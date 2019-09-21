Debra Busby, Saltillo
MEMO, PHOTO
Avinelle "Nelle" Hopkins
BISSELL - Eunice Avinelle Snipes was born July 25, 1922, in New Albany, the seventh and last child, of Luther Sion and Lucy Viola Randle Snipes. When she was 5 or 6, Avinelle's family moved to Bissell, near Tupelo, where she lived when, as a beautiful young woman, she met Forrest Lehman Hopkins, stationed at Columbus Mississippi Air Force Base. They married January 1, 1944, in Bissell. Forrest called her Nelle. She remained Avinelle to Mississippi family and friends, and was Nelle to Forrest's family and to friends everywhere thereafter. Though Avinelle moved far from family and friends in Mississippi, her southern roots and her love of her life there was ever evident.
The young Hopkins family moved to Wayne Township, Ohio, near Circleville, in 1947, where Nelle was welcomed, by wonderful folks, who became lifelong friends. Forrest and Nelle remained in Wayne Township until 2013, when Forrest passed away. At that time, Nelle moved to Boise, Idaho, to live with her daughter, Paula and Brent Harris. In 2017, Nelle moved to Spring Creek Overland Assisted Living, where she recently celebrated her 97th birthday, and where she then passed away September 12, 2019.
Some of Nelle's many interests were playing cards and board games, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, crafting, and making beads for bracelets and necklaces she gave away. Nelle loved music and always had a song in her heart, and often on her lips, and could be heard whistling and humming as she worked. The Lawrence Welk show was a favorite. She liked to fish and also enjoyed spectator sports. She and Forrest attended Cincinnati Reds games with friends.
Nelle had friends, people she loved and cared about, her entire life wherever she was. It can truly be said that the only friends Nelle didn't have were people she hadn't yet met. To know Nelle was to love her. To know her was to be loved by her.
Nelle was baptized, in the Bissell Baptist Church, as a young girl. She was active in both Methodist and Baptist churches at various times and had association with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through family members. More important than denomination to Nelle was her faith in God and in Jesus Christ, and in striving to be a Christian, which was in evidence every day of her life. Nelle said she awoke each day eager to find the joy in it, and those who knew her shared that joy.
Nelle is survived by her children and their spouses, Darlene (Brent) Glover of St. George, Utah, Lucy (Charles) Fowler of Auburn, Washington, Paula (Brent) Harris of Boise and Rexburg, Idaho; David (Dianne) Hopkins of Circleville, Ohio. Nelle has 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great great- grandchildren. Her progeny is blessed to have experienced the embrace of her love and her genuine caring for them individually.
Nelle's family will dearly miss her, holding in their hearts forever her memory, how she made them feel, and the valuable lessons they learned from her and her positive outlook on life. Nelle Hopkins' legacy to her family and others is a gift: a beautiful and exemplary life defined by faith in Christ, unwavering hope, and charity that touched everyone who had the privilege to know her.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Nelle will be buried next to Forrest at Springbank Cemetery in Ross County, Ohio, near her and Forrest's home. Please contact a family member for a copy of a more detailed life sketch of Avinelle/Nelle.
Charles Douglas Reid
UNION COUNTY - Charles Douglas Reid, 74, resident of New Albany, retired electrical engineer and U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his family, on Wednesday September 18, 2019
Mr. Reid was born March 15, 1945, in Washington, North Carolina, the son of the late John and Ada Harris Midgette.
A native of North Carolina, he was married on December 23, 1970, to his beloved wife, Eunice Perry Reid, who survives.
Mr. Reid proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, was a member of New Albany First United Methodist Church and The New Albany American Legion #72.
A multitalented person and a private pilot, Mr. Reid enjoyed many interests that included reading, camping, music and humor.
In addition to his wife of 49 years, survivors include two daughters, Angela Denise Reid (Les-fiance`) of Manteo, North Carolina and Christina Reid Grant (Jason) of New Albany; three grandchildren, Adam James Slade of Coinjock, North Carolina, Shelby and Abby Grant, both of New Albany; and his loyal pet canine, "Shadow."
