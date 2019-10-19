Edward L. Lyon
WEST POINT – Mr. Edward L. Lyon, 83, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, in Columbus. Services will be Sunday, October 20, 2019, 2:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, in West Point. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1 until 2:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.
Calvert Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Willie B. Ware
OKOLONA – Willie B. Ware, 67, passed away October 17, 2019, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Lucille Wallace
FULTON – Lucille Jones Wallace, 93, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton, surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1925, to the late, Arlander Jones and the late, Georgia May Steele Jones. She was a longtime, faithful member of New Home Baptist Church and was a passionate believer of her Lord and Savior. She was very well read, reading the best seller books, and an avid conversationalist, of most all topics, including politics. She was a wonderful cook and capable gardener, a substitute school teacher, and a Sunday school teacher. She was a homemaker for many years.You always knew a prayer would be said to bless each meal around her table. .
Services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Bridges, and Bro. Casey Crumm officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by daughters, Suzy Fain of Fulton, Mavilou Burns of Parker, Colorado; sons, Tony (Patti) Wallace of Fulton, Freddy (Lisa) Wallace of Tupelo, Frankie Wallace of Fulton; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Wallace of Fulton, Van (Sharon) Wallace of Fulton, 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janie Benefield of Tupelo, Bernice Wilson of Tremont; and brothers, Alfred (Rachel) Jones of Golden, Larry (Geraldine) Jones of Friendship.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mavis L. Wallace; her parents; son, Patrick Wallace; son-in-law, Basil Fain; sister, Ruby Tucker; brother, Sylvan Jones; three brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Dossett, Tanner Wallace, Richard Burns, Rob Burns, Jonathan Wallace, and Matt Boren.
Jason Wallace will serve as a honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Charles Wilmar Adair
BRANYAN – Charles Wilmar Adair of Branyan Community, Union County, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit, Tupelo.
Charles was born November 12, 1932, the son of Malone and Flossie Adair of Mt. Zion Community, Union County. He graduated Jericho High School, with the Class of 1953, and later served in the U.S. Army, the majority of his time being spent at Presidio of San Francisco Military Fort, California.
Charles married Evlyn Jean Garrett on August 6, 1955, and she survives. During his working career, Charles was employed by Dr. Pepper and Pepsi Bottling Companies and Barber’s Pure Milk. He and Jean owned and operated Adairs’ Child Nursery, on Maynard Drive, Tupelo, for many years and during that time “...raised many of Tupelo’s children!” They resided in Tupelo fifty years, before moving to their current home in 2005. Years ago, Charles enjoyed fishing, especially fly-fishing. Until failing health prevented it a couple of years ago, Charles raised a beautiful summer garden which always produced a bounty of vegetables. He delighted in freezing and canning the fruits of his labor.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Charles is survived by a daughter, Wilma Adair Hitt (Randy) of Branyan Community; a daughter-in-law, Terese Adair of Oxford; and a brother, Stanford Adair (Geneva) of Macedonia Community, Lee County. He also leaves to cherish memories of their “Papaw Pops” his grandchildren, Jimmy Hitt (Dana), Lorie Adair Roberts (Scott), and Candy Hitt Miller (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Alayna and Macy Hitt; Olivia, Sam and Jack Roberts, Liddy and Jonah Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and later by his son, Charles Trent Adair in 2004. He was also predeceased by brothers, William Luther Adair, James I. Adair, Dean Adair and a sister, Essie Norris.
Charles was a faithful member of Antioch Church of Christ. He will be honored by men of the church serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy and Jimmy Hitt, Scott, Sam and Jack Roberts, and Dustin and Jonah Miller.
Visitation will be, from 3 until 5, Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019, at the church, and a service celebrating his life will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services; all will be conducted at Antioch Church of Christ, 1350 CR 197, Blue Springs, MS, (Jugfork Community). Service officiants will be Jimmy Hitt and Casey McBrayer. Burial will be in Starks Gentry Cemetery adjacent to Antioch. Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Starks Gentry Cemetery c/o Antioch Church of Christ.
The family expresses special thanks to North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Staff.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Booker Ware
TUPELO – Booker Ware, 69, passed away October 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jamie Ray “Hoover” Hill
RIPLEY – Jamie Ray “Hoover” Hill, 91, passed away October 19, 2019, at home in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Wanda A. Reed
BELMONT – Wanda A. Reed, 90, passed away October 19, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Deborah Diane Canada
UNION COUNTY – Deborah Diane Canada, 62, passed away October 19, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Donna Jean Sheffield Reed
WALNUT – Donna Jean Sheffield Reed, 59, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center, in Corinth. Services will be 4 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3 until 4 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Jamye Jinkins
PONTOTOC – Jamye Jinkins, 86, passed away October 19, 2019, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
