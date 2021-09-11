TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Shelia Ahlum, Tippah County
Margie Jean Baker, Nettleton
Corky Barnett, Tremont
Lilliane Bobbitt, Cleveland
Virginia Brandt, Memphis, Tennessee/Formerly of Tupelo
Latosha Clark, West Point
Carolyn Clayton, Tupelo
Gloria D. Credille, Belmont
Creed Culver, Holly Springs
Henry Lee Davis, Blue Mountain
Bryant Durdin, Ballardsville
Perry Ray Edge, Booneville
Billy Eggleton, Cookeville, Tennessee
Robert Kenneth Farrar, Baldwyn
Earl Neal Foreman, Jr., Union/Pontotoc
Troy Ellis Graham, New Albany
Floyd Hale, Tupelo
Ann Hill, Nettleton
Kenneth Jamieson, Ripley
Virginia Mathis Jew, New Albany
Eddie Wayne Kelly, Tupelo
Kirk Kitchens, Saltillo
Cynthia Miller, Byhalia
Mary Bell Millner, Tippah/Union Counties
Arthur Palmer, Saltillo
Melissa Ann Poole, Fulton
Martin K. "Marty" Self, Randolph
Linda Wiygul Senter, Fulton
Faye Sheffield, Mantachie
Robert E. "Bob" Smith, Tupelo
Carolyn Stevenson, Amory
Janna Jones Stewart, Middleton, Tennessee
Gloria Tapley, Fulton
Jimmie Warren, Pontotoc
Martha S. Webb, Mooreville
Lee Willams, Tupelo
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
September 12, 2021
MRS. MARTHA S. WEBB
Mooreville
3 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Gilvo Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Sunday, W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. VIRGINIA BRANDT
Memphis (Formerly of Tupelo)
Arrangements Incomplete
MRS. CAROLYN CLAYTON
Saltillo
Arrangements Incomplete
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Sunday, September 12, 2021
Mr. Eddie Wayne Kelly
Tupelo/Plantersville
1:30 PM Today, Sept. 12, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: Noon-service time
Mr. Floyd Hale
Tupelo
3:00 PM Today, Sept 12, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Lee Memorial Park-Private
Visit 1:00PM-Service Time
Mr. Robert “Bob” Smith
Tupelo
Private Family Service
Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Troy E. Graham
New Albany
Private Service
Tupelo Chapel
Hopewell Cemetery-Union Co.
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Magnolia Cemetery-Pike County, MS
Mr. Tommie Lindsey
Randolph
Services were held Sat.
Oak Forest Cemetery
Mrs. Serita Lynn Shumpert
Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
Mr. Johnny Berryhill
Byhalia
MEMO
Gloria D. Credille
BELMONT - Gloria D. Credille, 87, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 12, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 12, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS.
MEMO
Kenneth Jamieson
RIPLEY - Kenneth Jamieson, 78, passed away on September 4, 2021, in Batesville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
MEMO
Mary Bell Millner
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES - Mary Bell Millner, 90, passed away on September 10, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Cynthia Miller
BYHALIA - Cynthia Miller, 51, passed away on September 9, 2021, at her home in Marshall County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Earl Neal Foreman, Jr.
UNION/PONTOTOC - Earl Neal Foreman, Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc County. Private services will be held at a later date.
MEMO
Henry Lee Davis
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Henry Lee Davis, 92, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Wednesday September 15, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Union Prospect Cemetery New Albany/ Blue Mountain. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 4:00- 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
MEMO
Margie Jean Baker
NETTLETON - Margie Jean Baker, 73, passed away on September 9, 2021, at her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Perry Ray Edge
BOONEVILLE - Perry Ray Edge, 63, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Osner LSU Health Center in Shreveport, LA. Services will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Hodges Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Latosha Clark
WEST POINT - Latosha Clark, 42, passed away on September 9, 2021, in Shannon, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.
MEMO
Virginia Mathis Jew
NEW ALBANY - Virginia Mathis Jew, 78, passed away on September 10, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Creed Culver
HOLLY SPRINGS - Creed Culver, 79, passed away on September 9, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Lilliane Bobbitt
CLEVELAND - Lilliane Stanford Bobbitt of Cleveland, Mississippi, passed away at the age of 84 on September 6, 2021.
