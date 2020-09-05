Otis Brinker
TUPELO – Otis Brinker, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Otis Brinker was born to his late parents, Cleotis Brinker and Alma Mallory on January 4, 1942 in Mississippi. Mr. Brinker was a Trustee at the Morning Star MBC. He worked for 40 years at the Better Brand Distribution Company.
Mr. Otis Brinker is survived by two daughters; Tasha Hampton of Tupelo and Adrian Blanchard of Canton, MS. Three sons; Jamie Brinker of Plantersville, Craig Cooperwood (Linda) of Plantersville, and Christopher Hampton (Torrie) of Shannon. Two sisters; Earnestine Skinner and Dorothy Logan both of Tupelo. One brother; Willie B. Betts of Michigan. There are several grandchildren.
The visitation will be Saturday, September 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Snow Town Cemetery with Rev. Craig Fields officiating. Mandatory safety measures are in place.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Delton Ray Russell
THAXTON – Delton Ray Russell, 74, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a Vietnam veteran, a musician, and a carpenter.
He is survived by his brother, Tim Russell (Cheryl); brother, Cecil Russell (Donna); sister, Rita Nabors (Fred); brother, Steve Russell (Sherry); sister, Cathy Russell; and brother, Gregg Russell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Verna Lee Russell; and a sister, Joy Russell Todd.
A private family service will be held at Warren Cemetery with Rev. Cecil Russell officiating. His brothers and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Clifford Clay
TUPELO – Clifford Clay, 60, passed away on September 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Mary Lou Harris Johnson
CORINTH – Mary Lou Harris Johnson, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Sunday, September 6 at 1:00 pm at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 5 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Gregory Word
ABERDEEN – Gregory Word, 57, passed away on September 4, 2020 at VA Hospital in Kosciusko, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Louis “Vallie” Jefferson
RED BANKS – Mrs. Louis “Vallie” Jefferson, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Private services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mt Newell Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 4:00 -7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Stacy C. Grant
TIPPAH COUNTY – Stacy C. Grant, 79, passed away on September 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Wyatt Darling
MYRTLE – Wyatt Payton Darling, 3 months, passed away on Friday, August 29, 2020. He was born May 5, 2020 in New Albany to Les and Brooklyn Murry Darling.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church with Bro. Marty Merritt and Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Wyatt is survived by his loving parents, Leslie “Les” Darling and Brooklyn Murry Darling; his beautiful sister, Aria Darling; his grandparents, Christy Murry and Lisa and Randy Darling; his great grandparents, Harvey and Judy Stout, Shelby and Thomas Bagwell and Rebecca and Larry Murry; his great-great grandmother, Othella Gaines; and his great-great grandfather, Lamar Moody.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Murry; an uncle Payton Murry; his great-great grandmother, Colleen Moody and his great-great grandfather, Samuel Gaines.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Dodd, Zach Verrell, Jacob Harden and Jason Darling.
Visitation was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Kenneth Zink
TUPELO – Kenneth Wallace Zink, 72, passed away on September 3, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo following a long battle with colon cancer. He was born October 24, 1948 in Garden City, MI. Upon retirement from Helena Regional Medical Center in 2015 as the business director, he moved with his wife to Tupelo, MS. Kenneth enjoyed helping others and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel from 5 PM – 7 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The funeral service will be 2 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lakeview Baptist Church with Bro. Rob Garland officiating.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jan, of Tupelo; three sons, Patrick Rose of Marysville, MI, Kevin Zink of Dewitt, MI, and Nathan Zink of Grand Ledge, MI; three sisters, Susan Garstha (Earl) of McKinney, TX, Roberta Keener of Valrico, FL, and Virginia Hash of Lakeland, FL; and five grandchildren, Logan, Hunter, Dayton, Khloe, and Owen
Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Audie L. Pettigo
KIRKVILLE – Audie L. Pettigo, 66, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 4 pm at Gilmore Chapel Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Gilmore Chapel Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Johnny S. Sherrill
MARIETTA – Johnny S. Sherrill, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a Baptist preacher for a number of years and a retired teacher and principal of many different schools in Mississippi. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict. He loved people, sharing the gospel, being outdoors, taking care of the land and singing and dancing with his grandchildren. He was a very loving, happy and outgoing person. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, Mae Ellis, who could bring a smile to his face at any given time.
