Charles Hall
TUPELO – Charles B. Hall, 94, passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2020 at the Rosewood Nursing Facility. He retired from Blue Bell manufacturing, was a veteran of the United States Army and a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Sunday, September 27,2020 at 2:00 p. m. with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his caregiver, Herman Lansdell (Debbie) of Tupelo; son-in-law, Jimmy Dunlap of Blue Springs; grandchild, Mike Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Sam Dunlap and Emma Dunlap; nephew, Billy Hall; special friends, Wayne farmer, Max Floyd and Merle Carlock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. C. “Dudd” and Annie Lou Spurrior Hall; wife, Alice Hall; daughter, Charlotte Dunlap; brothers, Paul Hall, Clyde Hall and Earl Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Saltillo United Methodist Church or West Jackson Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Ruth Tutor Steward
RANDOLPH – Mary Ruth Patterson Tutor Steward, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was born on July 12, 1933, in Randolph, MS, to William T. and Daisy Lovelle Pennington Patterson. She was a 1952 graduate and Salutatorian of Randolph High School. After graduation she worked various positions over the years including key punch operator through the Civil Service in Mobile, AL and did office work in a candy factory in Centralia, IL. She worked at Head Start in Pontotoc but spent most of her working days at South Pontotoc Attendance Center as an assistant teacher and substitute teacher. She was a longtime active member of Randolph Baptist Church where she particularly enjoyed her Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, Billy Russell Tutor(married May 25, 1955, and he was deceased on Dec 10, 1980); her second husband, James Kyle Steward (Married on September 1, 1995, and he was deceased on July 2, 2012); and her three siblings, Wayne Harold Patterson, Travis Lee Patterson, and Kenneth Ray Patterson.
She is survived by her three children, Stephen Russell Tutor (Margaret) of Randolph, Terry Michael Tutor (Mary) of Randolph, and Beth Tutor Ball (Jimmy) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Luke Thomas Ball of Rockwall, TX and Rebekah Ruth Ball of Pontotoc; three sisters-in-law, Nell Patterson of Rockwood, TN, Daisy Patterson of Warner Robins, GA, and Elaine Quarles of Randolph, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She enjoyed reading, watching game shows, playing dominos and cards, especially rummy, but most of all being with her family.
The family is grateful for all of those who helped with her care over the years, especially her two faithful caregivers, Barbara Roye of Houlka and Arweeda Gillespie of Pontotoc.
A private graveside service the life of Mary Ruth will be held with Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc directing. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at tutormemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Randolph Baptist Church, PO Box 468, Randolph, MS 38864, the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice. Lori Ann Judd
CORINTH – Lori Ann Judd, 59, passed away on September 25, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Sam Turner
TUPELO – In the two months since Sam entered his eternal home we, his family and friends, are still grieving. Although we can never fill the void, we are grateful God put him into our lives. To honor his memory, we have enhanced his obituary.
Sammy “Sam” Jones Turner, 70, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tupelo, June 20, 1950 to Burton Davis and Palmer Jones Turner and was a graduate of Shannon High School. He retired from North Mississippi Medical Center after working full time as a painter for a number of years. Sam was a skilled painter who took great pride in his work. He bought two old, run down houses and transformed them into beautiful country homes. Sam was a life-long Elvis fan who collected a variety of memorabilia. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, especially ones starring Gene Autry or John Wayne, and according to his son, saw them all at least 100 times. Sam was known for taking great care of his lawn and home. He loved cooking in the Crockpot especially his specialty, chili, and often cooked for his family and his son, Scott, whom he adored immensely.
Sam was tender hearted for all animals; putting out a doghouse, food and water for any neighborhood strays that seemed to be drawn to him. Watching his dogs play brought him great joy and laughter. Sam was an avid bird watcher and always kept full bird feeders in his yard. He never complained when squirrels ate all the seed because “squirrels need to eat, too.”
Although Sam seldom asked for help himself, he was always willing to extend a helping hand to others. He had an endearing sense of humor and was loyal to his family and friends.
Survivors include his only child, Sammy “Scott” Turner of Tupelo; sister, Judy Mitchell of Tupelo; two brothers, Gene Autry Turner and his wife, Carolyn of Tupelo and Bill Turner of Garland, Texas; friend, former wife and mother of his son, Linda Turner of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mildred Stembridge, Patsy Sue Turner, and Janice Goff; and two brothers, Ted Turner and Jackie Turner.
Visitation was held 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Jerry Grammar officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Guy Ewell Camburn
WALNUT – Guy Ewell Camburn, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Sunday September 27, 2020 2:00 PM at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Walnut Mississippi. McBride Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Kirby K. Bryant, Jr.
PLANTERSVILLE – Dr. Kirby K. Bryant Jr. was born on February 4,1930, and entered into eternal life on September 20, 2020.
