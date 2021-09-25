TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Doris Jean Gardner Agnew, Corinth
Mary Blanche Posey Arnold, Vienna, Virginia
Robert Lee Brookins, Jr., Baldwyn/Formerly of Memphis
Leonard Murry Brotherton, Blue Mountain
Chad Byers, New Albany
Kevin M. Daniel, Blue Springs
Tyler Dell, Chesterville
Larry Dickey, Saltillo/Formerly of Peppertown
Terry W. Engelhart, Saltillo
Virginia Harris Faulkner, Greenwood Springs
Ronald Fitts, Willis, Texas
Michelle Flatt, Tupelo
Roger Guth, Tremont
Brenda Ann Hester, Oxford
Virginia Ann Jernigan, Tupelo
David Andrew Lence, Walnut
Norman Ellsworth Mabry, Selmer
Ruby McCoy, Booneville
Joshua Medcalf, Tupelo
Charles Morrison, Booneville
Donnie Roebuck, Aberdeen
Jewel May Rogers, Belmont
Sherrie Russell, Houlka
Jorgen Scheuer, Verona
Lexie W. Sheffield, Jr., New Albany
Larry Burns Simmons, Ecru
Willodeen Speegle, Tupelo/Hanceville, Alabama
Otho Stevens, Tupelo/Fulton
Jimmy Story, Pontotoc
Dan Tipton, Verona/Aberdeen
Cindy Alford Walls, Houston
Charles White, Blue Springs
Genette White, Tupelo
-----------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
September 26, 2021
MR. LARRY DICKEY
Saltillo
Formerly of Peppertown
3 p.m. Sunday
Saltillo Chapel
Dorsey Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Sunday, W.E. Pegues, Saltillo
MRS. MARY BLANCHE
POSEY ARNOLD
Vienna, Virginia
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Thursday,
September 30, 2021
New Chapel Cemetery
MR. TERRY W. ENGELHART
Saltillo
No formal services
-----------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Sunday, September 26, 2021
Mr. Dan Tipton
Verona/Aberdeen
1:30 PM Today Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Kirkville Cemetery
Visit: noon – service time today only
Jorgen Scheuer
Verona
5 PM Today Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4 PM-service time
Virginia Jernigan
Tupelo
11:00AM Monday, Sept, 27, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 9AM-Service Time
Michelle Johnson Flatt
Tupelo
2 PM Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
First Baptist Church-Tupelo
Oakhill Cemetery
Visit: 3 PM-6PM Today Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
At the Church
Tyler Dell
Tupelo
4:00 PM Monday Sept. 27th, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 2-6PM Today Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021
Otho Stevens
Fulton/Tupelo
6 PM Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Lee County Shrine Club
Visit 5:30- service time
Willodean Speelge
Tupelo/Hanceville, AL
6PM Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit 4-Service Time Sept. 28, 2021
Bulah Family Cemetery
Lawrence County, AL
2:00 PM Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021
-----------------------------------
MEMO
Chad Byers
NEW ALBANY - Chad Byers, 30, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 viewing and service starts at 10:30 - 4:30 at Fredonia Baptist Church 1616 County Road 86 New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Robert Lee Brookins, Jr.
BALDWYN/FORMERLY OF MEMPHIS - Robert Lee Brookins, Jr., 79, passed away on September 24, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
MEMO
Jimmy Story
PONTOTOC - Jimmy Story, 60, passed away on September 19, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
MEMO
Doris Jean Gardner Agnew
CORINTH - Doris Jean Gardner Agnew, 86, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Macedonia MB Church. Visitation will be on Sunday evening, September 26, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
MEMO
Kevin M. Daniel
BLUE SPRINGS - Kevin M. Daniel, 34, passed away on September 24, 2021, at his home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Genette White
TUPELO - Genette White, 81, passed away on September 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Norman Ellsworth Mabry
SELMER - Norman Ellsworth Mabry, 51, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Word OutReach Ministries. Visitation will be on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mabry-Robinson family Cemetery.
