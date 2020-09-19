Bobie Jean Boles
THAXTON – Bobie Jean Boles, 67, passed away on September 17, 2020, at Ruleville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ruleville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Brenda Green
MARIETTA – Brenda Green 70, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the NMMC Hospice Unit after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, fishing, clipping coupons, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former employee of Northeast Community College. She had worked in the library and the housing department from 1988 – 2015. She was a member of Marietta Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at Marietta Church of Christ on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Ronnie Livingston, Minister Tony Brown and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roy Green; daughter, Meloney Green; son, Clay Green (Kim); grandchildren, Madelyn Lindsey, Bella Green and Coy Green; a sister, Kathryn Chaffin that was very loving and devoted to Brenda; brothers, JD Moreland (Marie) and James Harold Moreland (Janice); host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Dallas and Mary Turvaville Moreland and a special niece, Mikki Chaffin Mayo.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Jamie Chaffin, Josh Moreland, Hunter Moreland and Brandon Moreland.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Austin Stennett, Terry Hunkapillar, Terry Moore and Tommy Shields.
Visitation will be at Marietta Church of Christ on Sunday from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the NMMC Hospice Unit for the care that was given to Brenda. They also ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the NMMC Hospice Unit.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sara Crow
STARKVILLE – Sara Crow, 87, passed away on September 19, 2020, at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Sandra C. Bobo
AMORY – Sandra C. Bobo, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice Nursing Facility in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Odd Fellow Rest Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Yancy Fisher
TUPELO – Travis “Yancy” Fisher, 48, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away September 15, 2020. He was born July 29, 1972, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the son of Dr. Janet (Sinclair) Fisher.
Yancy graduated from Hinds Community College and then received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi and became a Registered Nurse.
On February 14, 2019, Yancy married the love of his life, Sheena Hagemann. Yancy was employed at Mueller Copper Tubing of Fulton, Mississippi. He was on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Manufactures Association and the Board of Itawamba Community College Vo-Tech program. He was also a volunteer with Helping Hands, Sanctuary Hospice, and Spring Valley Hospice. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his motorcycle club and even rode to Sturgis, South Dakota. He was an active church member of The Orchard in Tupelo as a greeter and Vacation Bible School volunteer.
Yancy’s passion for life brought joy to all who came in contact with him, especially when he flashed his magnetic smile. His greatest accomplishment is his daughter, McKena, who he loved to spend time with shopping, riding horses, and painting ceramics. Yancy will be remembered for his love of the beach, sunsets, flowers, children, grilling, and animals-especially his sweet Ellie/Eddie. He was an amazing role model, nurturer, and prime example of a southern gentleman.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Travis Clarence Sinclair and Jenny Hartley Sinclair of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sheena Fisher, of Tupelo, Mississippi; his daughter, McKena Fisher, of Florence, Mississippi; bonus children, Hailey and Dane Hagemann of Tupelo, Mississippi; his mother, Dr. Janet Fisher of Vicksburg, Mississippi and his mother-in-love and father-in-love, Gary and Lynn Beadles. Friends that became family include Dennis and Tricia Goldman, Mike Armour, Neal Milligan, along with a host of other friends.
Visitation is Sunday, September 20, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, 535 W. Jefferson Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 at 1:00 pm. Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 pm at the same location with Rev. Will Rambo and Monica Mosby officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Goldman, Mike Armour, Neal Milligan, Danny Cash, Lyle Harris, Colin Maloney, David McLaurin, Matt Boone, Ryan Berry, and Skip Johnson.
In Yancy’s life, he was a true caregiver. If desired, memorials may be sent to The Tribute of Life Foundation on behalf of Spring Valley Hospice to care for their indigent hospice patients. Address for donations: Spring Valley Hospice, 1018 N. Gloster Street, Suite J, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Frances Hendrix
TUPELO – Mrs. Sara Frances Wildmon Hendrix, 79, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Born September 16, 1940 in Baldwyn to Terry Wildmon and Vance Epting Wildman, Frances graduated from Baldwyn High School and attended ICC. She married the late Stanley Banks Hendrix in 1960, a marriage of 55 years until his death in 2015. She was a stay-at-home wife, homeowner, Mother and grandmother. Frances had a remarkable memory especially for everyone’s phone numbers. She was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church.
A service celebrating Frances’s life will be held at Noon on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Bro. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM to service time on Monday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed online at Noon Monday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, and will be permanently archived. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends during this time.
Frances is survived by her son, Brad Hendrix of Greensboro, NC and daughter, Carol Ann Hendrix of Tupelo; grandchildren, Bronson Smith (Ashton) of Searcy, AR, McKenzie Davis (Johnny) of Fulton, Braxton Smith of Mississippi State, Emma Hendrix and Evan Hendrix of Greensboro, NC; one great-grandchild, Ledger Smith; sister, Janice White (Gerald) of Jericho Community and their families; brother-in-law, Tony Hendrix (Marie) and their children of Birmingham, AL; nieces, Amy Wiggington (Marty) of Baldwyn, and Christy Culpepper (Bryon) and their family, and nephews, Jeff White (Tammy), Richard White and Kevin White (Cathy), and Mark Hendrix, all of Baldwyn; one half brother, Terry Dwight Wildman (Billie Ann) of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stanley, and infant daughter, Kimberly.
