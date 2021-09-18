TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Diane Blanchard, Aberdeen
Floyd Eldon Clark, Fulton
Chris Cockrell, Mantachie
Andra Copeland, Booneville
John L. Cox, Ripley
Karen Denise Davis, Hickory Flat
Carol Edington, Old Union/Shannon
Michael Kenneth Ericksen, Baldwyn
LeeAnn Fili, Nesbit
Ann Gray, Amory
Ronald Douglas Harrison, Tippah County
Pedro Aguilar Hernandez, Saltillo
Hilrey Lee Holmes, Fulton
Josephine Hudson, Greenwood Springs
Virginia Hunt, Tupelo
Gail Jaggers, Okolona
Carol Kornegay, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Janice Lewis, Mooreville
Joel McCallister, Union County
Joyce Hester McKnight, Mooreville
Gena Umfress Nix, Hatley
Ricky Jessie James Pannell, Tippah County
Barbara Riley, Bruce
Edward Rowe, Lafayette Springs
Pat Stone, Tremont
Tomas Ortiz Vasquez, Sr., Tupelo
Lura Mae Wade, New Albany
Billy Clyde Wilbanks, Tippah County
Sherry Ann Hester Wright, Rienzi
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
September 19, 2021
MRS. SHERRY ANN
HESTER WRIGHT
Rienzi
2 p.m. Monday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Saltillo Cemetery
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time,
Monday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. CAROL KORNEGAY
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
11 a.m. Tuesday
Saltillo Chapel
Oak Grove Cemetery
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
MRS. LINDA SHULTS
BRYAN
New Albany
11 a.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Graveside Services
3 p.m. Saturday
Hickory Flat Cemetery,
Cedar Grove, Tennessee
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time,
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. JANICE LEWIS
Mooreville
Services held at a later date
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Sunday, September 19, 2021
Mrs. Carol Edington
Old Union/ Shannon
1PM Today Sunday, September 19, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4PM-7PM Saturday, September 18, 2021
Mrs. Gail Jaggers
Okolona
3PM Today Sunday, September 19, 2021
First Batpist Okolona
Oddfellow Cemetery
No Public Visitation
Mr. Pedro Aguilar
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
MEMO
Virginia Hunt
TUPELO - Virginia Hunt, 57, passed away on September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Diane Blanchard
ABERDEEN - Diane Blanchard, 57, passed away on September 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
MEMO
Barbara Riley
BRUCE - Barbara Riley, 76, passed away on September 16, 2021, at home in Bruce. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
MEMO
Andra Copeland
BOONEVILLE - Andra Copeland, 48, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Booneville.
MEMO, HEART ICON, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Joel McCallister
UNION COUNTY - Joel McCallister, 54, resident of New Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany.
A Private Family Graveside Service is planned with burial in the Mars Hill Cemetery near Crosby, MS. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Joel was born December 5, 1966 in Centerville, MS, the son of the late Johnie Fielden and Nancy Calvin McCallister, Jr. He received his education in the Natchez Mississippi Public School System and moved to the North Mississippi area 34 years ago.
Joel was employed as a long distance truck driver where he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. He served on the Union County Volunteer Fire Department and was a former Security Guard. His passion was wrestling and loved living in a rural community.
Survivors include a son, Tyler Guillot of Thibodaux, LA, his much loved sister, Michelle Ayzinne of Thibodaux, LA, a granddaughter, McKayla Guillot, two nieces and two nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jarrod McCallister, Sr. and a nephew.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Joel's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Edward Rowe
LAFAYETTE SPRINGS - Edward Perry Rowe, Sr., 85, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home in Lafayette Springs community. He was born May 6, 1936 in Memphis. He was a Federal Court Security Officer at the Oxford Federal Building and loved being part of Law Enforcement. He formerly owned and operated the Southland Motel in the 1970's. After retirement, he and his late wife of 64 years, Barbara, enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, boating at Pickwick Lake, taking care of their dog, Rowdy and spending time with family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Williams Rowe and his parents, Eula Perry Rowe and Lillie Barefoot Rowe.
He is survived by four daughters, Pam Brann (Mark), Linda Heaton (Chris), Lori Hodges (Barney) and Amy Mercier (Bob); two sons, Steve Rowe (Tamara) and Perry Rowe, Jr. (Kathy); a special family friend, Jimmy Box (Teresa); fifteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Tomas Ortiz Vasquez, Sr.