MEMO
Virginia Harris Faulkner
GREENWOOD SPRINGS - Virginia Harris Faulkner, 64, passed away on September 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Joshua Medcalf
TUPELO - Joshua Medcalf, 27, passed away on September 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
MEMO
Jewel May Rogers
BELMONT - Jewel May Rogers, 92, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her residence in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 26, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation was held on Saturday, September 25, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Terry W. Engelhart
SALTILLO - Terry W. Engelhart passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 3, 1945 to Carl and Ollie Engelhart. He worked for 42 years in the technical field, servicing copiers and communication systems. He and his wife, Lorain, enjoyed the ocean, mountains, and visiting wineries. There was never a winery he did not like.
Terry is survived by his stepdaughter, Anita Fountoulakis and her son, John Fountoulakis, both of Florida; and his sister Arden Robinson and her husband, Jack, of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorain; a brother, Dean Engelhart; and a stepson, Thomas Patterson.
There will be no formal services; however, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
Larry Dickey
SALTILLO/FORMERLY OF PEPPERTOWN - James Larry Dickey, age 75, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 14, 1946 to Jimmy Elton Dickey and Neva Jewel Bross Dickey. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Larry worked as a truck driver for Kirksey Brothers. On February 20, 1970 he married Virginia Lindsey and they enjoyed 51 wonderful years together.
Larry leaves behind his wife, Virginia; two daughters, Rhonda Michelle Hicks (Chris) of Guntown and Christy Renee Jenkins (Mark) of Mantachie; a son, James David Dickey of Saltillo; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers.
Visitation for Larry will be 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services celebrating his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Richey Hester and Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cory Jenkins, Cameron Jenkins, Kipp Reeves, Travis Hicks and Will Hicks.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, MCMILLAN LOGO
Charles Morrison
BOONEVILLE - Charles "Mike" Michael Morrison, 70, of Booneville passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home. He was a member of the Lamb's Chapel Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Vietnam Marine Veteran, he loved fishing, hunting, traveling, camping and playing snooker with his friend, Ronnie.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Coltharp, Bro. Rex Bullock, and Larry Dukes, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Neda Morrison; his daughters, Mendey Smith (Chad) of Truxton, MO and Tiffany Hatcher (Scotty); his half-brother, Matt Morrison; his sister, Sue Smith (Mark) of Sikeston, MO; 7 grandchildren, Kelsie, Matthew, Caleb, Kaitlyn, Noah, Aaron and Joshua; great grandchild, Alexander; a host of nieces and nephews and several other close friends and relatives.
The family would like to say a special thank you to NMMC Hospice Floor and all the staff and to Lamb's Chapel Church, Mike loved his church family.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Hufford, Chad Smith, Scotty Hatcher, Caleb Hatcher, Doug Hargett, Clayton Pace, Tim Bullock and Corey Hargett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Davis, Shannon Barley, nephews, great nephews, and his grandsons, Noah, Aaron, and Joshua Hatcher.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, MEMORIAL FH HOUSTON LOGO
Cindy Alford Walls
HOUSTON - Cindy Darlene Alford Walls, 57, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 16, 1964 in Calhoun County to Mrs. Earlene Garrett Alford and the late Leslie Paul Alford. Cindy was co-owner of Paradise Pallet Company, a homemaker, a loving and devoted wife and mother and was devoted to the Lord's work. She enjoyed cats and flowers.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Jerry Walls officiating. Burial will be at Buckhorn Cemetery in Randolph. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her mother, Earlene Garrett Alford of Houston; her husband, David Walls of Houston; her daughter, MaKayla Walls of Houston; niece, Shana Smith (Mykkye) of Houston; sister-in-law, Sheri Alford of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Leslie Paul Alford; grandparents, Jim and Millie Vaughan; grandmother, Susie Garrett; aunt and uncle, James and Christine Doss; cousins, Mitchell Doss and Vickie Weaver; three brothers, Pete Alford, Sherman Alford and David Alford.
Pallbearers will be Luke Capps, Alberto Davis, Anthony Anderson, Evan Hannon, Tim Byars and Jeff Flake.