His parents were Kirby K. Bryant, Sr., MD and Esther Davis Bryant, RN. Kirby’s early years were spent in Staten Island, New York, Baltimore, Maryland, Mobile, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina as his father was a career officer in the Public Health Service and was transferred around to many port cities. Upon the early death of his father, his mother moved the family to Oxford Mississippi so her children could attend college. After Kirby graduated from high school he worked 38 hours a week and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a BA and BS degree and a certificate upon finishing two years of Medical School. He then went to Tupelo Mississippi and served a six month externship and met the love of his life Shirley Borden and 1 year later they married. Following his extrnship he entered Harvard Medical School and graduated in 1956. After an internship and tour of duty in the US Air Force, he entered General Practice in the Hamlet of Mantachie ,Mississippi. Following general practice he entered into training as a urologist and then settled into Anniston at the invitation of his classmate at Harvard, Dr. Henry Laws. He practiced Urology in Anniston until his retirement in 2000.
During his Active years he became a board certified in urology and obtained membership in the American College of surgeons. In 1986 he was president of the Alabama Urological society. He was very active in community affairs such as leading the community of Mantachie Mississippi to obtain a central water system. Raising large sums of money on behalf of forward County programs of the chamber of commerce. In the 1970’s and finally he was the leader in the United Way of Anniston in getting donations from the physicians. He always believed that doctors should give, he said it was their responsibility for always assisting the ill and the poor.
He served on the hospital staff of Regional Medical Center, including a term as chief of staff. He was also on staff at several area hospital including Stringfellow memorial Hospital, Jacksonville hospital, Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham and Baptist Memorial Hospital in Gadsden.
Kirby was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, an elder, and beloved Sunday school teacher. He wanted everyone both young and old to love the house of God as much as he did.
He was a devoted husband to Shirley and the proud father of Phillip Allen Bryant, Kathy Bryant Hudspeth, Kirby K. Bryant III and Leah Bryant Waller. Kirby would like to be remembered as a lover of his spouse and family, a lover of his calling to medicine and to his patients, his employees and colleges and community. He would always do anything for anybody. He was a very generous and humble soul he led by example and was loved by all both young and old. We would like to think that this world was just a little bit better because of his life. He will live forever in our hearts.
Kirby K. Bryant He is preceded in death by his Mother Lena Esther Bryant and his father Kirby Knapp Bryant Sr. MD. His Brothers William A Bryant , and Phillip Allen Bryant. Two grandchildren Devin Rose BryantAnd Branon Hudspeth. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley Borden Bryant, his children Phillip Allen Bryant his wife Camilla Bryant, Kathy Bryant Hudspeth, her husband Joel Branon Hudspeth, Kirby Knapp Bryant III, and Leah Bryant Waller, His grandchildren, Leah Elizabeth Hudspeth, Private First Class James Bryant Waller, Lance Corporal Adam Waller, Anna Katherine Waller and Andrew Thomas Waller and great granddaughter Destiny Bowman.
Due to Covid 19 the family will be having a graveside service just for the family in Plantersville, Mississippi and plan to have a celebration of life at a later date so all who loved Dr Kirby Bryant can attend to celebrate his wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The First Presbyterian Church 1701 Henry Road, Anniston, AL.
Lonnie Ray Pannell
CLIFTON, COLORADO – Lonnie Ray Pannell, 53, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home in Clifton, Colorado. He was born April 7, 1967 to the late Lonnie Lee Pannell and Carol Pannell Ferrell. Ray was a graduate of IAHS, class of 1985. He worked for many years as a construction painter before becoming disabled. Affectionately known as Ray by family and friends. He and his late wife Tammy enjoyed over 30 years together before she passed away last month. He was an avid Alabama fan and Nascar fan. Ray was a wonderful caring person, husband, and dedicated to his family. Many of his friends remember him as the kindest man willing to do what he could to help. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church of Hamilton, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday in the chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Pannell Ferrell of Fulton; brothers: Ricky (Bettie) Pannell, Rodney (Tracy) Pannell, Tyson Pannell of Saltillo; and a host of extended family members who will miss him greatly.
Preceded in death by his father; wife, Tammy Denise Pannell; father-in-law, Jimmy Wayne Senter
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Julia Atkins
CORINTH – Celebration of Life Service for Julia Faye Atkins, 90, are set for 2:00 pm Sunday at Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Ludlum officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 to service time. Masks and social distance guide lines will be in place.
Julia died September 24, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born March 9, 1930 in Alcorn Co. MS to the late Guy and Blanche Tyson. She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church and a housewife. She enjoyed cooking, going to church actives and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, J.P. Atkin III; parents; brothers, James Lee Tyson and Bill Tyson; and a son-in-law, Mike Hardin.
