Laquilla Clark, Starkville
Timothy Shane Ellis, Mooreville
Tyrone Fields, Tupelo
Neicy Grant, Plantersville
Eva Patricia Heard, Aberdeen
Erie Edna Holcomb, Greenwood Springs
Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis, Amory
Kenneth Jones, Booneville
Rosy Lambert, Tishomingo
Ruby Ellen Williams Magers, Tupelo
Mark Anthony Mazzone, Guntown
Milton Miles, Booneville
Dorothy L. Mosley, Smithville
Billy Sellers, Shannon
Elaine Simelton, Tiplersville
Fred Smith, Ph.D, Saltillo
Tony Smith, Sr., Booneville
Dottie Tomlinson, Holly Springs
Eva Patricia Heard
ABERDEEN - 63, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Eva Patricia Heard was born to her late parents, George McAlister and Willie Mae McAlister on Oct. 27, 1957in Monroe Co.
Eva P. Heard is survive by Kenny Heard. 3 daughters; Alicia Hatchett of Milwaukee, WI., Kesha McAlister, and Lashonda Heard both of Tupelo, MS. 7 sisters; Wilma C. Clay of Universal City, MO, Vanessa Clay of Milwaukee, WI., Norbertta Buckingham of WI., Anita McAlister of Kansas City, MO, Elizabeth Reed of Milwaukee, WI, Dale Denise McAlister of Aberdeen, MS, and Angela Fields of Madison, MS. 3 brothers; Glenn T. McAlister of Aberdeen, MS, Dr. David McAlister of GA., and Vincent McAlister of Augusta, GA. There are also 6 grandchildren. Eva P. Heard was preceded in death by 4 sisters; Ollie R. Love, Betsy Blanchard, Elbe Mae Collins, and Joyce Ann Williams.
The visitation will be Thurs., April 1, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a no gathering request. The service will be Fri., April 2, 2021a 1:00 p.m. at New Hebron MBC cemetery located at 20154 Egypt Rd., Aberdeen, MS with Dale Denise McAlister officiating. Please wear face masks and continue to social distance.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Billy Sellers
SHANNON - Billy Sellers, 77, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 2:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs Cemetery, Shannon. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis
AMORY - Dr. Richard Shelton "Pete" Hollis, 93, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on 2:00 PM, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 12:30 PM until 2:00 pm, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Ruby Ellen Williams Magers
TUPELO - Ruby Ellen Williams Magers, 90, died Monday, March 29 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
A retired educator, she was the widow of Dexter A. Magers. Born December 7, 1930, she was a native of Prentiss County and was the daughter of the late John W. and Cassie Smith Williams.
During her career she taught home economics and science in Mississippi, Florida, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
She was a graduate of Marietta High School and Delta State University and attended Gloster Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, gardening, and traveling with Dexter.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Chad Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery.
Mrs. Magers is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jo Ann Coleman (Larry) of Raymond, Martha Mills of Batesville, Claude Williams (Lisa) of Tupelo, Mary Lee Sturgeon (Steve) of Hernando, Amy Ellen Curtis (Brett) of Germantown, Tenn.; Bill Williams (Janette) of Marietta, Ralph Williams (Kim) of Booneville, Janie Cole (Mark) of Oxford, Rita Jean Howell (Rupert) of Batesville, Betty Gail Kalich (Tim) of Greenwood, Gale Rowan Dancy (Bill), Steven Allen Rowan (Wini), Donald Wayne Magers (Becky) and Connie Leigh Magers; her friend Kathy Cormier; great-nieces and nephews John Robert Mills, Allen Chadwick Mills (Laura), Jennifer Jo Burroughs (Paul), Amy Lee Hale (Capers), William Chadwick Coleman, Mary Heather Dozier, Amy Elizabeth Williams, Cassie Lauren Bowie (James), James Chadwick "Jay" Curtis (Bailey), Abigail Ellen Simpson (Nickolas), Daniel Lee Williams, Katie Bruce (Drew), John David Williams, Ashlee Marie Lutz (John), Clayton Ryan-Allen Cole, Thomas Dean Murphree (Meghan), Samuel Alan Kalich, Elizabeth Anne Tardio (Chris);great-great nieces and nephews Stephen Allen Mills, Nathan Chadwick Mills, Laura Lee Hale, Emma Olivia Anderson, William Craig Dozier, Ava Claire Williams, Mary Reeves Lutz, Jane Frances Lutz, John Stephen "Tripp" Lutz III, Timothy James Tardio, Harry Bett Tardio, Christopher Dean Tardio, Archie and Ashlee Sturgeon.
