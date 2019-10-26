James E. West Jr.
ABERDEEN – Jim passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Hospice Care at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. He was born to James E West Sr. and Deanne Wood West, on October 8, 1968.
Jim attended Aberdeen High School, and loved playing football and baseball; one could say he was very competitive.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Aberdeen, and enjoyed being involved in the youth program. Jim could sell anything; he was a car salesman and a telephone salesman, and he loved to play golf, fish and drag racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors include his children, Alisha (Matt) Singley; Trey (Ashley) West; his grandchildren Weston and Hayes Singley and Tucker West; a brother, Scott West and Jim’s extended family; and his other mom, Bobbye Lee West; and his other siblings, Charles, Elaine and Mary Beth.
There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.
Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
Stacy Finley
PONTOTOC – Stacy Finley, 44, passed away October 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Paul B. Lollar
MANTACHIE – Paul B. Lollar, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home in Mantachie. He was born July 21,1935, in Itawamba County, to Ed and Pearl Lollar. A butcher by trade, he owned and operated several grocery stores throughout his life in Tupelo, Okolona and Nettleton. His last business before retirementwas the Log Cabin Grill, in Okolona, where he was most famous for his gravy and biscuits, although some will argue, his hamburgers were his signature dish. He loved his family and especially his two grandchildren. He had a passion for gardening and always enjoyed sharing his produce with friends and family. He was a faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Mantachie.
A private service was held Friday October 18, 2019 at W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors, in Saltillo, and he was laid to rest at Center Star Cemetery, in Mantachie. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, on Main Street in Okolona. Family and friends are invited to share their stories and memories.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Inez Lollar of Mantachie; two sons, Andy Lollar (B.B.) of Okolona and Rusty Lollar of Mantachie; one brother, Lindon Lollar (Peggy) of Mantachie; one sister, Sue Lindsey (Jimmy) of Mantachie; two grandchildren, Heston and Blakely Lollar of Okolona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charlie Lollar (Corrine) and Junior Lollar; one sister, Jimmie Lou Jarrell (Thomas) and a niece, Charla Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to his church; Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1704 Shiloh Road, Mantachie Phone: (662) 282-4325 or the American Heart Association www.heart.org.
Sondra Gaddy
FULTON – Sondra Gaddy, 72, passed away October 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Dr. James Trapp
OXFORD – Dr. James T. Trapp, 81, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home in Oxford. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, on Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will take place from 11 until 1 .p.m, with the memorial service to follow.
Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is handling the arrangements.
Dr. Trapp was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, October 24, 1937. He received his undergraduate degree, from the University of Mississippi, in 1960, and then pursued his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, receiving his medical degree in 1964.
Following the completion of his internships, he left to serve his country as a Captain in the U.S.Air Force, where he served for five years. He returned to complete his radiology residency, at the University of Mississippi, in 1972, and chose to establish his practice in his hometown of Tupelo, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, wherehe dedicated 37 years of his life to his job as a radiologist, with Premier Radiology. Notable achievements throughout Dr. Trapp’s career included serving as the Chairman of the Department of Medicine and Medical Staff, and membership in the Medical Staff’s Executive Committee. He was awarded the prestigious Dr. P.K. Thomas, Jr. Service Award, by Patch Adams in April, 2000.
Dr. Trapp is survived by his wife, Melinda B. Trapp of Oxford; two daughters, Leah (William) Edmundson of Boulder, Colorado, and Charlotte Trapp Hawthorne of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters, Kathlynn Hawthorne of Durham, North Carolina, and Leah Hawthorne of Athens, Georgia; two grandsons, Trapp Hawthorne of Norman, Oklahoma, and William Edmundson, V, of Boulder, Colorado; one brother, Wendell Holmes (Barbara) Trapp, Jr., of Corinth; one niece, Lauren Trapp (Wes) Barnett of Memphis, Tennessee; and two nephews, Trey (Amy) Trapp of Tupelo, and Alan (Laura Beth) Trapp of Corinth.
Dr. Trapp was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell Holmes Trapp Sr., and Janie McElroy Trapp.
Donations and memorials in honor of Dr. James T. Trapp may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (113 South 9 th St., Oxford, MS 38655). Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Ray Stegall
PONTOTOC – Thomas Ray Stegall, 81, passed away peacefully in his home, October 23, 2019. He was born April 3, 1938, to William Thomas and Claudia Stegall. Not long after graduating from Pontotoc High School, he moved to Washington, DC, where he met his wife, and was employed by the FBI. They soon moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and started a family. In 1967, Thomas then joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he often recounted many entertaining experiences over his 17-year tenure. After leaving the Hwy Patrol, he continued to work for the state of Tennessee, until he retired. In 2004, Thomas and his wife moved back to his hometown, Pontotoc.
He is survived by Alycia, wife of 56 years; sisters Juanita Stone (Malcolm) of Brandon and Syble Earnest of Pontotoc; daughter, Angela White (John) of Memphis, Tennessee; son, David Stegall (Lisa) of St. Paul, Minnesota; grandson, Danny White of Memphis, Tennessee; and granddaughter, Amber White of Owensborough, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings Fleetwood, Mary Alice, Royce, Floyd, Vera Nell, Jesse Wilallen, Etta Marie, and an infant brother.
