; daughter, Jessie (Ernesto) Grande; 12 Grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Stevie Gardner; sisters, Rhonda (Jerry) Burns and Shelly (Jason) Varnon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers are Ernesto Grande, Dustin Cates, Jerry Burns, A.J. Grande, Daniel Grande.
Parker Caldwell
SALTILLO – Margaret Jeanette Parker Caldwell, 80, of Saltillo, formerly of Southaven, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Ms. Parker retired, from Dales Restaurant in Southaven, after 34 years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Caldwell; her parents, James V. and Clara O New; three brothers, L.V. New, James Clayton New, William New; and daughter, Patricia Armstrong.
She leaves one son, Ricky Parker (Trish) of Hernando; two daughters, Tina Pitts of Pontotoc and Terra Stembridge (Don) of Mooreville; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; also many other beloved family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019, from 9 until 10:45 a.m., at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East, with graveside service following at Forest Hill Cemetery, South, in Memphis.
Mary Ann Wren
BALDWYN – Mary Ann Pope Wren 82, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home.
A woman like no other! She held many titles, Our MOTHER! Our NANA! Our Nunny! Our Mary and Our Aunt Mary! A woman full of knowledge, a hard worker and dedicated to all she knew, and she was a faithful child of God. She was a retiree, after 44 years at Lucky Star Industries, Baldwyn/Tupelo. She held several positions from sewing to supervisor, to snack shack worker, to the payroll department. Cathy and I are so thankful we were blessed to have her as our MOTHER. God knew her path and loved her each day! She was a very generous woman to family and friends. Mary was a big drop of the family glue! Mother enjoyed teaching us how to grow and tend to flowers, playing games on her ipad and spending time, with her family and friends. A HUGE void now. Mary Ann was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ in Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Ministers, Russ Vickers, Herman Pope and Tony Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Shuffledust Family Cemetery.
She is survived by daughters Cathy Pope of Baldwyn and Faye Metts (Ken) of Myrtle (Poolville Community); one sister, Martha Moore of Baldwyn (Covington, Louisiana); one brother, Herman (Shirley King) Pope of Missouri/ Idaho; sister-in-law, Kay Webb Pope of Baldwyn; Nana is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Krieg McCarthy (Ryan) of Flowood; her only great-grandchild Hannah McCarthy; granddaughters, Katie and Marlee Metts; and grandson, Kody Metts, all of Myrtle (Poolville Community); Aunt Mary/Nana/Nunny/Aunt Money Bags is survived by numerous special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Some of whom frequented her home on a regular basis, which made a closer bond.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Milton Pope and Gladys Ileda Hampton Pope; and her brother, Steve Pope.
Pallbearers are Kody Metts, Matthew Hatcher, Lane Moore, Dane Charrell, Alex Parfonenko, Shane Moore, Jacob Hatcher, Aaron Pope, Leslie Pope, Patrick Pope, Quitman Pope and Stan Pope.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, on Sunday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Monday until service time at 11 a.m.
Ruth Elizabeth “Beth” Koon
UNION COUNTY – Ruth Elizabeth “Beth” Koon, 52, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. Services will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 2 p.m., at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.
Robert E. Sheely
UNION COUNTY – Robert E. Sheely, 73, resident of the Myrtle Community, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Private graveside services are planned, at Veterans National Cemetery, in Corinth. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Isaiah Simmons
RIPLEY – Isaiah Simmons, 71, passed away October 5, 2019, at Diversicare in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
Richard Ziegler
TUPELO – Richard Ziegler, 73, passed away October 5, 2019, at Diversicare in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