A private family graveside service will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Sumners Chapel Cemetery. A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Johnny will be held for the public at a later date.
Johnny is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Eunice Mae Bennett Sherrill of Marietta; his loving daughters, Shelaine Church (Bruce) of Booneville and Johnette Rollins (Joe) of Greenville, SC; his sister, Louise Durkin of Los Angeles, CA; his special grandchildren, Anna Jones (Eric) of Booneville, Kelsey Garrett (Chris) of Pelzer, SC, Caitlin Hedrick (Roy) of Anderson, SC and Calvin Rollins (Celia) of Greenville, SC; his precious great-granddaughter, Mae Ellis Jones; his brother-in-law, Elbert Ray Bennett of Marietta; his nephew, Prentiss Bennett (Anneliesa) of Marietta; his special great-nephew, Landry Bennett and other loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Money and Mary Frances Sherrill and his sister, Nellie Walden.
Glennie Hall
MYRTLE – Glennie Mary Frances Hill Hall, 92, died Thursday, September 3, at her residence. She was born August 17, 1928, in Union County to Isom Luther Hill and Sallie Ann Adams Hill. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was a retired farmer and factory worker. She was born and raised in the Pleasant Ridge and Dumas area. She enjoyed making music and singing with her husband and neighbors. She was known for the many (77) benefits she gave for people in need.
Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, at Victory Life Center with Bro. Bobby Butler and Rev. Chip Hall officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Mary Sue Speck (Jimmy) and Jannie Rose McCraw (Larry); 2 sons: Gerald C. Hall (Rose) and Frank Allen Hall; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: F. C. Hulbert Hall; 2 sisters: Joan Mills and Edith Jackson; 4 brothers: Clifford Hill, Lagrone Hill, Lamar Hill, and Malone Hill; and 2 grandsons: J. J. Speck and Jason Speck. Pallbearers will be Joey Speck, Dee Gibbs, Mike Hall, Josh Bateman, Ben McCraw, Bobby Hall, and James Hall.
Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, at Victory Life Center. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
B H Leslie
TUPELO – B H Leslie, 81, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Services were held on Saturday, September 5, at 2 p.m. at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Leslie family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Edith Wright
HOUSTON – Mrs. Edith Johnson Wright, 98, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston, Mississippi. She was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on October 11, 1921 to Cleland Johnson and Laudie Walker Johnson. She and her husband, J.C Wright owned Jim‘s Auto Parts, where she was a bookkeeper for 43 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church for 53 years.
Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Houston on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at with Dr. Daniel Heeringa officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church from 2:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M.
Burial will be held at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughter, Rochelle and husband, John Dunn of Clay, Al; one sister, Etheleen Blanton of Houston; her grandchildren, Jamie Dunn Floyd and husband, Stuart of Trussville, Al. and Lori Dunn Stovall and husband, Keith of Alabaster, Al.; and her great-grandchildren, Emily Stovall, Haley Stovall, Hannah Stovall, Blakely Floyd, Jackson Floyd, and Houston Floyd.
Mrs. Wright is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband of 61 years, J.C. Wright.
Pallbearers will be Larry Arrington, George Bryan, Bobby Davis, Stuart Floyd, Bobby Mooneyham, and Keith Stovall.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church, 201 West Madison Street, Houston, Mississippi 38851.