TUPELO - Tomas Ortiz Vasquez, Sr. 88, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home. He was born June 18, 1933 in Mexico. Tomas enjoyed working, watching wrestling, baseball, and spending time with his family.
Private services will be held in Mexico at a later date.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by 2 sons; Tomas (Angela) Vasquez, Jr. of Guntown, and Salomon (Lisa) Vasquez of Tupelo, 1 daughter; Maria (Darrell Hill) Gosa of Fulton, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
Carol Kornegay
MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA - Carol June Phillips Kornegay, 72, entered into eternal rest after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, where she was surrounded by her family. Carol was born on January 17, 1949 in Fulton, Mississippi to Hoyle and Trula Fay Phillips. She was raised in Mississippi and graduated from Ole Miss with a BA in Education before meeting the love of her life, Glenwood Marshall Kornegay, while teaching in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
A service celebrating Carol's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues, 280 Mobile Street, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time.
Carol was warm and caring, loved spending time with her family and friends, and was always able to brighten the lives of those around her. All who knew Carol adored her.
Carol had a passion for education, and spent much of her life as a dedicated schoolteacher. She began her teaching career working with children in the Mississippi Band of Chocktaw Indians in Philadelphia, Mississippi, an experience that she always remembered with great fondness. She spent many more years teaching first and third graders, and retired from the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district in Fort Worth, Texas, where she lived for more than 30 years.
Carol enjoyed visiting the beach in Topsail Island, North Carolina, cheering on her favorite football teams, telling stories and laughing with family and friends, and spending time soaking up the beauty and wildlife of the Smoky Mountains with Glen after they retired to Murphy, North Carolina.
Carol is survived by Glen, her best friend and husband of almost 45 years; their daughter, Krisha McCoy and her husband, Kevin, and their five children, Mia Fay, Chase William, Kamryn June, Morgan Carol and Declan Marshall all of Mount Pleasant; her brother Hoyle "Sonny" Phillips Jr. of Guntown, Mississippi; and loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.
She has been reunited in Heaven with her parents, Hoyle and Trula Fay Phillips of Guntown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Carol's memory to Roper Hospice Cottage at 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Chris Cockrell
MANTACHIE - Christopher Richard Cockrell, 55, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 28, 1965, in Jefferson, Missouri, to Milburn and Sheron Burcham Cockrell. He was a member of the Berea Baptist Church, where he had been editor of the Berea Banner for the last 18 years. He also printed pamphlets, books , and did tracks of his father's ministry. He worked at Tecumseh before becoming disabled. He enjoyed raising chickens and working on his computer.
Services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Joe Sidders officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia "Gin' Cockrell; his mother, Sheron Cockrell; two sons, Kadin Cockrell and Ethan Cockrell; two daughters, Carrie Cockrell and Lindsey Cockrell; one brother, Derek Cockrell (Amanda); two sisters, Monica Gayle Cockrell and Marsha Kay Kiser (Steve); one grandson, Rayden Cockrell, all of Mantachie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elder Milburn Cockrell.
Pallbearers will be Clark Manning, Laramie Kiser, Allen Boswell, Lee Martin, Mike Hammock, Nat Burcham, Eric Stanley, and Cole Doster.
Condolences may be shared at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Lura Mae Wade
NEW ALBANY - On September 16, 2021, God called his faithful servant, Lura Mae Griffin Wade, home to be at rest. She was born July 25, 1940 to Boyce "Dudley" Griffin and Verlean Turner Griffin.
Lura was a 1959 graduate of Union County Training School. She wed the love of her life, O'Neal Wade, Jr. and they resided for many years in Aurora/Naperville, Illinois. Following her retirement, the couple returned to New Albany to live.
Lura was a gifted singer with a beautiful soprano voice. She and her late husband O'Neal, were called into a ministry to be "Messengers of God." In this path, they each faithfully walked until God called them home.
Her memory is cherished by her aunt; Mary Turner, brother-in-law; Clinton L. Wade (Connie) sisters-in-law; Irma Collins (Ollie) Jewlene Wade Brown, Linda Wade, and Emma Wade, the Griffin, Turner and Wade families, many nephews, nieces and special friends.