Visitation will be Saturday, September, 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks.
For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, WATERS LOGO
Charles White
BLUE SPRINGS - Charles White 84, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Charles attended school at Cedar Hill and was a veteran of the MS Army National Guard. He was a salesman for Pepsi Cola for 20 years and Tupelo Hardware for 35 years and he also farmer for 20 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Scottish Rite, York Rite and Shriners. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Deacon at Camp Creek Baptist Church and loved cooking for the Brotherhood. Charles and the love of his life, Betty Ann would have celebrated their 60th anniversary in November.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3:30 p. m. with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Easterling White; son, Steve White (Darla); sister, Martha Bailey; brother, George White (Elaine); grandchildren, Lauren Miller (Trey), Blake White and Kyle White; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller and Silas Miller; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Omie Wade White; sister, Marjorie Laney; brothers, John Edward White and James Thomas White (Faye); brother-in-law, Luther "Bubba" Bailey; special friend, Leon Riley.
Pallbearers will be Larry Gentry, Lawson McClellan, James Gordon Robinson, Jerry Crawford, Gale Kinsey and Mark Ashcraft. And as a special honor the family would like to list his fellow Deacon, Jim Kloac (1954-2016) as a pallbearer.
Employees of Tupelo Hardware will serve as his honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:30 p. m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Encompass Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Donnie Roebuck
ABERDEEN - Donnie Ray Roebuck, 51, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Donnie Ray was born on March 20, 1970 in Waukegan, IL to Ronnie Ray and Brenda Jean Christian Roebuck. Growing up in Aberdeen, he attended Aberdeen schools and he was married to the former Michelle Callahan. Donnie Ray was a true family man who loved nothing more than to be with his kids and their friends where they could often be found out on the water. He was a transportation engineer for White Oil Company in Aberdeen, and he was a fan of NASCAR and drag racing. He was a member of Prairie Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2012 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. George Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Roebuck of Aberdeen; his mother, Brenda Jean Roebuck; 3 sons, Dustin Roebuck (Shannon) of Aberdeen, Josh Roebuck of Amory, and Donnie Wayne Roebuck of Aberdeen; two daughters, Rachel Roebuck Humbers (Mikey) of Bartahatchie and Paige Roebuck of West Point; one brother, Kenneth Allen Roebuck of Lady Lake, FL; three sisters, Belinda Roebuck Nelson of Lady Lake, FL, Kim Roebuck of Aberdeen, and Shannon D. Roebuck of Columbus; and 6 grandchildren, Elijah Roebuck, Channing Roebuck, Ian Roebuck, Charlie Humbers, Michael Humbers, and Radley Humbers.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, John and Emma Roebuck and Kelvie Christian.
Pallbearers will be Dustin, Josh, and Donnie Wayne Roebuck, Alvin Estes, Wade Hawkins, and Anthony Daniels.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Lexie W. Sheffield, Jr.
NEW ALBANY - Lexie W. Sheffield, Jr. 72, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born March 20, 1949 to the late Lexie Wilson Sheffield Sr. and the late Marie Barrett Sheffield. He worked as a carpenter for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed watching Ole Miss football, and spending time with friends.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his special friend; Devona Self of New Albany and her daughter, Christy Bucannon of New Albany, 3 brothers; Billy (Sally) Sheffield of Merritt Island, FL, Bobby (Gladys) Sheffield of Fulton, and Frank (Debbie) Sheffield of Mantachie, 3 sisters; Barbara Ann Thompson of Mantachie, Johnnie (Leroy) Davis of Saltillo, and Sue Anthony of Ecru, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Lexie Wilson Sheffield, Sr. and Marie Sheffield, sister; Wilma Bass, brother in laws; Raymond Thompson, Harry Anthony, and Richard Bass.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Mary Blanche Posey Arnold
VIENNA, VIRGINIA - On Friday, September 17, 2021, Mary Blanche Posey Arnold peacefully passed away of natural causes at the age of 89 years old.