In addition, she leaves her cousins Ellen Barnes, Mozelle Williams, Billy Williams and Anita Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and her brothers John Lee Williams, Dean Williams and Chad Williams.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Dottie Tomlinson
HOLLY SPRINGS - Dottie Tomlinson, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 2:00 PM until the service time.
Neicy Grant
PLANTERSVILLE - Neicy Grant, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Griffis Green House at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Plantersville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.
Mark Anthony Mazzone
GUNTOWN - Mark Anthony Mazzone, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice.
He owned WFC automotive, enjoyed painting and working on automobiles. He liked to fish, camp, go boating, watch Nascar and Clemson football. He always looked for the brighter side of life and he was a Catholic.
Memorial services will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Lake Lamar Bruce with Bro. Paul Ray Hall officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Pam Castle Mazzone of Guntown; daughters, Whitney Wages of Oxford and Margeóux Mazzone Robinson (Eddie) of Atlanta; sister, Melinda Mazzone Johnson (Bruce) of Charleston, S.C. and three grandchildren, Sophia, Charlotte and Ramsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmon and Thelma Herndon Mazzone and a sister, Marina.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Laquilla Clark
STARKVILLE - Laquilla Clark, 30, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at home in Starkville. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sykes Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Tony Smith, Sr.
BOONEVILLE - Tony Smith, Sr., 80, passed away on March 31, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Milton Miles
BOONEVILLE - Milton Miles, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on September 30, 1950, to Alton Milton Miles and Virginia Nolan. He was the area leader for Narcotics Anonymous Group. Mr. Milton enjoyed flower gardening, spending time with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with members of the Narcotics Anonymous Group sharing stories of how Milton impacted their lives. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Milton is survived by his son, Junior Miles; one God-Daughter, Sybie; two sisters, Debbie Wood and Diane Loden; six aunts, Frances (Bobby) Jennings, Linda (Ralph) Roberts, Ann Ivey, Terressia Miles, Barbara Miles, and Daisy Miles; and a host of nieces and nephews
He is preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Miles; and one sister, Sandra Russell.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Rosy Lambert
TISHOMINGO - Rosy Etta Lambert, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home in Tishomingo. She was born in Prentiss County on January 29, 1931, to Joseph Deanderson Williams and Donnie Almeda Shamblin Williams. She enjoyed quilting, family gatherings, traveling, and reading the Bible. She loved attending church and gospel singings.
Funeral Services will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Way of Life Worship Center in Tishomingo with Bro. Hayward Burcham and Bro. Scotty Young officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation at the church on Friday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Don Lambert (Monte) of Booneville; four daughters, Wanda Killough (Danny) of Rienzi, Gwen Day (David) of Tishomingo, Jo Ann Young (Roger) of Paden, and Jan Harper (Wayne) of Tishomingo; brother, Roy Williams (Norma) of Lyons, IL; grandchildren, Jason Hicks (Melissa) of Rienzi, Lisa Leatherwood (Eddie) of Corinth, Scotty Young (Rachel) of Belmont, Kimberly Butler (Richie) of Iuka, Derrick Young (Abbi) of Nashville, Molly Fowler (Hunter) of Selmer, Andrew Lambert (Anna Kathryn) of Booneville, and Michaela Cody (Caleb) of Iuka; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jasper Lambert; granddaughter, LaSonja Gray; great-grandson, Joseph Young; sisters, Ida Mae Burcham, Ilene Carpenter, and Effie Briggs; brothers, Colen Williams and Earl Knox Williams.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hicks, Derrick Young, Richie Butler, Andrew Lambert, Eddie Leatherwood and Hunter Fowler. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Cody, Danny Killough, David Day, Roger Young, Wayne Harper, and Scotty Young.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Elaine Simelton
TIPLERSVILLE - Mrs. Elaine Vivian Patrick Simelton was born June 20, 1924 in Eufaula, AL to Oscar and Amanda Patrick. She was a devoted wife to Eddie Hugh Simelton whom she met at Maxwell Airfare Base in Montgomery, AL. They were married December 13,1944, moved to Hampton, VA and eventually made Tiplersville, MS their final earthly residence. A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Montgomery, AL, she later attended Rust College in Holly Springs, MS. She retired from Tippah County Hospital. She joined Bethlehem Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until her passing. She served as Usher Board president, Baptist Training Union teacher, Sunday school teacher, Missionary leader, and Director of the Historical Room. She was a 4-H leader, worked with the Good Samaritan Center, and for over 40 years was a tireless active member of Ruckersville Tippah County Development Club.