She is survived by her sons; Phil Atkins (Ruby Damons), Jackie Atkins, Tim Atkins; a daughter, Julene Hardin; grandchildren, Steven Hardin (Lawanda), Jay Atkins (Rachel), Dr. Blakley Fowler (Jake), Clint Atkins, Lydia Holmes (Eric); great grandchildren Kane Hardin, Elsie, Cooper and Browning Atkins, Mac and Nyles Fowler; step great grandchildren, Preston, Ethan and Evan Robertson; host of other family and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Atkins family.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
George E. Martin, Jr.
BALDWYN – George E. Martin, Jr., 83, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be announced later at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
James Perry
BOONEVILLE – James Perry, 72, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services were held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3 pm at Fairview Church of God. Burial followed at Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ellis Tomsky
NEW ALBANY/TUPELO – Ellis Harry Tomsky, at 97, fell ill in the last two weeks and died in the sunset of Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House of respiratory failure. Born in San Francisco, Calif. on Nov. 9, 1922 to the late Leo Tomsky and Stella Harris Tomsky, he attended school in San Francisco and graduated with a BS in Engineering from University of California-Berkley. Ellis was a patriotic American and served in the U. S. Navy during World War II as an officer on a minesweeper in the Pacific. Born an “old salt” and respecter of the “waters,” Ellis loved the Pacific Ocean and later in life, enjoyed many trips to the beaches of the Gulf. He worked over 45 years as an Engineer with FMC/Link Belt. He retired as Chief Engineer in the Tupelo operation. He had a keen sense of the rhythm of life, how to multitask before it was popular, and how systems, cultures and mores fit together to make cohesion and progress. A fiercely intelligent and engaged man, Ellis was born with a literary appetite and always was studious, inquisitive and provocative. He was a founder of the Friends of the Lee County Library. A docent of the arts and great lover of classical music, Ellis was a longtime patron of the North Miss. Symphony Orchestra. An aficionado of Mozart, Ellis could name virtually every work of the great composer instantly. Ellis held a fascination for computers and was in on the ground floor decades ago. He loved antique clocks and became a master repairman for hundreds of clock for the public and for his own collection. Photography was another passion and he was a member of the Southern Light Photography Club in Tupelo. He was completing a photography project just two weeks ago. His legacy is one of innovation, fascination and procreation of the wonderful things that make life exciting and memorable.
Ellis leaves behind his wife, Kathi Tomsky; his sons, David Tomsky (Nan) of Asheville, NC, and Douglas Tomsky (Connie) of Chicago; his daughter, Roz Grushkin (Dr. Carl) of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Jacob of Los Angeles, Sarah Clawson (Jason) of Arizona, Benjamin (Linda) Tomsky of San Mateo, Calif., and Jason Tomsky of Santa Barbara, CA; and step-son, Jason Hardage of San Francisco. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Grace, and son, Daniel.
There will be no formal services per Ellis’s request. The family requests that you honor the memory of Ellis by making memorial donations to the Friends of the Lee Co Library, 219 North Madison, Tupelo, MS 38804, or the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, P. O. Box 349, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Bobbie Larkin
AMORY – Bobbie Crafton Larkin, passed away on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born April 16th, 1948, the daughter of Ruble O’ Rear and McClellan Crafton.
She grew up on the family farm in Ryan’s Well, just north of Fulton. Bobbie worked her way through school, attending Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State University (BA), and The University of Mississippi, graduating with a Master’s Degree in Library Science. In 1972 she married Edmund Larkin in Saltillo, MS.
Bobbie loved working with children and spent more than 30 years as a librarian; 20 of those years as an Elementary School Librarian in Clayton County, Georgia. Bobbie loved helping children learn to read and develop a love of the written word. After her retirement in 2010, Bobbie moved back to Mississippi to be closer to her sister. In her free time, she enjoyed reading mystery novels, attending church at First Baptist in Amory, participating in Sunday School, helping in the Church’s nursery, and spending time with her family.
Bobbie impacted thousands of lives through her work as a librarian, with her family, her community, and her church. She was a humble and very hard working woman who always put the needs of others ahead of herself. Her hard work and resiliency in the face of challenges will be remembered by all who loved her.
She is survived by her sister, Loraine Sullivan (Jimmy), and two sons, John (Heather) and Brian.
Her graveside funeral service will be held at Sandy Springs Baptist Church in Fulton, MS on September 29th at 11 am.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5-7 pm at EE Pickle Funeral Home, 500 3rd Street S, Amory, MS, 38821. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable contribution to Reading Is Fundamental (rif.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Robert Stroup
WREN – Robert Stroup, 77, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Inc. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
LaShonda Pleshette Washington
WEST POINT – LaShonda Pleshette Washington, 43, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM at West Point Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens.