The youngest of four, Mary Blanche was born in March of 1932 in Plantersville, Mississippi to Lamont and Ruby Posey. She attended Plantersville High School, where she played basketball and built true lifelong friendships with all of her classmates. She later enrolled in nursing school in Memphis, Tennessee, where she met her future husband, Wayne. After wedding, Mary Blanche assumed her most valued roles as supportive wife, loving mother, and later, adoring grandmother. Due to her husband's occupation requiring numerous relocations, Mary Blanche set up house in Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kansas, until finally retiring back to Virginia. Through all of her relocations, she worked as a medical transcriptionist, and she always managed to root out a group of women with whom to play bridge. Her most loved hobby included caring for and "cloning" plants to share with neighbors. Later in life, her green thumb took a backseat to loving her three grandchildren, including attending weekend soccer games and tournaments, serving the best grilled cheese sandwiches, and simply showering them with praise and affection.
Mary Blanche leaves behind her son, Duke; daughter-in-law,Tina; grandsons, Jake and Gage; and granddaughter, Hayley.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Wayne Arnold; daughter, Karen; parents, Lamont and Ruby Posey; sisters, Laverne and Joanne; and brother, Wayne.
A graveside service honoring Mary Blanches's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in New Chapel Cemetery, 2700 New Chapel Road, Nettleton, MS 38858. A reception will follow at The Madden Crab, 803 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration of life will take place in Virginia at the home of her son, Duke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Blanche Arnold's memory to Samaritans Purse (https://samaritanspurse.org).
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Sherrie Russell
HOULKA - Sherrie Russell, 62, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she attended for many years. She was a factory worker and homemaker. She loved going to the car races, playing on the computer, going to ballgames, and fishing (as long as they were biting). Sherrie loved to cook, and was great at it, loved the outdoors, and most of all loved her pet, Ginger.
Sherrie is survived by her brother, Louis Leach of Nixa, MO; her children, Christina Kuykendall (Oracio) of Forest, MS, Scotty Edington (Selena) of Marietta, MS, and Stephan Edington (Ashley) of Pontotoc, MS; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Mavis Leach and her sisters, Janis Leach and Donna Kay Dillard.
Services will be Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brian Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 26th 5-8PM at the funeral home and Monday, September 27th 1PM until service time of 2PM at the funeral home.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Ronald Fitts
WILLIS, TEXAS - Ronald U. Fitts, age 76, of Willis, TX, passed away on September 17, 2021, in Conroe, TX. A graduate of Tupelo High School, Mississippi State University, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Ron served in the US Navy, achieving the rank of Lieutenant during his two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star and other commendations for his actions there. After attending seminary, Ron served as a bi-vocational minister in small churches in California, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New England. Ron was also an independent home contractor for over 30 years.
Ron was the son of Ulvie and Ruth Fitts. He was preceded in death by his father and infant sister, Cheryl Fitts. He is survived by wife Donna, daughter Brenda, son Benjamin, brothers Tom of Oxford, MS and Nathan of Tupelo, MS and sister Joyee Foster of Rowlett, TX, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was an active member of Northside Baptist church. He was a strong Christ follower and loved serving others. Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Northside Baptist Church in Conroe, TX. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com.
MEMO
Leonard Murry Brotherton
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Leonard Murry Brotherton, 90, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, September 27 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, MCBRIE LOGO
David Andrew Lence
WALNUT - David Andrew Lence passed away at the age of 52 on September 23, 2021 at the Union County Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. He was born January 16, 1969 to Kenneth W. Lence, Sr. and Annie Dillard (Lence) in Tippah County, Mississippi. He was married to Christy Todd Lence and attended the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. He graduated Ripley High School in 1987. He attended Northeast for 2 years and graduated from Ole Miss. He started working with the U.S. Postal Service in Tupelo, MS, as a barcode operator and then transferred to the Ripley Post Office in 2013 to work as a window clerk.
