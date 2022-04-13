TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jimmy Cole, Corinth
Edward Vance "Junior" Cook, Jr., Tippah County
Maedell "Mae" Cosby, Booneville
Garvin Wayne Davis, Jumpertown
Peggy Gann, Walnut
Elvis R. Hester Sr., Byhalia
Mr. Leroy Hicks, Holly Springs
Kordarius Kentrell Howard, Hernando
General Johnson, Jr., Ripley
Geneva Luster, Ripley
Bertha M. Meardie, Shannon
Tracy D. Nash Sr., New Albany
Donald Oary, Tupelo
Pattijo Warren, Tremont
Butch Williams, Tupelo
Larry Wilson, Hamilton
--------------------------------------
Holland Block ad for Thursday , April 14, 2022
Mr. Butch Williams
Tupelo
3PM Friday
Holland Funeral Directors
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
Visit: 5-7PM Today Thursday, 4/14/22
Lee Memorial Park
Mr. Robert Thames
Private Family Services
Corinth National Cemetery
Mr. Donald Oary
Tupelo
All Services Private to Family
--------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Thursday
April 14, 2022
MR. DEAN PERRIN
Shannon
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Thursday
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 5 until 7 p.m.
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. BOB ARNOLD
Tupelo
1 p.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Longview Cemetery
Visitation: 11 a.m. until service
time Friday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. SCOTT “CAPTAIN LEE”
SIMONSEN
Iuka
Services held at Pickwick Lake
MR. ELBERT DILLARD
Saltillo
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Monday, W. E. Pegues. Tupelo
DR. JEANETTE E. ZURAWSKI
Mooreville
Arrangements Incomplete
--------------------------------------
MEMO
Jimmy Cole
CORINTH - Jimmy Cole, 72, passed away on April 12, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Elvis R. Hester Sr.
BYHALIA - Elvis R. Hester Sr., 64, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday April 16, 2022 12:00 Noon at Mt Pisgah CME Church 3877 Cayce Road Byhalia . Visitation will be on Friday April 15, 2022 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Tracy D. Nash Sr.
NEW ALBANY - Tracy D. Nash Sr., 49, passed away Saturday, April 09, 2022, at his residence in New Albany, Graveside services will be on Saturday April 16, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove M B Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday April 15, 2022 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Mr. Leroy Hicks
HOLLY SPRINGS - Mr. Leroy Hicks, 79, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday April 16, 2022 1:00 at Holly Springs Multi-Purpose Building 235 N Memphis Street . Visitation will be on Friday April 15, 2022 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Hopewell # 2 249 Hwy 313 East Holly Springs .Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Kordarius Kentrell Howard
HERNANDO - Kordarius Kentrell Howard, 29, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Pattijo Warren
TREMONT - Pattijo Warren, 67, passed away on April 13, 2022, at her home in Tremont. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
MEMO
General Johnson, Jr.
RIPLEY - General Johnson, Jr., 60, passed away on April 13, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Donald Oary
TUPELO - Mr. Donald L. Oary, age 87, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 29 years. All services are private to the family.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Butch Williams
TUPELO - Butch Williams was one of the most fun practical jokesters, prankster and all around funny guy in these parts. He'd rather pull a prank on family or friends than eat!! James Robert "Butch" Williams, 71, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his 32 year residence in Tupelo from complications of COPD. The Marlboro's finally caught up with him!! Butch was born in Chicago, Ill. on March 7, 1951 to the late Dennis and Mary Jane Outon McCollum.
Butch was not scared of work. Butch married Linda Rose Farley Williams on April 6, 1990. He spent most his working life working for Wilbert Burial Vault Company, and later, Doric Vault, where he expertly made graveside setups for countless thousands of families over the years. By night, he ran a paper route for the Daily Journal for years. An ace pool shark and woodworker, Butch was an absolutely rabid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide (Roll Tide Roll). He often attended Parkway Baptist Church with his family.
