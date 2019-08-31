Jewdean Newton
NEW ALBANY – Jewdean Newton, 96, passed away August 30, 2019, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Rex Harrington Sr.
OXFORD/FORMERLY OF HOUSTON – Rex Harrington Sr., 73, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be Sunday, September 1, 2019, 3 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church in Woodland. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Woodland.
Carol A. Nichols
BALDWYN – Carol A. Nichols, 79, passed away at her home, on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was an employee of Lucky Star Industries, for over 20 years, and she retired as a CNA for Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, September 1, 2019, 2 p.m., with Bro. Jason Webb officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Duke (Melvin) of Tupelo and Marlene Underwood (Bruce) of Baldwyn; brother, David Hatton of Toronto, Canada; and five grandchildren, John Duke, Nic Duke, Matt Duke, Erica Underwood and Andrea Underwood.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Esther Hackett Findley and Herb Findley; her father, Thomas Hatton; her husband, Harold Nichols and her brother, Jimmy Hatton.
Pallbearers will be John Duke, Matt Duke, Mitch Ashmore, Nathan Ashmore, Bobby Nichols and Jimmy Nichols.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday afternoon, from 1 until 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Pete Gadd
HICKORY FLAT – Pete Gadd, 57, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be 3 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Visitation will be, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery. United Funeral Service, of New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Willie Donald Hall
FALKNER – Willie Donald Hall, 54, passed away August 31, 2019, at Home in Falkner. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
J.B. Hatfield Sr.
BOONEVILLE – J.B. Hatfield Sr., 84, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. Services will be Sunday, September, 2019, 3 p.m., at New Covenant Family Worship. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 until 3 p.m., at New Covenant Family Worship. Burial will follow at Hodges Chapel.
Billy Killough
MYRTLE – Billy Wayne Killough, 76, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 16, 1943, in Union County, the son of Luther L. and Esther Ophelia Killough. Mr Killough was a Baptist, a National Guard Veteran, and had worked in maintenance, for Georgia Pacific, before retirement.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Killough (Cassandra) and Gerry Killough (Suzanne) all of Myrtle; step-son, James Gross; four step-daughters, Mary Frances Young, Virginia Ann Hulsey and Martha Kay Stanford, all of Myrtle, and Janie Ruth Hillhouse of Pontotoc; five granchildren; and nine great-granchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Jannett; his parents; and three brothers.
Services are Monday, September 2, 2019, noon, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother David Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Herbert T. Tisdale
AMORY – Herbert T. Tisdale, 70, passed away August 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore, in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Geraldine Sweeney
BOONEVILLE – Geraldine Sweeney, 89, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth. Services will be Monday, September 2, 2019, 1 p.m., at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Shelby Jean Ramey
MANTACHIE – Shelby Jean Ramey, 79, passed away August 31, 2019, at her home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Katherine Key
PRAIRIE – Katherine Key, 69, passed away August 28, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