David is survived by his wife: Christy Todd Lence of Walnut, MS; his father: Kenneth W. Lence, Sr. (Mary Jo); one niece: Katie May (Lance) of Mooreville, MS (Jurdan, Sloan, Wyatt); one nephew: Kevin Wayne Lence of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Ken Lence (Sheila) Ripley, MS, Jason Lence of Milledgeville, GA; three step brothers: Stephen (Joyce) Morris of Henderson, TN, Dan "Jake" Morris (Melanie) of Nashville, TN, Chuck (Natalie) Morris of Jackson, TN.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Annie Dillard Lence; his grandparents: Leonard & Mary Lence, Charlie & Tina Dillard.
The funeral was held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home. It was officiated by Bro. Rick Cisowski and Chuck Morris. Interment was at the Palmer Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers: Lance May, Randy Smith, Allen McMillin, Hoyt Martindale, Shane Brawner, Larry Brawner. Honorary Pallbearer: Kevin Lence.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS
MEMO, FLAG, MARINE CORPS ICON, SENTER LOGO
Roger Guth
TREMONT - Roger Guth, 89, passed away on September 24, 2021, at his residence in Tremont, MS. He was born on June 25, 1932 in Oneida County Wisconsin to the late Harold Guth and the late Delia Helsor Guth Boser. Roger was a 20 year veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He served his country during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Before retiring as Captain, he was a funeral director for the Marine Corps at Arlington National Cemetery. He then moved to Tremont with his late wife Earlene Hargett Guth and their children. He worked at Wrangler and Golden Manufacturing and was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Roger was a self-taught musician whose music delighted family and friends alike. He was best known for his talented playing of the mountain and hammered dulcimers. He was the founder of the Pearly Gates Dulcimer Club. Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who filled his family's lives with wonderful memories. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 4:00 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with visitation beginning at 2:00 all at Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Gary Guth will be officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
Roger is survived by his sons: Gary (Susie) Guth, Gregory Guth, David (Donna) Guth all of Tremont; grandchildren: Chris (Danyel) Guth, Lori (Johnny) Hale, Marsha (Tony) Ferguson, Brad (Amy) Guth, Adam (Angie) Guth, Katie (Scott) Parker, Caleb Guth, Amanda (Adam) Minichino, Charlotte Guth Leathers, Anna (Mike) Dunn, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild; Kathy Dorfner - sister, of Slinger, WI.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Earlene Guth; daughter, Sandra Guth; sister, Charmane Seward; great-grandchild, Seth Guth.
Pallbearers will be Chris Guth, Brad Guth, Adam Guth, Caleb Guth.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Larry Burns Simmons
ECRU - Larry Burns Simmons, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 28, 1950 to Olen Burns and Addie Louise Smith Simmons. Larry was a retired truck driver and a graduate of Ecru High School. He was a member of Ecru Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Lindley officiating, burial will follow in the Criswell Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Simmons; four daughters, Cristi Bedford, Vicki Spires, Vivian Hill and Sommer Quinn; two sons, Chris Simmons and David Spires; two sisters, Sondra Waldrop and Donna Bailey; two brothers, Mike Simmons and Allen Simmons; fifteen grandchildren, Payge Morgan, Lakin Morris, Cole Morris, Lesley Bedford, Destin Simmons, Marleigh Rinehart, Jimmy Spires, Berlin Spires, Corey Robinson, Raine Robinson, Devan Cox, Dallas Hill, Declan Hill, Bailey Quinn and Brailee Quinn; and six great-grandchildren, Fallon Robinson, Finley Robinson, Drake Robinson, Maren Cox, Madden Cox and Charli Klaire Rinehart.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Josh Tutor, Mark Tutor, Bailey Quinn, Corey Robinson, Jimmy Spires and Dallas Hill.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:00 PM Sunday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Ruby McCoy
BOONEVILLE - Ruby Lee McCoy, 73, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born on December 31, 1948, in Jumpertown to Earnest and Rosie Barnett McCoy.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Visitation will be Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Oakhill Cemetery in Blackland Community. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a host of loving nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Pete McCoy and David McCoy, and a sister, Ophelia Trout.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Michelle Flatt
TUPELO - Michelle Flatt went home to be with the Lord Thursday September 23, 2021 after a long term battle with cancer. She was born June 11, 1961 to Jack and Brenda Richey Cryder. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Michelle graduated from Tupelo High School in 1979 where she was active in both band and chorus. Michelle married Fredrick Flatt on October 17, 1981 at Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church and has remained in Tupelo since. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Tupelo for 33 years and a member of the adult choir and the handbell choir. During her career, Michelle held different positions with the City of Tupelo and worked for Pannell Rentals. Her heart for children led her to the Mother's Day Out program which evolved into the Day School and Kindergarten program at FBC Tupelo. Michelle served there in different roles for 16 years, known affectionately by all as "Chelle Chelle."