Services will be on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 3PM at Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Paul Young officiating. Visitation will be on today Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 5-7PM and on Friday one hour prior to the service. A graveside committal will follow in Lee Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Butch is survived by his wife, Linda Williams; 5 children, Ronnie Reeves of Tupelo, Carolyn Ford (Spencer) of Braxton, MS, Tina Scruggs (Nick) of Hamilton, Ms., Terri Williams of Caledonia and Clay Baxter of Tupelo.11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. a brother, Charlie McCollum; 3 sisters, Jean Schafer, Joyce Putt and Elsie Battin; numerous nieces and nephews and friends everywhere. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mary Jane Williams and a brother, Doug Williams.
MEMO
Peggy Gann
WALNUT - Peggy Gann , 77, passed away on April 13, 2022, at her home in Walnut. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home .
MEMO, PHOTO, BOONEVILLE FH LOGO
Maedell "Mae" Cosby
BOONEVILLE - Maedell "Mae" Lee Cosby, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at home in Booneville. She was born in Alcorn County on October 1, 1924. Her parents were Hardy D. Lee and Zevie Mae Rogers Lee. Maedell was a member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. She enjoyed mowing and working in her yard and loved spending time with family.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne McAnally of Booneville and Brenda Massey (Tommy) of Booneville; grandchildren, Suzzette Stallings (Ralph), Mitzi Sullivan (Will), Jennifer Cummings (Scottie), Angela Hatfield (Stevie), Karey McAnally (Kim), Brandon Massey (Ashley), Angileah Chase (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Logan McAnally, Trae Perrigo, Bronson Perrigo, Keenan Ross, Wesley Robinson, Ethan Cummings, Bryleigh Cummings, Ashlen Massey, Carson Massey, Noah Massey, and Olivia Chase; great-great-grandchildren, Kaden, Easton, Luke, Mason, Paisley, Adlee, Elijah, and Addie-Lynn. She also leaves behind her special friend, Carolyn Lambert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, F. L. "Loil" Cosby; a son, Larry Joe Cosby; son-in-law, Loyal Dean McAnally; great-granddaughter, Celeste' Holland; great-great-granddaughter, Aleigh Perrigo; and two brothers, Dillard Lee and Wayne Lee; and two sisters, Myrtle Wamsley and Lucille Matlock.
Pallbearers will be Logan McAnally, Keenan Ross, Trae Perrigo, Wesley Robinson, Ethan Cummings, and Bronson Perrigo. Honorary pallbearers will be Karey McAnally and Brandon Massey.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Geneva Luster
RIPLEY - Mrs. Geneva Luster, age 77 was born in Walnut, MS on December 18th, 1944, to the late Henry Bell and Gennive Bell. She departed this life on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. At an early age she joined Macedonia MBC in Walnut, MS. She was married to the late O.W. Luster and to this union one child was born. She leaves to morn her passing, one daughter; Linda Sue (T.J) Johnson of Tiplersville, MS. Two sisters; Helen Luster of Tiplersville, MS and Bobbie Sue (Eward) Bell of Ripley, MS. One brother; Jerry Bell of Walnut, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters and one grandson: DeOwen Luster. Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 12p-5p at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Friday, April 15, 2022, 12pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, HEART ICON, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Edward Vance "Junior" Cook, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY - Edward Vance "Junior" Cook, Jr., 72, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Cook will be at 2 PM Thursday, April 14 at Unity Baptist Church with Bro. William Cook and Bro. Kody Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Cook was born September 7, 1949 in the Buena Vista Community, the oldest son of the late Edward Vance Cook, Sr and Helon Hall Cook. He was a 1968 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married May 30, 1969 to his beloved wife, Syble Graves Cook who survives.
A member of Unity Baptist Church, Mr. Cook was a valued employee of the Bilt-Rite Corporation for 38 years before retiring. He will always be remembered for his generosity, his love of family who were the joy of his life, his love of his church and church activities. Favorite pastimes include watching "Walker, Texas Rangers" on television, trips to the mountains, outings to Cracker Barrel and in earlier years, "piddlin" in the ceramic shop behind his home.