She leaves to cherish her memory: five children- Lynn Simelton, Dr. Joyce Simelton, Carnell (Tijuana) Simelton, Retired Lt. Colonel, United States Air Force Benard (Elaine) Simelton, Miriam Anderson; a cousin Alfonzo (Mary) Patrick; fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5pm-7pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral services will be at 1 pm Friday, April 2, 2021, at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy L. Mosley
SMITHVILLE - Dorothy L. Mosley, 86, passed away on March 30, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Tyrone Fields
TUPELO - Tyrone Fields, 66, passed away on March 31, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Fred Smith, Ph.D
SALTILLO - Freddie "Fred" Carl Smith passed away at his home on March 30, 2021, in Saltillo, Mississippi at the age of 71. Fred was born on August 4, 1949, in Ripley, Mississippi. He served his country in the United States Navy. Fred graduated from Mississippi State University. He received his master's degree from MSU and earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was an accomplished historian, author, and professor as well as a frequent lecturer at Mississippi Historical Society events.
A passionate, life-long learner and voracious reader, Fred treasured American history—especially the history of "poor folk." He enjoyed deep conversations over a pot of coffee. He loved his church, his children and grandchildren, Mississippi State sports, and Atlanta Braves' Baseball.
Fred is survived by his children Alex Smith (Carolyn), Ben Smith (Erin Suess) both of St. Louis, Missouri, and Callie Stockman (Tom) of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sister, Dianne Edge; brothers, Stanley, Terry, Mickey, and Timothy Smith; granddaughters, Suzanna, Valerie, Quilla, and Julia Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mattie Jewel Smith and his former wife, Carolyn Schreiter.
Private services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Michael Kidd officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley. However, the service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, April, 2, 2021 and recorded for those not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Although services are private due to Covid-19, a public "Celebration of Life" service will be scheduled for late this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Church, 295 Third Avenue, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Timothy Shane Ellis
MOOREVILLE - Timothy Shane Ellis, 31, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at home in Mooreville. Services will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Associated Family Funeral Home, Memory Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00pm Friday, April 2, 2021. Please visit our website at associatedfuneral.com.
Erie Edna Holcomb
GREENWOOD SPRINGS - Erie Edna Holcomb, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Private family graveside services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Jones Cemetery.
Kenneth Jones
BOONEVILLE - Kenneth Jones (76) passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years where he was stationed in Guam. He acquired two degrees at Northeast Mississippi Junior College in welding and tool & die. He went on to serve the City of Booneville as a fireman for 25 years and was promoted to captain before his retirement. Kenneth continued to be self employed as landlord at Jones Mobile Home Park. He enjoyed collecting and restoring old cars, stock car racing, antique guns, swap meets and antique shows.
Services are 6 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church in Booneville with Michael "Frog" Rutherford and Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial is in the Booneville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Harris Jones of Booneville; his children, Danny Joe Jones (Jeremy) of Idaho, Michelle McCoy (Mark) of Booneville, Walter Jones (Shae) of Booneville, Anthony Jones (Crystal) of Booneville, Corey Jones of Booneville and Chuck Brewer of Florida; his brother, Harold Miles Jones (Mary Sue) of Booneville; his sister, Marilyn Posey (Judon) of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Lex Jones (Anna) of Corinth, Josh McCoy (Frankie) of Pontotoc, Brooke Horn of New Albany, Jake McCoy (Erica) of Booneville, Blade Jones of Booneville, Lynette McCoy of Booneville, Gage Jones of Booneville, Bentley Jones of Booneville, Gavin Jones of Booneville, Bryce Purvis of Booneville and Aiyana Wallis of Booneville; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Lex Jones; his mother, Willier Faye Hisaw Jones and his sister, Reba Nell Swan.