Michelle is survived by her husband Fredrick Flatt; sons Bryan Flatt (Brooke) of Hendersonville, TN and Jordan Flatt (Audrey) of Tupelo; granddaughters Julia Alison Flatt and Olivia Michelle Flatt both of Hendersonville, TN; her mother Brenda Richey Shetler of Tupelo; her in-laws Fred and Frances Flatt; her brother, Michael Johnson(Faith); sister, Melanie Adkins(James Reeves), Brian Johnson(Ashley); stepmother, Dorothy Cryder; brothers, Greg Cryder (Lisa), Scott Cryder, and Carrie Cryder (Stephanie); brothers-in-law, Mike Ingram and Paul Flatt (Rochelle); along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, including a very special cousin, Candace Richey Haynes, all of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Jack Cryder; adopted father, Frank Johnson; stepfather, Joseph Shetler; grandparents, Mike and Helen Richey, Clyde and Lucille Cryder, Bert and Mable Johnson, and Clayton and Grace Shetler.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 27, at First Baptist Church Tupelo with Bro. Matt Powell and Bro. Chad Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 PM Sunday, September 26 at First Baptist Church Tupelo. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers will include Jace Flatt, Brandon Johnson, Phil Richey, Kim Haynes, David Smith, and Lee Allred.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and aides of Sanctuary Home Hospice for their love and care for Michelle during this time.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the First Baptist Church Tupelo Day School, 300 N. Church Street Tupelo, MS 38804.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Virginia Ann Jernigan
TUPELO - Virginia Ann Bruce Jernigan, 84, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo after a period of declining health. Virginia Ann, as she was known by those who knew her best, was born in Sherman, Ms. on January 31, 1937 in Sherman to the late Talmadge Harrison Bruce and Veron Philips Bruce. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1955 where she was a star basketball player. Virginia lived several years in Montgomery, Ala. before returning to Tupelo over 30 years ago. She spent her working life in retail sales in several venues in the hospitality industry. An avid and committed bingo player, Virginia Ann enjoyed conversation with anyone, loved to cook and made a mean fudge, was a fan of Elvis, Coca Cola and Dr. Pepper and dogs. She was a Baptist.
A service celebrating her life will take place at 11 AM Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Jackson officiating. Private burial will take place at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 AM-service time on Monday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Virginia Ann is survived by her son, Kenny Bates and wife, Teresa of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Kimberly Culpepper, Brandi Bates, Robby Bates, Brett Bates, Haley Speaks, Jonathan Gray and Brice Gray. 15 great grandchildren. a special niece Patsy Harris of Tupelo and a special friend loved like a sister, Linda Witt of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her sons, Butch Bates and Robert Bates, a sister, Emogene Cayson and a brother, Wade Bruce.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Otho Stevens
TUPELO/FULTON - Otho Ois Stevens, at age 81 met the dissolution of his earthly tabernacle on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 and transformed to the Sovereign Grand Architect of the Universe from the Courtyards Living Center in Fulton after a long period of declining health. Born April 20, 1940 to the late Ois Riggins Stevens and Renie Marie Foster Stevens, Otho grew up in the Tremont area and graduated from Tremont High School. He furthered his education at ICC and Mississippi State. A working man, he spent the first 20 years of his working life at Sunshine Mills in Verona and retired after over 20 years at Bryan Foods/Sara Lee. A man with a large heart, Otho understood his spiritual obligations completely. He lived a life of service to other above self. A 33 degree Mason and Shriner affiliated with the R.E. Lee Lodge in Tupelo, Bro. Stevens was fully committed to the Masonic teachings. He spent much of his available time and resources transporting children in need to the Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Tx. and St. Louis, Mo. He spent hundreds of hours over his lifetime lecturing Brothers in their Masonic obligations and was part and parcel of seeing many young men raised master masons. Outside masonry, Otho was the "baddest" poker player, card shark and dominoes guru in these parts. He enjoyed frequent trips to Tunica, never could turn his back on a stranded and homeless animal and was an avid Miss. State sports fan. He participated in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Tupelo. A fine man, he now rests in King Solomon's temple with the supreme worshipful master.