Mr. Cook's legacy will be the cherished memories and lives he touched here on earth. His family is comforted knowing that he is with his Lord and Savior and is enjoying his much deserved heavenly rest.
Visitation will continue today from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Unity Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, loving memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Brandie Austin (Theo) of Ripley, two brothers, William Cook (Mary) of New Albany and Kenny Cook (Betty) of Ripley, a host of nieces and nephews and his loyal pet poodle, "Molly".
He was also preceded in death by his honorary daughter, Cindy Graves.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Cook family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
MEMO, PHOTO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Larry Wilson
HAMILTON - Larry Wheeler Wilson, 75, of Hamilton passed away on April 12, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by his girls, after an extended battle with cancer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Hamilton United Methodist Church from 11:30 A.M. until service at 1:30 P.M. followed by burial in Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Hamilton. He raised his children on the farm his parents built and he enjoyed being an active participant in the local community. He was a proud graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University. The dawgs finally won it all in Omaha last year- just in time. Mr. Wilson was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Candis Fairchild Wilson; his daughter, Crystal Wilson Smith; and his sister, Daree Winstead.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Charlotte Wilson of Hamilton; his two daughters, Candis Wilson Crigler (Coleman) of Petal, MS and Maxie Wilson Orr (John) of Massachusetts; his granddaughter, Breely Smith; his three grandsons, Banks Smith, Merritt Crigler, Sam Crigler; his two brothers, John Wilson (Patsy) of Franklin, TN and Martin Wilson (Jean) of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rob Wilson, Glenn Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Tracey Cockerham, and Evan Hawkins; with honorary bearers, Banks Smith, Tommie Keaton, Roy Tucker, Jr, Sam Crawford, Bill Tabor, Sammy Smith, and his brothers in Farmhouse Fraternity.
MEMO, KESLER LOGO
Garvin Wayne Davis
JUMPERTOWN - Garvin Wayne Davis (85) passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He enjoyed raising chickens, watching NASCAR, eating at The Pit, playing cards and dominos, taking family vacations and spending time with his friends and his family, especially his grandchildren.
Services are 3 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Johnson and Bro. David George officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022 and will last until service time on Friday.
Garvin is survived by his daughters, Trina Eaton and Ginger Cummings of Jumpertown; his son, Dylan Davis of Jumpertown; his brother, Gene Davis (Nell) of Jumpertown; his sister, Jodie Crowe of Rienzi and his grandchildren, Carley Woodruff (Brad) of Blackland and Blake Cummings of Jumpertown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Wilma Davis; his wife, Betty Sue Davis; his son, Scotty Davis; his brothers, JR, Ellis and Taylor Davis and his sons-in-law, James Roy Eaton and Jeffery Cummings.
Pallbearers are Randy Downs, Wesley English, Gary Green, John Berryhill, Danny Bishop, Eddy Davis, Chris Davis and Shane Crowe.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, BAILEY FH LOGO
Bertha M. Meardie
SHANNON - Bertha M. Meardie, 77, was born on August 30, 1944 in Monroe County to the late Hardy Thornton Sr and Lela Kyle Thornton. She passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
She was married to the late Jimmy Meardie, a member of Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church, and a former employee of Hunter Sadler for 30 years and NMMC for 15 years before retiring.
Survivors include her children: Jacqueline Meardie, Gloria Strong, Jimmy Meardie, Jr., Richard Agnew (Tanika), Calvin Agnew (Pamela); sister, Leddie Conway; brothers: Frank Thornton, Hardy Thornton, Sr., Albert Kyles; sister-in-law, Lenora Meardie; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11 am - 6 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 West Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS 38860. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church, 31868 County Line Road, Shannon, MS at 1 pm. Face Masks are required. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.