There will be a celebration of life at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from, 10 until 11 a.m.. Funeral services will begin, 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Merle Voithoffer
CHESTERTOWN, MARYLAND – Merle Voithoffer, 82, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Kent Hospice Facility in Chestertown, Maryland. Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday. October 29, 2019, at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 until 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
Howard W. Bridges Sr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Howard W. Bridges Sr., 77, resident of Jackson, Tenneessee, passed away October 24, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, in Jackson, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Sally Jean O’Neil
UNION/LEE COUNTIES – Sally Jean O’Neil, 64, resident of Saltillo, passed away October 23, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Juanita Jernigan
NEW ALBANY – Juanita W. Jernigan, 96, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle in Columbus. She was born in Tippah County, December 8,1922, to Lee and Ethel Bryant Harrington.
She was a member of Calvary Methodist Church, in New Albany. She was known for her great cooking. She was a former inspector at MFC Eggplant.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 28, 2019, 11 a.m., at United Funeral Service Chapel, with Bro. Ronnie Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Bobbie Bragassa (Tim) of Johns Creek, Georgia and Glenda Palmore (Chuck) of Destin, Florida; one son, Eddie Jernigan (Cindy) of Columbus; five grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Van Jernigan; and one brother, J.E. Harrington.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at United Funeral Service, from 10 until 11 a.m.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Calvary Methodist Church.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Calvary Methodist Church.
Edith Jackson
NEW ALBANY – Edith Lanell Hill Jackson, 84, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home. She was born June 24, 1935, in Union County, to the late Isom and Sally Adam Hill. She retired as a pattern maker, from Stratford Furniture. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, and enjoyed travelling with the Seniors of the church. She volunteered at Good Samaritan, in New Albany. She enjoyed reading, especially romance novels. She also enjoyed writing poetry and stories.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Gary Yates and Bro. Marc Bowers officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by three sons, Danny Jackson (Janet), Richard Jackson (Kathy) and Scott Jackson (Sara); one sister, Glennie Hall; eight grandchildren; eleven great- grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, General Gene Jackson; two daughters, Teresa Jackson and a stillborn infant; a sister, JoAnn Mills; and two brothers, Clifford Hill and Legrone Hill.
Pallbearers will be Tony McDonald, David McGill, Kyle Priest, Jacob Bledsoe, Anthony Stout, Bubba Hardin, Samuel Jackson and Dylan Stout.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Michael William Lail
TUPELO/FORMERLY OF NORTH CAROLINA – Michael William Lail, 57, passed away October 26, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Clinton Swatley
RIPLEY – Jerry Clinton Swatley, 71, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. He was born November 20,1947, in New Albany, to Loyd and Mary Rodgers Swatley. He was a minister and enjoyed reading his Bible. He was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Jumpertown, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the First Apostolic Church in Jumpertown, with Minister Charles Durham and Minister Carey Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Mountain Church Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years; Barbara Swatley of Ripley; his daughter, Christy Swatley of Memphis, Tennessee; his son, Andrew Clinton Swatley of Memphis, Tennessee; his brothers, Danny Glenn Swatley of Memphis, Tennessee and Terry Kendrick Swatley (Caron) of Collierville, Tennessee; his sister, Teresa Lynn Glaser of Memphis, Tennessee; his mother, Mary Elizabeth Swatley of Memphis, Tennessee; his father-in-law, Lester Leon Rushton of Jackson,Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Clinton Swatley; his brothers, Tommy Loyd and Ricky Joe Swatley; his sister, Brenda Dale Kennedy.
Visitation will be from noon until service time, at the church. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Mary Frances Stevenson
BIGBEE – On the morning of Friday, October 25, 2019, Mary Frances Stevenson, 85, took her last breath of Earthly air before entering her Heavenly Home. She was born in Prentiss County, to the late Clarence and Evelyn McCreary on January 8, 1934.
Frances was a very loving, compassionate woman who loved the Lord. She was a faithful member of Bigbee Baptist Church. She retired from AT&T, after 30 years and worked part-time for Peay Animal Hospital. Frances had a special place in her heart for animals and children, and enjoyed taking care of them. She dearly loved her family and always strived to help out in any way she could. In her free time, she liked spending time with her pets, gardening and reading. Frances will be missed by those who knew and loved her, but the memories she shared will last a lifetime.
Frances is survived by her sisters, Brenda Brown (Johnny), Carolyn Tigrett and Shelby Bonds; niece, Amy Robinson (David); and great-niece, Mary Lace Stanphill (James).
A funeral service will be held at Bigbee Baptist Church on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Jim Manley officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery in Fulton.
Pallbearers will include Gary Baldwin, Phil Burks, Kenny Gilmore, David Stanford, Brad Stanford, and Brad Clayton.
Visitation will be Monday morning, from 11 until the service hour, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made in Frances’s name to the Bigbee Baptist Church Building Fund.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made in Frances's name to the Bigbee Baptist Church Building Fund.