Lilliane was born in Woodville, Mississippi, the older daughter of Rubel Thomas Seales and Sarah Caroline McCormick Seales. At an early age, Lilliane's family moved to Batesville, Mississippi, where she graduated from Batesville High School. She then attended the Mississippi University for Women (the W), where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. After teaching high school for several years, her love of books inspired her to earn a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Mississippi. In Cleveland, she enjoyed her job as a librarian at the Bolivar County Library. During her time in Cleveland, she was a faithful member of Calvary Episcopal Church, and she loved meeting her friends for lunch. She was a long-time volunteer for the Guideposts prayer line and often enjoyed outings with the seniors at First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Bolivar County Humane Society as well as the Central Delta Humane Society and Friends of the Library.
Lilliane had a deep, abiding faith and love for all of God's creations, with a particular fondness for her dog Li'l Bit, her rescue cat Pixie, and purple violas. She enjoyed her Cleveland garden and loved music, art, and drawing. She delighted in concerts and fine arts performances at Delta State University. Her heart, however, belonged to her Ole Miss Rebels. A proud Ole Miss graduate, she was always seen in Rebel attire on every game day during football season.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie and Rubel Seales, and her grandparents, Robert and Hattie McCormick and James and Ida Seale.
Lilliane is survived by her daughter Angela Bobbitt of Knoxville, Tennessee, her sister Ruby (Kelly) Gilliam of Brandon, Mississippi, and her nephew Rocky (Amy) Gilliam of Brandon, Mississippi, as well as her very special friends from Cleveland, Marsha and Ken Swindol and Heather Gooden.
At Lilliane's request, all services will be private. If desired, friends may make donations to their local humane society.
Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register may be signed at Cleveland Funeral Home Cleveland, MS.
Janna Jones Stewart
Janna Jones Stewart
MIDDLETON, TENNESSEE - Janna Lynn Jones Stewart, 40, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home. She was born May 31, 1981, to Lanis and Wanda Jones. She graduated from New Site High School in 1999. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed reading, writing and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Siloam Cemetery with Bro. David English officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband of five years, Chaz Stewart; one son, Bodhi Lane Stewart; her mother, Wanda Jones; two brothers, Kevin (Janie) Jones and Keith (Andrea) Jones; her in-laws, Wayne and Debbye Stewart; four nephews, Marshall Jones, Caleb Jones, Dylan Gammel and KC Carrick; and two nieces, Gracie Jones and Winry, Jones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lanis Jones.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Billy Eggleton
Billy Eggleton
COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE - Mr. Billy Ray Eggleton, age 82 of Cookeville, died Thursday September 2, 2021 at Livingston Regional Hospital. No services are planned.
He was born July 15, 1939 in St. Albans, West Virginia to the late Jack and Nellie C. Guthrie Eggleton. Following graduation from St. Albans High School, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy.
Bill worked as a hazmat instructor for Hickory Springs Manufacturing. He was a resident of Southern California for 25 years. He was generous in giving his time and talents to various community causes. He received several recognitions for his philanthropic work. He enjoyed working on Rose Bowl Parade floats. He and his wife, Gail, moved to Cookeville in 2012.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Ray Eggleton; and a brother, Robert "Bob" Eggleton.
Bill. is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gail Wheeler Eggleton; daughters, Laura Eggleton of Saint Louis, Missouri, Amanda (Neil) Beddingfield of Tupelo, MS, and Carla (David) Schweitzer of Lakeland, GA; his brother, Rex (Jerry) Eggleton, a niece and three nephews all of St. Albans, WV. Bill is survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Pooh.
Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.
Robert Kenneth Farrar
Robert Kenneth Farrar
BALDWYN - Robert Kenneth Farrar, 82, of Pratts, Mississippi, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 surrounded by his children. Kenneth was born on November 8, 1938, in Baldwyn, Mississippi, to Alice and Hasten Farrar. He graduated from Baldwyn High School. For many years, Kenneth worked in construction and real estate and was always planning his next project.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sue; four children, Steve Farrar (Ron Jankowski), Keith Farrar (Bonnie), LuAnne McGuirk (Nick), and Carson Brown (Charity); grandchildren, Yvonne, Judy, and Farren McGuirk, Jenna and Xan (Jordan) Hancock, and Logan Brown; and one sister, Jo Gardner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Hasten Farrar, and his sister, Charlene Grisham.
Kenneth enjoyed a cup of coffee and a sausage biscuit from Agnew's as well as the friendly conversations. He was loved by his family and friends who affectionately knew him as "Kenny" and "Poppy." Kenneth was a member of Friendship Baptist Church for many years.
Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, there will be a private service for immediate family only. The service will be available for live-streaming at 1:45 pm Monday, September 13, at this link: https://tinyurl.com/KennethFarrar.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pratts-Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, 114 Road 2768, Baldwyn, MS 38824.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Corky Barnett
Corky Barnett
TREMONT - Corky Barnett, 76, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 27, 1944 to the late Jesse J. Barnett and the late Ruby Ann Crane Barnett in Red Bay, AL. He was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Corky enjoyed gardening, raising cows, bailing hay, and spending time with family and friends. His motto in life was, "Simplicity, common sense, and moderation."
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church with Bro. Andy Barnett, and Rev. Wayne Napier officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday September 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Pauline Barnett of Tremont, 2 sons; Andy (Christy) Barnett of Fairview, and Alan (Tracy) Barnett, of Tremont, grandchildren; Kaleb (Felicia) Barnett of Fairview, Kyler (Hannah) Barnett of Fairview, Lily Catherine Barnett of Tremont, Evan Barnett of Tremont, and Annabeth Barnett of Tremont, great-grandchildren; Kinzlee Barnett, Kierstyn Barnett, and Finley Barnett, 1 brother; Myrl Barnett, 3 sisters; Pat (Gayre) Pounders, Pam (Bill) Owen, and Donna (Halbert) Pitts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jesse and Ruby Ann Barnett, and 3 sisters; Dot Grimes, Shirley Manasco, and Ann Killingsworth.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Barnett, Kyler Barnett, Evan Barnett, Halbert Pitts, Gayre Pounders, and Bill Owen.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Linda Wiygul Senter
Linda Wiygul Senter
FULTON - Linda Wiygul Senter, 73, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home. She was born July 7, 1948 to the late Quinton Roosevelt Wiygul and Ollie Ree Miller Wiygul. She retired from teaching after 27 years of service. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed photography and was known as the family photographer, loved her dogs, going to family gatherings, yard sales, studying history, and Mississippi State Bulldogs. Linda enjoy riding motorcycles with Jeff, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett, and Bro. David Haynes officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 12 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her mother; Ollie Ree Wiygul of Fulton, husband; Jeff Senter of Fulton, son; Josh (Meagan) Senter of Fulton, daughter; Katelyn (Jake) Mitchell of Saltillo, brother; Jerry (Rhonda) Wiygul of Fulton, nieces; Michelle (Jason) Harris of Golden, Lacie (Billy) Snider of Fulton, grandchildren; Jade Senter, Marshall Senter, and Emersyn Harbin, great nephew; J. Harris, great nieces; Emma Harris, and Selah Edge, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; Quinton Roosevelt Wiygul, great niece; Kently AnaRee Harris, nephew in law; Tim Edge, and numerous aunts and uncles.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideon's, or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jimmie Warren
Jimmie Warren
PONTOTOC - Jimmie Lou Warren, 88, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church for 43 years. She loved her church family and they loved her. Her hobbies included yard work, sewing, reading her Bible and games.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Monday, September 13, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church. Bro. Phillip Jackson, Bro. Neal Perry and Bro. Rocky Watts. Burial will be in the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-Brother-L.A. Frasure of Randolph; sister-Melba Warren of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by-Husband-Willie Warren; parents-Carl and Evie Frasure; siblings-Spencer Frasure, Louise Douglas, Marie Douglas, Nell Walton, Estelle Waldo, Josie Allen, Syble Patton and Lula Allen.
Pallbearers-Perry Vaughn, Danny Allen, Gary Patton, Butch Stegall, Mike Montgomery, Jerry Russell and Bobby Allen.
Visitation-12:00 pm until service time Monday, September 13, 2021 at the church.
Masks will be required to be worn while inside the Church.