A Service of Remembrance will be at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, in Mass Harbor, North Carolina, with burial in the Austin Cemetery at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Local arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000
The family request that memorials be directed to Homecare Hospice, 301 Hwy 30 West, New Albany, MS 38652 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Reid and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Reid family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
Geroge Robert "Bobby" Grisham
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - George Robert "Bobby" Grisham died, on September 18, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, of complications of Waldenstroms Syndrome. He was born November 30, 1930, to George Bunyan Grisham and Margret Irene (Maggie) Oakley Grisham in Wheeler, Prentiss County, Mississippi. He had one brother, Herbert, who preceded him in death, in 1989. On May 28, 1955, he married Garnette Swinney, a registered dietician, who preceded him in death, in 2011. Survived by two daughters, Deborah Kay O'Neal (Dan) and Jennifer Lynn Cichowski (Edward-deceased); five grandchildren, Carrie O'Neal Hernandez, Clint O'Neal, Carl O'Neal, Jessica Cichowski Carpenter and Benjamin J. Cichowski; also surviving, are six great-grandchildren, Jesse, Jason, Jackson, Isla, Connor and Edward, each of whom was a source of great pride to him. Extended surviving family includes his nieces and nephews, Carol, Jeanne, Bob and Dave (children of Herbert).
George attended Mississippi State University, and also attended Illinois State University, and Illinois Institute of Technology. He taught mathematics at Streator (Illinois) Township High School, for 12 years, Illinois Central College, for 18 years, and Bradley University for five years. Active in several professional mathematics organizations, he served as president of both the ICTM and the IMACC. He retired in 1972, as Commander, USNR, after 20 years, of active and reserve service.
Since 2011, he lived at Franklin Park Sonterra senior living in San Antonio, Texas, where he enjoyed the fellowship of other residents and an admiration for the Franklin Park Staff. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Louis K. Tidwell
UNION COUNTY - Louis K. Tidwel, 76, resident of the Union and Pontotoc County areas, throughout his life, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence in New Albany, following an extended illness,.
Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000.
Mr. Tidwell was born April 19, 1943, in Pontotoc, the son of the late, Flora Tidwell. He was employed as a truck operator, throughout his life.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Thelma Tidwell of New Albany, Louis B. Tidwell of Pontotoc and Roy D. Tidwell of Illinois; three sisters, Etana Tidwell, Estell Swindle and Fairy Jones; two brothers, Charles and Max Tidwell; and three grandchildren.
The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Tidwell family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Mary Patton
EDMOND, OKLAHOMA - Mary Hardis Duncan Patton was born, September 23, 1930, in Algoma, to Francis and Thelma Gardner Duncan. She passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at Integris Hospice House in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Mary graduated from Ingomar High School, in 1948, where she was valedictorian and a member of the basketball team. She then graduated from the Memphis School of Commerce, and began working for the Ditto Company, in Memphis, ultimately transferring to their offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and then Houston, Texas, where she married Roy Lee Patton, April 23, 1955. They made their first home in Houston, before transferring to Dallas, and then to San Antonio, Texas. Following Roy's retirement in 1975, the family moved to New Albany, Mississippi, and Mary began working at Master-Bilt, in 1977, serving as executive secretary, to the company's president, until her retirement in 1995. In 2016, Mary moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, to be closer to her family.
Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church, in New Albany, where she spent many hours volunteering, in the church office. She was an active member of the Union County Federation of Democratic Women, and the Mississippi Federation of Democratic Women, attending many national conferences for as long as she was able. She was a Sunday School teacher and a Girl Scout troop leader, as well as, a volunteer at the Union County Heritage Museum, and the Main Street office.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, of 51 years, Roy Lee Patton; her parents, Francis and Thelma Duncan; her sister, Ruth Duncan Hall; and an infant sister, Jamie Elizabeth Duncan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Frances and Mark Anglin, of Edmond, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Austin Goerke of Dallas, Texas; Dr. Kale Goerke, Zakrey Goerke and Amber Goerke, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kimri Goerke and Morgan Goerke, of Edmond, Oklahoma; sister Sara Mattox of New Albany, and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jimmie Bigham of Okolona; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11 a.m., at the United Funeral Service Chapel, in New Albany, with the Rev. Dr. Timothy Prather officiating. Pallbearers will be Austin Goerke, Dr. Kale Goerke, Zakrey Goerke, Mike Hall, Bill Mattox, Greg Bigham, Jimmie Bigham and Scott Bigham. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church, in New Albany, Mississippi.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jay Ingram
SALTILLO - Mr. Jay Ogden Ingram, 93, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 3, 1926, to Wallace Davis Ingram and Frieda Elizabeth Kleopfer Ingram. Jay attended Hughes High School, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, during World War II. He served in the U.S. Second Division Marines, where he was stationed in the Pacific and Nagasaki, Japan.
