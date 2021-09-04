TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bobby Gene Agnew, Baldwyn
Robert Banik, Guntown
Teresa Barkley, Mantachie
George Henry Beene, Nashville, Tennessee/Formerly of Baldwyn
Elsie Devore Brooks, Ashland
Dr. Natravis Cox, Charlotte, North Carolina/Shannon
Earl Dry, Plantersville
John Gibson, Ridgeland
Jerry Harper, Mooreville
John Hill, Etta
Joel Alexander Keith, Huntsville, Alabama
Orion Latson, Tupelo
John Long, Verona
Charita M. Marks, Tupelo
Emma Lee Mims, Houston
Donnie Ray Moffett, Becker
Christopher Moody, Myrtle
Clay Moore, Tupelo
David Harold Neal, Sr., Nettleton
John Nunley, Iuka
Terry Porter, Dumas
Faye Carolyn Kyle Copeland Shelton, Old Union
West Taylor, Tupelo
Cecil Thomas, Nettleton
William Jack White, Tupelo
Glyn Winchester, Evergreen Community
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
September 5, 2021
MR. GLYN WINCHESTER
Evergreen Community
Services were held
12 p.m. Saturday September 4, 2021
Sky is the Limit Ministries
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Sunday, September 5, 2021
Ms. Carolyn Kyle Shelby
“Faye Carolyn”
Old Union Community
1 PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: Noon-service time today
Private Burial
Dr. Natravis Cox
Charlotte, NC/ Shannon, MS
1 PM Today
Whitehill MB Church
Pine Grove Cemetery
Visit: Noon – service time today
At the church
Mr. Earl Dry
Tupelo
3 PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Plantersville Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM – service time today
At the funeral home
Mr. Clay Moore
Tupelo
2 PM Monday, September 6, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Stephens Cemetery
Visit: Noon – service time Monday only
At the funeral home
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Mr. Ricky Young
Eupora
Arrangements Pending
MEMO
Glyn Winchester
EVERGREEN COMMUNITY - Glyn Winchester, 85, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Samaritan Garden in Verona. Services were held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Sky is the Limit Ministries. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Charita M. Marks
TUPELO - Charita M. Marks, 38, passed away on September 1, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Porter Memorial Cemetery- Tupelo, MS.
MEMO
John Long
VERONA - John Long, 63, passed away on September 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Agnew and Sons Chapel. Burial will be at Verona Cemetery- Verona, MS.
MEMO
Jerry Harper
MOOREVILLE - Jerry Harper, 46, passed away on September 3, 2021, at his home in Mooreville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
David Harold Neal, Sr.
NETTLETON - David Harold Neal, Sr., 70, passed away on September 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home - Nettleton.
MEMO
Elsie Devore Brooks
ASHLAND - Elsie Devore Brooks, 79, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Zion Chapel Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Benton County, MS. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Cecil Thomas
NETTLETON - Cecil Thomas, 65, passed away on September 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
MEMO
John Nunley
IUKA - John Nunley, 59, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.
MEMO
Orion Latson
TUPELO - Orion Latson, 65, passed away on September 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
MEMO
Christopher Moody
MYRTLE - Christopher Moody, 39, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at a friends home in Hickory Flat. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 2:00 at Enterprise Cemetery Myrtle. Walk through visitation will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 10:00 -6:00. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
MEMO, FLAG
John Gibson
RIDGELAND - John Wilson Gibson passed away August 25, 2021 at UMC in Jackson at the age of 63. He was born July 18, 1958 to the late Ethel Walker Gibson and Woodrow Gibson. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He was an engineer for World Com Telecommunications for many years.
He is survived by his brothers, Bill Gibson of West Point, Eddie Gibson of Greensboro, NC, Bobby Gibson of Rehoboth, DE; sister, Marcia Phyfer of West Point; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 4 PM Tuesday September 7, 2021 at Robinson Chapel with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Dr. Natravis Cox
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA/SHANNON - Dr. Natravis Ramon Cox was born to Reverend Charles and Lynda Cox Kirksey on October 16, 1974 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He grew up in the Pine Grove Community, attended Shannon High School and became a member of the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
After graduating from Shannon High School, he attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He obtained a Master's Degree in Public Health from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.
He attended medical school at Howard University where he established life-long friendships with Doctors Dzifaa Lotsu, Denyce Nichols, Darrel Gray and Owais Hassan. He matched into the prestigious University of Chicago Medical Center where he completed Internal Medicine Residency Training in 2009. He then trained in Gastroenterology at Duke University becoming a Board-Certified Gastroenterologist. At Duke, Travis was known as a friend and confidant to all. Dr. Cox was a favorite amongst office staff, nursing staff, colleagues and was known for his kindness and generosity. After graduation, he developed a unique practice that allowed him to see patients in Shreveport, Louisiana while also presiding care as a travel-base gastroenterologist for cities in need.