James “Abe” Benjamin
NEW ALBANY – James Kenneth ‘Abe’ Benjamin, 82, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born December 23, 1937, in Union County to James Herman Benjamin and Essie Modie Richardson Benjamin. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 72 and had served in the U. S. Army National Guard Troop A 1/108th Armored Calvary with the rank of Staff Sargeant. He was a long time member of the New Albany Civitan Club and chairman of the Peanut Committee, a scholarship fund raiser. He was a retired shoe cobbler and owner of Benjamin’s Footwear and Shoe Repair. He loved his church and church family and especially loved playing golf with his son Michael.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Calvary United Methodist Church with Bro. Creighton White and Bro. Dan Hathorne officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Bobbie Westmoreland Benjamin; 2 daughters: Melissa Jackson (Cliff) and Denise Meek (Eddie); 1 son: Michael Benjamin; 4 sisters: Jo Crawford, Nellie Witt, Dorothy Gaines, and Martha Edwards; and 7 grandchildren: Kent Collier, Sydney Collier, Bella Benjamin, Megan Benjamin, Chase Palmer, Anna Grace Jackson, and Molly Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother: Mary Hall Benjamin; an infant sister: Mildred Joyce Benjamin; an infant brother: Thomas Ray Benjamin; 1 step-sister: Joanne Hodges; and 1 step-brother: Harvet Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Meek, Cliff Jackson, Kent Collier, Chase Palmer, Jerry Crawford, Terry Hill, and Brent Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be American Legion Post 72.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, at United Funeral Service and from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Calvary United Methodist Church.
In honor of Mr. Benjamin’s service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Elizabeth “Ann” Moody
NEW ALBANY – Elizabeth “Ann” Moody, 66, transitioned on September 24, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born December 2, 1953 to Travis McClure and Jean Graham. She married the love of her life, “Tommy” Moody on November 3, 1975. Ann was a loving wife, mother, and a caregiver to many over the years. She was very involved in her church and was an ordained minister with a true servant’s heart always willing to help others in need.
Survivors include her husband of forty-five years; Larry Thomas Moody, her son; Joey (Lynda) Moody grandchildren; Hope, Dakota, Chandler, Tyler, Holly and Andy, eight great-grandchildren, one sister; Shirley (Gary) Tedford, one brother; Danny Thomas, her mother-in-law; Leona Moody and Natalie Grooms who was like a daughter to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Travis and Mamie McClure and Charles and Jean Graham, one son; Travis Delane Moody, her brother; Dwayne “Durock” McClure, a sister; Mona Little and her father-in-law; Herman Moody.
Services were held Saturday, September 26 at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Homes Chapel with Bro. Gary Tedford officiating. Pallbearers were Jason Snyder, Jeremy Moody, Paul Grooms, Michael Moody, John Moody, Ethan Moody, and Chip Shirley. Interment at Martintown Cemetery. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
James A. Daniels
SALTILLO – James Anthony Daniels, 44, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born November 1, 1975 in Baldwyn to James Lynn Daniels and Diane Floyd Owens. He worked for Kruger Industries before becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing and loved his family dearly.
He leaves behind his mother, Diane Owens of Belden; three children, Chelsea Daniels of Tennessee and Kendall and Kristian Daniels of Missouri; a grandson, Kholby Daniels; his sister, Tonya Jackson (Matthew) of Hamilton; three nieces, Jessica Parker, Brittany Parker and Angel Beasley; great-nieces and nephews, Connor Keith, Camryn Young and Zoe Collins; special cousin, Scotty Daniels; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; and his grandparents, Laura Turner, Helen Daniels, and Sammy Lee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kimberly Tucker
SHANNON – Kimberly Denise Tucker, 43, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Lee County and lifelong resident, she was born September 5, 1977, the daughter of Roger Lee Clippard and Carolyn Martin Clippard. Kimberly worked for the family business, Clippard Construction until her health failed. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and listening to Jimmy Swaggart music. However, her greatest joy came from playing with her grandkids and spending time with her family.
Kimberly leaves behind her husband, Stanley Stidham; her daughter, Ashley Simmons (Mack) of Shannon; her parents, Roger and Carolyn Clippard of Shannon; two stepsons, Justin Stidham (Bridgette) of Shannon and Jason Stidham (Sherry) of Mooreville; 11 grandchildren, Holly and Chloe Stewart, Zoey and Weston Simmons, Colby and Colton Stidham, Trent Harmon, Riley Elliott, Laken, Allie, and Haelyn Stidham; one sister, Kay Clippard; and six brothers, Chris, David, Zach, Wesley, Billy and Jordan Clippard; and a sister-in-law, Judy Flood.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Janie Potmesil; and her brother, Jeremy Clippard.
Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Billy Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend at www.peguesfunerlhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Mack Simmons, Justin Stidham, Jason Stidham, Colby Stidham, Trent Harmon, and Nathan Tackett. Weston Lane Simmons will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