• The family has asked that a mask MUST be worn at all times during the services for Mrs. Wright at the Funeral Service. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. We also ask that you practice 6 ft. social distancing and refrain from personal contact due to Covid- 19 exposure.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Becky Thomas
MARIETTA – Becky Bolton Thomas, 56, of Marietta passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home. She was a member of the Zion Rest Church of Christ and a registered nurse. A member of the New Site High School class of 1982. She loved cooking, baking, swinging on the porch, spending time with her granddaughters and watching them ride their horses, and taking care of family and friends. Her laugh was contagious and loved by everyone. Becky loved growing up in the Zion Rest Community and she loved everyone there dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 PM on Sunday, September, 6, 2020 at Zion Rest Church of Christ with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM on Sunday at the church.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Thomas; two sons, Seth Thomas (Karen) and Aaron Thomas; two granddaughters, Ella Kate and Kenzie Thomas: one sister-in-law, Carol Allen (Randy); one niece, Baylee Fitzsimmons (Dylan); Mother-in-law, Lou Della Thomas; cousins; Beverly Glidewell (Tim) and their children, Cason Nobles and Jared Nobles (Miranda), Shirley Pharr, Shana Hughes (Darren), Zoie Hughes and a host of other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William “Billy” T. Bellamy and Lucy Bolton Bellamy; her Father-in-law, Clarence Thomas.
Pallbearers will be, Mickey Kennedy, Jeff Long, Kenneth Green, Mike Beasley, Austin Beasely and Andrew Brown.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Zion Rest Church of Christ, 111 HWY 371 North, Marietta, MS 38856.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Stephen Chism
SMITHVILLE – Stephen Chism, 42, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens.
Ruth Lauderdale West
TROY – Ruth Lauderdale West, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 21, 2020.
Ruth was born on January 17, 1928 in Troy, Mississippi to Charles Mel and Irene Lauderdale. She grew up on her family farm in Pontotoc County. She graduated from Pontotoc High School, and graduated from Wood Junior College in Mathiston, MS. She worked many years as a secretary at the Welfare Department in Tupelo, Mississippi.
After having three children, she became a homemaker, raising their children and attending all their activities in their lives. She was a devoted, loving wife and mother.
She was a wonderful seamstress, and she enjoyed cross stitching and crossword puzzles. She spent many hours working in her yard.
She was a longtime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and a devoted member of her Sunday School Class.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William “Dub” West, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Dr. David West of Ridgeland, MS, Pam West Dungan of Brandon, MS, and Larry West of Brandon, MS; her grandchildren, Leanne Armstrong (Robbie), Hal Dungan (Lacey) and Clay Dungan; and her great grandchildren, Avery Anne and Remy Armstrong, and Everett Dungan. Ruth is also survived by her three loving sisters: Melna Hattox of Jackson, MS, Betty Jean Altom of Tupelo, MS and Joann Estes of Mooreville, MS and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
A private family service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
The West family would like to thank Ashley Martin of Senior Home Care along with her caring and compassionate staff for the care they gave to Ruth.
Melvin J. Taylor
BELMONT – Melvin J. Taylor, 87, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. He was born in Prentiss County, MS to James “Jim” and Bertha Taylor. He was of the Baptist Faith. He loved to coon hunt and fox hunt with his friend Keith Oswalt. He was a very giving person and will be truly missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 6, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in East Prentiss cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his sister-Ollie Dean Harris; his brother-Dexter Eugene Taylor (Flora); six nieces; four nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister-Dorothy Smith and three brothers-Vernon Taylor, Randle Taylor and James Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Bill Sells, Roger Taylor, Mike Buchanan, Mike Flores, Steve Taylor and Randy Taylor.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 6, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
The family would like to thank all of his nurses and staff at Tishomingo Manor. They loved him and took great care of him.
Stephen Michael “Mike” Dryden
AMORY – Stephen Michael Dryden passed away on August 22, 2020. Mike was a graduate of Amory High School as well as Mississippi State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Growing up, Mike worked for his father’s businesses at Dryden Manufacturing Company and Wren Body Works. After graduating from college where he was a member of the ROTC, Mike entered the U. S. Army where he served as a helicopter pilot. He later retired as a Major from the US Army Reserve.
Mike moved to Alaska in the mid 1990’s as a helicopter pilot for the oil services industry. He resided in Wasilla, Alaska where he was a member of the Wasilla City Council. He also served as Editor of the Alaska CAP Wing Tips magazine and Publisher of Veteran News Alaska.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, David and Virginia Dryden, a brother Butch Dryden, and is survived by his sister, Melody Dryden Beatty of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Wren Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Mike to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