After his military service, Jay met and married his first wife, Lavern Richter and started a family. He attended night school at the University of Cincinnati. He then became an accountant, and was an Internal Revenue Agent, until he retired in 1989.
In his retirement, Jay was a 33 degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Andrew F. Lawhon Detachment 1220. He was a member of St. Luke Methodist Church, in Tupelo. Jay loved going to church, playing golf, playing bridge and traveling. He loved being around his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Jo Rayburn Ingram; brother, Wallace D. Ingram (Lorain) of California; daughter, Jennifer Ingram Thompson (Bruce) of Batavia, Ohio; son, Jay Ogden Ingram, Jr. (Roxanne Zimmerman Ingram) of Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Timothy R. Ingram of Clermont, Florida; four grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Thompson, Michelle Thompson, Andrew Jay Ingram, Mathew (Natalia) Ingram; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah and Noelle Thompson, and Mariapia Ingram; step-son, John A. Rayburn III; step-daughter, Marla Rayburn Voyles; three step-grandchildren, Valerie Voyles, Christy Voyles Holley (Andy), and Leah (Brandon) Rayburn Davis; and four step great-grandchildren, Aspen Holley, Zane Holley, Austin Rayburn, and Reign Davis.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Lewis Ingram; and his first wife, Lavern Richter Ingram.
A celebration of Jay Ingram's life and Homecoming, with Military Honors, will be held Sunday, September, 28, 2019, 5 p.m., at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues Funeral Home, with visitation one hour before the service. He will be buried after a memorial service in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marine Corp League, Andrew F. Lawhon
Detachment 1220, Box 34 Tupelo, Mississippi 38802 or St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave. Tupelo, Mississippi 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Martha "Boots" Lois Earp Mooneyham
HOUSTON - Martha "Boots" Lois Earp Mooneyham, 80, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born April 15, 1939, in Chickasaw County, to the late John Sidney Earp Sr. and Clara Halcyone Ward Earp. She was a member of the Houston Church of God.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston, with Pastor Eddie Bean, Pastor Tom Owens, Pastor Joe Robbins and Jordan Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Mooneyham Owens (Tom) of Bowie, Maryland; two grandchildren, Jordan Owens (Alisia) of White Plains, Maryland, Joshua Owens of Bowie, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Vera Owens; two sisters, Rose Earp Burgess of Lucedale and Ann Earp Bean (Eddie) of Waynesboro; one brother, Jim Earp (MaryAnn) of Houlka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; John Sidney Earp Sr. and Clara Halcyone Ward Earp; her husband, Kenneth Otis Mooneyham; three brothers, Howard Earp, Tom Earp and John "Hick" Earp; one sister, Beatrice Moss.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Ivy Wayne Teel
MT. PLEASANT - Ivy Wayne Teel, 72, passed away September 20, 2019, at home in Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Curtis Wayne Gause
UNION COUNTY - Curtis Wayne Gause, 54, passed away September 20, 2019, as the result of a vehicle accident, in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Aubrey Matthew "Matt" Herod
UNION COUNTY - Aubrey Matthew "Matt" Herod, 42, resident of Myrtle, passed away September 20, 2019, as the result of a vehicle accident, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Charles Free
SHANNON - Charles Free, 71, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1948, in Lambert, to Charles Edward and Margaret Lee Free. He was a master carpenter, and enjoyed remodeling houses, and rebuilding cars and motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a Christian.
