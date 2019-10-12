Jeffrey Lamar Skinner
BURNSVILLE – Jeffery Lamar Skinner, 55, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence, in Burnsville. Services will be Monday, October 14, 2019, 11 a.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Glen. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen. Burial will follow at Rowland Mills Cemetery.
Geneva Moffitt Mauney
RIPLEY – Geneva Moffitt Mauney, 94, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at Ripley Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home, in Ripley. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
L.C. Donegan
SHANNON – L.C. Donegan, 61, passed away October 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Paul Tabler
KIRKVILLE – Paul F. Tabler 99, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. He was born September 13, 1920, to Clarence and Maggie Allred Tabler in Kirkville. He served in the U.S. Navy, during WWII, in the Pacific Ocean Theater and Guantanamo Bay Cuba. On December 26, 1944, he married Mattie Ruth Gardner who preceded him in death, December 7, 2010. In 1950, they moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he worked at American Motors/Chrysler, until his retirement. When they returned to Mississippi, he was active in the local 72 auto workers union, and served on the executive board for many years.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 10 a.m., with Bro. Douglas Kitchens and Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice and her husband, Matti Salmi of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Christine) Salmi of Libertyville, Illinois, and Scott (Avigal Niederer) Salmi of Highland, Park, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Salmi and Leilani Salmi of Highland Park, Illinois; many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Ruth Tabler; infant granddaughter; his parents, Clarence and Maggie Tabler; brother, Forbes Tabler; sisters, Estrelda Underwood and June Poteet.
Pallbearers will be Jermey Salmi, Scott Salmi, Jimmy Tabler, Billy Tabler, Larry Bishop and Jerry Bishop.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Doyle Baker
ECRU – William Doyle Baker, 62, passed away October 12, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was born April 9, 1957, to William Mack and Mamie Ruth Baker. He was a member of Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Doyle married the love of his life, Karen McCullough Baker, on November 19, 1976. He worked at Action Industries for 25 years and one month. He then established a thriving business, Doyle’s Decals, in 2002, which was a successful business for 16 years. He lived a full life hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, shooting bows, gardening and enjoying anything outdoors. Doyle and Karen built a happy life together with their two children, Nathan and Andrea. They enjoyed a lot of happy times with their five grandchildren.
Doyle leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Karen Baker; son, Nathan Baker (Ashley Beth); daughter, Andrea Davis (Jerrod); sister, Anita Young (Jimmy); mother-in-law, Patricia Sartin; sister-in-law, Vickie Marlin; nephew, Justin McMillen (Abigail); niece, Georgia Marlin; and grandchildren, Mary Grace Chaney, Colby Davis, Manning Davis, Lily Voyles and Raybo Voyles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Winnie Baker.
Services will be Monday, October 14, 2019, 11 a.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, in Pontotoc, with Bro. J.W. Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Baker, Jerrod Davis, Dale Onsby, Royce Robinson, Jackie Swords, David Farris, Joey Ferguson and Phil Peterson.
Honorary Pallbearers are Justin McMillen, Phil Harlow, Danny Hale, Jerry Swords, Tim Crouch and John Crouch.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Monday, October 14, 2019, from 10 until service time.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sportsman Camo Covers for your services provide to our family.
John Bryan
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE – John Bryan, 56, passed away October 11, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Collierville, Tennessee.. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Ruby Cole
NETTLETON – Ruby Cole, 92, passed away October 12, 2019, at her residence in Cardsville Community of Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Anthony Leon Williamson
UNION COUNTY – Anthony Leon Williamson, 53, passed away, October 10, 2019, in Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
