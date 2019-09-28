Charlene G. Lusby
AMORY – Charlene G. Lusby, 80, passed away September 27, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory.
Dwight B. Moore
AMORY – Dwight B. Moore, 88, passed away September 28, 2019, at River Place Nursing Center, in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Avery Steven Abbott
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Avery Steven Abbott, 54, resident of Marshall County, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Holly Springs Health & Rehabilitation following an extended illness.
The family has requested a private service, at a later date. Local arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000.
Mr. Abbott was born August 29, 1965, in Cordelle, Georgia, the son of Avery Ray Barnett and Wilma Joyce Wood Abbott. He was employed with the Windshield Repair Center, in Holly Springs, before his illness.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Abbott family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com. (662)539-7000.
Alfred Wilemon
FULTON- Alfred Wilemon, 76, passed away September 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Linda Rowan Maxwell
BOONEVILLE – Linda Rowan Maxwell, 59, passed away September 27, 2019, at Booneville Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Kenneth Wayne Loving
CORINTH – Kenneth Wayne Loving, 62, passed away September 27, 2019, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Jake Lindsey
BALDWYN – Jake Lindsey, 95, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Longwood Nursing Facility. He was former owner and operator of Lindsey’s Cafe. He was a CB radio enthusiast and loved talking about his time in the war. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, and he was a Christian.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, September 29, 2019, 4 p.m., with Bro. Michael James officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
He survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Olive Lindsey, of Baldwyn; daughter, Belinda Lindsey of Falls Church, Virginia; son, Craig Lindsey (Tina) of Birmingham, Alabama; brother, Francis Lindsey (Billie) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Shana McDaniel (Andrew), Jacob and Sophia Lindsey, Lindsey and Lincoln Biffle; great-grandchildren; Kylie and Rylie McDaniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jube and Carrie Bennett Lindsey; two sisters and four brothers.
His nephews will serve as his pallbearers.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 2 until 4 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Linda Goodwin
NEW ALBANY – Linda Goodwin, 74, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab, in New Albany. Services will be Monday, September 30, 2019, 2 p.m., at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be Monday September 30, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m., at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Brewer United Methodist Church Cemetery.