Public Viewing will be Monday, September 20, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at New Albany City Cemetery. For online condolences and further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Gena Umfress Nix
HATLEY - Gena Umfress Nix, 83, left her earthly home for her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Born in Tilden, Mississippi on March 16, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Kelly "Kell" Umfress and Myrtle Riley. In April 1955, she married the love of her life, Perry Junior Nix.
Gena worked at Amory Garment for many years. She was a member of Gregory Chapel Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher for many years at Trace Road Baptist Church. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed camping in Waterloo, Alabama with family and friends. When she was not working, she enjoyed spending time in her garden tending to her beautiful flowers. Her favorite pastime was going with Pawpaw and Marcus to Dirt Cheap and then enjoying a delicious hamburger.
A loving Christian wife, mother, and Mawmaw who was very smart and always had advice to share whether it was about cooking, cleaning, and especially gardening. Most of all, she loved the Lord and was always quoting from the Bible. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her pure joy. She loved being a Mawmaw!
Gena is survived by her children, Debra Nix Johnson (Gary), Amory, and Tim Nix (Jenny), Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Brandon Johnson (Kalissa), Smithville, Whitney Carroll (Jeremy), Amory, and Noah Nix, Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Adalyn Johnson and Ella Shea and Will Perry Carroll; brother, Marcus Umfress (Diane); sisters, Freeda Bray and Faye Stanley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Perry Nix; sisters, Martha Janice Umfress, Patsy Mixon, Nadine Nix, Vera Fikes, Charlene Kyle George, Rose Fielder; and brothers, Wayne Umfress, Kelly Umfress, Paul Umfress, Roy Umfress, Burgess Umfress, Lawrence Umfress, Homer Umfress, and Doc Umfress.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Stanley, Wade Umfress, Chris Umfress, Shane Umfress, Jeff Umfress, Noah Nix, Brandon Johnson, Rowan Johnson, and Jeremy Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nicky Bray, David Umfress, and Bradley Nix.
Her graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi with Roger Akers and Jared Conatser officiating. Visitation for family and friends will take place prior to the service at the cemetery from 12:00 pm until the service hour at the Pavilion. In lieu of inclement weather, services will be held at Hatley Missionary Baptist Church.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Encompass Health, Norma Patrick, Lucy Bourgeois, and Deb Brown for their wonderful care shown to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Janice Lewis
MOOREVILLE -Janice Faye Lewis, at the age of 75, passed away in her home on Monday, August 30, 2021, from health complications. Janice was the daughter of Dollie Beasley Abbott, she was born on April 24, 1946 in Alabama. While her health allowed she worked many years at Hunter Saddler, Delta, and Day-Bright. She enjoyed long conversation with friends and loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob Lewis; three sons, Reggie Ables, Frank Smith, and Jaden Lewis; two daughters, Veronica Rice and Joy Davis; step-daughter, Glenda Vandevander; two step-sons, Robert Lewis and Richard Lewis; three sisters, Grace McKinney, Shirley Cason, and Linda Oliver; one brother, David Abbott; five grandsons, Chris Rice, Brandon Rice, Terrance Rice, Dillon Ivey and Luke Smith; four granddaughters, Breanna Smith, Demi Ivey, Courtney Ables, and Michelle Presley; and a lot of friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother; step son, Brian Lewis; and one brother.
A memorial service honoring Janice’s life will be held at a later date. Friends and family will be notified.
MEMO
LeeAnn Fili
NESBIT - LeeAnn Fili, 26, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident in Olive Branch. Services will be on Tuesday September 21 at 3p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Hernando. Visitation will be on 1 till 3 p.m.
MEMO
Joyce Hester McKnight
MOOREVILLE - Joyce Hester McKnight, 81, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home in Mooreville. Services will be on Tuesday, September 21, at 11 a.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery near Saltillo. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Karen Denise Davis
HICKORY FLAT - Karen Denise Davis, 57, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home in Hickory Flat, MS. Services will be on Monday, September 20, 2021, 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021, 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Pat Stone
TREMONT - Patsy Lynn Falls Stone, 68, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home. She was born February 14, 1953, to Verser Lynwood and Rebecca Inez Steele Falls. Pat was a 1971 graduate of Tremont High School and attended Itawamba Junior College and Mississippi State University, where she was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority and earned her bachelor's degree in 1975. On August 2, 1975, she married her childhood sweetheart, Harry E. Stone, Jr.