MEMO
Shelia Ahlum
TIPPAH COUNTY - Shelia Ahlum, 35, passed away on September 10, 2021, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Gloria Tapley
FULTON - Gloria Tapley, 92, passed away on September 10, 2021, at her residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
MEMO
Carolyn Clayton
TUPELO - Carolyn Clayton, 80, passed away on September 11, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Virginia Brandt
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Virginia Brandt, formerly of Tupelo, 77, passed away on September 9, 2021, at Quince Nursing and Rehab Center in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
MEMO
Carolyn Stevenson
AMORY - Carolyn Stevenson, 70, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MEMO
Ann Hill
NETTLETON - Ann Hill, 86, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Arthur Palmer
Arthur Palmer
SALTILLO - Arthur Brendon Palmer, often called Art or Bren, departed this life for his life eternal on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was 77 years old. Born in Tupelo on November 27, 1943 to the late Arthur T. Palmer and Katie Louella Dunlap Palmer, Art lived most of his life in this area except for his years away in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. His military specialty was auto pilot and radar on the cargo plane Douglas C-124 Globemaster II, commonly known to Airmen as "Old Shakey". He also was mechanic on the Lockheed C-141 Starlifter. His service command was Military Airlift Command (MAC). He made many lifelong friends from his years in the Air Force. He was stationed at Warner Robbins, Ga. and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Always adventuresome and on the edge, Arthur enjoyed being an avid hunter, traveling the USA and Canada, fishing and camping. He especially liked the west (Yellowstone) and Alaska. He spent his civilian life in the tire manufacturing business retiring as Department Head of the Lab at Cooper Tire and Rubber in Tupelo. In 1975, he was married to Frances Geraldine "Gerrie" Funderburk and their love for each other was unwavering until her death in 2016. Art's interests were varied but he really enjoyed buying and fixing antique cars. He owned many over the years but among his pride and joy was his "new" 1962 Ford or his 1947 Ford which were his car show favorites. Arthur was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend to many. He gave his time very unselfishly and freely to family and friends in need. Always ready to help, he touched many lives with his generous spirit in both time and money. His quick wit, his interesting personality and his prankster nature endeared him to all. He will be sorely missed.
Services celebrating his life were held at 3 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ray Guin officiating. The Air Force will provide honors. Private family burial will follow in Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time today at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 3 PM today and will be archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Arthur is survived by his daughters; Heather Richey (Brad), Sandy Murphy (Eddie), his son; Ricky Kent (Tina), his brothers; Jerry Palmer(Rosie), Jimmy Palmer(Margaret), his sisters; Judy Huddleston (Robert), Patty Palmer(Don), Eloise Glidwell (Charlie), his grandchildren; Brennen Palmer, Blaine Richey, Kristie Dye(Tracy), Samantha Kent, Tyler Kent, Breanna Richey, Vince Richey ,his great grandchildren; Katie Lindsey, Kelon Lindsey, Cason and Blaire Yarbrough, his great great grandchildren; Blakely Lindsey. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Geraldine "Gerrie" Funderburk and a great great grandson Jaxxon Yarbrough.
The family would prefer that memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO BOX 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803.
Floyd Hale
Floyd Hale
TUPELO - William Floyd Hale entered the near presence of his Savior from NMMC on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. He was 92. Floyd was born in Jackson, Tn. on June 3, 1929 to the late Obie Hale and Grace Tuten Hale. He and his family settled in Aberdeen where he graduated from Aberdeen High School. A patriotic American devoted to God and country, Floyd served in the U. S. Army in post World War II and Korea and retired from the Mississippi National Guard as a Lt. Colonel after 28 years service. Always blessed with a steely mind and a pleasing personality, Floyd became interested in building and development and owned and operated Hale Construction for over 30 years. He loved working and was tireless in his pursuits in the construction industry. His family always said he had two speeds, wide open or stop. Floyd was a faithful member of the Gloster St. Church of Christ for many years. He enjoyed watching sports especially going to Ole Miss Football games, enjoyed traveling the country and gardening of which he gave most of the produce to family and friends. Floyd was a splendid conversationalist and especially enjoyed telling military stories.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Today Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Ministers Chad Ramsey and Joe Connell officiating. Private family burial will take place in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Today only at Holland Funeral Directors which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Connie Barber Hale, to whom he married on Oct. 19, 2013; his children, Bill Hale (Carolyn) of the Wren Community, Lewis Cervantes (Suzanne) of Tupelo, Keith Holmes and Clyde Holmes both of Holly Springs, Janie Cobb (Pete) of New Albany, Debbie Mitchell (Dave) of Tupelo, Cindy Emerson (Jimmy) of Murray, Ky and Jan Cooper (Tom) of Potts Camp. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister, Mary White of Dallas, TX ; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Callie, his children, Linda Hale, Vaughn Hale and Stevie Hale; his grandchildren, Lacey Hale, Missy Knight, Wyatt Hale and Terrell Holmes.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or to LeBonheur Hospital Foundation, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, Tn. 38174.