Pallbearers will be Richard White, Jeff White, Kevin White, Marty Wiggington, Bronson Smith, Braxton Smith, Johnny Davis, and Evan Hendrix.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Edgar Joyner
SLAYDEN – Edgar Joyner, 81, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 2:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:00 until service at Serenity Autry chapel. Burial will follow at Slayden Cemetery Slayden, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services.
Jack Martin
BYHALIA – Jack Martin, 63, passed away on September 18, 2020, at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity AutryFuneral Home of Holly Springs.
Johnny F. Richardson
BALDWYN – Johnny F. Richardson, 62, passed away on September 17, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Smith Whiteside
LOUISVILLE – Rev. Smith Whiteside, 102, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Beehive Home in Louisville. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 20th, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Potter officiating. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Whiteside was born January 12, 1918, in Myrtle, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Blue Mountain College, and studied at Emory University. He was a retired United Methodist minister, having pastored churches in north Mississippi for over 50 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Mississippi United Methodist Conference.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Vivian Whiteside; his parents, Nannie and Ellis A. “Mac” Whiteside; two grandchildren, Shan Whiteside and Aron Whiteside; and one great grandchild, Garret Glenn Hughes.
He is survived by two daughters, Sylvia (E.L.) Vowell of Louisville, and Diane (Larry) Kelly of Itta Bena, MS; two sons, Bob (Sallie) Whiteside of Starkville, MS, and Hugh (Anita) Whiteside of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. To sign the guest register, go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.
Lou Ella Brown
TUPELO – Lou Ella Woods Brown (heartwarmingly known as “Puddin” by family and friends) was born December 29, 1934 to the union of Lendon Woods Sr. (Hudson) and Eloise (Johnson) Woods in Tupelo, MS. She departed this life September 12, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. She was the third eldest of 5 children and was a 1956 graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Tupelo, MS. She went on to pursue her studies at Alcorn State University during the Fall of 1956 with an interest in Dietary Nutrition. Due to civil unrest she had to forgo her studies at Alcorn State.
She was united in holy matrimony to Cecil Brown Sr. and moved to Los Angeles, CA. During this union five children were born. She worked over twenty years for Green’s Family Home working tirelessly and endlessly for her children until retiring. Lou Ella enjoyed spending time with her family and was always affectionately helping others.
She leaves to cherish her memory her adoring and loving children: Rowena Brown of San Bernardino, CA, Cecil Brown, Jr. (Verlaina) of Alta Loma, CA, Sherry Brown Johnson (Greg) of San Bernardino, CA, Lou Rhonda Brown of Long Beach, CA, Jeffrey Brown (Anita) of Paramount, CA, and Brenda Johnson of Los Angeles, CA; a brother, Lendon (Clara) Woods, Jr. of Byhalia, MS; fourteen grandchildren: Tonisha, Ronisha, Starkeisha, Cecil III, Tasia, Matthew, Donovan, Devin, Rayshawn, Lemar, Rashonda, Sharita, Adrienne and Je Shaun; twenty-one great grandchildren, a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her extended family granddaughter, Debbie Givens Gadson.
She was predeceased by her parents Lendon Sr. and Eloise Woods, one sister, Evelyn Hardin, two brothers, Fred D. Woods and Robin L. Woods, and her extended family Sylvia Simmons (daughter) and Hollis Givens III (grandson).
A graveside service will be performed Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park- Cypress, 4471 Lincoln Ave, Cypress, CA 90630.
Nellie M. Adams
OKOLONA – Nellie M. Adams, 94, passed away on September 19, 2020, at The Meadows of Fulton in Fulton, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860. To send cards, flowers or express sympathy to the family, feel free to call us at (662) 447-2252 or visit our website at www.fieldsfunerals.com.
Jimmie D. Farmer
TUPELO – Jimmie D. Farmer, 78, died at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on Friday, September 18, 2020. There will be no public service or visitation by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Glema Dell Erwin
CAROLINA COMMUNITY – Glema Dell Erwin, 100, died peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in the New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-Service Time Wednesday only at the funeral home. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. A full obituary will be published on Tuesday.
Grace Sample
BOONEVILLE – Grace Sample, 81, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Zion Rest Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Mary Bailey
AMORY – Mary Bailey, 63, passed away on September 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Doug Bryson
BALDWYN – Doug Bryson, 53, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Diane Penson Terrell
TUPELO – Diane Penson Terrell, 56, died at the NMMC Hospice Unit on Thursday, September 17, 2020 after battling cancer. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private to the family. Friends are asked to reach out with remembrances to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.