A Memorial Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation starting at 6 p.m. until service time. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his two children, Melissa Free Moore of Tupelo and Chuck Free (Kristen Walls) of Pontotoc; his mother, Margaret Free of Tupelo; five sisters, Sharon Free of Kansas City, Kansas, Barbara Perez of Fulton, Kaye Helms (Orville) of Farmington, Missouri, Jackie Free Shanks of Palmetto and Anita Lee of Fulton; six grandchildren, Tyler Sweeney, Morgan Sweeney, Peyton Moore, Kristen Moore, Wesley Free and Anna Free; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and his wife, Linda Free.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Stanley Credille
PLANTERSVILLE - Stanley Wade Credille, 79, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Belmont, to Lolan and Audrey Credille. He was retired from Burton Golf, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and he worked for Golf Bag Co., for over forty years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Plantersville.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 23, 2019, 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel in Belmont, with Bro. Danny Balint and Bro. James Segars officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home of Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Mayhall Credille of Plantersville; one son, Anthony Allen Credille of Mary Esther, Florida; one grandson, Hunter Allen Credille of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; one granddaughter, Tanya Credille of Pontotoc; two great-grandchildren; and host of cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Mickey Wade Credille; his parents; and one sister, Ellen Segars.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Wigginton, J.P. Wilemon Jr., Clyne Pounders, Joe Credille, Ricky Credille and Farron Credille. Charles Ray Searcy will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019, from 10 until 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont.
Ray "Nub" Lamar McCoy
PONTOTOC - Ray Lamar "Nub" McCoy, 93, also known as Pepa, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the presence of his family, after a brief illness. Nub was born May 25, 1926, to Fern Lee and Jettie McCoy, in the Macedonia community. He graduated from Algoma High School, in 1944. He entered the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Miami, Florida. On August 1, 1947, he married Opaline Cruse, his beloved wife of 62 years. He began in the meat processing industry, in the 1950's. From 1982 to 2005, he owned and operated The Butcher Block Restaurant, in Pontotoc. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees as long as he was able. Nub faithfully served his family, church and community throughout the years all for the Glory of God.
Nub is survived by one son, Jerry McCoy (Judy); three daughters, Kay Nowlin (Larry), Debbie Corder (Stanley), and Becky Kidd (David); six grandsons, Mitch McCoy (Kyla), Todd Nowlin (Amber), Jacob Kidd (Penny), Caleb Kidd (Kasey), Evan Corder (Mallori) and Scott Cummings (Becki); two granddaughters, Leslie Holladay (Jake) and Kym Daniel (Brady); fifteen great-grandchildren, Deuce McCoy, MaKenna, Breanna and John Brayden Nowlin, Elijah and Rossi Kate Holladay, Bowen, Ruthie, John Mac and James Issac Kidd, Evie Rae and Cara Gene Corder, Hayden Cummings (Heather) and Heston and Hayes Daniel; one great great-granddaughter, Haisley Cummings; two sisters, Adele Cruse and Vera Montgomery; and one sister-in-law, Dot McCoy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Clark, Morris and Lavert McCoy; and three sisters, Blanch Crawford, Estelle Otts and Clara McCoy.
Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019, 3 p.m., at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, in Pontotoc, with Bro. Brian Sansing officiating. Burial will follow in Cruse Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, of Pontotoc, is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m., and Monday, September 23, 2019, 2 p.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be Mitch McCoy, Todd Nowlin, Jacob and Caleb Kidd, Evan Corder, Scott Cummings and Brady Daniel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Home Care Hospice, New Albany, MS.
Debra Busby
SALTILLO - Debra Busby, 53, passed away September 21, 2019, at her home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Janice Rose Moffitt Willingham
RIPLEY - Janice Rose Moffitt Willingham, 81, passed away on September 19, 2019, at her home in Ripley. She was born October 10, 1937, to Roy and Beulah Bennett Moffitt Willingham in Ripley. Janice retired from General Motors, in Pontiac, Michigan.
Janice is survived by her husband, John Tate Willingham Sr. of Ripley; three daughters: Deborah Trammel (Jerry) of Lapeer, Mchigan, Brenda Hagelin of Ripley, Tracey Willingham of Ripley; two sons: John Tate Willingham Jr. (Daisy) of Ripley, Richard Wayne Willingham (Karen) of Lake Orion, Mchigan; two sisters: Shirley Bridges (Tom) of Ripley, Jackie Goolsby of Ripley; two sisters-in-law, Linda Moffitt of Ripley and Jo Ann Moffitt of Ripley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Billy Joe Moffitt, Roy Benton Moffitt, and Rodney Moffitt.
As per Janice's request she will be cremated.
Expressions of Sympathy for the Willingham family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