Eddie Wayne Kelly
Eddie Wayne Kelly
TUPELO - Eddie Wayne Kelly, a good ole soul, finished his earthly course and began his life in eternity on Friday morning, Sept. 10, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He had been in failing health for some time. Born on April 14, 1936 in Plantersville to the late John Troy Kelly and Robbie Harrison Kelly, he was raised in the Tater Hills and graduated from Mooreville High School. He became a skilled electrician over his working life and owned and operated Kelly Electric for over 40 years. A great outdoorsman, Eddie Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting and mowing his yard to perfection. An avid sports fan, he kept up with SEC sports, was a Miss. State Bulldog through and through, and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Tiger Woods playing golf. He was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Tupelo.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be Noon-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Eddie Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Brown Kelly, to whom he married in Tupelo in l975; his children, Terry Kelly (Cindy) of Saltillo; Donna Bridges (Donnie) of Belden, Amy West (Scotty) of Shannon, Chip Hannah of Titusville, Fla, Lisa Wren (Mike) of Tupelo and Pam Vance (Gerry) of Thompson Station, Tn.; 9 grandchildren, Michael and Morgan Kelly, Jackson and Addie Bridges, Cody and Krista West, and Mary, Hannah and Carly Vance. His great grandchildren; Rivers West, Keagan West and Leah Kelly. his siblings, JC Kelly (Jo) of Plantersville, Charles Kelly (Sharon) of Plantersville, Ken Kelly (Joanne) of Beaverton, Oregon and Ernestine Salle of New Castle, Penn.; sister in law, Cherie Harris of Tupelo and the extended family of many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families and his sweet baby dog, Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Robbie Kelly and his siblings, Bernice Stanford, Louise Kelly, Mozelle Payne, Merbalyn Palmer, Thurman Kelly, Merle Kelly, Harrison Kelly and Spencer Kelly.
Pallbearers are Scotty West, Mike Wren, Donnie Bridges, Gerry Vance, Cody West and Jackson Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Kelly & Chip Hannah.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803. The family requests that you wear mask at the service.
Kirk Kitchens
Kirk Kitchens
SALTILLO - Michael Kirk Kitchens, age 54 died Thursday September 9, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. He was a self-employed plumber and a member of the Harrisburg Baptist Church. He loved to hunt, fish and spending time in the outdoors. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his sons, he was the self-proclaimed best plumber in the world.
Private graveside services will be held at the Kirkville cemetery with Bro. Doug Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville cemetery.
Survivors include his sons Reid Kitchens & Candace of San-Antonio, TX and Gavin Kitchens of Tupelo; his parents, Melvin & Carolyn Kitchens of Pontotoc; his sister Amy Shelton & Barry of Madison, MS; fiancé`, Missy Hunter and her children James Riley Hunter, III & Kelsie, Mary Beth Hunter and Anna Maria Hunter her grandson, Skye Michael Duff; nieces & nephews Mollie Dean & Jake, Addison Shelton and Brandon Shelton; great nephew, Eli Dean.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl & Ollie Kitchens and Lank & Odessa Michael.
Pallbearers will be Todd Rodgers, Ricky Cleveland, Barry Shelton, Ed Neelly, Luke Prust, Joe O`Callogan, Steve Johnson, Jimmy Michael and Billy Ray.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Lee Willams
Lee Willams
TUPELO - Lee Andrew Williams, 75, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home in Tupelo, MS surrounded by his family. He was born on July 28, 1946, in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Cornelia Cummings and the late Arzo Barnes. As a young boy, he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball in school and outside of school. He also loved wrestling, playing marbles and was known as the family prankster, very mischievous. He often enjoyed a great laugh and making others laugh; usually being the source of the laughter. Because of his ability to make others laugh and his laid-back personality, he had lots of friends growing up.
Lee accepted Christ at an early age and joined New Lebanon Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and played the piano.
Lee was an honor graduate and class salutatorian of the Class of 1964 at Belden High School. Because of his academic excellence, he graduated one year early with his brother, Robert. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Austria. He also had the opportunity to travel to Greece while serving our country.
Lee married Annie Ruth Vaughn in 1971 and from this union came five children: Pamela, Orlanda, Carilus, Ceasus and Fanesha. He was a loving husband and a caring father. He worked for McGraw-Edison Manufacturing, then for Malone & Hyde and Morris Sales as a truck driver for many years before his life-long career in gospel music began.
Lee began singing gospel music at the age of six, when his uncle, Mitchell Thornton, a member of the Gospel Stars, formed the group: the Gospel Stars Juniors, featuring Lee and his three brothers: Willie, Robert and Frank. Singing around the house and in the community finally paid off for these young boys. Later, their uncle, Mitchell Thornton, formed The Spiritual QC's (Qualified Christian Singers) comprised of a variety of gospel singers. After some of them relocated, Lee's oldest brother, Willie Thornton, restarted the group after they broke up in 1968 and took the name for their own group in which Lee played the bass guitar. He continued to sing and travel the world spreading the word through gospel music.
