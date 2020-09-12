Roosevelt “Bruh” “Bonehead” Hardaway, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Roosevelt “Bruh” “Bonehead” Hardaway, Sr., 78, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Private services will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hearn Grove Cemetery 919 Deer Creek Rd Byhlia MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Marie Cleveland
BOONEVILLE – Frances Marie Cleveland passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 10, 1934, in Prentiss County to Troy Aldridge and Delia Lewis. Marie was a housewife and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. She was a member of Little Brown Missionary Baptist Church.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Kirkville Cemetery located in Kirkville, MS. Bro. Dale Berryman will be officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marie is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Baker (Mike) and Judy Kingsley all of Marietta. Three sisters, Ora Mae Berryman of Tishomingo; Shirley Foster (Dale) of Booneville; Maxine Prater of Belmont; and one brother, Wayne Aldridge of the Burton Community. Three grandsons, Rodney Cleveland (Nicole) of Payden; Dale Davis (Brandy) of Iuka; and Matthew Kingsley (Samantha) of Kirkville; two granddaughters, Christy Long (Andy) of Saltillo and Misty Landrum (Bruce) of Caledonia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Cleveland; son, Roger Dale Cleveland; four brothers, Hubert Aldridge; Danny Lee Aldridge; Milton Aldridge; and J.T. Aldridge; two sisters, Veliar Johnson and Mildred Cox. Great-grandson, Grady Lane Landrum and a nephew, Buddy Aldridge.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Don Faulkner SKYLINE – Don Faulkner, 81, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on 2 PM Sunday at Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Omie Little
OLIVE BRANCH – Omie J. Wilhite Little, 82, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born June 30, 1938, in Union County to Grover Cleveland Wilhite and Flora Ada Butler Wilhite. She had attended Jericho Baptist Church. She was retired from the Memphis/Shelby County School System.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dennis Smithey officiating. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 1 daughter: Nancy L. Little of Olive Branch, MS.; 1 son: Jeffrey R. Little of Olive Branch, MS.; 2 sisters: Jean East of Germantown, TN., and Margaret Blythe of Baldwyn, MS.; 1 brother: Wayne Wilhite of Baldwyn, MS.; 2 grandchildren: Shana Little of Olive Branch, MS., and Sherri L. Newport of Arlington, TN.; and 1 great-grandchild: Peyton Kirk.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert Ray Little, Jr.; her parents; 5 sisters; and 3 brothers.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Mary Vaughn
VERONA – Mary Vaughn, 92, passed away on September 11, 2020, at her home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Edwinta Williams Albritton
VERONA – Hilda Edwinta Williams Albritton, age 97, was born June 22, 1923 in Amite County, MS and passed away peacefully at her home in Tupelo, MS on September 10, 2020.
The daughter of Ras E. and Marie Cruise Williams, she grew up near McComb, MS in Amite County and graduated from Mars Hill High School. She married Robert C. “Pete” Albritton on Feb. 12, 1945. After returning from WWII in 1946, he completed his masters degree in agriculture at Mississippi State University and began work at the Experiment Station in Kosciusko. In 1949 he was named superintendent of the new Northeast MS Agricultural Experiment Station, bringing them to the Tupelo area where they were to spend the rest of their lives actively involved in Harrisburg Baptist Church and in the farm and business communities of the area. After “Pete” died in 1986, Edwinta remained actively involved in her church, particularly enjoying the senior choir, trips and lunches with the Merry Makers, and working with the Hospital Homebound ministry. She continued to enjoy the Sorosis Club and her many years of volunteer work with the Meals on Wheels program in Lee County. Visiting, traveling, and enjoying reunion trips with her beloved “Williams Family Gang” brought great joy. Spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren was always a priority; and having grandson, Luke, his wife, Jamie, and great-grandchildren Jasmine, Cole, Mia and Keira live with her, involve her in their activities, and care for her during the last five years has been one of her greatest blessings.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Edwinta is preceded in death by six brothers: Winton Eugene Williams, Lloyd Cruise Williams, Clarence E. Williams, Jewell Ross Williams, Benjamin Bert Williams, and Clifton E. Williams, and five sisters: Gladys Ira Williams Fortenberry, Dennie Laverne Williams Scott, Carrie Naomi Williams Carruth, Norma Elaine Williams Hughey, Mildred Evelyn Williams Selman, and Edna Earline Williams Cooper Tyson.