Pat began her career as an educator as a home economics teacher in Vicksburg and later Amory. After a brief stint at home caring for her two oldest girls, Stephanie and Claire, she earned her Master's degree from the University of Mississippi. She and Harry then welcomed their baby girl Katie to the family. She worked the remainder of her career as a guidance counselor, assistant principal, and principal of Itawamba Attendance Center. Pat's genuine love and concern for others served her well throughout her career and earned her the admiration and respect from students and colleagues alike.
Pat was a dedicated member of Tremont United Methodist Church where she served in various capacities, including song leader, Sunday school teacher, and children's time coordinator. She served as a Girl Scout leader and supported her daughters and her grandson in all their endeavors. She enjoyed traveling and practicing her talents in painting, cooking, sewing, and crocheting.
Services honoring her life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, at the Tremont United Methodist Church with Bro. Wayne Napier officiating. Beth Frick will deliver the eulogy. Private burial will follow in the Stone Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and that social distancing guidelines be followed.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harry Stone, Jr., of Tremont; her daughters, Stephanie Collier (Rick) of Fulton, Claire Northington (Dewayne) of Tremont, and Katie Collier (Randy) of Tupelo; her grandson, Stone Collier of Fulton; her mother, Inez Falls of Tremont; her brother, Wade Falls of Tremont; her sister-in-law, Beth Frick (Robert) of Tupelo; three nephews, Cole Falls, Cody Falls, and Clay Falls; one niece, Rachel Frick; and a host of extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, V.L. Falls, and her parents-in-law, Harry E. Stone, Sr. and Corinne McRae Stone.
Pallbearers will be Cole Falls, Cody Falls, Clay Falls, Rick Collier, Dewayne Northington, Randy Collier, Stone Collier, and Robert Frick.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton and from 10 a.m. until service time Monday, September 20, at Tremont United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tremont United Methodist Church, c/o Terrissa Cody, 160 Victoria Drive, Fulton, MS 38843.
Condolences may be shared with the Stone family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Carol Edington
OLD UNION/SHANNON - Carol Jean Murphree Edington departed this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after a period of declining health. She was 65. Born in the Steens Community of Lowndes County on November 21, 1955, she was the daughter of the late James Martin Murphree and Roberta Hannah Murphree. She grew up in the Columbus area and graduated from New Hope High School. On May 5, 1981 in Midland, Tx., she married her husband of 40 years, David Ray Edington. They made their home in the Old Union Community much of their adult life. Carol worked in the furniture industry for over 30 years with the last 20 being spent with Foamcraft, Inc., where her skills were highly valued. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting and watching movies but most importantly, she treasured being Nanna to her grandchildren.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Today Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Harvey Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Today all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Today and will be archived thereafter.
Carol is survived by her husband, David of Old Union; her son, David Eugene Edington of Old Union; her four daughters, Jessica Ingram (Jimmy) of Kennedy, Ala, Jennifer Edington (Xavier) of Plantersville, Melissa Edington (Curtis Blissard) of Brewer and Kimberly Edington of Old Union; her special grandchildren, Kendra Ingram, Shana Montgomery, Alyssa Blissard, Jaelen Shumpert, Kylie Edington, Journee Morris and Kaleb Hysaw and a sister, Judy Brasfield (Billy) of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, William Anthony Stokes in 1998 and a brother, Dennis Martin Murphree.