After three decades of recording and traveling, in 1996, The Spiritual QC's recorded their first album, "Jesus is Alive and Well." It wasn't until the release of the second album in 1998, "Love Will Go All the Way" that the group was renamed to Lee Williams and The Spiritual QC's. This album threw Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC's into the gospel music spotlight and earned them their first national hit, "I've Learned to Lean," an upbeat hand-clapper of a tune that showcased Lee's powerful vocals and spearheaded a string of successful albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Other accolades include Lee being featured on the hit song, "Cooling Water" with the legendary Williams Brothers, Melvin and Doug in 1997. Lee Williams and The Spiritual QC's would record and tour the nation nearly 50 weeks a year, touching fans with his caring personality. Lee was known for his distinct voice and unique stage presence and never failed to deliver a soul stirring performance, while leaving his all on the stage every time. His deep baritone voice and cool stoic style moved the crowd as he stood still in one spot singing until the power of the Lord came down. He was a gentle soul who would sign autographs and take photos with fans for hours before and after each performance.
Lee Williams and The Spiritual QC's recorded six more records; having several hits peak on the Top Ten and Top Five of Billboard gospel music charts, won 10 Stellar Awards (and was presented with the Stellar Awards' prestigious James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010), earned a Soul Train Award for Best Gospel Album of the Year, and was named the Gospel Music Excellence Awards' Traditional Quartet of the Year in 2011. Lee was also given the Mississippi Trailblazer Award.
Dr. Lee Williams, the beloved quartet frontman of the Spiritual QC's, received the Honorary Doctorate of Sacred Music from Bible Believers Christian College in California June 2016.
After sixty-seven years of being the primary lead singer and songwriter, Lee retired from public performances in 2018 in his hometown of Tupelo, MS, where it all began. In July of that year, the city of Tupelo celebrated both his career and retirement with a public celebration, during which he was presented with the key to the city. Lee Williams and The Spiritual QC's became one of the most in-demand quartet gospel groups of all time.
He leaves to celebrate his life and continue his legacy, his faithful and loving wife Annie Ruth Williams and their five beautiful children: Pamela (Darrell) Williams, Orlanda "Sac" Williams, Carilus "C.C." Williams, Ceasus "Javon" (Shanetta) Williams and Fanesha "Shanay" (Adarius) Traylor; his children: Rodrick Bailey, Sonya Madden, Melissia (Patrick) McCoy, Kimberlee Ford and Roosevelt (Shanna) Ford; his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, his brothers: Willie (Dorothy) Thornton, Robert (Verna) Thornton, T.C. (Pamela) Cummings and Willie C. Barnes; his sisters: Mary Williams, Vera Nabors, Wanda (Leo) Wells, Perceta (Chris) Berry and Syrenthia (Arthur) Arnold; his uncles: Joseph Thornton, Samuel (Bessie) Thornton and Mitchell (Marie) Thornton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fans.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Cornelia Cummings, his father: Arzo Barnes, his grandson: LaQuintray Williams; his stepfather: Tom Cummings, Sr., his brother: Frank Williams and his sister: Danita Spearman.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021, at BancorpSouth Arena, 375 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 at 1:00 p.m. Prior to the services, public walk-through viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Big Hill Cemetery, 1026 Lee Line Road, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Martha S. Webb
Martha S. Webb
MOOREVILLE - Martha Sue Webb, affectionately known by family as "Mot", left her earthly home surrounded by family on September 10, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. She was born September 6, 1947 in Tupelo to Benjamin Edward Summers and Mary Lou Gunter Summers. She was raised in the Mooreville Community with her four sisters, Meredith, Carol, Connie, and Donna. She attended Mooreville High School from Kindergarten to her graduation in 1965. In high school, she was among other things, the salutatorian and a cheerleader. She attended Itawamba Junior College for two years, earning her associates degree. She married Phillip Ray Webb March 15, 1968. Her family always loved hearing the story of when she first saw him, noticing his little pug nose. This must have been a foreshadowing because all of her children and grandchildren have this same nose. She worked for Renasant Bank for 35 years, ending her career as the Executive Secretary and officer. Many of Martha's coworkers often commented, "Everyone knows that Martha runs the bank." She was a member of Auburn Baptist Church and was a dedicated member of her Sunday School Class. Martha is known for many wonderful qualities, including her giving spirit of all her time and talents. She baked cakes for others, visited the sick, and would give anything she had to help another person. Martha had a servant's heart and was patient, kind, and also quite the prankster. If you knew her, you probably have a story of how she jumped out from a closet and scared you, or played a practical joke. She loved games like