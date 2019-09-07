Wanda Scott
MOOREVILLE – Wanda Scott, 74, passed away on September 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lowell Walker
TUPELO – Lowell Walker, 86, passed away on September 7, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Mabel Day
POTTS CAMP – Mabel Day, 88, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Byhalia Health and Rehab in Byhalia. Services will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday 1:00 PM until service.
Opaline Cochran
ENDVILLE – Opaline Dillard Cochran, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Countywood Manor in Mantachie, MS. She was born October 23, 1929 to Wesley Hobert Dillard and Jettie Witt Dillard. Opaline worked at Hunter Sadler for 45 years and retired at age 80 from Sam’s Club in Tupelo. She enjoyed working outside in her yard.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. William “Bill” Mason officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Linda Nell Baker (Gene) of Amory, MS, Buddy Cochran (Donna) of Tupelo, MS and Patricia Rose Graham (Reid) of Hurricane, MS; one sister, Faye Dillard Brown of Huntsville, AL; Seven Grandsons, Robert Baker, Roger Baker, Lindsey Cochran, Lewis Cochran, Samuel Sewell, Jody Sewell and Michael Graham; ten great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Milton Lindsey Cochran.
Pallbearers will be Robert Baker, Roger Baker, Lindsey Cochran, Lewis Cochran, Samuel Sewell, Jody Sewell and Michael Graham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Quintin Baker, Garrison Baker, Ross Cochran, Gabriel Sewell and Shae Gates.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Sunday and from 10 to 11 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Kyndal Fox CALHOUN CITY – Kyndal Fox, 48, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Calhoun City First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Calhoun City First Baptist Church. Pryor Funeral Home is serving the family. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Joe Alldread
TUPELO – Joe Alldread, 85, died on September 7, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Merrill Layne McNutt Scott
TUPELO – Merrill Layne McNutt Scott, 77, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday September 9, 2019 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Noon- service time only at Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will follow.
Mrs. Myra May
STARKVILLE – Mrs. Myra May, 62, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Columbus due to an automobile accident in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point, MS.
Carol Alexander
COLUMBUS – Carol Jean Alexander, age 71, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Columbus. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Memorial Gunter Peel 2nd Ave N. Chapel with Rev. Glenn Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Alexander was born on Sunday, January 4, 1948 in Greenville, MS to the late Robert Roby and Jean Craven Morganti. She was a retired bank teller for several banks in Columbus. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, William Glenn Lamar and her step-father Fred Morganti.
Survivors include her husband, Al Alexander, Columbus, MS; daughter, Lea Liles (Michael), Atlanta, GA; sister, Toni Woodland (Rob), Mountain Home, ID; brother, Jace Morganti (Karen), Jackson, TN.
Leslie Huntington
PONTOTOC – Leslie “Coach Les” Huntington, age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was born February 19, 1938, in Wimbley, England, to Harold and Iris Jackson Huntington. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo, and a Mason. Les was a veteran of the Royal Navy. He was the girls’ soccer Coach at New Albany High School for several years. His hobbies included scuba diving, reading, cooking, rose gardening and soccer. Les loved spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them to play soccer, swim and snorkel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4 PM, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Jerry Grammer officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Taylor Huntington, of Pontotoc, MS; and his children, Kimberly Boschi (Gio), Christopher Huntington, both of Boston, MA, Kristi Munlin (Jason) of Pontotoc, MS and Denise Billings of Dallas, TX; one brother, Norman Huntington of England; six grandchildren, William Huntington, Nicholas Huntington, Lorenzo Boschi, Taylor Munlin, Katie Munlin, Chris Munlin and Jake Munlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Alan Huntington.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Becky Borden
BOONEVILLE – Becky Borden, 55, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, September 8, at 2:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home.
Lee Earl Gates
HOUSTON – Lee Earl Gates, 62, passed away on September 6, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.