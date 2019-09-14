Betty Jane Rogers Inis
NEW ALBANY – Betty Jane Rogers Inis, died August 31, 2019, at her home in New Albany. She was born November 23, 1927, to Arthur L. and Elizabeth B. Rogers.
She graduated from New Albany High School, in 1945, and graduated cum laude from Mississippi University for Women, in 1949. She received her M.A. in music education from Peabody College, now part of Vanderbilt University.
She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church, and devoted much of her life to overseas missions, in the Philippines, from 1950 – 1962. Her mission activities included teaching English, Bible, and piano at the Eveland Memorial Academy, a United Methodist High School, in San Mateo, Isabela, Philippines. In addition to teaching at the high school, she traveled to several local churches in the area leading youth choirs and translating hymns and simple anthems into the local language for choir and congregational use.
While serving in the Philippines, she met Dr. Henry B. Inis, who was serving the church as a physician at the local United Methodist clinic, in San Mateo. They continued their service with the United Methodist Mission Board in San Mateo, until they were married on June 11, 1962. They relocated to Iligan City, in the Southern province of the Philippines, soon after and continued to be active members of the local church and community while raising their two children, Ninabeth and Roland.
She remained in the Philippines, until the death of her husband, in 2001. She returned to her hometown, New Albany, and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, the Marjorie Houston Sunday School Class, and the United Methodist Women. Her passion to be of service to others was fulfilled through her active participation in several groups in her community. She was a member of the Union County Literacy Council, Historical Society Museum Guild, New Century Club, and was a volunteer for the Union County Good Samaritan Center, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County Auxiliary, and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed brightening the lives of friends and fellow church members, who were homebound and in nursing homes with weekly visits.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, her parents, and six siblings. She is survived by her daughter Ninabeth Capaning (Edgar) of New Albany; daughter-in-law, Mylene Inis (Roland) of Palawan, Philippines; and sisters-in-law, Madelyn Rogers (Ralph) of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Helen Rogers (Nat) of Madison. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lianne Rowe (Alex), Karl Capaning (fiancée Amanda Emfinger), Betty Angelika Inis, Joshua Paul Inis, her great-granddaughter, Lila Corinne Rowe, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty’s loving and generous spirit continues to touch lives. At her request, her body was donated to medical research for the advancement of science. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Suggested memorials are First United Methodist Church, 207 East Bankhead Street, New Albany, MS 38652 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Capt. Joe Cody
TUPELO – Capt. Joe Cody, Tupelo Police Dept. (Retired), 65, passed away September 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Ella V. Harris
SHANNON – Ella V. Harris, 91, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with visitation on Wednesday, from 10 until service time only. Burial will be at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Shannon. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
James Clayton Whitworth
HAMILTON – James Clayton Whitworth, 65, died Friday September 13, 2019, at the Baptist Hospital in Columbus. He was born January 17, 1954, in Aberdeen, to Oscar Marline “Hank” Whitworth and Bonnie Mae Martin Whitworth. Mr. Whitworth was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He worked for Bradley Lumber Company, and was a self-employed roofer. Mr. Whitworth was a member of the New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, in Hamilton.
Services will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Jimmy Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Sybil Guyton Whitworth of Hamilton; three sons James Chris Whitworth (Beth) of Aberdeen, James Derek Whitworth (Jennifer) of Caledonia and James David Whitworth of Hamilton; one step-daughter, Becky Marie Whitworth of Columbus; one sister, Linda Dianne West of Aberdeen; one brother, Larry Whitworth (Sharon) of Aberdeen; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Eddie Whitworth; one sister, Carol Welch; and one nephew, Oscar Welch.
Pallbearers will be family members. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 3 until 7 p.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Gene Mills
FULTON – Gene Mills, 86, passed away September 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Howard L. Newby
TIPPAH COUNTY – Howard L. Newby, 78, resident of Ripley, passed away September 14, 2019, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Tina Goldstein
BALDWYN – Tina Goldstein 63, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Cornerstone Nursing Facility. She was former employee of U Save Grocery, Food Giant and the Baldwyn Library. She loved her dogs, especially Bear Bear, spending time with her family, and watching movies.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, September 16, 2019, 2 p.m., with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating.
She is survived by her husband, George Golstein of Baldwyn; daughter, Cynthia Hampton of Maryland; son, Thomas Hampton of Baldwyn; and a sister, Veronica Tiedt (Micheal) of Connecticut.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Theresa Wesolowski Vagenos;and two brothers, Michael Vagenos Jr., and Eugene Vagenos.
Visitation will be, from 1 until service time, on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Paula Wanner
BOONEVILLE – Paula Jean Allen Wanner, 72, passed away, Friday September 13, 2019, with her family by her side, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on August 17, 1947, in Booneville, to Merlyn and Rachel Allen. She was a proud, 1966 graduate, of Booneville High School, where she was a member of the Pep Team, and she cheered on the Blue Devils, for the rest of her life. She used her beautiful voice to sing in the chorus, at both Booneville and NEMCC. She continued that love of singing throughout her entire life. She was a former unit clerk, for Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was a faithful member of the Booneville Church of Christ.
Services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Booneville Church of Christ, with Bro. Greg Pollack and Bro. Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, at the church.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 45 years, Rick Wanner. She was a loving mother to Bonnie Wanner, Jamie (Tina) Wanner and Rebecca Wanner. She had three wonderful grandchildren, that she loved so much, Clay, Marly Kayt and Jasper Wanner; a beloved sister, June Cupper; and two grand-dogs that she loved, Brees and Zora Beth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Magdeline; her brother, Ronnie Allen; her brother-in-law, Donald Cupper; and her father-in-law, Ralph Wanner. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Mary South
FULTON – Mary South, 77, passed away September 13, 2019, at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.