dominoes, yahtzee, and card games. She delighted in playing with family and usually winning. She would probably like for it to be noted that at the time of her passing, she officially won the lifelong contest of "who was the skinniest" with her sisters and "who had the smallest backside" with her sisters-in-law. She was an amazing cook and loved hosting her family. Martha enjoyed walking faithfully with her good buddies, Kay Tucker and Linda Lauderdale. She loved the beach, laying out, reading books, Strawberry ice cream, and scratch-off lottery cards. She was a talented author of stories and poems. She penned many poems for family and friends to commemorate births, deaths, and other special occasions. She was a true superhero to her family. She was an amazing mother, sister, grandmother, daughter, and wife. She loved the Lord and her family. Her sisters, husband and three children, and seven grandchildren were the most loved and important people to her. She spent a lifetime placing them first and loved them well. She wrote these lines to her Dad after he passed away and they hold true for us today. "We've all questioned why but I think we now know that God was ready for you and you just had to go. It's comforting to know you're in the Father's arms today. The pain and suffering have all gone away. We love you and miss you but you've run a good race and someday we'll see you in God's heavenly place."
Martha is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phillip Ray Webb; three children, Missy Webb Ford (Scott), Phil Webb (Darla), and John Mark Webb (Lauren); seven grandchildren, Andrew, Erin, Ethan, Jones, Robbie Ruth, Haven, and Halle who loved their "Annie". She is also survived by her four sisters, Meredith Dillard, Carol Horton (Gerald), Connie Collins (Nate), and Donna Knight; and a number of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers-in-law, Lamar Dillard and David Knight; and a nephew, Brad Dillard.
Faye Sheffield
Faye Sheffield
MANTACHIE - Ruby Faye Sheffield, 70, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1951, to Ottis Hank and Velar Mae Tyra Justice. She worked at Super Sagless before declining health caused her to retire. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mantachie. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, and especially loved spending time with her grandkids and socializing with all her neighborhood friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Kell Sheffield (Wendy) of Guntown; one daughter, Sonya Donald (Bill) of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Courtney Campbell (Justin) of Tupelo and Causey Sheffield of Guntown; one great-grandson, Eli Campbell; one brother, Tommy Justice of Mooreville; two sisters, Maye Richardson of Mooreville and Helen Wurslin (Fred) of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Wayne Sheffield; one brother, Roy Justice; one sister, Peggy Justice; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Justin Campbell, Brock Bishop, Cooper Bishop, Landon Bishop, Sean Richardson, and Jimmy Tabler.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Sheffield family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Martin K. "Marty" Self
RANDOLPH - Martin Keith "Marty" Self, 62, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto, MS. Marty was in the United States Army for 5 years before settling in Pontotoc County. He owned Self's Auto Repair Shop in Pontotoc. He loved his wife, children, and loved to travel.
Marty is survived by his wife, Mary Self; children, Brittney Saraceni(Justin), Brandon Self(Emily), Breanna Self, Latonya Ferguson(Billy), Randy Copeland(Tonya), and Betty Copeland(Andy); grandchildren, Kaidance, Addie, Charlie, Jade, Madison, Clayton, Austin, Abbie, Haley, Jonathon, Zach, Katelyn, Billy Jr., Audrey, and Eva; 3 great grandchildren; his sister, Lisa Heath; and his brother, Ricky Self.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Aelene Self; and his brother, Terry Self.
Services will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Bill Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Billy Ferguson, Jonathon League, Zach Copeland, Austin Stevens, Keith Bass, and Daniel Bass. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Dykes, Noah Lamb, Anthony Reich, and David Pritchard.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 14th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, September 26th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Troy Ellis Graham
Troy Ellis Graham
NEW ALBANY - Troy Ellis Graham, 76, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from his son's residence in Tupelo . Troy was born in Union Co. on April 8, 1945 to the late Jessie Sylvester Graham and Alma Lou White. He lived much of his adult life in Union County where his family has a long ancestry. On Dec. 24, 1969, he married Martha Sue Hamblin and she survives. Troy spent much of his life working as an upholsterer in the furniture industry. He was a longtime member of the Hopewell Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and assistant Sunday school teacher. Troy served the Presbytery on many committees. He enjoyed being with his family especially his three great grandchildren. Troy loved the country life and gardening, often raising prized tomatoes and sharing them with family and friends. He was a sports enthusiast and particularly was a fan of the East Union High School Urchins.