Despite the long and often grueling hours, Travis maintained his passion for food, travel, architecture, real estate and music. Dr. Cox valued his friendships deeply, often traveling the country and world with his friends and brother, Taurean.
Dr. Natravis Cox's life will be forever cherished and remembered by his family. He is survived by his loving mother Lynda Cox Hersey and step-father, Steven Hersey from Shannon, MS, his loving father, Rev. Charles Cox, Shannon, Mississippi, two brothers: Elder Malcolm Cox, Tupelo, Mississippi, Taurean Cox, New York, New York, and sisters: Farrah Cox, Letesha Mckinney (Armund), Five step-sisters and brothers: Crystal Smith (Reginald), Ashley Gunn (William), Steven, Jr. (Shaundraya), Maya Hersey, Mitra Hersey (Catina). His grandmother, Pauline Goree, Shannon, MS and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His loving network also includes very special friends, Dr. Dzifaa and wife, Adamma Lotsu, Dr. Lisa Jones, Dr. Darrell Gray, II, Dr. Elvin Hardy, Dr. Denyce Nichols, and the late Dr. Owais Hassan.
A service celebrating Dr. Cox's Life will be held at 1 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Whitehill MB Church with his brother, Elder Malcolm Cox and Pastor Jeffrey Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery south of Shannon. Visitation will be from Noon-service time at the White Hill MB. Church, 1967 S. Eason Blvd., Tupelo, MS. 38804. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
The family ask that donations in memorial of Dr. Cox be made to the Travis Cox Scholarship Fund 126 County Road 130, Shannon, MS 38868. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO, BORDER, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Donnie Ray Moffett
BECKER - Donnie Ray Moffett, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. He was born January 24, 1936 in the Acker Switch Community to the late Elmo Carlos and Christine Sanders Moffett. Donnie Ray graduated from Becker High School, Class of 1954. On May 4, 1956, he and Barbara Turman were married. They would spend the next 65 years building a life together and falling more in love each and every day. In the late 1950's Donnie Ray worked at the Columbus Air Force Base. In 1960, he started E.C. Moffett and Son Construction Company that would launch a career in the construction business and would last nearly 50 years. He was fortunate to build many homes in North Mississippi. As gratifying as it was to be a respected home builder, Donnie Ray had an even bigger dream to be a licensed commercial builder. That dream would com true in 1980 when he began Moffett Construction Company, Inc. Over the years, he built many commercial buildings, with his last big job being on the Mississippi State University Campus. He also developed several subdivisions with the last one being on a portion of the Scribner property not very far from where he was born. Throughout his career, he exemplified hard work, determination and a desire to be the best at everything he would do, this would lead to him being inducted into the who's who as a Leading American Executive. Donnie Ray was extremely proud of his work but more than anything he was proud to be called a child of God. He was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ serving as a deacon at River Bend Baptist Church. His life was devoted to the service of the Lord. A true family man, he absolutely adored and loved Barbara, his children, grands and great grands. He and Barbara loved traveling together, especially to other countries. Although his stature was short, Donnie Ray was a giant of a man showing and proving his loved for God, family and friends each day.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Turman Moffett; daughters, Debbie Summerford (Keith), Amory, Donna Beck (Richard), Myrtle Beach, SC, Lisa Tubb (Cliff), Amory and Leah Barrett (Adam), Elko, GA; sister, Dianne Davis (Junior), Amory; sister in law, Dorothy Moffett, Amory; grandchildren, Caleb Summerford (Paige), Luke Summerford, Kristen Reese, Bryan Beck (Amanda), Rachael Beck, Lori Tubb, Amanda Jones (Brian), Alex Tubb, Adeline Barrett, Owen Barrett and Mollie Barrett; 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; special friends Noel and Lonese Weaver; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Moffett, Jr. and a grandson, Luke Tubb.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Green and Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Owen Barrett, Caleb Summerford, Luke Summerford, Blake Summerford, Hunter Sanders, Allen Franklin, Brian Jones and Silas Sloan.
Visitation will be prior to the service on Sunday from 1 PM until 2:45 PM.