Edwinta is survived by her beloved best friend and sister Eugenia Marie Williams Fitzmorris; daughter, Cheryl Albritton Gregory (David); son, Robert D. Albritton (Rita); five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to health concerns related to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation or service. The family will hold a private celebration of remembrance and thanksgiving. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, whose caring and highly competent home hospice staff allowed Edwinta to spend her final days at home with family. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Judith Hall
PONTOTOC – Judith Hall, 64, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside Services were held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:00 at Martintown Cemetery in Ingomar Community. Visitation was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:00 – 1:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc. Burial follwed at Martintown Cemetery Ingomar Community. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of services.
Charles Edward Sanders
NEW ALBANY – Charles Edward Sanders, 69, transitioned to eternal life Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Baptist Desoto Hospital, Southhaven, MS. He was born to Carldon Sanders and Kattie Mae Barker Sanders October 21, 1950 in New Albany, MS.
Charles was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School. He worked for many years for Mohasco Furniture before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, little league Coach and loved working in his garden. Charles served as a Sunday School teacher and Chairman of the Deacon Board at Zion Chapel.
He is survived by his wife; Mary L. Sanders and daughter; Monica (Ernie) Gray both of New Albany, MS, sons; Charles F. Sanders (Brenda) of Collierville, TN and Patrick L. Sanders of Pasadena, CA., four grandchildren, one sister; Inice Walker of St. Louis, MO.
Visitation will be Monday, September 14, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Zion Chapel M.B. Church. Private Funeral Service Tuesday, September 15 also at Zion Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For condolences and further information, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
Mary Opal Bruff Strevel
ABERDEEN – Mary Opal Bruff Strevel, 89, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence in Aberdeen, MS. She was born March 7, 1931 in Aberdeen to Albert Bruff, Sr. and Mattie Bruff. She was a Homemaker. Ms. Strevel was a member of the Apostolic Truth Tabernacle in Amory, MS.
Services will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Charles Petty and Grant Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter Faith Ann Ward (John) of Becker, MS; two sons Tommy Strevel, Jr. (Jo Ann) of Athens, MS and Paul Strevel of Quincy, MS; twelve grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mattie Bruff, her husband Tom Strevel, Sr., her brother Albert Bruff, Jr., a son Barry Strevel and a grandson Justin Strevel.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
Samuel Dwight Carter
HATLEY – Samuel Dwight Carter, 74, passed away on September 11, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Robert Allen
FORT SMITH – Robert D. “Bob” Allen, 89, passed away September 9, 2020 in Fort Smith. Bob grew up in Wesson, Mississippi, the fifth of seven children. He joined the Army at age sixteen, serving in the Korean Conflict. He retired after almost twenty-four years as a Master SGT. He also retired from Rheem Manufacturing. Bob was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church, and he enjoyed his family, friends, and doing things for others. He was a man of few words but much patience, kindness, wisdom, and humor. A true gentleman and a man of integrity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marcia Allen; his wife, Ruby Allen; siblings, Katie Jewell Allen, Ruby Nell Allen, Evie Fay (Sally) Taylor, and Vernon Allen.
He is survived by a very special lady, Mildred Deal; daughter, Andrea Diez (John); step-children, Sherry Campbell and Herschel Faulkner; sisters, Bobbie Patrick and Grace Polk; grandchildren, Christy McMorris, Tiffany Rodriguez, Christopher Diez (Mayra), Kelsea McBride (Shawn), Trey Campbell (Stefanie); and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral was held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial with military honors, will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park, Verona, Lee County, MS under the direction of W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be sent to Rye Hill Baptist church, 11512 Old Hwy 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916 or to Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Nellie Mae Jones
RIPLEY – Nellie Mae Jones, 81, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was born on January 29, 1939, to Hugh Christopher and Edna Pauline Childers Jones in Ashland, Mississippi. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be Monday, 11:00 AM, September 14, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley with Bro. Bill Baker officiating.