Due to the Covid l9 Pandemic, the family has chosen to have private services. Burial will be at Hopewell ARP Church Cemetery. They urge everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks whenever indoors. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Troy leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Sue Graham of New Albany; his sons, Troy E. Graham, Jr. of New Albany and Jessie L. Graham and Thomas Sheffield of Tupelo; grandchildren, Derek and Melissa Graham of Blue Ridge, Va., Courtney Graham and Blake Graham both of New Albany; 3 great grandchildren, Aidan and Conner Graham and Arya Palmer; a sister, Coy Gaines of Blue Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Alma Lou; his daughter, Tracy Suzanne Graham and two sisters, Patsy Moody and Yvonne Brooks.
Bryant Durdin
Bryant Durdin
BALLARDSVILLE - Bryant Clayton Durdin, 74, died at 4:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at his residence in Ballardsville after a period of declining health. Born in Byhalia, Ms. on June 20, 1947 to the late Walter Durdin, Sr. and the late Mary Steward Durdin McGinnis, Bryant spent time in Clarksdale and had lived in this area many years. He was a self employed mechanic and enjoyed tinkering in his shop, working on vehicles, tractors and whatever was his fancy of the day. Blessed with a "gee whiz" personality, Bryant never met a stranger and greatly enjoyed conversation with family and friends. He was a US Army veteran and proud of his country. Papaw, as he was called by his grandchildren and many other friends, enjoyed cooking and his specialty was biscuits and gravy and chicken and dumplins. He attended the Boguefala Baptist Church in Mooreville.
A memorial service is to be announced in coming weeks. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Bryant is survived by his daughter and primary caregiver, Stephanie Durdin Nash (Willie) of Saltillo; his son, Charles Daniel Durdin (Jessica) of Abbeville, 4 grandchildren, Jordan Nash, Justin Durdin, Jasmine Baswell and Mataeo Baswell; 3 great grandchildren, Annaleigh Grace Baswell, Zaylynn Loftin and Micah Brown; his brothers, James Mike Durdin of Peru and Walter Durdin, Jr. of Alabama. A sister, Ilene Dickey of Belen, Ms. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty McClain.
Robert E. "Bob" Smith
Robert E. "Bob" Smith
TUPELO - Robert E. "Bob" Smith was born to Martin E. "Coca-Cola" and Ovella Smith in Guin, Alabama on June 21, 1931. He departed this life for the life eternal after a brief illness at 4 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021. He graduated from Marion Co. High School and Mississippi State University. After three years at MSU, he received an Army ROTC Commission and served two years in the Panama Canal Zone. He returned to MSU and graduated in 1957 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He married Janie Sue Hightower on February 8, 1958 and they lived in Hopkinsville, KY, for four years before moving to Tupelo in 1961. Janie died Nov. 3, 2018, a marriage of 60 wonderful years. Bob joined TVA and worked there until his retirement in 1992. Bob's hobbies included fishing, hunting, and building bluebird houses that he placed in local and state parks. He also loved gardening and especially growing flowers, tomatoes, and watermelons for Janie to share with friends, especially Traceway residents and shut-ins. He was lovingly referred to by family and friends as "G-Daddy". His five grandchildren and two great grandchildren were his greatest joy and pleasure. He loved teaching them to grow things, to explore and enjoy nature, and to help them with building projects. The kids always believed that, "If G-Daddy can't fix it, it ain't broke". Bob was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class since 1963.
A private family service and committal will be held with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Bob leaves behind his cherished family: his son, Mike Smith (Carole) of Counce, TN; his daughter, Donna Robbins (Johnny) of Tupelo; his sister, Mary Smith Wilson (Hollis) of Florence, AL; his grandchildren Michele Smith Black (Brad) of Huntsville, AL; Cindy Smith Lott (Matt) of Nashville, TN; Lindy Carroll of Seattle, WA; Brian Smith (Laura) of Bangor, ME; and Lacey Carroll of Savannah, GA and two great-grandchildren, Adam and Anna Black of Huntsville, AL. Bob is also survived by best friends and "adopted children" David and Mary Lamb of Madison, AL.
The family request that memorials be made to Traceway Manor Senior Services, 2800 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 or St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38804.
MEMO
Melissa Ann Poole
FULTON - Melissa Ann Poole, 67, passed away on September 9, 2021, at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