A time of reflection and remembrance will take place at 6 PM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Lee County Shrine Club on Canal Street in Tupelo. Friends will have a time to share their memories and the Masons will provide Masonic honors. There will be a 30 minute visitation prior to the service. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, is honored to be serving a brother Mason.
Otho is survived by his daughter, Cindy Ann Wray and husband, John of Twin Falls, Idaho; two grand children, Len Rogers and wife, Joanna of Austin, TX and their three children, Neriah, Ethan and Elias and Taia Stevens of Twin Falls, Idaho. his beloved and constant companion and caregiver of over 30 years, Sammie Swinney of Saltillo and her grandchildren, Austin, Tyler and Erin and great granddaughter, Keridwyn.
The family request that you send donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 3100 Samford Ave., Sherveport, La. 71103 or to the Hamasa Shriners Transportation Fund, 5516 Dale Drive, Marion, Miss.39342.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Jorgen Scheuer
VERONA - He's repaired his last tractor, laid his tools down, the music has muted and the dances are in the history book! Jorgen Scheuer departed this earthly realm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from his residence in Verona of an apparent heart attack. Born in his native Denmark on January 23, 1945 to the late Paul Scheuer and Anna Sorenson Strojer-Hansen, he spent his early childhood and school days there. The adventuresome and fearless Jorgen was recruited in his twenties to come to Tupelo to work tool and die with Super Sagless. With a green card and hope for the horizons yet to come in America, in 1968, Jorgen began a learned and respected love of the South that endured and grew the whole of his life. He married here and had three daughters. In the meantime, he received his degree from Mississippi State University. After leaving Super Sag, he did mechanical work and taught tool and die in the schools for a while also importing European made tractors to this country. His love of machinery, old tractors, fixing things, welding made him almost a genius in the trade. He was often respectfully called the "tractor doctor". Jorgen founded and operated Verona Tractor on Old Hwy 45 for over 35 years. He enjoyed using his skills to help others. Along the way, he started taking ballroom dancing lessons at the North Mississippi Dance Studio in Downtown Tupelo. He loved it, he committed himself to it, met wonderfully fascinating and interesting people there and became very skilled at it! He attended dances all over the USA and even in foreign countries such as a Tango Festival in Columbia, South America, A unique, one-of-a-kind person, he was a licensed pilot and even went skydiving on his 60th birthday. A Lutheran, Jorgen found his home in Lee County and made all of us appreciate life.
A Time of Reflection and Remembrance will be celebrated at 5:00PM Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. His daughters and others will speak. Friends will be received beginning at 4PM Sunday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, they may view the service at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreatming at 5PM and can be permanently viewed thereafter.