Nellie Mae is survived by two brothers: Bob Jones (Joyce) of Ripley, MS, Jerry Jones (Peggy) of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Ermie Jones (Billy) of Ripley, MS, Debra Britt (Alan) of Ripley, MS, Barbara Williams of Germantown, TN; She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Niles Jones, Danny Jones and two nephews.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Jones family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Norma Jones
TUPELO – Norma Reed Chaney Jones, 84, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit after a brief illness. She was born January 31, 1936, in the Auburn Community to Cecil and Grace Turner Reed. She graduated from Mooreville High School in 1955 and went to work at TKE Drugstore. Shortly thereafter, she went to work at the Lee County Tax Assessors office, a career that lasted for 33 years. She worked under Floyd Shumpert, Bilbo McCullough and Karrie Weathers over that time. She was a member of the Altrusa Club and Wesley Methodist Church. She was an avid Bunco player. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her friends and family.
Services will be 1 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bret McKee officiating and music by Greg Reed. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 14 years, W.C. “Dub” Jones of Tupelo; two step-sons, Tracy Jones (Kim) and Trent Jones; two sisters, Shirley Gillentine of Tupelo and Coy Williams of Thaxton; one brother, Paul Reed (Betty) of Verona; three sisters-in-law, Varnell Reed of Tupelo, Evon Reed of Okolona and JoAnn Reed of Mooreville; three step-grandchildren, Hunter Jones (Bethany), Laken Jones and Wilson Jones; one step-great-grandchild, Charlie Jones, and loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Billy Chaney; five brothers, John Turner Reed, Ray Reed, Rex Reed, Billy Reed and Arthur Roy Reed; two sisters-in-law, Eloine Reed and Shirley Reed; one brother-in-law, David Gillentine, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Jones, Al Jones, Ronald Reed, Jerry Reed, Sammy Reed, Greg Reed, Ray Williams and Nathaniel Wigginton.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels at Traceway.
Visitation will be 11 – 1 Monday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Cleo Michael Davis
BOONEVILLE – Cleo Michael Davis, 94, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 11 am until 4 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Mullins Yancey
TIPPAH COUNTY – Patricia Mullins Yancey, 60, passed away on September 12, 2020, in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Shirley Shirley
MACEDONIA – Shirley Ann Black Shirley, 83, of the Macedonia Community, Union County, passed away on September 12, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Shirley lived a beautiful life, committed to her love of Christ and family. She was a living example of a dedicated wife, adoring mother and grandmother, and dutiful friend. Shirley was born on September 1, 1937, to Claude and Lillian Black. After graduating from Macedonia Attendance Center, she moved to Memphis, TN., where she began a career as a bookkeeper for Myers Brothers Pharmaceutical. Shirley married James Beale Shirley, her beloved husband of 63 years, and they had three children: Susan Shirley McClelland (Ben) of Oxford, MS., Ginger Shirley Harrell (Stephen) of Myrtle, MS., and James Beale Shirley, Jr., (Angela) also of Myrtle, MS. Shirley was a long-time member of the Macedonia Baptist Church where she diligently served for more than 50 years. She worked in Vacation Bible School, led Bible studies, participated in WMU and the Senior Citizen group, sang in the choir, and was a member of her treasured Women’s Sunday School Class. Shirley ministered to the elderly of the community by visiting them weekly and faithfully delivering audio tapes of the Sunday service so they could enjoy the music and sermons each week. Shirley was predeceased by her parents: Claude and Lillian Black; three brothers: Pete Black, Holcomb Black, and James Black; three sisters: Ida Lou Redding, Blanche Garrison, and Clara Garrison; and her beloved husband: James Beale Shirley.
Shirley is survived by her three children: Susan, Ginger, and Jimmy; ten grandchildren: Kevin Cooper (Brandi), Kellie McClelland, Ryan McClelland (Kelly), Brooke McClelland, Julie Harrell, Emily Turner (Austin), Wesley Harrell, Jacob Shirley, Savannah Shirley, and C J Shirley; and five great-grandchildren: Riley McClelland, Jack McClelland, Jon Collier Kidd, Reed Cooper, and Josie Cooper.
Drive-by visitation will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. Her body will lie in state at the church from 1:00-1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, in the sanctuary at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the committed doctors who have faithfully cared for their mother: Dr. Stephen Shirley and Dr. Brad Scott; and to the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff in the hospice unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Music Ministry. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.Wanda Hall
PONTOTOC – Wanda Hall, 66, passed away on September 11, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Charles Floyd
DOTHAN, ALABAMA – Charles Floyd, 78, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at Noland Hospital in Dothan, AL. Services will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home.
Carl Vinson
TUPELO – Carl Vinson, 78, passed away on September 12, 2020, at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