MEMO
Floyd Eldon Clark
FULTON - Floyd Eldon Clark, 93, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, September 21, at 2 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. A full obituary will be in Tuesday's Journal. Condolences may be shared with the Clark family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Hilrey Lee Holmes
FULTON - Hilrey Lee Holmes, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home in Fulton. Services will be on Wednesday, September 22, at 2 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with his family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Billy Clyde Wilbanks
TIPPAH COUNTY - Billy Clyde Wilbanks, 81, passed away on September 18, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Ronald Douglas Harrison
TIPPAH COUNTY - Ronald Douglas Harrison, 60, passed away on September 17, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Ann Gray
AMORY - Annis Janette Lovelady Gray, 72, passed away at her residence Friday morning, September 17, 2021, with her husband, daughter, and grandson by her side, after an extended illness. She was born May 20, 1949, in Detroit, AL, to the late William Thurman and Clista Marie Millican Lovelady. She attended Smithville and Haleyville schools, before graduating from Haleyville High School in 1967. She had a career in office administration, most notably at ITT Fabri Valve, Kingsport, and spent the last 17 years as office manager at Poly Pride and Poly Packaging, before retiring in 2011. She was a faithful member of Amory Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher of the cradle rolling and kindergarten classes. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, landscaping, reading, cooking, home interior design, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, she loved to watch Mississippi State and the Dallas Cowboys.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Ministers Philip Hathcock and Derrick Maranto officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband Randy Gray, Amory; daughter Yvette McELwain, Smithville; grandson Taylor Powell, Amory; brother Danny L. Lovelady, wife Rita, Sulligent, AL; nephew Jamie Lovelady, wife Tonya, Amory; niece Kayla Hathcock, husband Josh, Greenwood Springs; Nikki Phillips, Hornlake; Great Nieces & Great Nephews Sarah, Tyler, and Gabe Lovelady, Grayson Fears, Roman, Kaden, Jude, Urben, and Annie Phillips; Great Great-Nephew Elijah Daniels. Father and Mother-in-law Randle and Joyce Gray, Hatley; Sister-in-law Shelia Norton, husband Greg, Greenwood Springs.
She is preceded in death by her father William Thurman Lovelady, wife Dorothy; mother Clista Marie Millican Lovelady; brother Timothy L. Lovelady; uncle Clovis Millican; niece Jennifer Camp.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Roebuck, Joey Umfress, Donnie Bowen, Kelly Smith, Jimmy Dahlem, Roger Cadden, Michael Simpson. Honorary Pallbearers are her Sunday School Classes.
The family would like to make special mention to her dearest best friends Bernice Smith and Tracy Bowen as well as NMMC Home Health Nurse Elizabeth, Legacy Home Hospice Nurse Caitlyn and Social Worker Jessica.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Alzheimer's Association, and American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Sherry Ann Hester Wright
RIENZI - Sherry Ann Hester Wright currently of Rienzi but long-time resident in the Auburn Community died Friday, September 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center from an extended illness. She was born on November 1, 1958, in New Albany to Agnes Mae Bass Hester and Holly Hester. She married James "Jimmy" Wright, Jr., and together they were long-haul truck drivers. They traveled cross country more times than they could count enjoying many adventures together. She was also a dedicated and loving mother to her seven children. Through good times and bad, she was by her children's side showing them unconditional love and support. Sherry always stressed the importance of a family's love. She loved to sing along and listen to all genres of music. She also loved to dance with her sisters, cousins, daughters, and granddaughters. Sherry enjoyed watching scary movies and was an animal lover.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wright of Rienzi, Jr.; seven children, April George Hanby of Tupelo, James G. Wright, III of Rienzi, Karrie Colburn, DeShundra "Dee Dee" Martin of Tupelo, Cassie Wright of Aberdeen, Ericka Thunderburk of Kossuth, and Dakota "Cody" Lewis of Rienzi; 16 grandchildren that affectionately called her "Granny" and "Nanna", Stefanie George Carpenter, Khristian "K.C." George, Kelsea George, MaHaley George, Noah Colburn, Alyssa Colburn, Memory Colburn, Dustin Adams, Grace Adams Short, Cherish Adams, Cloey Wright, Sherry Ann Wright, Emma Thunderburk, Andrew Riley, Gavynn Riley, and Rayleigh Riley; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Rev. Brenda Hester Harrison, and Barbara Hester Kirton; and one brother, James Shelton Hester.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Bass Hester Tipton; father, Holly Hester; step-father, Robert Tipton; brothers, Eddie A. Hester, and James Robert Hester; and sister, Velma Hester West.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday, September 20, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Sherry's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with her sister, Rev. Brenda Harrison officiating. Private graveside services will follow at Saltillo Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be West Carpenter, Noah Colburn, Dustin Adams, Hunter Riley, Eric Davis, and Alex Prince.
MEMO
John L. Cox
RIPLEY - John L. Cox, 72, passed away on September 17, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO, PHOTO, FISHING ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Ricky Jessie James Pannell
TIPPAH COUNTY - Ricky Jessie James Pannell, 63, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following an extended illness.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Pannell will be at 2 PM Sunday, September 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with his nephew, Bud Wheatley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley.