Donations may be given to River Bend Baptist Church or Becker Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Earl Dry
PLANTERSVILLE - Earl Wayne Dry, a good ole boy, at age 78, folded his earthly tent and entered the gates of Zion from his longtime home near Plantersville. Earl was born on December 12, 1942 in Holliday, Mo. to the late Charley Dry and Clara Hartman Dry. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Columbus Air Force Base. He meandered to Tupelo one night and met Brenda Putt, who became Mr. Earl Dry on January 26, 1964. Earl spent his working life as a master salesman in the beer industry working for several distributors including Cash Distributing, Better Brands and Clark Distributing. Earl enjoyed country living, eating out, fishing, car racing and following NASCAR -especially Dale Earnhart. He loved to bowl and enjoyed his children and grandchildren (most of the time). After Brenda's death in 2015, he met Doris Frederick Harris and she remained his "Puddin "N" Tain for the last 5 years. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church -Plantersville and, later in life, became a member of the Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Earl was a dirt road sport and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Judd Vowell officiating. Private burial will take place in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation for the public is from 1 PM Sunday-service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Earl is survived by his Pudding 'n' Tain, Doris Frederick Harris Dry; His daughters, Anita Cox of Guntown and Connie Alexander (Arnold) of Tupelo; his son John Dry of Nettleton; Grandchildren Leigh Yellin (Adam), Robin Kannard (Eric), Robert Alexander, Jessica Alexander, Bladen Hampton and Dryson Hampton; Great Grandchildren Craig Westmoreland, Celia Jimenez, Elijah, Ryan and Stevie Yellin and Levi Kannard. Siblings, Velma Lou Garnett, Kay Gordon (Robert), Chuck Dry (Lynn) and Cathy Dry Muehring (Jeff), all of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother who help raise him, Bud and Delores Dry, other brothers, Jim Dry and Doug Dry and sisters, Lorene, Margaret and Frances.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Faye Carolyn Kyle Copeland Shelton
OLD UNION - The Costume World lady has crossed over the chilling waters of Jordan to that land that's fairer than day. Known by those closest that she loved most as "Faye Carolyn," Carolyn Kyle Copeland Shelby died of a Covid-19 related illness on Tuesday evening, August 31, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Born on June 17, 1939 on the Kyle family land to the late H.L. "Fay" Kyle and Viva Pettey Kyle, she spent most all her life on this sacred soil. Carolyn graduated from Shannon High School in 1958 where she was crowned Most Beautiful and was the first ever Head Drum Majorette for Shannon High. She grew up in and was a member at her death of the First Baptist Church of Shannon. Her beauty as a young lady was striking and she landed a modeling job in California right after high school. In the 1970s, she founded and owned Copeland Casuals, the go to clothing store for the post hippy generation and those looking for "alternative" clothing. She later was proprietor of the Ham House Restaurant in Tupelo. After piecing together an "owl" costume which she wore and entertained at special occasions, she got the idea that Tupelo needed its own costume store. In 1988, she founded Costume World, now a legendary Tupelo fixture. Her customer base was loyal and she worked tirelessly to meet every request for costumes for her many friends. She loved the country life and fishing. In her latter years, she developed a passion to help the homeless and provided countless numbers of meals to homeless people all around the Tupelo area. She was tough and independent-minded, a tireless entrepreneur, and often contrary but always in the arena of sharing a lifetime of good will and humor with family and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her close friend, Steve Holland, officiating. Burial will be private. Friends may visit with the family from Noon-service time on Sunday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to serve their friends.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Timmy Joe "Tim" Copeland (Misty) of Old Union, Dewitt Tres Shelby of Tupelo, Sherri Copeland Curry of Shannon and Julianna Turner of Pontocola; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Brenda Kyle of Old Union and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Faye and Viva Kyle; her brother, Jerry Kyle; and a son, Kipper Kyle Copeland in l989.
Memorials may be made to the homeless ministry of All Saints Episcopal Church, 608 West Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38804. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Sunday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
MEMO
Emma Lee Mims
HOUSTON - Emma Lee Mims, 70, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Zion Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.
MEMO
Terry Porter
DUMAS - Terry Porter, 73, passed away on September 4, 2021, at home in Dumas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO, EE PICKLE LOGO
Joel Alexander Keith
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - Joel Alexander Keith was born into the arms of Jesus on September 2, 2021 at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama. Joel left to cherish his memory, his parents, Gregory and Mary Elizabeth Myatt Keith of Huntsville. His grandparents, Nancy Keith, Birmingham, Alabama, Keith Myatt and Beth Baker of Amory, MS and Charlie and Terry Wax Llewellyn of Tupelo, MS, Two very special Aunts, Melany Morgan of Birmingham, Alabama and Samantha Harris of Memphis, TN.
A memorial service was held in Huntsville on Saturday, September 4th. A private graveside service will be held in Amory on Sunday, September 5th.
MEMO, FLAG, GLENFIELD FH LOGO
John Hill
ETTA - John Wayne Hill, 84, of Pinedale Community passed away, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab, surrounded by his family after an extended battle with lung cancer. Mr. Hill was born March 22, 1937, in Lone Star Community, to John Washington and Ruby Lee Sappington Hill. He served our country in the United States Army and Army Reserves as a Sergeant.