Survivors include his 3 daughters, Christy Scheuer (Andy Nash) of Tupelo, Cathy Nunley (Jack) and Emily Lowe(Lacey) all of Oxford and their mother Dorothy Scheuer of Tupelo. His grandchildren, Anna Nunley, Emma Nunley, and William Lowe; two sisters, Annie Scheuer(Max) and Vibeke Strojer(Lars) all of Denmark. A niece Louise and a nephew, Emil Anders also of Denmark.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Dancing With The King Foundation, C/O Create, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802 or the Tupelo/Lee Animal Shelter, PO BOX 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Tyler Dell
CHESTERVILLE - Tyler Jay Dell, 58, departed this life on Friday evening, Sept. 24, 2021 from his residence in the Chesterville Community after complications from Covid. Tyler was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on Feb. 12, 1963 to the late Phillip and Beverly Guffy Dell. He graduated from Clairton High School, Pa. in 1981. A patriotic American, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force in 1982 and served until his discharge on April 5, 1987. He received the Air Force Achievement Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Outstanding Unit Award, the Longevity Award and the Good Conduct Medal. He followed two of his Air Force buddies to the Tupelo area and has lived her ever since. Tyler worked for 28 years for Action/Lane Furniture and, in 2015, moved to Southern Motion in Pontotoc where he worked until 5 weeks before his death. He enjoyed watching hockey on TV and was a staunch fan of the Tupelo T-Rex in their day, never missing a game. On October 4, 2014, he married the love of his life, Dwana Smith Dell in Booneville. He completely committed his time and energy toward her and she and he went everywhere together. They were members of the Pleasant Grove Full Gospel Church near Shannon.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 4 PM Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his pastor, Bro. Billy Wayne Henderson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 PM-6PM Sunday and from 3 PM - service time Monday, all at Holland-Tupelo chapel which is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 4 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Dwana Smith Dell of Chesterville; his son, Steven Tyler Dell and wife, Kayla of McKeesport, Pa.; two grandsons, Ainmire Tyler Dell and Deavon Deaton. His sister, Andrea Tuttle of Connellsville, Pa.; 3 brothers, Wesley Dell and Brian Dell both of Elizabeth, Pa and Shawn Dell of Clairton, Pa.; his in laws; Howard and Carolyn Dodds of Booneville 2 sisters in law, Deborah Griffin (John) of Monticello, Ms. and Jessica Gamble (Jamie) of Booneville. A brother in law, Ben Dodds (Amanda) of Fort Polk, La. Several nieces and nephews.
The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
MEMO, WALLER FH LOGO
Brenda Ann Hester
OXFORD - Mrs. Brenda Ann Hester, 74, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 12:30 until service time.
Born in Monroe County, MS to the late Robert and Tommie Ree Cantrell Moore, Mrs. Hester was a member of North Oxford Baptist Church and The Order of The Eastern Star. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Billy Eugene Hester and a daughter, Christy Ann Hester.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim Burt and her husband, David, of Nettleton, MS and Candace Vasilyev and her husband, Scott, of Oxford, MS; three grandchildren, Tyler Lee Burt and his wife, Shannon, of Nettleton, MS, Vivian Scott Vasilyev of Oxford, MS and Alex Radin Vasilyev of Oxford, MS; two great granddaughters, Karoline Burt and Lenora Burt.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hester's memory may be made to Lovepacks, P.O. Box 721, Oxford, MS 38655 or North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Dan Tipton
VERONA/ABERDEEN - Dan Lee Tipton, Sr., 88, died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Aberdeen Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had resided the last few years. Born in Water Valley, Ms. on June 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Barney Tipton and Rosie Dover. He spent his 30 year working life as a boat hand on the Mississippi River. He retired in 1987 to Tupelo with his last employer being Arkansas River Towing Company. He was of the Pentecostal faith and was an avid baseball fan of the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed the water and fishing. He was married to Julia Deason Tipton, the children's mother, who died in 2007.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, September 25, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private burial will follow in Kirkville Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Sunday at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Dan is survived by his son, Dan Lee "Danny" Tipton, Jr. and wife, Martha of Saltillo; a daughter, Tammy Tipton Ward of Gosnell, Ark. 5 grandchildren, Clarence and Joseph Ward of Gosnell, Parker Tipton (McKenna) of Mooreville and Elizabeth Pearce Miles (Todd) of Pontotoc; 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Rosie Tipton brothers, John and Robert his children's mother, Julia.
MEMO
Willodeen Speegle
TUPELO/HANCEVILLE, ALABAMA - Willodeen Speegle, 88, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, Mississippi. Graveside services will be on September 28, 2021 at 6:00PM at Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on 4:00-6:00 PM September 28, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel . Burial will follow at Graveside 2:00 PM September 29, 2021.