Mr. Pannell was born June 17,1958 in Walnut, the son of the late James Vernon and Ida Marie Wilbanks Pannell. He received his education in the Walnut Public School System and was currently a valued employee with the Bilt-Rite Corporation.
An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Pannell enjoyed horses, fishing and gardening. Many days were shared with friends under a shade tree just "piddlin" and "tinkering".
Family gatherings around the holidays that included a fish fry on July 4th and grilling on Labor Day Weekend were important annual events. Mr. Pannell was a true Elvis fan and found much pleasure in wrestling and watching westerns on television.
Visitation will continue today from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 14 years, Kathy Bryant Pannell, four daughters, Chelsea Pannell and Jessica Wade (Brandon), both of Ripley, Lesley Mayfield (Tyler) and Angel Pannell, both of Jonesboro, AR, two brothers, Vernon Pannell (Lisa), of Ripley, Buddy Barber (Debra), of Bolivar, TN, seven grandchildren, Kady and Kase Duncan, Kadence Wade, Bryson Beaty, Amberly, Kristen and Patton Holmes, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a loyal canine companion, "Silly-Pup".
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pannell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND OKOLONA LOGO
Gail Jaggers
OKOLONA - Having lived a sterling life of faith, family and service to God and humanity, Gail Cox Jaggers crossed from this life to her life eternal on Friday, September 17, 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center. She was 79 years old. Gail was born on October 17, 1941 in Houston to the late Cecil and Monette Lantrip Cox. She lived most of her life in Okolona where she was beloved by all and was known for her support and encouragement of all things Okolona. Gail graduated Okolona High School and received her BS Degree in Business Education from Mississippi State University. She continued her studies at MSU and received a Specialist Degree in Elementary Education. For over 35 years, Gail was a much loved and revered teacher of 1st graders. Her love for children is legendary and she enjoyed a lifetime of following her student's lives and successes. She was a lifelong faithful and committed member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona where she taught Sunday school and was among the most stalwart Bible scholars ever. She constantly read and studied the Bible, led countless years of Bible study and lived her faith in God with reverence and awe. A great cook, she loved reading inspirational books and fine literature. Her life made a difference in this world and her legacy will always be that of a Godly wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, educator, friend and citizen.
A service celebrating her life will be held Today Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 3 PM at the First Baptist Church of Okolona with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman, her pastor, officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving the family.
Gail is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Jaggers of Okolona; her sons, Jeffrey Jaggers and wife Amy and Wesley Jaggers all of Tupelo; 8 grandchildren whom she revered; Courtney Phillips (Patrick), Jordan Jaggers, Anna Brooke Jaggers, Lindsy Jaggers, Hayden Jaggers, Allie Jaggers, Tanner Jaggers and Bo Jaggers. 4 great grandchildren; Saige, Charlie, Avery and Maren; a sister, Suzette Cox Welch (Dale) of Gulf Shores, Ala. and her dear lifelong friend, Nancy Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Jim Jaggers and Eric Jaggers and a sister, Ann Cox Nicholson.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 201 West Main Street, Okolona, MS. 38860 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105.
MEMO
Michael Kenneth Ericksen
BALDWYN - Michael Kenneth Ericksen, 76, passed away on September 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Josephine Hudson
GREENWOOD SPRINGS - Mellie Josephine Hudson, 85, passed away on September 16, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. She was born on January 1, 1936 in Monroe County to Grover Cleveland and Mellie Josephine Terry Jackson. She attended Greenwood Springs school and was married to Bobby Hudson. Prior to her retirement, she was a homemaker and she also worked as a seamstress in the area garment industry. Her hobbies included flower gardening, crocheting, and sewing. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Durrett Cemetery with Bro. Mike Tucker officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In addition to her husband, Bobby Hudson, she is survived by nieces and nephews, David Holloway, Agnes Holloway, Ed Tucker, Mike Tucker, Mae Bell Row, Linda Blackwell, and Barbara Mattox; one sister, Beulah Tucker; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Nathaniel Jackson and Grover Jackson; and three sisters, Zula Mae Coker, Beatrice Plunkett, and Lula Bell Perry.
Visitation will be on Monday from 3 until 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences maybe shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Pedro Aguilar Hernandez
SALTILLO - Pedro Aguilar Hernandez, 45, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church- Tupelo. Visitation will be 5pm-7pm at St. James. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery-Saltillo.