He worked at Futorian Corporation for over 40 years and after retirement, spent 4 years and 4 months with his dream job as Security of the Tanglefoot Trail, Union County.
Mr. Hill was a member of Poolville Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher. He served over 40 years at Bethel Baptist Church as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He served as one of the first Pinedale Fire Department Volunteers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Services will be held at 3:00 P. M. today, September 5, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Justin Stripling officiating, with burial following in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 P. M. until service time today.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Janie Azlin Hill of Pinedale; daughter, Sue Annette and son-in-law, Barry Jenkins of Pinedale; granddaughter, Emily and husband, Brother Justin Stripling of Hurricane; two great-grandsons, Justin Carter Stripling and Preston Hayes Stripling; one great-granddaughter, Sophie Noel Stripling, all of Hurricane; his sister, Hazel Annette Churchill of Pinedale; his brother, Norman Jasper Hill of Myrtle; one half-brother and two half-sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Roy Carlton Azlin, and Margaret Laverne Henson Bailey; his sisters, Ella Lynne Hill Mansel and Norma Ruth Hill Breland.
The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorials to be made to Home Care Hospice Services of New Albany, MS, or a charity of donors choice. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Teresa Barkley
MANTACHIE - Teresa Barkley, 62, passed away on September 4, 2021, at home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Clay Moore
TUPELO - Clayton Grimes Moore, 42, left this life in his prime from NMMC in Tupelo after a brief illness. Clay was born in Tupelo to Gary L. Moore and Shelia Ann Grimes Moore on November 6, 1978 in Tupelo and died at 12:15 am Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. He attended the public schools in Tupelo and graduated from Collierville High School in l997. His appetite for learning and knowledge was legendary. Studios and very smart, Clay graduated from ICC and attended Mississippi College in Clinton where he graduated near the top of his class in accounting. He did further graduate work there and was singularly honored by receiving the prestigious Sandra Parks Award for Academic Excellence in Accounting. He eventually joined his dad, veteran CPA Gary L. Moore and the partnership became known as Moore and Moore Accounting Firm. Clay was a numbers man, excelled as a CPA but did take time to enjoy golfing, listening to good music and traveling to stay in touch and fellowship with his buds all across the country. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Don Simmons and Bro. Kenneth Pollack officiating. Burial will follow in the Grimes family plot at Stephens Cemetery north of Mantachie. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Monday only at Holland Funeral Directors. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 pm Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Clay is survived by his two children, Kylie Karson Moore and Curtis Clayton Moore and their mother, Erika Skirvin Moore all of Tupelo; his parents, Gary and Sheila Moore of Tupelo; his sister, Leight Anne Bennett (Tory) of Collierville, Tn. and his aunts, Linda Fitzjerald of Williamsville, NY and Wanda Grimes of Mantachie and their families.
Pallbearers will be Wilson and Conner McGill, Curtis Clayton Moore and Kenneth Webb, Jr.
The family ask that donations be made to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Robert Banik
GUNTOWN - Robert Stanley Banik, 65 of Guntown, MS, passed away September 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. He was born December 14, 1955 in Chicago IL, to John and Joyce Banik.
He worked many years for Hunter Sadler in Tupelo, and he spent the last twenty years working maintenance at Guntown Middle School. He loved buying, selling, and trading. He was a people person and he could talk to anyone and everyone.
Services will be held Sunday at 2 pm at Waters funeral Home with the visitation Sunday 12 - 2 pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Wages Banik, one son Robert (Kelly) Banik of Starkville, one grandson (Isaiah), two brothers, John Banik of Fulton and Joe (Pam) Banik of Mooreville, one brother-in-law Mickey Wages of Mantachie, three sister-in-law's Judy (Steve) Hughes of Guntown, Kathy (Rex) Harrison of Iuka and Tammy Ingram of Guntown.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sherrie and husband Jim Davis of Fulton, his daughter Kimberly Ann Banik, his in-laws Reverend Jim and Dorothy Wages.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
William Jack White
TUPELO - William Jack White passed away September 2, 2021. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Porter Memorial Cemetery- Tupelo, MS.
MEMO
West Taylor
TUPELO - West Taylor passed away September 3, 2021. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Porter Memorial Cemetery- Tupelo, MS.
MEMO
Bobby Gene Agnew
BALDWYN - Bobby Gene Agnew passed away August 31, 2021. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Ruben- Chapel Cemetery- Baldwyn, MS.
MEMO
George Henry Beene
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF BADLWYN - George Henry Beene passed away August 26, 2021. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at New Tabernacle M. B. Church- Baldwyn, MS.
